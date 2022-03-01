Nick Nurse on Raptors fans reaction to Goran Dragic: If there is one it probably won't be great

Josh Lewenberg: Nick Nurse, asked what kind of reception he expects Goran Dragic will get from a packed house at Scotiabank Arena tonight: “I don’t know. I don’t know if there will be much of one. I would say if there is one it probably won’t be great.”
Source: Twitter @JLew1050
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
I did a lap of the arena looking for any Goran Dragic Raptors jerseys and unfortunately came up empty. Wonder how many they sold. – 7:24 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Nurse as clear as he has been on L’Affaire Dragic: “I think the biggest characterization of it all is we probably wanted to focus on our younger guys.” With that in mind, obviously there was less incentive to keep him around. – 6:25 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nick Nurse, asked what kind of reception he expects Goran Dragic will get from a packed house at Scotiabank Arena tonight: “I don’t know. I don’t know if there will be much of one. I would say if there is one it probably won’t be great.” – 5:59 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Seems like everyone I talk to thinks Goran Dragic is going to get the Vince Carter booing treatment tonight and yet everyone also thinks the fans should just ignore him because he’s irrelevant 🤷♂️ – 9:52 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Last day for NBA teams to waive players and have them retain playoff eligibility. We’ve already seen/had reported a handful of players waived/to be waived (some took buyouts):
Goran Dragic
DeAndre Jordan
Tomas Satoransky
Tristan Thompson
Let’s see if anyone else joins them. – 8:35 AM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Tuesday is the last day for a player on an NBA roster to be waived (by 11:59PM) and have playoff eligibility with a new team.
Here is the breakdown on the post trade deadline buyouts:
2022- 4 (Dragic, Thompson, Satoransky, Pangos)
2021- 4
2020- 8
2019- 3
2018- 7
2017- 3
2016- 9 – 7:23 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
VanVleet was out, Dragic was in (for the Nets) but the most important point guard story of the night belonged to Malachi Flynn, who finally took his chance and ran with it: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/in… – 7:14 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Goran Dragic said in Milwaukee he’s going to look for LaMarcus Aldridge when he can, especially on the short roll. Just found him for a 3. – 8:05 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Goran Dragic makes his debut in front of the home Brooklyn fans
Mild applause; can’t imagine it’ll be the same tomorrow – 8:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Goran Dragic checks in for the first time at Barclays to a nice applause. – 8:01 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Nice to see Dragic embrace Svi pre-game and show what looked like genuine concern for what he’s going through – 7:32 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nurse on facing Dragic: “I think that he’s happy where he’s at now. Guys in that stage of their career, it’s not uncommon. I like him as a person & I really like him as a player. Now we got to go compete against him. I’m sure he’s gonna be motivated & hopefully our guys are too” – 6:41 PM
More on this storyline
Ian Begley: Nets say Goran Dragic (return to competition reconditioning) is probable for MIL game while Kevin Durant (left knee – MCL sprain) and Ben Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) are out. -via Twitter @IanBegley / February 25, 2022
Shams Charania: Sources: Full Spurs-Raptors deal: Raptors: Thad Young, Drew Eubanks, 2022 Pistons second-rounder Spurs: Goran Dragic, Toronto 2022 first-rounder (protected 1-14, protected 1-13 in 2023, turning into future seconds) -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 10, 2022
Shams Charania: The Toronto Raptors are trading Goran Dragic to the San Antonio Spurs for Thaddeus Young, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 10, 2022