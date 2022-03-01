Still no clarity on when OG Anunoby will return from injury

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
No Anunoby, no VanVleet, no Wilson for the Raptors tonight. OG is coming along, could have been playing with the finger issue for weeks, no one is sure. Specialist said it’s close to fully healed – 6:01 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The hand specialist Anunoby saw in LA yesterday said his fractured finger is healing and should be fully healed within the next 2 weeks. He could be back sooner though. The team is trying to determine whether he’s able to play through the injury. He’s still experiencing pain. – 5:55 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
No news from specialist for Anunoby. Specialist thinks it is nearly healed. Within two weeks it will be fully healed if he does not play in that time, Nurse thinks. He is not playing tonight. VanVleet is out, as is D.J. Wilson. – 5:52 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Update on OG Anunoby is “nothing new. Nothing we didn’t already know.” The specialist thought it was nearly healed. He’s able to play on it and he’ll be fully healthy in 2 weeks. Status is still TBD. He’s out tonight – 5:50 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Along with Fred VanVleet and D.J. Wilson, who both have knee ailments, OG Anunoby is questionable for tonight’s game with his ring finger fracture. Whether he plays or not, that is good news for the long term for Anunoby, who has missed the last three games. – 2:20 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Per Raptors: Anunoby (right ring finger), VanVleet (right knee soreness), DJ Wilson (left knee soreness) are QUESTIONABLE vs. Nets.
Very positive re: Anunoby given he got his finger checked out by specialist in LA Monday. Clearly not in need of surgery or long layoff. – 12:52 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors now have Anunoby (finger) VanVleet (knee) and Wilson (knee) as “questionable” for tonight against the Nets
Would seem promising for Anunoby – 12:49 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
OG Anunoby has been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game vs Brooklyn – would presume that means yesterday’s appointment with the hand specialist went well. Fred VanVleet is also listed as questionable. – 12:48 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Anunoby updated to questionable for tonight’s game along with VanVleet and DJ Wilson. – 12:48 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby and DJ Wilson are all questionable for tonight. – 12:47 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
OG Anunoby has been upgraded to questionable for tonight. Fred VanVleet and DJ Wilson are also questionable – 12:47 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors (without VanVleet or Anunoby) 133, the kind of Brooklyn Nets 97 – 9:49 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Without VanVleet and Anunoby, the Nets’ D is locked in on Siakam. Credit Pascal for making the right reads, and everybody else for knocking down shots. Barnes and Flynn (10-10 FG) haven’t missed, and the Raptors have hit 8 of their 12 3PA as a team. – 8:24 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Between VanVleet, Anunoby, Harris, Durant, Irving and Simmons, six of the top seven highest-paid players in this game are out. – 6:58 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Fred VanVleet (knee) is out vs. Nets; Anunoby (finger) also out. If you had Malachi Flynn starting along side Birch, Barnes, Siakam and Trent Jr., you win the pool, otherwise prize money will roll over till next time. – 6:57 PM
More on this storyline
Josh Lewenberg: No update on OG Anunoby’s finger yet. His appointment with the hand specialist is scheduled for later today in LA. -via Twitter @JLew1050 / February 28, 2022
Josh Lewenberg: Fred VanVleet is questionable for tomorrow’s game in Brooklyn with his knee issue. OG Anunoby remains out – he’s scheduled to see a hand specialist in NYC tomorrow to get a 2nd opinion on his fractured finger. Pascal Siakam is not listed on the injury report. -via Twitter @JLew1050 / February 27, 2022
Doug Smith: Raptors have put Pascal Siakam in the same “questionable” category as Fred VanVleet for tonight in Atlanta SIakam has non-COVID illness, VanVleet’s knee is still sore And OG Anunoby is out again -via Twitter @SmithRaps / February 26, 2022