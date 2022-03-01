Nerlens Noel far from 100 percent healthy

Technically, Nerlens Noel was a DNP in the last two games. He was active for the Knicks and could have taken the floor if needed. But Noel is far from 100 percent healthy, per a source. Noel is dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, a source confirmed.
Source: SportsNet New York
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A few Knicks notes, including NYK and Mitchell Robinson not being close on numbers in extension talks prior to trade deadline and Nerlens Noel not near 100 percent health: on.sny.tv/ucVBL3D – 11:07 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks notebook: Jericho Sims gets his time — as Nerlens Noel deals with another setback newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:14 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Source confirms that Nerlens Noel, who hasn’t played the past two games, has been dealing with a case of plantar fasciitis since before the All-Star break. – 3:47 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Tom Thibodeau made important remarks after last night’s loss to Miami when asked about playing Jericho Sims over Taj Gibson-Nerlens Noel as backup center. The shift to development has started #NBA #Knicks nypost.com/2022/02/26/jer… – 12:19 PM
More on this storyline
Fred Katz: Thibodeau said Nerlens Noel is technically available but “I want him to get through some practices first before we throw him back in there. At this point, what you don’t want is you’re in for a game and out for a game, in for a game, out for a game. So I want him to get healthy.” -via Twitter @FredKatz / February 27, 2022
Ian Begley: Nerlens Noel’s plantar fasciitis first flared up vs Utah on 2/7, source said. He’s technically available but not close to 100 percent, per source. For reference, POR’s Jusuf Nurkic will be out for four weeks with the same ailment. Noel’s ailment was 1st reported by NY Daily News -via Twitter @IanBegley / February 27, 2022
Ian Begley: RJ Barrett and Nerlens Noel are available tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. -via Twitter @IanBegley / February 25, 2022