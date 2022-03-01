NBA rescinds one of Luka Doncic's technical fouls, taking total from 13 to 12

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lakers taking on Luka and the Mavs tonight…You’re starting a franchise, who would you rather have? – 7:48 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
NBA rescinds Luka Doncic’s 13th technical foul from Mavs-Warriors dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…6:33 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
League office confirms that Luka Doncic’s technical foul against the Warriors was rescinded, as @Marc Stein reported. His official total drops back down to 12, four shy of an automatic one-game suspension. – 5:59 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The NBA has rescinded Luka Doncic’s technical foul from Feb. 27, taking his season total from 13 back down to 12. – 5:36 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Mavs and Luka launch halfcourt shots at the end of shootaround in LA pic.twitter.com/HpE7AbNdwA3:41 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
🚨 Q&A with Luka Doncic:
— His favorite passes
— Whether February 2022 was the best month of his NBA career
— Playing vs. LeBron for the first time this season
And more here ➡️ https://t.co/JGOndknEgB pic.twitter.com/1buSKwHMQl3:41 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin
Feels like the blood feud between Mavs and Grizzlies fans about Luka vs. Ja sprung up overnight. Wasn’t really a topic all year and now today it’s everywhere all of a sudden. – 3:27 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic is now 23 years old and still swishing from half court.
AND he’s starting his Jordan Year with a rare post-shootaround group interview.
All grown up. Highlights to come. pic.twitter.com/sGAMomdVai2:32 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad
NBA deciding between Luka Doncic and Ja Morant for Western Conference Player of the Month a little like choosing between Miss Universe and runner-up. Two worthy candidates to say the least. – 10:37 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Luka Doncic in February:
✅ 34.7 PPG
✅ 10.3 RPG
✅ 8.8 APG
It’s the second time Doncic has averaged at least 30p/10r/5a in a calendar month (min. 10 GP).
He and Oscar Robertson (3x) are the only NBA players to reach those rates in a calendar month before their 23rd birthday. pic.twitter.com/uxrlpiKOC610:11 AM

Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Did you know Luka Doncic is tied for the league lead in technical fouls?? He has 13 …& 16 results in a 1-game suspension. I joined NBA Today to discuss observing Luka’s passion & emotion from the sidelines & the challenge for this young superstar to channel it productively.🏀🎤 pic.twitter.com/aD3PlGvNdP6:54 PM

