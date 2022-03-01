Pistons vs. Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (15-46) play against the Washington Wizards (33-33) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Tuesday March 1, 2022
Detroit Pistons 52, Washington Wizards 54 (Q2 02:56)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Wizards 54, #Pistons 52, 2:56 2Q
Cunningham: 10 pts, 6 rebs, 2 fls
Bey: 10 pts, 2 rebs
Grant: 9 pts, 2 assts – 7:59 PM
#Wizards 54, #Pistons 52, 2:56 2Q
Cunningham: 10 pts, 6 rebs, 2 fls
Bey: 10 pts, 2 rebs
Grant: 9 pts, 2 assts – 7:59 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Jerami Grant finally gets a charge call in his favor. It’s been a minute. – 7:58 PM
#Pistons Jerami Grant finally gets a charge call in his favor. It’s been a minute. – 7:58 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jerami Grant has too many family and friends here not cook like he is right now. – 7:58 PM
Jerami Grant has too many family and friends here not cook like he is right now. – 7:58 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
TB taking flight! ✈️
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/ViFpP5I1ge – 7:55 PM
TB taking flight! ✈️
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/ViFpP5I1ge – 7:55 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Kelly Olynyk hitting shots makes a big difference for the Pistons. He has 7 points after hitting that 3 – 7:54 PM
Kelly Olynyk hitting shots makes a big difference for the Pistons. He has 7 points after hitting that 3 – 7:54 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Corey Kispert throwing rocks in the ocean right now — back to back 3-pointers – 7:45 PM
Corey Kispert throwing rocks in the ocean right now — back to back 3-pointers – 7:45 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
HESITATION. 🤮
@BallySportsDET | @Killian Hayes pic.twitter.com/5SJOdp4l9U – 7:44 PM
HESITATION. 🤮
@BallySportsDET | @Killian Hayes pic.twitter.com/5SJOdp4l9U – 7:44 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Frank is back. Also, Olynyk has made some nice passes tonight. – 7:43 PM
Frank is back. Also, Olynyk has made some nice passes tonight. – 7:43 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Stop by your local @ChickfilA and claim your reward through the app! – 7:42 PM
Stop by your local @ChickfilA and claim your reward through the app! – 7:42 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Strong start in the first!
KCP: 8 PTS, 2-2 3P, 2 AST
Kuzma: 7 PTS, 3-4 FG, 2 AST
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 7:40 PM
Strong start in the first!
KCP: 8 PTS, 2-2 3P, 2 AST
Kuzma: 7 PTS, 3-4 FG, 2 AST
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 7:40 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
KCP and Kyle Kuzma combined for 15 points, 5/6 FG and 4 assists in the 1st quarter against the Pistons. Wizards up by 3 (27-24). #DCAboveAll – 7:40 PM
KCP and Kyle Kuzma combined for 15 points, 5/6 FG and 4 assists in the 1st quarter against the Pistons. Wizards up by 3 (27-24). #DCAboveAll – 7:40 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
I as most do like to take credit for the draft prospects I’m right about, so I have to admit I was wrong in thinking Killian Hayes would be good and there’s a drive into deep left field by Castellanos and that’ll be a home run. And so that’ll make it a 4-0 ballgame. – 7:39 PM
I as most do like to take credit for the draft prospects I’m right about, so I have to admit I was wrong in thinking Killian Hayes would be good and there’s a drive into deep left field by Castellanos and that’ll be a home run. And so that’ll make it a 4-0 ballgame. – 7:39 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Keeping it tight after 1.
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 8 PTS / 6 REB / 1 AST / 4-8 FG
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 7 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST / 3-5 FG
🔹 @Cory Joseph: 4 PTS / 1-1 FG pic.twitter.com/AW9DSyFaiB – 7:39 PM
Keeping it tight after 1.
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 8 PTS / 6 REB / 1 AST / 4-8 FG
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 7 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST / 3-5 FG
🔹 @Cory Joseph: 4 PTS / 1-1 FG pic.twitter.com/AW9DSyFaiB – 7:39 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one, the Wizards lead the Pistons 27-24
KCP: 8p
Kuzma: 7p
Satoransky gets ~3 mins at the two alongside Smith, Avdija, Hachimura and Bryant in his re-debut – 7:38 PM
After one, the Wizards lead the Pistons 27-24
KCP: 8p
Kuzma: 7p
Satoransky gets ~3 mins at the two alongside Smith, Avdija, Hachimura and Bryant in his re-debut – 7:38 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Wizards 27, Pistons 24
Cunningham: 8 points, 6 rebounds
Bey: 7 points
Pistons shot 10-24 overall and 1-6 from 3 – 7:38 PM
End of 1: Wizards 27, Pistons 24
Cunningham: 8 points, 6 rebounds
Bey: 7 points
Pistons shot 10-24 overall and 1-6 from 3 – 7:38 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards lead the Pistons 27-24 after one as KCP and Cade Cunningham lead all scorers with 8 pts apiece. Wiz 3-6 3PT, DET 1-6 3PT. – 7:37 PM
The Wizards lead the Pistons 27-24 after one as KCP and Cade Cunningham lead all scorers with 8 pts apiece. Wiz 3-6 3PT, DET 1-6 3PT. – 7:37 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Wizards 27, Pistons 24.
Cade Cunningham: 8p, 6r
Saddiq Bey: 7p
Detroit shooting, wait for it, 16.7 percent from 3. Good ball movement and active hands on defense, though. – 7:37 PM
END OF 1Q: Wizards 27, Pistons 24.
Cade Cunningham: 8p, 6r
Saddiq Bey: 7p
Detroit shooting, wait for it, 16.7 percent from 3. Good ball movement and active hands on defense, though. – 7:37 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Wizards 27, #Pistons 24
Cunningham: 8 pts, 6 rebs
Bey: 7 pts
Joseph: 4 pts
Hayes: 3 pts.
WAS is shooting 50% FG and 50% 3FG. – 7:37 PM
End 1Q: #Wizards 27, #Pistons 24
Cunningham: 8 pts, 6 rebs
Bey: 7 pts
Joseph: 4 pts
Hayes: 3 pts.
WAS is shooting 50% FG and 50% 3FG. – 7:37 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
9️⃣ @Jerami Grant – Steal
4️⃣1️⃣ @SaddiqBey – Assist
2️⃣ @Cade Cunningham – SLAM!
@BallySportsDET | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/0nLIUObTVL – 7:36 PM
9️⃣ @Jerami Grant – Steal
4️⃣1️⃣ @SaddiqBey – Assist
2️⃣ @Cade Cunningham – SLAM!
@BallySportsDET | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/0nLIUObTVL – 7:36 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
On the floor for #Pistons: Hayes, Jackson, McGruder, Diallo and Olynyk. – 7:34 PM
On the floor for #Pistons: Hayes, Jackson, McGruder, Diallo and Olynyk. – 7:34 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Killian Hayes just did a hesi … never mind. Y’all ain’t hearing it anyway. – 7:33 PM
#Pistons Killian Hayes just did a hesi … never mind. Y’all ain’t hearing it anyway. – 7:33 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Frank Jackson just checked in with 1:40 to play in the first quarter. His first time seeing the floor in five games after dealing with a back injury – 7:33 PM
Frank Jackson just checked in with 1:40 to play in the first quarter. His first time seeing the floor in five games after dealing with a back injury – 7:33 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
With Bagley out, Pistons are going small with Diallo at the 4, McGruder at the 3. – 7:33 PM
With Bagley out, Pistons are going small with Diallo at the 4, McGruder at the 3. – 7:33 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Frank Jackson is checking in for the first time in … seems like forever. – 7:32 PM
#Pistons Frank Jackson is checking in for the first time in … seems like forever. – 7:32 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija slow to get up after a collision with Jerami Grant
Initially grabbed his right knee, but was able to get up and make his free throws
He has now checked out of the game and is being looked at on the bench in some discomfort pic.twitter.com/3CVQwjiAWu – 7:32 PM
Deni Avdija slow to get up after a collision with Jerami Grant
Initially grabbed his right knee, but was able to get up and make his free throws
He has now checked out of the game and is being looked at on the bench in some discomfort pic.twitter.com/3CVQwjiAWu – 7:32 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
This spin move by Daniel Gafford is the type of sign the Wizards are looking for as the rest of this season becomes more about player development. pic.twitter.com/QdfK2SGbXH – 7:32 PM
This spin move by Daniel Gafford is the type of sign the Wizards are looking for as the rest of this season becomes more about player development. pic.twitter.com/QdfK2SGbXH – 7:32 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Walking a bit gingerly, Deni Avdija is checking out of the game after a knee-on-knee collision. – 7:31 PM
Walking a bit gingerly, Deni Avdija is checking out of the game after a knee-on-knee collision. – 7:31 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The first lineup involving Tomas Satoransky essentially has him at the two:
Ish Smith, Satoransky, Deni Avdija, Rui Hachimura, Thomas Bryant – 7:31 PM
The first lineup involving Tomas Satoransky essentially has him at the two:
Ish Smith, Satoransky, Deni Avdija, Rui Hachimura, Thomas Bryant – 7:31 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wes Unseld Jr.’s first Sato lineup
Ish Smith
Tomas Satoransky
Deni Avdija
Rui Hachimura
Thomas Bryant – 7:29 PM
Wes Unseld Jr.’s first Sato lineup
Ish Smith
Tomas Satoransky
Deni Avdija
Rui Hachimura
Thomas Bryant – 7:29 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
With 3:25 left in the 1Q: Cade Cunningham has 8 points, 5 rebounds; Saddiq Bey with 7 points – 7:27 PM
With 3:25 left in the 1Q: Cade Cunningham has 8 points, 5 rebounds; Saddiq Bey with 7 points – 7:27 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Putting on the spin cycle 🔄
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/xbXR5Juse5 – 7:26 PM
Putting on the spin cycle 🔄
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/xbXR5Juse5 – 7:26 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Hayes and Diallo are set to check in with the Pistons down by four. – 7:26 PM
Hayes and Diallo are set to check in with the Pistons down by four. – 7:26 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham has 8 pts, 5 rebs (and only 1 foul) in 9 mins.
WAS 23, DET 19, 3:25 1Q – 7:26 PM
#Pistons Cade Cunningham has 8 pts, 5 rebs (and only 1 foul) in 9 mins.
WAS 23, DET 19, 3:25 1Q – 7:26 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons 15, Wizards 13 with 6:24 to play in the 1st. Pistons have moved the ball well early. Bey has 7 points, and Cunningham has six – 7:20 PM
Pistons 15, Wizards 13 with 6:24 to play in the 1st. Pistons have moved the ball well early. Bey has 7 points, and Cunningham has six – 7:20 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons 15, #Wizards 13, 6:24 1Q
Bey: 7 pts
Cunningham: 6 pts, 3 assts, 0 fls
Joseph: 2 pts – 7:19 PM
#Pistons 15, #Wizards 13, 6:24 1Q
Bey: 7 pts
Cunningham: 6 pts, 3 assts, 0 fls
Joseph: 2 pts – 7:19 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons up 15-13 early. It hasn’t been pretty, but the ball movement has been really good and they’re playing with energy on both ends. – 7:19 PM
Pistons up 15-13 early. It hasn’t been pretty, but the ball movement has been really good and they’re playing with energy on both ends. – 7:19 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Gaff getting up and putting us on the board!
#DCAboveAll | @DraftKings Daily Fantasy pic.twitter.com/wCKum1jYXv – 7:18 PM
Gaff getting up and putting us on the board!
#DCAboveAll | @DraftKings Daily Fantasy pic.twitter.com/wCKum1jYXv – 7:18 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Breaking News: #Pistons Cade Cunningham has 0 fouls in the first 3+ mins. – 7:15 PM
Breaking News: #Pistons Cade Cunningham has 0 fouls in the first 3+ mins. – 7:15 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Former teammates in Spain, Kristaps Porzingis and Tomas Satoransky are sitting next to each other on the Wizards bench catching up – 7:13 PM
Former teammates in Spain, Kristaps Porzingis and Tomas Satoransky are sitting next to each other on the Wizards bench catching up – 7:13 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Good kick-out by Grant there to find a wide-open Saddiq Bey, who opens the scoring with a 3. – 7:12 PM
Good kick-out by Grant there to find a wide-open Saddiq Bey, who opens the scoring with a 3. – 7:12 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyle Kuzma dusting off Kristaps Porzingis’ green suit gets a laugh out of the big man on the bench – 7:11 PM
Kyle Kuzma dusting off Kristaps Porzingis’ green suit gets a laugh out of the big man on the bench – 7:11 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Vernon Carey Jr. is in street clothes and inactive with a right hip contusion
He played 6 minutes, all in the second quarter, for the Go-Go yesterday – 7:07 PM
Vernon Carey Jr. is in street clothes and inactive with a right hip contusion
He played 6 minutes, all in the second quarter, for the Go-Go yesterday – 7:07 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija and Tomas Satoransky were chatting during pre-tip warmups
Not a bad big guard for Avdija to learns some tips from the rest of the season – 7:03 PM
Deni Avdija and Tomas Satoransky were chatting during pre-tip warmups
Not a bad big guard for Avdija to learns some tips from the rest of the season – 7:03 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Can’t knock the focus.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/hyn6TQDVSX – 6:54 PM
Can’t knock the focus.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/hyn6TQDVSX – 6:54 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
First Marvin Bagley III Pistons jersey sighting … in DC pic.twitter.com/iGtuxPeXcD – 6:46 PM
First Marvin Bagley III Pistons jersey sighting … in DC pic.twitter.com/iGtuxPeXcD – 6:46 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @Kia Starting 5:
1️⃣ @Cory Joseph
2️⃣ @Cade Cunningham
3️⃣ @SaddiqBey
4️⃣ @Jerami Grant
5️⃣ @Isaiah Stewart pic.twitter.com/iN8bHkKrcj – 6:45 PM
Tonight’s @Kia Starting 5:
1️⃣ @Cory Joseph
2️⃣ @Cade Cunningham
3️⃣ @SaddiqBey
4️⃣ @Jerami Grant
5️⃣ @Isaiah Stewart pic.twitter.com/iN8bHkKrcj – 6:45 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Same starting five as usual for the Pistons: Cory Joseph, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant and Isaiah Stewart – 6:41 PM
Same starting five as usual for the Pistons: Cory Joseph, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant and Isaiah Stewart – 6:41 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Usual #Pistons starters tonight at #Wizards: Joseph, Cunningham, Bey, Grant and Stewart – 6:39 PM
Usual #Pistons starters tonight at #Wizards: Joseph, Cunningham, Bey, Grant and Stewart – 6:39 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tonight’s starters 👇 #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/SlnQlZiz6S – 6:30 PM
Tonight’s starters 👇 #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/SlnQlZiz6S – 6:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tomas Satoransky gave up $468,119 in his buyout from the San Antonio Spurs, a league source tells @spotrac.
That’s roughly the amount Satoransky recouped in his rest-of-season deal with the Washington Wizards. – 6:29 PM
Tomas Satoransky gave up $468,119 in his buyout from the San Antonio Spurs, a league source tells @spotrac.
That’s roughly the amount Satoransky recouped in his rest-of-season deal with the Washington Wizards. – 6:29 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
How many lobs are these two connecting for tonight?
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/IUbhwHIliG – 6:27 PM
How many lobs are these two connecting for tonight?
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/IUbhwHIliG – 6:27 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Video of Rui Hachimura and Isaiah Todd warming up before Wizards-Pistons, which will feature the return of Tomas Satoransky.
Here are my 3 keys to the game (7 pm on @NBCSWashington) pic.twitter.com/z5WTgWpmxk – 6:10 PM
Video of Rui Hachimura and Isaiah Todd warming up before Wizards-Pistons, which will feature the return of Tomas Satoransky.
Here are my 3 keys to the game (7 pm on @NBCSWashington) pic.twitter.com/z5WTgWpmxk – 6:10 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
6️⃣0️⃣ minutes until tip time!
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:00 PM
6️⃣0️⃣ minutes until tip time!
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:00 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status update against the Washington Wizards: pic.twitter.com/ysgGlGw9xC – 5:54 PM
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status update against the Washington Wizards: pic.twitter.com/ysgGlGw9xC – 5:54 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Marvin Bagley III (ankle) will not play tonight at #Wizards. Frank Jackson and Hamidou Diallo are available. – 5:51 PM
#Pistons Marvin Bagley III (ankle) will not play tonight at #Wizards. Frank Jackson and Hamidou Diallo are available. – 5:51 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said the next step for Killian Hayes is improving his 3-point shooting this summer. “He should get about 1,000 shots a day if he wants to be great in this league. That should be his charge, is being able to knock those down, especially when Cade is out there.” – 5:38 PM
Casey said the next step for Killian Hayes is improving his 3-point shooting this summer. “He should get about 1,000 shots a day if he wants to be great in this league. That should be his charge, is being able to knock those down, especially when Cade is out there.” – 5:38 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said Isaiah Stewart has grown the most in his role. “Screening, understanding how to screen, when to screen, highway screen. He’s taking advantage of switches in the post. He’s grown leaps and bounds in his role.” – 5:36 PM
Casey said Isaiah Stewart has grown the most in his role. “Screening, understanding how to screen, when to screen, highway screen. He’s taking advantage of switches in the post. He’s grown leaps and bounds in his role.” – 5:36 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey: “everyone wants to talk about the scoring, but Isaiah Stewart has grown the most in his role.” Mentioned his growth as a screener and said he’s probably the best one-on-one defender on the team. – 5:36 PM
Dwane Casey: “everyone wants to talk about the scoring, but Isaiah Stewart has grown the most in his role.” Mentioned his growth as a screener and said he’s probably the best one-on-one defender on the team. – 5:36 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey said Frank Jackson and Hamidou Diallo will play, and Marvin Bagley will not. – 5:32 PM
Dwane Casey said Frank Jackson and Hamidou Diallo will play, and Marvin Bagley will not. – 5:32 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey said Marvin Bagley III is out tonight, but Frank Jackson and Hamidou Diallo will play – 5:31 PM
Dwane Casey said Marvin Bagley III is out tonight, but Frank Jackson and Hamidou Diallo will play – 5:31 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Tomas Satoransky warming up with assistant coach Ryan Richman who was with the Wizards during Sato’s first stint in DC – 5:30 PM
Tomas Satoransky warming up with assistant coach Ryan Richman who was with the Wizards during Sato’s first stint in DC – 5:30 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Wes Unseld jr gave credits to Raul Neto on the way he leads the Wizards on offense and makes plays for his teammates. #DCAboveAll – 5:28 PM
Wes Unseld jr gave credits to Raul Neto on the way he leads the Wizards on offense and makes plays for his teammates. #DCAboveAll – 5:28 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wizards starters tonight against the Pistons: Raul Neto, Corey Kispert, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford. – 5:25 PM
Wizards starters tonight against the Pistons: Raul Neto, Corey Kispert, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford. – 5:25 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Which fit are you rocking with more?
#DCAboveAll | @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/2vIuV3aSmX – 5:06 PM
Which fit are you rocking with more?
#DCAboveAll | @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/2vIuV3aSmX – 5:06 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Whether you’re 313 Reppin’ on the road or at home, we see and appreciate you #Pistons fans 💙
Let us know where you rep in our @UWMLife Reppin’ the D fan shoutout → https://t.co/js4XQ9JbRs pic.twitter.com/peAaY4gvqt – 5:00 PM
Whether you’re 313 Reppin’ on the road or at home, we see and appreciate you #Pistons fans 💙
Let us know where you rep in our @UWMLife Reppin’ the D fan shoutout → https://t.co/js4XQ9JbRs pic.twitter.com/peAaY4gvqt – 5:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Our 30.8 offensive rebounding percentage against the Pistons this season is our fifth-highest against any opponent.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/V8On2a93Vu – 4:45 PM
Our 30.8 offensive rebounding percentage against the Pistons this season is our fifth-highest against any opponent.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/V8On2a93Vu – 4:45 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
On March 6, Sneaker Night kicks off a week-long celebration of sneaker culture!
Featuring influencers, art, kicks collections and much more! 👟
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA – 4:31 PM
On March 6, Sneaker Night kicks off a week-long celebration of sneaker culture!
Featuring influencers, art, kicks collections and much more! 👟
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA – 4:31 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🤔 Are you familiar with “Call Sam Seats”? 🤔
@CallSam is giving away four club-level seats to #Pistons games. It’s free tickets. Click the 🔗 below for a chance to win!
🔗: https://t.co/n4ucqJqu1I pic.twitter.com/3YHDm9pPId – 4:30 PM
🤔 Are you familiar with “Call Sam Seats”? 🤔
@CallSam is giving away four club-level seats to #Pistons games. It’s free tickets. Click the 🔗 below for a chance to win!
🔗: https://t.co/n4ucqJqu1I pic.twitter.com/3YHDm9pPId – 4:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Will Kuz stay hot from the floor?
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/68A3cdNc1h – 4:15 PM
Will Kuz stay hot from the floor?
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/68A3cdNc1h – 4:15 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
The motor city visits the nation’s capital tonight.
⏰ 7:00 PM | 📺 @BallySportsDET pic.twitter.com/oh9lNDr72V – 4:00 PM
The motor city visits the nation’s capital tonight.
⏰ 7:00 PM | 📺 @BallySportsDET pic.twitter.com/oh9lNDr72V – 4:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🎙NEW POD
Coach Unseld and J.B. Bickerstaff chat with @Chris Miller about their friendship, fathers and much more!
#DCAboveAll | @AlibabaGroup – 4:00 PM
🎙NEW POD
Coach Unseld and J.B. Bickerstaff chat with @Chris Miller about their friendship, fathers and much more!
#DCAboveAll | @AlibabaGroup – 4:00 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
We’re kicking off #WomensMonth by going behind the scenes of @NBAAllStar Weekend with #Pistons Director of Game Pres, Claire Czerniuk, who was invited to help with production of this year’s All-Star festivities. pic.twitter.com/VnTcABlwPZ – 3:13 PM
We’re kicking off #WomensMonth by going behind the scenes of @NBAAllStar Weekend with #Pistons Director of Game Pres, Claire Czerniuk, who was invited to help with production of this year’s All-Star festivities. pic.twitter.com/VnTcABlwPZ – 3:13 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Warming up the engine!
Thank you to @GeorgetownHoops and @GeorgetownWBB for allowing us to use their practice facility. pic.twitter.com/LTBLCYTBv6 – 2:46 PM
Warming up the engine!
Thank you to @GeorgetownHoops and @GeorgetownWBB for allowing us to use their practice facility. pic.twitter.com/LTBLCYTBv6 – 2:46 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Story on Satoransky’s return in DC for the Wizards. His goals, the biggest challenge ahead of him and the ceiling of the group from his perspective.
“We know how to play the game”, Satoransky mentioned.
@SdnaGr #DCAboveAll
sdna.gr/mpasket/939381… – 2:25 PM
Story on Satoransky’s return in DC for the Wizards. His goals, the biggest challenge ahead of him and the ceiling of the group from his perspective.
“We know how to play the game”, Satoransky mentioned.
@SdnaGr #DCAboveAll
sdna.gr/mpasket/939381… – 2:25 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Join us for a postgame party following Latinx Night!
#DCAboveAll | @Verizon – 2:25 PM
Join us for a postgame party following Latinx Night!
#DCAboveAll | @Verizon – 2:25 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
We’ve got some big matchups this month!
Be sure to get your tickets 👇
#DCAboveAll | @Ticketmaster – 2:10 PM
We’ve got some big matchups this month!
Be sure to get your tickets 👇
#DCAboveAll | @Ticketmaster – 2:10 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Hear @Cade Cunningham, @JamorkoP1, @SCS599, @Luke Garza, and @isaiah__02 sing happy birthday to our GM Troy Weaver 🎂 pic.twitter.com/CF3QyNdLj6 – 2:03 PM
Hear @Cade Cunningham, @JamorkoP1, @SCS599, @Luke Garza, and @isaiah__02 sing happy birthday to our GM Troy Weaver 🎂 pic.twitter.com/CF3QyNdLj6 – 2:03 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Help us wish GM Troy Weaver a happy birthday! 🎉
@Cheurlin1788 | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/cjDpKRV9H6 – 1:40 PM
Help us wish GM Troy Weaver a happy birthday! 🎉
@Cheurlin1788 | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/cjDpKRV9H6 – 1:40 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Calling all @UofMaryland alum 🐢
Join your fellow Terps at @CapitalOneArena on Friday for University of Maryland Night! – 1:15 PM
Calling all @UofMaryland alum 🐢
Join your fellow Terps at @CapitalOneArena on Friday for University of Maryland Night! – 1:15 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
What model of sneaker will @Kentavious Caldwell-Pope be wearing for Sneaker Week?
Here are just a few pairs he’s worn so far this season!
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/oMaryRSY2B – 1:00 PM
What model of sneaker will @Kentavious Caldwell-Pope be wearing for Sneaker Week?
Here are just a few pairs he’s worn so far this season!
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/oMaryRSY2B – 1:00 PM