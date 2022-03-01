No word on when John Collins might return

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Hawks at Celtics – TD Garden – March 1, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Atlanta – Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, DeAndre Hunter, Danilo Gallinari, Clint Capela
OUT: Boston: None Atlanta: John Collins, Lou Williams pic.twitter.com/SEKQmNxlPe – 7:12 PM
Hawks at Celtics – TD Garden – March 1, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Atlanta – Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, DeAndre Hunter, Danilo Gallinari, Clint Capela
OUT: Boston: None Atlanta: John Collins, Lou Williams pic.twitter.com/SEKQmNxlPe – 7:12 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan said John Collins (right foot strain) is day-to-day and didn’t have an estimate on when he’d be able to return. – 6:10 PM
Nate McMillan said John Collins (right foot strain) is day-to-day and didn’t have an estimate on when he’d be able to return. – 6:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
John Collins has been downgraded to OUT for the Hawks for tonight’s game at the Celtics.
Lou Williams is also out. – 6:02 PM
John Collins has been downgraded to OUT for the Hawks for tonight’s game at the Celtics.
Lou Williams is also out. – 6:02 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
John Collins is out for tonight’s game, Nate McMillan said. No update on when he might return. McMillan said it’s day to day. – 6:02 PM
John Collins is out for tonight’s game, Nate McMillan said. No update on when he might return. McMillan said it’s day to day. – 6:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Atlanta Hawks injury report for tonight in Boston:
John Collins is doubtful with a right foot strain.
Lou Williams is out due to left hip discomfort. – 9:11 AM
Atlanta Hawks injury report for tonight in Boston:
John Collins is doubtful with a right foot strain.
Lou Williams is out due to left hip discomfort. – 9:11 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tomorrow’s game at Boston:
John Collins (right foot strain) is doubtful.
Lou Williams (left hip discomfort) is out. – 5:10 PM
For tomorrow’s game at Boston:
John Collins (right foot strain) is doubtful.
Lou Williams (left hip discomfort) is out. – 5:10 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tomorrow’s game at Boston:
John Collins (right foot strain) is
doubtful.
Lou Williams (left hip discomfort) is out. – 5:04 PM
For tomorrow’s game at Boston:
John Collins (right foot strain) is
doubtful.
Lou Williams (left hip discomfort) is out. – 5:04 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
John Collins doubtful for tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/lmtRK33O3s – 5:01 PM
John Collins doubtful for tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/lmtRK33O3s – 5:01 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young on John Collins: “Of course, we all know we need John, to go as far as we want to go. But at this point in the season, we have to have that next-man-up mentality… Especially with the numbers he produces, we have to all kind of contribute a little bit more.” – 12:37 PM
Trae Young on John Collins: “Of course, we all know we need John, to go as far as we want to go. But at this point in the season, we have to have that next-man-up mentality… Especially with the numbers he produces, we have to all kind of contribute a little bit more.” – 12:37 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
“He’s getting better. He’s feeling better,” McMillan says of John Collins (right foot strain).
Added: “We’re not going to push him. You can’t, with that type of injury. You have to see how he feels every day and you pretty much go from there.” – 12:34 PM
“He’s getting better. He’s feeling better,” McMillan says of John Collins (right foot strain).
Added: “We’re not going to push him. You can’t, with that type of injury. You have to see how he feels every day and you pretty much go from there.” – 12:34 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan says John Collins went through a light workout and did some shooting today, but no intense running. – 12:10 PM
Nate McMillan says John Collins went through a light workout and did some shooting today, but no intense running. – 12:10 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
John Collins just went through a light workout today. No intense running for him, Nate McMillan said. – 12:10 PM
John Collins just went through a light workout today. No intense running for him, Nate McMillan said. – 12:10 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
A look at John Collins (who has been out with a right foot strain) after practice: pic.twitter.com/ZowUAcAetI – 12:04 PM
A look at John Collins (who has been out with a right foot strain) after practice: pic.twitter.com/ZowUAcAetI – 12:04 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
you can write off last night as first game back nothing in sync but with no john collins tonight has been an utter humiliation. gotta hope siakam’s recovers from his illness asap and that og’s update is a best-case scenario on monday. probably start precious ahead of khem, too. – 9:51 PM
you can write off last night as first game back nothing in sync but with no john collins tonight has been an utter humiliation. gotta hope siakam’s recovers from his illness asap and that og’s update is a best-case scenario on monday. probably start precious ahead of khem, too. – 9:51 PM
More on this storyline
Sarah K. Spencer: John Collins (right foot strain) is OUT tonight, per Nate McMillan. -via Twitter @sarah_k_spence / March 1, 2022
Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game vs. Toronto: De’Andre Hunter (illness) is probable. Kevin Knox (non-COVID illness) is questionable. John Collins (right foot strain) is out. Lou Williams (left hip discomfort) is out. -via Twitter @ChrisKirschner / February 26, 2022
Chris Kirschner: For tomorrow’s game vs. Toronto: De’Andre Hunter (illness) is probable. John Collins (right foot strain) is out. Lou Williams (left hip discomfort) is out. -via Twitter @ChrisKirschner / February 25, 2022