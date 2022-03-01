Mavericks vs. Lakers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (36-25) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (33-33) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday March 1, 2022
Dallas Mavericks 51, Los Angeles Lakers 36 (Q2 06:12)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Talen Horton-Tucker is heading back to the locker room after that last fall. He got up gingerly and was limping down the court. – 10:59 PM
Talen Horton-Tucker is heading back to the locker room after that last fall. He got up gingerly and was limping down the court. – 10:59 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
You know that sound of anticipation and excitement a home Warriors crowd makes when a hot Steph Curry releases a 3? It’s pretty much the polar opposite from Lakers fans when Russell Westbrook lets it fly. – 10:53 PM
You know that sound of anticipation and excitement a home Warriors crowd makes when a hot Steph Curry releases a 3? It’s pretty much the polar opposite from Lakers fans when Russell Westbrook lets it fly. – 10:53 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will meet the Warriors in Dallas. Klay may return. Does Kerr want Draymond around the team more?
“Yes” pic.twitter.com/nhbugKnABs – 10:53 PM
Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will meet the Warriors in Dallas. Klay may return. Does Kerr want Draymond around the team more?
“Yes” pic.twitter.com/nhbugKnABs – 10:53 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Shouldn’t be a surprise that Spencer Dinwiddie is up to 8 points in 7 mins and just extended the Mavs’ lead to 12 with a 3-pointer in transition.
The man loves crypto, and this is his first time playing in Crypto.com Arena. – 10:53 PM
Shouldn’t be a surprise that Spencer Dinwiddie is up to 8 points in 7 mins and just extended the Mavs’ lead to 12 with a 3-pointer in transition.
The man loves crypto, and this is his first time playing in Crypto.com Arena. – 10:53 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs’ run is up to 16-3 and the lead is up to 38-28. Dallas is just better than what Lakers have to offer w/o Anthony Davis at the moment. – 10:50 PM
Mavs’ run is up to 16-3 and the lead is up to 38-28. Dallas is just better than what Lakers have to offer w/o Anthony Davis at the moment. – 10:50 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
A corner 3 from Bazemore, found by LeBron, snapped a 13-0 Mavs run wrapping around the 1st Q break. – 10:49 PM
A corner 3 from Bazemore, found by LeBron, snapped a 13-0 Mavs run wrapping around the 1st Q break. – 10:49 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
High standards: Kidd tells TNT audience that 25 first-quarter points by the Lakers “is too much.” Never mind that LA averages 110 points per game. – 10:48 PM
High standards: Kidd tells TNT audience that 25 first-quarter points by the Lakers “is too much.” Never mind that LA averages 110 points per game. – 10:48 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Kent Bazemore is starting the second quarter. Lakers looking for some energy. – 10:47 PM
Kent Bazemore is starting the second quarter. Lakers looking for some energy. – 10:47 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mavs finished the quarter on an 8-0 run. Doncic leads all scorers with 12 points and his five rebounds are tied for most in the game — with Maxi Kleber, who replaced foul-plagued Powell and played very well. – 10:45 PM
Mavs finished the quarter on an 8-0 run. Doncic leads all scorers with 12 points and his five rebounds are tied for most in the game — with Maxi Kleber, who replaced foul-plagued Powell and played very well. – 10:45 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Mavericks 30, Lakers 25
Another poor close to a quarter from the Lakers. The small-ball starting group was +0 in 5 minutes together. Malik Monk leads the Lakers with 7 points. LeBron James has 6 points. Luka Doncic has 12 points and 4 rebounds. – 10:45 PM
First quarter: Mavericks 30, Lakers 25
Another poor close to a quarter from the Lakers. The small-ball starting group was +0 in 5 minutes together. Malik Monk leads the Lakers with 7 points. LeBron James has 6 points. Luka Doncic has 12 points and 4 rebounds. – 10:45 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With LeBron on the bench, the Lakers didn’t score for the final 3:26 of the 1st Q, when they led 25-22.
Mavs scored 8 points before the quarter ended, to take a 30-25 lead out of the period. – 10:44 PM
With LeBron on the bench, the Lakers didn’t score for the final 3:26 of the 1st Q, when they led 25-22.
Mavs scored 8 points before the quarter ended, to take a 30-25 lead out of the period. – 10:44 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Mavericks are trying to pass as well as their head coach once did – 10:43 PM
The Mavericks are trying to pass as well as their head coach once did – 10:43 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Per NBA Courtside: Luka Doncic has tied Josh Howard for 11th on the Mavericks All-Time defensive rebounds list with 1,829. – 10:42 PM
Per NBA Courtside: Luka Doncic has tied Josh Howard for 11th on the Mavericks All-Time defensive rebounds list with 1,829. – 10:42 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Luka throws down a 🔨 over Dwight!
(📼 NBA)
pic.twitter.com/iBptyS66jZ – 10:40 PM
Luka throws down a 🔨 over Dwight!
(📼 NBA)
pic.twitter.com/iBptyS66jZ – 10:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Look out below.
Luka Doncic on the follow dunk over Dwight Howard.
Ouch. #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/X5nkZd532o – 10:39 PM
Look out below.
Luka Doncic on the follow dunk over Dwight Howard.
Ouch. #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/X5nkZd532o – 10:39 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
So, apparently if you foul the shit out of Doncic he gets mad and dunks.
Noted. – 10:37 PM
So, apparently if you foul the shit out of Doncic he gets mad and dunks.
Noted. – 10:37 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Luka Doncic with a massive putback dunk of a missed Spencer Dinwiddie 3 is not something I expected a month ago – 10:37 PM
Luka Doncic with a massive putback dunk of a missed Spencer Dinwiddie 3 is not something I expected a month ago – 10:37 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Luka’s dunk was filled with anger both toward the Lakers and the officials. – 10:36 PM
Luka’s dunk was filled with anger both toward the Lakers and the officials. – 10:36 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
A mean, lean Luka Doncic soars for a putback dunk in traffic and scowls at the crowd. – 10:35 PM
A mean, lean Luka Doncic soars for a putback dunk in traffic and scowls at the crowd. – 10:35 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic just took a hard fall on his back under the rim, and Boban came out to help him up, even with play still going on the other end.
Get you a friend like that. – 10:35 PM
Luka Doncic just took a hard fall on his back under the rim, and Boban came out to help him up, even with play still going on the other end.
Get you a friend like that. – 10:35 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Luka Doncic took a hard fall on his back after that dunk attempt. He has since gotten up, but he still appears in pain. – 10:34 PM
Luka Doncic took a hard fall on his back after that dunk attempt. He has since gotten up, but he still appears in pain. – 10:34 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Just before the game resumed, LeBron James and Luka Doncic shared a strong hug. LeBron has made it a point to guard Luka on a few possessions thus far. – 10:31 PM
Just before the game resumed, LeBron James and Luka Doncic shared a strong hug. LeBron has made it a point to guard Luka on a few possessions thus far. – 10:31 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Great way to cap a special visit with my @csuf fam: Detour to The Crypt to catch Luka and the Mavs against the Lakers, some LeBron at the 5 and a mint arena soundtrack courtesy of Lawrence Tanter’s voice and a vintage organ playlist.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cV7Dif pic.twitter.com/bZNmRVApNR – 10:29 PM
Great way to cap a special visit with my @csuf fam: Detour to The Crypt to catch Luka and the Mavs against the Lakers, some LeBron at the 5 and a mint arena soundtrack courtesy of Lawrence Tanter’s voice and a vintage organ playlist.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cV7Dif pic.twitter.com/bZNmRVApNR – 10:29 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Covering the 3 Js in the ’90s, hard to fathom a day when one would be coaching the Mavs vs. Lakers, another would be broadcasting the game. The other J, Mashburn, is a very successful entrepreneur. – 10:29 PM
Covering the 3 Js in the ’90s, hard to fathom a day when one would be coaching the Mavs vs. Lakers, another would be broadcasting the game. The other J, Mashburn, is a very successful entrepreneur. – 10:29 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors get crushed in Minnesota. Thinned out frontline gives up 39 points to Karl-Anthony Towns. GSW now 2-6 in last eight games, falling closer to the #4 seed than the #1 seed. Klay Thompson expected to return Thursday in Dallas, but no Draymond Green for tough stretch ahead. – 10:28 PM
Warriors get crushed in Minnesota. Thinned out frontline gives up 39 points to Karl-Anthony Towns. GSW now 2-6 in last eight games, falling closer to the #4 seed than the #1 seed. Klay Thompson expected to return Thursday in Dallas, but no Draymond Green for tough stretch ahead. – 10:28 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Malik Monk hit his first 3 since the All-Star break, and followed up with a lefty layup, as LAL took an 18-13 early in the 1st Q.
Dallas responded with a corner 3 from Bullock after Luka blocked Westbrook’s attempt at the rim to cut the margin to 2 at the 5:57 mark. – 10:27 PM
Malik Monk hit his first 3 since the All-Star break, and followed up with a lefty layup, as LAL took an 18-13 early in the 1st Q.
Dallas responded with a corner 3 from Bullock after Luka blocked Westbrook’s attempt at the rim to cut the margin to 2 at the 5:57 mark. – 10:27 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James holding on his left hip after that fall. But he got up pretty quickly. – 10:23 PM
LeBron James holding on his left hip after that fall. But he got up pretty quickly. – 10:23 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
One interpretation of this lineup tonight — with Stanley, Austin and Malik around LeBron and Russ — is a full buy-in to the youth. Talking about Wenyen Gabriel tonight, Vogel added: “The successful stints this year have been with Bron, Russ, AD and the younger, energetic guys.” – 10:22 PM
One interpretation of this lineup tonight — with Stanley, Austin and Malik around LeBron and Russ — is a full buy-in to the youth. Talking about Wenyen Gabriel tonight, Vogel added: “The successful stints this year have been with Bron, Russ, AD and the younger, energetic guys.” – 10:22 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Do you consider the Timberwolves more in the Nuggets/Mavericks tier or the Lakers/Clippers/Pelicans tier? – 10:22 PM
Do you consider the Timberwolves more in the Nuggets/Mavericks tier or the Lakers/Clippers/Pelicans tier? – 10:22 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Dwight Powell is on pace for a foul a minute, so there’s that. – 10:19 PM
Dwight Powell is on pace for a foul a minute, so there’s that. – 10:19 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers go small ball with LeBron James at the 5, Stanley Johnson at the 4, Austin Reaves at the 3, Malik Monk at the 2 and Russell Westbrook at the 1 to change things up against the Mavs. – 10:18 PM
Lakers go small ball with LeBron James at the 5, Stanley Johnson at the 4, Austin Reaves at the 3, Malik Monk at the 2 and Russell Westbrook at the 1 to change things up against the Mavs. – 10:18 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Luka Doncic enters this game being aggressive with both attacking the basket and voicing his frustration with the officials. – 10:17 PM
Luka Doncic enters this game being aggressive with both attacking the basket and voicing his frustration with the officials. – 10:17 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Gonna be interesting to see how the Mavericks come out tonight against the Lakers after the massive comeback they staged at Golden State Sunday. Finishing this trip 2-1 would be a terrific way to start the stretch run. Only 20 games left after tonight. – 10:13 PM
Gonna be interesting to see how the Mavericks come out tonight against the Lakers after the massive comeback they staged at Golden State Sunday. Finishing this trip 2-1 would be a terrific way to start the stretch run. Only 20 games left after tonight. – 10:13 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs at Lakers will start shortly. It’s exclusively on TNT tonight so we won’t be televising. There are of course local Mavs-centric options w/ @Chuck Cooperstein & Brad on @theeagledallas & Victor Villalba w/ the Spanish radio call on 99.1. We’ll be back on Thurs for Mavs vs GS on BSSW. – 10:04 PM
Mavs at Lakers will start shortly. It’s exclusively on TNT tonight so we won’t be televising. There are of course local Mavs-centric options w/ @Chuck Cooperstein & Brad on @theeagledallas & Victor Villalba w/ the Spanish radio call on 99.1. We’ll be back on Thurs for Mavs vs GS on BSSW. – 10:04 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
We got Industry Talk coming up in about an hour with @sportsrapport. Let’s see what’s on the docket…LeBron vs. Oram, Warriors local ratings dominance, maybe WNBA? Maybe Ukraine? And of course, your questions callin.com/room/industry-… – 9:59 PM
We got Industry Talk coming up in about an hour with @sportsrapport. Let’s see what’s on the docket…LeBron vs. Oram, Warriors local ratings dominance, maybe WNBA? Maybe Ukraine? And of course, your questions callin.com/room/industry-… – 9:59 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. Dallas:
LeBron James
Stanley Johnson
Austin Reaves
Malik Monk
Russell Westbrook – 9:44 PM
Lakers’ starters vs. Dallas:
LeBron James
Stanley Johnson
Austin Reaves
Malik Monk
Russell Westbrook – 9:44 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/B3Jr1WdNRq – 9:42 PM
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/B3Jr1WdNRq – 9:42 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Back to a small lineup with LeBron at center tonight for LAL:
Westbrook, Monk, Reaves, Johnson and LeBron
It’s the 30th different starting lineup of the season for this injury-plagued group. Johnson is the only Laker with a winning record as a starter (8-6). – 9:41 PM
Back to a small lineup with LeBron at center tonight for LAL:
Westbrook, Monk, Reaves, Johnson and LeBron
It’s the 30th different starting lineup of the season for this injury-plagued group. Johnson is the only Laker with a winning record as a starter (8-6). – 9:41 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mavs coach Jason Kidd on Lakers coach Frank Vogel pic.twitter.com/bGc66V6XwJ – 9:37 PM
Mavs coach Jason Kidd on Lakers coach Frank Vogel pic.twitter.com/bGc66V6XwJ – 9:37 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Starters 🆚 #MFFL
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/CJMjy7nS4O – 9:37 PM
Starters 🆚 #MFFL
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/CJMjy7nS4O – 9:37 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
LAL starters: James, Monk, Johnson, Reeves, Westbrook
9:15 tip @theeagledallas – 9:36 PM
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
LAL starters: James, Monk, Johnson, Reeves, Westbrook
9:15 tip @theeagledallas – 9:36 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James completing his pre-game warmup this time as fans are trickling into the arena pic.twitter.com/azgKvkXi5q – 9:13 PM
LeBron James completing his pre-game warmup this time as fans are trickling into the arena pic.twitter.com/azgKvkXi5q – 9:13 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
This little dude was on the opposite side of the tunnel from where Luka Doncic was signing autographs after warm-ups, but Luka came over after he heard him calling.
Good on ya @Luka Doncic, this reaction is precious. pic.twitter.com/MAKuTcMNyD – 8:51 PM
This little dude was on the opposite side of the tunnel from where Luka Doncic was signing autographs after warm-ups, but Luka came over after he heard him calling.
Good on ya @Luka Doncic, this reaction is precious. pic.twitter.com/MAKuTcMNyD – 8:51 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mavs coach Jason Kidd expresses support for how Lakers coach Frank Vogel has done after previously working with him as a Lakers assistant coach pic.twitter.com/vh8F6p9eQo – 8:47 PM
Mavs coach Jason Kidd expresses support for how Lakers coach Frank Vogel has done after previously working with him as a Lakers assistant coach pic.twitter.com/vh8F6p9eQo – 8:47 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Gold at home 💛
#LakeShow x @bibigoUSA pic.twitter.com/gs0xntWXYb – 8:45 PM
Gold at home 💛
#LakeShow x @bibigoUSA pic.twitter.com/gs0xntWXYb – 8:45 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel said that many of L.A.’s successful stints this season have come with LeBron, Russ AD and the “younger, energetic guys.”
Obviously Davis remains out for now, but that could factor into giving a guy like 24-year-old, 6’9’’ Wenyen Gabriel a look with certain groups. – 8:32 PM
Frank Vogel said that many of L.A.’s successful stints this season have come with LeBron, Russ AD and the “younger, energetic guys.”
Obviously Davis remains out for now, but that could factor into giving a guy like 24-year-old, 6’9’’ Wenyen Gabriel a look with certain groups. – 8:32 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Lakers Live is back 🙌
#LakeShow x @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/Z0kpQNchz5 – 8:30 PM
Lakers Live is back 🙌
#LakeShow x @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/Z0kpQNchz5 – 8:30 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says that even though Wenyen Gabriel is on a two-way contract, he expects him to spend the majority of his time with the Lakers and will get playing time. D.J. Augustin, who he previously coached in Orlando, will arrive in LA late tonight and will also get minutes – 8:30 PM
Frank Vogel says that even though Wenyen Gabriel is on a two-way contract, he expects him to spend the majority of his time with the Lakers and will get playing time. D.J. Augustin, who he previously coached in Orlando, will arrive in LA late tonight and will also get minutes – 8:30 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel said the expectation is that Wenyen Gabriel will be with the Lakers full time and is unlikely to play much with South Bay. Vogel added Gabriel has a chance to earn rotation minutes and fits into the mold of LA’s most successful lineups (youth, energy, athleticism). – 8:28 PM
Frank Vogel said the expectation is that Wenyen Gabriel will be with the Lakers full time and is unlikely to play much with South Bay. Vogel added Gabriel has a chance to earn rotation minutes and fits into the mold of LA’s most successful lineups (youth, energy, athleticism). – 8:28 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on why Wayne Ellington has played much: “We’ve got more two-way production” out of the other options. – 8:25 PM
Frank Vogel on why Wayne Ellington has played much: “We’ve got more two-way production” out of the other options. – 8:25 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel still uncertain about Kendrick Nunn’s return: “We just don’t know about Kendrick.” Again, hopes he returns (debuts more like) at some point this season. – 8:24 PM
Frank Vogel still uncertain about Kendrick Nunn’s return: “We just don’t know about Kendrick.” Again, hopes he returns (debuts more like) at some point this season. – 8:24 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel mentioned specific skills that new acquisitions Augustin and Gabriel bring to the Lakers, but said they can’t rely on guys coming into the team to change the energy. That has to come from within, especially after the blowout loss to New Orleans. – 8:23 PM
Frank Vogel mentioned specific skills that new acquisitions Augustin and Gabriel bring to the Lakers, but said they can’t rely on guys coming into the team to change the energy. That has to come from within, especially after the blowout loss to New Orleans. – 8:23 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
According to Frank Vogel, in addition to the skillsets needed from D.J. Augustin, DeAndre Jordan actually thought he could get more playing time on a different team, so he wanted to be released. AK – 8:20 PM
According to Frank Vogel, in addition to the skillsets needed from D.J. Augustin, DeAndre Jordan actually thought he could get more playing time on a different team, so he wanted to be released. AK – 8:20 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel says DeAndre Jordan felt he would have a larger role in Philadelphia and the Lakers granted him the opportunity. – 8:19 PM
Frank Vogel says DeAndre Jordan felt he would have a larger role in Philadelphia and the Lakers granted him the opportunity. – 8:19 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
A reminder that there is no local TV for Mavs-Lakers tonight (@NBAonTNT), so if you want more Mavs centric view, Turn on Brad & me at 9:15. @peasradio pre at 8:30 on @theeagledallas – 8:19 PM
A reminder that there is no local TV for Mavs-Lakers tonight (@NBAonTNT), so if you want more Mavs centric view, Turn on Brad & me at 9:15. @peasradio pre at 8:30 on @theeagledallas – 8:19 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
They just said Dallas Green is here and my immediate first thought was baseball – 8:00 PM
They just said Dallas Green is here and my immediate first thought was baseball – 8:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
March Madness, but it’s Houston. Can’t say Mavericks in here 🚫🐴 pic.twitter.com/zVQexsBYh1 – 7:51 PM
March Madness, but it’s Houston. Can’t say Mavericks in here 🚫🐴 pic.twitter.com/zVQexsBYh1 – 7:51 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lakers taking on Luka and the Mavs tonight…You’re starting a franchise, who would you rather have? – 7:48 PM
Lakers taking on Luka and the Mavs tonight…You’re starting a franchise, who would you rather have? – 7:48 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Here in Houston, Ty Lue said the team’s goal is to escape the play-in and get the sixth seed. The Clippers are five games out behind Denver and Dallas with 19 games left. – 6:37 PM
Here in Houston, Ty Lue said the team’s goal is to escape the play-in and get the sixth seed. The Clippers are five games out behind Denver and Dallas with 19 games left. – 6:37 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Nemanja Bjelica is out tonight. Suffered a quad contusion on a rebounding collision vs Mavericks. – 6:35 PM
Nemanja Bjelica is out tonight. Suffered a quad contusion on a rebounding collision vs Mavericks. – 6:35 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
NBA rescinds Luka Doncic’s 13th technical foul from Mavs-Warriors dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:33 PM
NBA rescinds Luka Doncic’s 13th technical foul from Mavs-Warriors dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:33 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: Awards 2.28.22 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on… – 6:30 PM
Dunc’d On: Awards 2.28.22 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on… – 6:30 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
League office confirms that Luka Doncic’s technical foul against the Warriors was rescinded, as @Marc Stein reported. His official total drops back down to 12, four shy of an automatic one-game suspension. – 5:59 PM
League office confirms that Luka Doncic’s technical foul against the Warriors was rescinded, as @Marc Stein reported. His official total drops back down to 12, four shy of an automatic one-game suspension. – 5:59 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
The Lakers make it official on the DJ Augustin signing:
💰$393,312 cap hit ($622,467 salary)
💰Tax bill: $43.7M to $45M (+$1.3M)
As of Jan. 1, the Lakers projected tax bill was $45.7M.
There is no set-off in the $7M salary that Augustin is receiving from the Rockets. – 5:43 PM
The Lakers make it official on the DJ Augustin signing:
💰$393,312 cap hit ($622,467 salary)
💰Tax bill: $43.7M to $45M (+$1.3M)
As of Jan. 1, the Lakers projected tax bill was $45.7M.
There is no set-off in the $7M salary that Augustin is receiving from the Rockets. – 5:43 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The NBA has rescinded Luka Doncic’s technical foul from Feb. 27, taking his season total from 13 back down to 12. – 5:36 PM
The NBA has rescinded Luka Doncic’s technical foul from Feb. 27, taking his season total from 13 back down to 12. – 5:36 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers’ status report for tonight’s game against the Mavs: pic.twitter.com/sDzP3oQDtQ – 5:36 PM
Lakers’ status report for tonight’s game against the Mavs: pic.twitter.com/sDzP3oQDtQ – 5:36 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers make it official that they’ve waived DeAndre Jordan and Sekou Doumbouya to bring in DJ Augustin and Wenyen Gabriel (two-way contract). pic.twitter.com/SITy7cyDML – 5:34 PM
Lakers make it official that they’ve waived DeAndre Jordan and Sekou Doumbouya to bring in DJ Augustin and Wenyen Gabriel (two-way contract). pic.twitter.com/SITy7cyDML – 5:34 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Avery Bradley is listed as out with right knee effusion for tonight against Dallas. – 5:31 PM
Avery Bradley is listed as out with right knee effusion for tonight against Dallas. – 5:31 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Lakers announced the signing of D.J. Augustin, a veteran point guard who was drafted in 2008 (No. 9 overall). They also signed 24-year-old Wenyen Gabriel to a two-way contract.
In related moves, they waived DeAndre Jordan and Sekou Doumbouya (two-way). – 5:24 PM
The Lakers announced the signing of D.J. Augustin, a veteran point guard who was drafted in 2008 (No. 9 overall). They also signed 24-year-old Wenyen Gabriel to a two-way contract.
In related moves, they waived DeAndre Jordan and Sekou Doumbouya (two-way). – 5:24 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: Awards 2.28.22 w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/mw4nnS6cCU
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/x1A99GcgA0 – 4:30 PM
Free pod: Awards 2.28.22 w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/mw4nnS6cCU
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/x1A99GcgA0 – 4:30 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
🐐 MOST PLAYOFF SERIES LED IN SCORING 🐐
Michael Jordan: 36
LeBron James: 36
There’s a caveat, though: MJ played only 37 series to LeBron’s 49.
Jordan was only outscored once… by Terry Cummings… by one point. – 4:23 PM
🐐 MOST PLAYOFF SERIES LED IN SCORING 🐐
Michael Jordan: 36
LeBron James: 36
There’s a caveat, though: MJ played only 37 series to LeBron’s 49.
Jordan was only outscored once… by Terry Cummings… by one point. – 4:23 PM