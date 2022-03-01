No timetable for Kendrick Nunn return

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel still uncertain about Kendrick Nunn’s return: “We just don’t know about Kendrick.” Again, hopes he returns (debuts more like) at some point this season. – 8:24 PM
Frank Vogel still uncertain about Kendrick Nunn’s return: “We just don’t know about Kendrick.” Again, hopes he returns (debuts more like) at some point this season. – 8:24 PM
More on this storyline
Dave McMenamin: Avery Bradley (knee) is out tomorrow vs LAC, per Frank Vogel. The coach also said Kendrick Nunn (knee) has begun the ramp-up process again, but remains out. Carmelo Anthony (hamstring) was a full practice participant and is probable. Anthony Davis (foot) is off his crutches. -via Twitter @mcten / February 24, 2022
Dave McMenamin: Frank Vogel says it’s “likely” Kendrick Nunn will not be able to make his season debut before March, however he said there is still optimism that Nunn will play sometime this season. -via Twitter @mcten / February 8, 2022
Ryan Ward: Frank Vogel on Kendrick Nunn: “Still not really ramped up where he’s close to playing.” -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / February 7, 2022