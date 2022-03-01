Nets vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (32-30) play against the Toronto Raptors (27-27) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday March 1, 2022
Brooklyn Nets 89, Toronto Raptors 81 (Q4 09:23)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Nets up 8 heading into the fourth – 9:16 PM
Nets up 8 heading into the fourth – 9:16 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
the second-best outside shooter on the floor right now for the raps is either precious or thad which is yikes – 9:15 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors by 2, 2:57 left in the third, game has bogged down substantially – 9:10 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Always good for one floaty from Khem a game 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/fNuUi6QZxw – 9:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Patty Mills drills a corner 3 to put the Nets back up 73-71. He’s got two triples tonight. Given the slump he’s been in that one had to of felt good. – 9:07 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Dragic started the game 0/2 FG and 0/2 at the ft line too. He was hearing it from the crowd, big time, every time he touched the ball. But Dragic then hit 3-straight shots in q2…helping BKN take the lead over TOR…and he raised his finger to his lips & shushed the crowd 🤫 – 8:42 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
24 hours after getting a season-high 67 points from their bench, including 28 in the 1st half, the Raptors have gotten 7 points from their reserves through 24 minutes. They went 18-for-38 from 3 vs Brooklyn last night. They’re 3-for-13 tonight and Trent has all 3 makes. Nets by 4 – 8:40 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Raptors 59-55. Very balanced scoring, but James Johnson leads with 11. The effort is better, too. Jacque Vaughn tapping into his bubble magic? – 8:38 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raptors allowing these Nets to shoot 56% with just five turnovers is pretty damning. – 8:38 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Night and day difference in effort from the Nets. This is a team that looks like it can’t afford to lose any games no matter who’s on the floor. – 8:37 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
At halftime, Gary Trent Jr. has all 3 three-point makes for the Raptors. Rest of the team is 0-for-8. Pretty big reason the Raptors trail by 4 at the half. – 8:36 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Antonio Davis was booed for slandering the metric system. Goran Dragic had no chance. – 8:36 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
I’d say the main difference between tonight and last night is the Nets aren’t turning the ball over half the time and the Raptors’ non-shooters have hit 0 3s instead of 9. – 8:26 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Much better effort so far tonight from Nets. They’re getting contributions up and down the roster and the intensity has been much better from the start. The Nets are 17-for-30 from the field and haven’t folded in the first half like they did against the same team last night. – 8:25 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Nets in the zone that the Raptors have very little trouble with last night; it’s more effective this evening, Brooklyn within 1 – 8:16 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
This Dragic performance so far is lazy booking even by WWE standards. – 8:04 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
dragic definitely doesn’t deserve this hate but it’s the first game back at full capacity and the fans absolutely should get every penny’s worth – 8:04 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Nurse having Banton and Flynn attack Dragic in the halfcourt is a nice touch. – 8:03 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors fans aren’t saying “Goran” every time the former Raptor (sort of) touches it. They’re saying ‘boo’. – 7:58 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Goran Dragic checks in. Getting booed every time he touches the ball pic.twitter.com/6vLfwoQCJT – 7:58 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Goran Dragic gets the decades old Raptors fan tribute. Damon Stoudamire, Tracy McGrady, Vince Carter, Chris Bosh, Kenny Anderson and Alonzo Mourning amongst the previous recipients. – 7:57 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
If the Raps play the Nets without KD, Simmons and Kyrie in the Play-In, I think they’ll win. – 7:54 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The Nets might want to think about taking a peak where Scottie Barnes is every once in a while. – 7:52 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
15-15 at first timeout; Nets far more energetic tonight than last night – 7:47 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Second straight night a Malachi Flynn hesitation dribble has made me do this: 😲 – 7:46 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
James Johnson had 2 PFs in about 25 seconds last night, he’s got one in 48 seconds tonight. And a 3-pointer – 7:42 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Nets got it over half court on their first possession, so that’s an improvement – 7:41 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings. I did not make the trip to Toronto. Travel too much to get there. Anyway, Nets-Raptors round two tips shortly. No Drummond, but Cam Thomas is playing. Let’s see how this goes. – 7:37 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Toronto finally get to congratulate Fred VanVleet on his All-Star selection: pic.twitter.com/w3dMsHphdL – 7:37 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Standing O for Fred VanVleet, who’s introduced as an all-star for the first time in front of a full(ish) home crowd. He’s inactive tonight but his kids just presented him with an all-star jersey at halfcourt. – 7:36 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Crowd gets a moment to congratulate Fred VanVleet on his all-star selection pic.twitter.com/EpTQqKFRvO – 7:35 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Did Vladimir Putin pressure Mikhail Prokhorov to sell the Brooklyn #Nets? #NBA nypost.com/2022/03/01/did… via @nypost with teammate @joshkosman – 7:34 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Slow arriving crowd but I’m told the Raptors are expecting something close to a sellout tonight. First game with more than a few hundred people at Scotiabank Arena since Dec. 28 and first game at more than half capacity since Dec. 13 pic.twitter.com/zFARHLnm4B – 7:30 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
I did a lap of the arena looking for any Goran Dragic Raptors jerseys and unfortunately came up empty. Wonder how many they sold. – 7:24 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
still pretty empty here at sba as the raptors players make their way to the court – 7:18 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash could clear health & safety protocols after two negative tests 24 hours apart. The #Nets host the #Heat Thursday and then start a three-game trip Sunday at the #Celtics. – 7:09 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets will start Mills, Curry, Brown, Johnson and Aldridge tonight at the #Raptors. This is Brooklyn’s 35th different starting lineup of the season. #NBA – 7:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Nurse as clear as he has been on L’Affaire Dragic: “I think the biggest characterization of it all is we probably wanted to focus on our younger guys.” With that in mind, obviously there was less incentive to keep him around. – 6:25 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Jacque Vaughn playfully pleads the fifth, deferring questions about how Ben Simmons’ unorthodox game will fit on #Nets to Steve Nash (COVID protocols) who should be back soon. pic.twitter.com/KLqzEeVmRY – 6:12 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn says Steve Nash – who is in health and safety protocols – feels good, and he wasn’t aware of Nash feeling any symptoms. #Nets – 6:10 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn reiterates Kevin Durant is still on track to come back either Thursday vs. the #Heat or Sunday at the #Celtics. #Nets – 6:09 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn says Kevin Durant is still on track to return either Thursday against the Heat or Sunday against the Boston Celtics. Says nothing has changed with KD since Steve Nash’s last update. – 6:07 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Jacque Vaughn (with a huge grin) defers all talk of how Ben Simmons will be deployed to Steve Nash, reminding us he should be be back soon. – 6:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn told me to save my questions about Ben Simmons fitting in offensively for when Steve Nash clears the health and safety protocols. 💀 – 6:06 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Jacque Vaughn says they’re holding out Andre Drummond for precautionary reasons (left knee soreness) with the back to back. – 6:05 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn said #Nets are being precautionary with Andre Drummond and that the knee injury isn’t serious. – 6:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Vaughn says the Nets are being cautious with Andre Drummond given the back-to-back. Doesn’t think it’s serious. – 6:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn says the Nets are holding Andre Drummond (left knee soreness) out as a precautionary measure with the back-to-back tonight. – 6:03 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
No Anunoby, no VanVleet, no Wilson for the Raptors tonight. OG is coming along, could have been playing with the finger issue for weeks, no one is sure. Specialist said it’s close to fully healed – 6:01 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nick Nurse, asked what kind of reception he expects Goran Dragic will get from a packed house at Scotiabank Arena tonight: “I don’t know. I don’t know if there will be much of one. I would say if there is one it probably won’t be great.” – 5:59 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Andre Drummond leads the #Nets in plus-minus (+22), Net Rating (7.8) offensive, defensive and total rebounds since debuting Feb. 14. He’s second in blocks and steals. – 5:55 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The hand specialist Anunoby saw in LA yesterday said his fractured finger is healing and should be fully healed within the next 2 weeks. He could be back sooner though. The team is trying to determine whether he’s able to play through the injury. He’s still experiencing pain. – 5:55 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
VanVleet and DJ Wilson are both out vs. Nets (knee in each case). – 5:52 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
No news from specialist for Anunoby. Specialist thinks it is nearly healed. Within two weeks it will be fully healed if he does not play in that time, Nurse thinks. He is not playing tonight. VanVleet is out, as is D.J. Wilson. – 5:52 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“There’s a slight fracture … he’s been playing with it for quite sometime.” – Nurse on OG. He is out for game vs. Nets. Says he could return to play, but could fully heal in two weeks, so might wait for that. It’s all under discussion. – 5:51 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Update on OG Anunoby is “nothing new. Nothing we didn’t already know.” The specialist thought it was nearly healed. He’s able to play on it and he’ll be fully healthy in 2 weeks. Status is still TBD. He’s out tonight – 5:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets say Cam Thomas (right hand strain) is available tonight against Toronto while Andre Drummond (left knee soreness) is out. – 5:50 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Cam Thomas is available tonight. Andre Drummond is out with left knee soreness. – 5:48 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Cam Thomas (left hand sprain) is in for the #Nets tonight, but Andre Drummond (left knee soreness) is out vs the #Raptors. – 5:48 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Andre Drummond (left knee soreness) is out tonight vs. Raptors. – 5:47 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Terrible photo, but nothing but smiles and laughs for Goran with Raptors folks as he comes out to shoot at Scotiabank Arena. Fans might be booing; old teammates will be dapping. There were never hard feelings: pic.twitter.com/BPdxaitefx – 5:38 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Andre Drummond (left knee soreness) and Cam Thomas (left hand sprain) are both questionable for the #Nets tonight. Kevin Durant (left knee – MCL sprain), Joe Harris (left ankle surgery), Ben Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) and Kyrie Irving are out at the #Raptors. – 3:46 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The Nets’ blame game should start and end with Kyrie Irving nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 2:44 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Along with Fred VanVleet and D.J. Wilson, who both have knee ailments, OG Anunoby is questionable for tonight’s game with his ring finger fracture. Whether he plays or not, that is good news for the long term for Anunoby, who has missed the last three games. – 2:20 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
We’re back on @thehalftimeapp from 4-5ET this afternoon, surely to discuss the Lakers, Ben Simmons timetable, the buyout market and more. Download to ask your question: thehalftime.app – 1:32 PM