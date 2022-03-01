Steve Kerr compares Patrick Beverley to Draymond Green

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves lead the Warriors 68-56 at halftime. Towns with 20, Russell with 15 and Beverley with 10. Curry has 15.
Wolves are 14-for-14 at the FT line. – 9:15 PM
Timberwolves lead the Warriors 68-56 at halftime. Towns with 20, Russell with 15 and Beverley with 10. Curry has 15.
Wolves are 14-for-14 at the FT line. – 9:15 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Moses Moody won’t return to tonight’s game because of a left eye contusion. But earlier in the evening, Steve Kerr discussed why he’ll continue to start the rookie while Klay Thompson is out, and why Jordan Poole fits better in a sixth-man role.
https://t.co/iaysH5PgvS pic.twitter.com/kd2lJ6o2ni – 9:06 PM
Moses Moody won’t return to tonight’s game because of a left eye contusion. But earlier in the evening, Steve Kerr discussed why he’ll continue to start the rookie while Klay Thompson is out, and why Jordan Poole fits better in a sixth-man role.
https://t.co/iaysH5PgvS pic.twitter.com/kd2lJ6o2ni – 9:06 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Timberwolves stretch their lead to nine with 10 minutes left in the second quarter. Steve Kerr has seen enough, calls timeout after a D’Angelo Russell put-back. – 8:54 PM
Timberwolves stretch their lead to nine with 10 minutes left in the second quarter. Steve Kerr has seen enough, calls timeout after a D’Angelo Russell put-back. – 8:54 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
One thing that might be unknown to Wolves fans really watching Patrick Beverley for the first time this year or to people not often watching the Wolves: Beverley has become wayyy more of a playmaker — in volume and effectiveness — in Minnesota than he was in any previous stop. – 8:31 PM
One thing that might be unknown to Wolves fans really watching Patrick Beverley for the first time this year or to people not often watching the Wolves: Beverley has become wayyy more of a playmaker — in volume and effectiveness — in Minnesota than he was in any previous stop. – 8:31 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr: “I love Patrick Beverly. He’s a total gamer…He’s a winner. He’s smart. He’s tough. He’s fun to coach against because he’s always yapping away and talking trash, but he’s one of those guys who embraces the competition. So I have great respect for him.” – 8:06 PM
Steve Kerr: “I love Patrick Beverly. He’s a total gamer…He’s a winner. He’s smart. He’s tough. He’s fun to coach against because he’s always yapping away and talking trash, but he’s one of those guys who embraces the competition. So I have great respect for him.” – 8:06 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr said the reason Moody is starting over Poole is for rebounding purposes.
“A lot of the games that Jordan has started we’ve had Otto (Porter Jr.) without a minutes restriction. If Otto was in the starting lineup that would change things from a rebounding perspective.” – 7:11 PM
Steve Kerr said the reason Moody is starting over Poole is for rebounding purposes.
“A lot of the games that Jordan has started we’ve had Otto (Porter Jr.) without a minutes restriction. If Otto was in the starting lineup that would change things from a rebounding perspective.” – 7:11 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr: “I love Pat Beverley. Total gamer.” Said PatBev is always yapping away, embraces competition, has his respect. “He’s like a guard version of Draymond.” – 6:41 PM
Kerr: “I love Pat Beverley. Total gamer.” Said PatBev is always yapping away, embraces competition, has his respect. “He’s like a guard version of Draymond.” – 6:41 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Moses Moody will start again tonight. Steve Kerr said it’s to have more size in the starting lineup and his preference to keep Jordan Poole in that sixth man role. He said he should’ve played Poole more in the first half the other night. – 6:35 PM
Moses Moody will start again tonight. Steve Kerr said it’s to have more size in the starting lineup and his preference to keep Jordan Poole in that sixth man role. He said he should’ve played Poole more in the first half the other night. – 6:35 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Same starters for the Warriors. Poole will be off the bench. Kerr said he wants Moody to start for size and rebounding. – 6:34 PM
Same starters for the Warriors. Poole will be off the bench. Kerr said he wants Moody to start for size and rebounding. – 6:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Time off has done wonders for Heat’s Tyler Herro; Erik Spoelstra compares Bam Adebayo to Draymond Green. Also: Kyle Lowry again away from team. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:56 PM
From earlier — Time off has done wonders for Heat’s Tyler Herro; Erik Spoelstra compares Bam Adebayo to Draymond Green. Also: Kyle Lowry again away from team. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:56 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Time off has done wonders for Heat’s Tyler Herro; Spoelstra compares Adebayo to Draymond Green. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:37 PM
Time off has done wonders for Heat’s Tyler Herro; Spoelstra compares Adebayo to Draymond Green. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 1:37 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
D’Angelo Russell said postgame that he confused Anthony Edwards for Patrick Beverley a few times tonight because of how he was defending tonight. – 10:34 PM
D’Angelo Russell said postgame that he confused Anthony Edwards for Patrick Beverley a few times tonight because of how he was defending tonight. – 10:34 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Patrick Beverley with the block to prevent backdoor cover nonsense! You love to see it. #RaisedbyWolves (-3) comes in 127-122 at the Cavs after some wild swings. @WagerTalk $9 Monday 5% winner was a fun one – sauna-level sweat – but came through. – 9:47 PM
Patrick Beverley with the block to prevent backdoor cover nonsense! You love to see it. #RaisedbyWolves (-3) comes in 127-122 at the Cavs after some wild swings. @WagerTalk $9 Monday 5% winner was a fun one – sauna-level sweat – but came through. – 9:47 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
James Wiseman is getting in a 3-on-3 scrimmage tonight in Minnesota and is moving well. Warriors remain unwilling to give any detailed update/target. Steve Kerr: “I’m going to continue to express what I’ve expressed in recent weeks. It’s day-to-day.” pic.twitter.com/qkMLwY0yIC – 8:49 PM
James Wiseman is getting in a 3-on-3 scrimmage tonight in Minnesota and is moving well. Warriors remain unwilling to give any detailed update/target. Steve Kerr: “I’m going to continue to express what I’ve expressed in recent weeks. It’s day-to-day.” pic.twitter.com/qkMLwY0yIC – 8:49 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Where does Pat Beverley rank in terms of perfect fits from this past offseason? Pretty high, I’d think – 8:42 PM
Where does Pat Beverley rank in terms of perfect fits from this past offseason? Pretty high, I’d think – 8:42 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Beverley is setting some great screens and that’s opening up all kinds of stuff for the Wolves offense, including for himself. – 8:41 PM
Beverley is setting some great screens and that’s opening up all kinds of stuff for the Wolves offense, including for himself. – 8:41 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr called Klay Thompson “day-to-day” and said he may fly and join the Warriors in Dallas for Thursday’s game. Out tomorrow. – 8:26 PM
Steve Kerr called Klay Thompson “day-to-day” and said he may fly and join the Warriors in Dallas for Thursday’s game. Out tomorrow. – 8:26 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Most had Warriors finishing around sixth in Western Conference. A few experts had them as .500 team, or worse. K.Thompson out half-year, Draymond Green now hurt, Curry not having good year. And yet: 43-18, second-best record in NBA. But Kerr is bad coach? FOH. – 4:30 PM
Most had Warriors finishing around sixth in Western Conference. A few experts had them as .500 team, or worse. K.Thompson out half-year, Draymond Green now hurt, Curry not having good year. And yet: 43-18, second-best record in NBA. But Kerr is bad coach? FOH. – 4:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk about my epic sunburn, then we get into Ben Simmons’ back issues, MPJ coming back in March, Draymond and PG getting better, Kyrie and mandates lifting and more. Watch, like and subscribe below. 20K soon!
youtu.be/QZ_az46Eu20 – 3:46 PM
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk about my epic sunburn, then we get into Ben Simmons’ back issues, MPJ coming back in March, Draymond and PG getting better, Kyrie and mandates lifting and more. Watch, like and subscribe below. 20K soon!
youtu.be/QZ_az46Eu20 – 3:46 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Damian Lillard recognizes what the Grizzlies are building in Memphis.
“(Ja) got a shot, they just have to keep the team there,” he said on Draymond Green’s podcast last week.
And it starts with Morant’s fearless mentality. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 9:07 AM
Damian Lillard recognizes what the Grizzlies are building in Memphis.
“(Ja) got a shot, they just have to keep the team there,” he said on Draymond Green’s podcast last week.
And it starts with Morant’s fearless mentality. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 9:07 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
If I just understood the SportsCenter stat correctly … Golden State was a tidy 204-1 in the Steve Kerr Era before tonight when up by 20 or more.
#thisleague
More #thisleague from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 12:39 AM
If I just understood the SportsCenter stat correctly … Golden State was a tidy 204-1 in the Steve Kerr Era before tonight when up by 20 or more.
#thisleague
More #thisleague from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 12:39 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steve Kerr doing a postgame Q&A with Fitz for season ticket holders. pic.twitter.com/XnrrFaDBwL – 10:50 PM
Steve Kerr doing a postgame Q&A with Fitz for season ticket holders. pic.twitter.com/XnrrFaDBwL – 10:50 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
“He wasn’t having a great night so I decided to go in a different direction.”
Steve Kerr on the decision not to play Jordan Poole down the stretch. DLee got most of those minutes. – 10:31 PM
“He wasn’t having a great night so I decided to go in a different direction.”
Steve Kerr on the decision not to play Jordan Poole down the stretch. DLee got most of those minutes. – 10:31 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr: “We kind of lost our spirit and our energy when they made that push.” – 10:28 PM
Steve Kerr: “We kind of lost our spirit and our energy when they made that push.” – 10:28 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Here’s why Draymond Green is so critical: he’s the fulcrum of the offense, the backbone of the defense and a more impactful voice than anyone on the coaching staff in crunch time, including Kerr. – 10:12 PM
Here’s why Draymond Green is so critical: he’s the fulcrum of the offense, the backbone of the defense and a more impactful voice than anyone on the coaching staff in crunch time, including Kerr. – 10:12 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
All those folks who’ve said the Warriors should cut the cord with Draymond Green … so wrong. Desperately, desperately needed right now. – 10:01 PM
All those folks who’ve said the Warriors should cut the cord with Draymond Green … so wrong. Desperately, desperately needed right now. – 10:01 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Kerr opts not to play Steph the entire fourth. He takes a seat as Doncic checks in – 9:48 PM
Kerr opts not to play Steph the entire fourth. He takes a seat as Doncic checks in – 9:48 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry would normally be sitting now, but don’t think Kerr can afford to pull him now – 9:23 PM
Curry would normally be sitting now, but don’t think Kerr can afford to pull him now – 9:23 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
JTA needlessly helps off Dorian Finney-Smith. Kick out. DFS corner 3. Kerr with the immediate timeout.
Helping off a decent corner shooter? Usually a mistake – 8:30 PM
JTA needlessly helps off Dorian Finney-Smith. Kick out. DFS corner 3. Kerr with the immediate timeout.
Helping off a decent corner shooter? Usually a mistake – 8:30 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Kerr is challenging this offensive foul call on Kuminga. Doesn’t burning your challenge in the first half pretty much guarantees you will need it later? – 8:20 PM
Kerr is challenging this offensive foul call on Kuminga. Doesn’t burning your challenge in the first half pretty much guarantees you will need it later? – 8:20 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Four steals for the Warriors so far tonight. Steve Kerr praised the team for their defensive effort against the Blazers and that’s carried over. Mavericks are shooting just 2-7 early.
Warriors up 15-5 on Dallas with 7:28 left in the first quarter. – 7:56 PM
Four steals for the Warriors so far tonight. Steve Kerr praised the team for their defensive effort against the Blazers and that’s carried over. Mavericks are shooting just 2-7 early.
Warriors up 15-5 on Dallas with 7:28 left in the first quarter. – 7:56 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
James Wiseman will travel with the Warriors on their upcoming four-game road trip to get some practice and scrimmages with the team. This rules him out of any work with the G League Warriors. Kerr says he remains day-to-day. – 5:54 PM
James Wiseman will travel with the Warriors on their upcoming four-game road trip to get some practice and scrimmages with the team. This rules him out of any work with the G League Warriors. Kerr says he remains day-to-day. – 5:54 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Klay Thompson (illness) is out, but Warriors coach Steve Kerr is unwilling to divulge who will replace him in the starting lineup. ‘It’s the stretch run (smile).’
Adds that GP2 will make his third straight start. – 5:53 PM
Klay Thompson (illness) is out, but Warriors coach Steve Kerr is unwilling to divulge who will replace him in the starting lineup. ‘It’s the stretch run (smile).’
Adds that GP2 will make his third straight start. – 5:53 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
James Wiseman will join the Warriors on this upcoming four-game road trip, doing scrimmages/work with team. That would rule him out of the four Santa Cruz games this week. Steve Kerr continues to maintain the “day-to-day” approach with Wiseman’s rehab, no target return. – 5:52 PM
James Wiseman will join the Warriors on this upcoming four-game road trip, doing scrimmages/work with team. That would rule him out of the four Santa Cruz games this week. Steve Kerr continues to maintain the “day-to-day” approach with Wiseman’s rehab, no target return. – 5:52 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr said he’s hopeful that Klay Thompson will make the upcoming road trip. – 5:50 PM
Steve Kerr said he’s hopeful that Klay Thompson will make the upcoming road trip. – 5:50 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Klay Thompson (illness) won’t play today vs. Mavs, but Steve Kerr didn’t want to reveal who will start for Warriors instead.
Tricky mind games! The suspense! – 5:50 PM
Klay Thompson (illness) won’t play today vs. Mavs, but Steve Kerr didn’t want to reveal who will start for Warriors instead.
Tricky mind games! The suspense! – 5:50 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr said Klay Thompson hasn’t been feeling well the past few days, but hopes he can join the team on the upcoming road trip. Thompson was seen leaving Chase Center a few minutes ago. – 5:50 PM
Steve Kerr said Klay Thompson hasn’t been feeling well the past few days, but hopes he can join the team on the upcoming road trip. Thompson was seen leaving Chase Center a few minutes ago. – 5:50 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson’s been feeling sick the last couple days, per Kerr. Won’t play tonight, but Warriors hopeful he will be on upcoming four-game road trip. – 5:49 PM
Klay Thompson’s been feeling sick the last couple days, per Kerr. Won’t play tonight, but Warriors hopeful he will be on upcoming four-game road trip. – 5:49 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers say Damian Lillard has progressed in his rehab from ab surgery and will be re-evaluated again in 2-3 weeks. (He all but confirmed on Draymond Green’s podcast last week that he isn’t playing again this season, FWIW) – 4:04 PM
Blazers say Damian Lillard has progressed in his rehab from ab surgery and will be re-evaluated again in 2-3 weeks. (He all but confirmed on Draymond Green’s podcast last week that he isn’t playing again this season, FWIW) – 4:04 PM
Mark Woods @markbritball
Josh Kerr smashes Peter Elliot’s long-standing British mile record in Boston, clocking 3:48.87.
Still waiting for the 1500m split. – 2:02 PM
Josh Kerr smashes Peter Elliot’s long-standing British mile record in Boston, clocking 3:48.87.
Still waiting for the 1500m split. – 2:02 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Draymond Green returns to Warriors practices, inches closer to return nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/27/dra… – 1:11 PM
Draymond Green returns to Warriors practices, inches closer to return nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/27/dra… – 1:11 PM
Mark Woods @markbritball
Piers Copeland snatches away gold in the men’s 1500m in Birmingham from Neil Gourley in 3:49.01.
Now over to Josh Kerr in Boston tonight… – 10:36 AM
Piers Copeland snatches away gold in the men’s 1500m in Birmingham from Neil Gourley in 3:49.01.
Now over to Josh Kerr in Boston tonight… – 10:36 AM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond Green doesn’t know when he’ll be cleared to play, but he has expectations: ‘I plan on coming back and dominating.’ nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 11:09 PM
Draymond Green doesn’t know when he’ll be cleared to play, but he has expectations: ‘I plan on coming back and dominating.’ nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 11:09 PM
More on this storyline
Dane Moore: Doc Rivers on why Patrick Beverley wins everywhere he goes: “Because he’s crazy as hell. He’s one of my favorite guys. He’s literally crazy, in a positive way… He’ll do some crazy things on the floor that’ll drive you nuts as a coach, and his answer is ‘I’m just tryin to win'” -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / February 25, 2022