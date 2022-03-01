Tobias Harris on lower stats since Harden arrival: I contribute to winning basketball

The more he spoke, the more it sounded as if Tobias Harris had accepted that playing with James Harden has altered his role. After missing 13 of 18 shots in Harden’s first two games with the 76ers, Harris spoke about getting fewer shots and not playing the role he is accustomed to. But instead of complaining, the standout power forward said his job is to do whatever is needed from him.
Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tobias Harris’ role with Sixers changed after the James Harden trade. And he’s accepted that. inquirer.com/sixers/tobias-… via @phillyinquirer – 9:40 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
“Everyone has this notion of you got to score this many points or that,” Tobias Harris said. “I get it, but at the end of the day like I said, I’m a winner and I [contribute] to winning basketball…”
“Everyone has this notion of you got to score this many points or that,” Tobias Harris said. “I get it, but at the end of the day like I said, I’m a winner and I [contribute] to winning basketball…”
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tobias Harris’ role with Sixers has changed since the James Harden trade. And he’s accepted that. inquirer.com/sixers/tobias-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tobias Harris’ role has changed with #Sixers since the James Harden trade. And he’s accepted that. inquirer.com/sixers/tobias-… via @phillyinquirer #76ers #NBA #Sixers – 5:30 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tobias Harris is worried more about picking up wins rather than looking for his own offense #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/01/tob… via @SixersWire – 3:03 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tobias Harris said his focus is on contributing to “winning basketball.” Wants to take the looks that are there, but isn’t fixated on scoring, number of shot attempts, etc. – 12:48 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Dissecting James Harden’s impact, #Sixers‘ being the frontrunner to sign DeAndre Jordan and Tobias Harris’ struggles ‘ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers #LockedOnSixers #NBA megaphone.link/LKN3734445529 – 7:15 AM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Detroit’s starting lineup last time it beat Charlotte: Reggie Jackson, Avery Bradley, Stanley Johnson, Tobias Harris and Andre Drummond – 10:21 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tobias Harris was struggling all afternoon, but James Harden and the team stayed in his ear and he made 3 big buckets in the 4th quarter to ice the win #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/27/jam… via @SixersWire – 5:38 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tobias Harris bodies Immanuel Quickley out of his way and dunks the ball, capping a 16-4 run over the past 5:30 that has the 76ers up 122-109 with 1:29 to go. Barring some craziness in the final 89 seconds, Philly will improve to 2-0 with James Harden. – 3:38 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If Doc wants this game he’s gotta finish with Green or Niang over Tobias. He may prefer to play through the growing pains and risk an L, who knows. – 3:10 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
We’ve seen a pile of possessions where Tobias Harris spots up, defense doubles off him, he catches the kick out and let’s the defense fully recover by taking a couple dribbles. Or misses. They want to try to figure this out long-term. But Niang would help in the short term. – 2:52 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Great job by ref James Williams there. Tobias Harris was begging for a tech from the moment he missed at the rim and thought he was fouled, but Williams waited until play was stopped at the other end to call it. – 2:35 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tobias Harris finally gets in the scoring column with two free throws early in the third. He is 0-for-4 from the floor. – 2:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
That was Tobias Harris’ first rebound.
That was Tobias Harris’ first rebound.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
James Harden has shrugged now at:
-Tobias for leaving Fournier open for 3
-Korkmaz for attempting + air-balling a 30’ 3
-Danny Green for deciding he’d rather outlet an inbound pass to Tobias than James asking for it.
James Harden has shrugged now at:
-Tobias for leaving Fournier open for 3
-Korkmaz for attempting + air-balling a 30’ 3
-Danny Green for deciding he’d rather outlet an inbound pass to Tobias than James asking for it.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
This lineup without Harden is where Tobias Harris should probably be picking his spots. Doc pedetermining to marry the Tobi-Beard minutes despite Harris’ reluctance to bomb 3s could be a thing. – 1:35 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Matisse Thybulle fitting in pretty well with the starters so far. Maybe less so for Tobias Harris. – 1:25 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tobias Harris had six points on 2-9 shooting on Friday while Joel Embiid (34 pt, 10 rbs), James Harden (27 pts, 12 asts, 8 rbs) and Tyrese Maxey (28 pts) all dominated. Doc Rivers was asked if the #Sixers will consciously try to get Harris more involved. Here’s his response: pic.twitter.com/t3BWfLIx1H – 12:19 PM
“Everyone has this notion of you’ve got to score this many points or that,” Harris said. “I get it, but at the end of the day like I said, I’m a winner and I [contribute] to winning basketball. If that is me taking 15 shots, if that’s me taking eight shots, it is what it is. As long as we’re winning basketball games, that’s what the name of the game is about. “A lot of people don’t like to hear that, but that’s the predicament we’re in now. We have a lot of firepower, especially with James and Joel on the team.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / March 1, 2022
“We have an opportunity to fight for a championship and do what we can to win basketball games,” Harris said Tuesday after practice. “So your players, including myself, [doing] different things are going to [contribute] to winning basketball. It could be just being a leader in chemistry all the way down the line. That’s what winning basketball is all about.” -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / March 1, 2022
“I mean, it’s funny, you see all the stories that are out there, and all that stuff, and obviously we all see it,” Embiid said prior to Philadelphia’s shootaround Friday morning. “It’s completely different than what you see out there. He’s a great person, a great personality, always smiling, fun to be around. Everything, really. -via ESPN / February 25, 2022