Nerlens Noel far from 100 percent healthy

Ian Begley: Nerlens Noel’s plantar fasciitis first flared up vs Utah on 2/7, source said. He’s technically available but not close to 100 percent, per source. For reference, POR’s Jusuf Nurkic will be out for four weeks with the same ailment. Noel’s ailment was 1st reported by NY Daily News -via Twitter @IanBegley / February 27, 2022