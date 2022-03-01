Warriors vs. Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (43-18) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (29-29) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday March 1, 2022
Golden State Warriors 58, Minnesota Timberwolves 70 (Q3 10:05)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Timberwolves lead the Warriors 67-56 at halftime. Golden State gave up 26 points in the paint and surrendered 8 3-pointers. Minnesota shot 50 percent from the field. – 9:18 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Rough first half for the Warriors to open this challenging four-game road trip. Down 12 in Minnesota. Towns bulldozed them for 20 points, 7 rebounds. Eleven turnovers. Errant shooting (one Curry, two Poole airballs). Fifteen team fouls. – 9:16 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves lead the Warriors 68-56 at halftime. Towns with 20, Russell with 15 and Beverley with 10. Curry has 15.
Wolves are 14-for-14 at the FT line. – 9:15 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wolves 68, GSW 56 at half.
KAT with 20 and 7
Russell with 15
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Moses Moody won’t return to tonight’s game because of a left eye contusion. But earlier in the evening, Steve Kerr discussed why he’ll continue to start the rookie while Klay Thompson is out, and why Jordan Poole fits better in a sixth-man role.
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Minnesota leads Golden State 52-47 with 5:01 left in the first half.
Beverley and Russell join towns in double-figures with 10 points apiece. Russell has added 2 rebounds and 3 assists on the night.
Prince leads the Wolves bench with 7 points. – 9:04 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Warriors have turned it over 10 times in the first 19 minutes. But Wolves have just 6 points to show for it. Not good enough. – 9:03 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Moses Moody is out for the rest of the night with a left eye contusion, per Warriors. – 9:01 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Pretty sure Jaden McDaniels is the tallest player playing in this game – 8:59 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
can’t guard that man when he’s got you on an island 🧊 pic.twitter.com/MrnEPIF4oz – 8:58 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Found just enough space 🎯
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Warriors rookie Moses Moody has a left eye contusion and will not return to the game, per team. – 8:55 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors say Moses Moody is done for the night with a left eye contusion. Tough break, was playing well early. – 8:55 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Left eye contusion for Moses Moody on that collision with Towns. He’s done for the night, per Warriors. – 8:54 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Timberwolves stretch their lead to nine with 10 minutes left in the second quarter. Steve Kerr has seen enough, calls timeout after a D’Angelo Russell put-back. – 8:54 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Warriors rule out Moses Moody because of a left eye contusion. – 8:54 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Moses Moody (left eye contusion) will not return to tonight’s game – 8:53 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
The @Minnesota Timberwolves are on an extended 22-8 run over the last 6:40 (4:40, 1st quarter to 10:00, 2nd quarter) to take their largest lead of the night at 39-30.
Minnesota’s reserves are outscoring Golden State’s bench 11-7. – 8:52 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors trail Minnesota 34-27 after 1. Physical game, lots of fouls, lost of free throws. Golden State can’t keep the Timberwolves out of the paint or transition right now. Towns might get 40 at this rate. – 8:47 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 34-27.
Towns leads the way for Minnesota with 15 points and 4 rebounds, his second straight 10+ point first quarter and 18th of the season. – 8:47 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves lead the Warriors 34-27 after the first quarter. Towns with a monster 1st with 15 points, 4 rebounds. Wiggins hit his first three shots, missed his next three. Steph with 5. GSW with 6 turnovers. – 8:45 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Huge start for KAT. GSW doesn’t have a matchup for him. 15 points, 4 boards and an assist in the 1st. – 8:44 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Lack of a backup center showing up large for the Warriors late in this first quarter. Kevon Looney went to the bench and then Karl-Anthony Towns started going off vs an undersized backup frontline. – 8:42 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Karl-Anthony Towns is pretty much getting whatever he wants right now. He has a game-high 15 points with 1:45 left in the first quarter, with most of those buckets coming at the rim. – 8:42 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Kuminga is gonna be really good, but asking him to guard KAT is a lot for the young fella – 8:41 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jonathan Kuminga and Karl-Anthony Towns were down on the court for a while after colliding at the rim on a fastbreak. Refs are reviewing the play for a flagrant foul on Kuminga. – 8:37 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Hard foul, Kuminga on Towns, both fell hard. Both got up after a few moments. Officials reviewing it but I think KAT may have been embellishing the contact a tad. – 8:37 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Kuminga and Towns collided and both are down under the basket. – 8:35 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Moses Moody is back in the locker room. Didn’t see the play he got inured on. Had 6 points on 2-of-2 shooting in 7 minutes before exiting. – 8:33 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
that’s sooo tough, @Andrew Wiggins 😎 pic.twitter.com/WnxXnnOdVL – 8:33 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
One thing that might be unknown to Wolves fans really watching Patrick Beverley for the first time this year or to people not often watching the Wolves: Beverley has become wayyy more of a playmaker — in volume and effectiveness — in Minnesota than he was in any previous stop. – 8:31 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
I’ve got Hawks-Celtics on in my hotel room- NBALP on my tablet- Moses Moody can hoop. That’s all I got. – 8:30 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Curry’s first-made 3-pointer of the night comes at the 4:48 mark of the first quarter. He’s up to 5 points on 1-of-4 shooting. Warriors are shooting 63.6 percent as a team and lead the Timberwolves 22-18 early. – 8:30 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Moses Moody to the locker room. Looks like he’s having a possible issue with right arm/shoulder area. – 8:28 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry has started 0-3 from deep. Still scoreless with 6:05 left in the first quarter. – 8:24 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
60 years later, Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game still leaving coaches and players awestruck inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer #NBA #Warriors #Sixers #NBA75 – 8:24 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
The only 3 misses for the Warriors so far are from Steph Curry. – 8:24 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Warriors using Moses Moody (DLo’s matchup) as a on-ball screener, so as to put DLo in pick and roll defense against Steph Curry – 8:20 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Wiggins is 3-3 from the field early with 8 points. Warriors hold an early 12-10 advantage. – 8:15 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Wiggins has hit his first three shots. Revenge game incoming. – 8:14 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Wiggins scores the first points of the night for the Warriors.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry joining the Minnesota fans in their light booing of Andrew Wiggins pregame. His second game back here in front of the fans. Wiggins was quiet in February. No 20-point games. Warriors hope sight of his former team jolts him. – 8:09 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins is greeted by boos in the Toyota Center. His teammates join in, throwing up thumbs downs signs to him. Big smile spread across Wiggins’ face. – 8:07 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Andrew Wiggins got some boos from the Target Center crowd when he was announced in the starting lineup.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards was drafted 467 days ago and has played in 128 NBA games and 4249 minutes in that time.
I don’t think it’s crazy he has tendinitis. – 8:01 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Here’s all you need to know ahead of Tuesday’s Warriors vs. Timberwolves game. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 8:00 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Tuesday night hoops.
You ready, #DubNation? pic.twitter.com/PlmbtGe8RG – 7:50 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Injury Report:
Anthony Edwards (Left Patella Tendinopathy) and McKinley Wright IV (Left UCL Injury) are OUT. pic.twitter.com/7k9FkrtkEa – 7:46 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards is OUT tonight with left patella tendinopathy.
Jaden McDaniels will start in Edwards place. – 7:46 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Let’s have some fun.
Stream the game LIVE » https://t.co/OMrtDtXZqd pic.twitter.com/sYxWHwAVId – 7:46 PM
Let’s have some fun.
Stream the game LIVE » https://t.co/OMrtDtXZqd pic.twitter.com/sYxWHwAVId – 7:46 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
James Wiseman out pregame in Minnesota working on post moves/counters, pick-and-pops, etc. Here is a glimpse. pic.twitter.com/aofAE6yckB – 7:24 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr said the reason Moody is starting over Poole is for rebounding purposes.
“A lot of the games that Jordan has started we’ve had Otto (Porter Jr.) without a minutes restriction. If Otto was in the starting lineup that would change things from a rebounding perspective.” – 7:11 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets will start Mills, Curry, Brown, Johnson and Aldridge tonight at the #Raptors. This is Brooklyn’s 35th different starting lineup of the season. #NBA – 7:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters at Raptors: Mills, Curry, Brown, Johnson and Aldridge.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Warriors
– Payton II over 14.5 points + rebounds + assists
– Vando under 16.5 points + rebounds + assists
– Wiggins over 2.0 made 3s
– Looney over 8.5 rebounds – 7:04 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr: “I love Pat Beverley. Total gamer.” Said PatBev is always yapping away, embraces competition, has his respect. “He’s like a guard version of Draymond.” – 6:41 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
In his most recent outing, Onyeka Okongwu recorded 17 PTS (6-6 FG), 7 REB and 3 BLK. It marked his third game of 10+ PTS on 1.000 FG% (min. 6 FGM) this season – tying Clint Capela, Jarrett Allen and Rudy Gobert for the most such games by any player this season. – 6:40 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters tonight against the Timberwolves:
Steph Curry
Moses Moody
Andrew Wiggins
Gary Payton II
Kevon Looney – 6:38 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Nemanja Bjelica (quad contusion) will not play today against Minnesota. – 6:38 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Nemanja Bjelica is out tonight for the Warriors. Was originally listed as questionable. – 6:37 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Nemanja Bjelica has been downgraded from questionable to OUT tonight. Right quad contusion. – 6:37 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry, Moses Moody, Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II, and Kevon Looney will start against the Timberwolves today. – 6:36 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Nemanja Bjelica is out tonight. Suffered a quad contusion on a rebounding collision vs Mavericks. – 6:35 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Moses Moody will start again tonight. Steve Kerr said it’s to have more size in the starting lineup and his preference to keep Jordan Poole in that sixth man role. He said he should’ve played Poole more in the first half the other night. – 6:35 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Same starters for the Warriors. Poole will be off the bench. Kerr said he wants Moody to start for size and rebounding. – 6:34 PM
Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke
Anthony Edwards has been in a bit of slump. Is @julian_andrews_ concerned?
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
NBA rescinds Luka Doncic’s 13th technical foul from Mavs-Warriors dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:33 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Same starters tonight against the Timberwolves:
Steph Curry
Moses Moody
Andrew Wiggins
Gary Payton II
Kevon Looney – 6:33 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch said the Wolves continue to consider resting Anthony Edwards and his lingering sore knee. After it’s now acted up again, Finch said, “everything is on the table”.
Finch also pointed out that this injury could hang around all year due to it being a form of tendinitis. – 6:31 PM
Chris Finch said the Wolves continue to consider resting Anthony Edwards and his lingering sore knee. After it’s now acted up again, Finch said, “everything is on the table”.
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch said Jarred Vanderbilt is in. Anthony Edwards is a game-time decisions. Finch conceded Ant’s knee issue appears to be something they might have to manage the rest of the season. – 6:26 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards is a game-time decision tonight. Jarred Vanderbilt is IN – 6:24 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Why Steph Curry is Not the Face of the NBA (And Why It’s Unfortunate) shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 6:20 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
On the Warriors: With a skid of almost two months, it’s not a ‘rough patch.’ It’s a revealing of weaknesses best illustrated by a number of factors. Can they be fixed? Probably. But not easily. nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 6:15 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Our sales team put up record setting membership sales numbers today…but there’s a bit of a learning curve for the rookies.
Just ask @AROD 😂
https://t.co/RGvaHcUBOm pic.twitter.com/HBlB6rHUK1 – 6:00 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
League office confirms that Luka Doncic’s technical foul against the Warriors was rescinded, as @Marc Stein reported. His official total drops back down to 12, four shy of an automatic one-game suspension. – 5:59 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kind of funny that the Warriors have to ride the team bus just to go across the street. pic.twitter.com/4JW9bCb1Vi – 5:16 PM
Kind of funny that the Warriors have to ride the team bus just to go across the street. pic.twitter.com/4JW9bCb1Vi – 5:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Time off has done wonders for Heat’s Tyler Herro; Erik Spoelstra compares Bam Adebayo to Draymond Green. Also: Kyle Lowry again away from team. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 4:56 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
My latest @SportsBizClass Examining the NBA’s Recent Salary Cap Projections – impact on 2022-23 max/min/primary exceptions/rookie-scale/etc. sportsbusinessclassroom.com/examining-the-… – 4:53 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Yesterday at Warriors practice, reporters asked Andrew Wiggins who he was most excited to see of the NBA’s all-time 75 team at All-Star weekend: Kevin Garnett.
“That’s my guy. He was one of my vets. … It was cool to see him face to face for the first time in a long time.” – 4:37 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 How Ja has revitalized the Grizzlies franchise
🏀 Can the Timberwolves catch the Mavs and Nuggets?
🏀 Scottie Barnes’s potential
#TheMismatch with @Kevin O’Connor and @Chris Vernon: open.spotify.com/episode/3T7mA0… – 4:32 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s @kzprovisioning media meal:
Tamarind Glazed Pork Chop, herb salad
Roasted Spiced Yams, Chilies and Salsa Verde
Garganelli with Butternut Squash Cream, Pecorino
Bitter Greens, Maple Vinaigrette, Candied Pecans
@BellecourBakery Dessert – 4:16 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: MIN/CLE; DAL/GSW; News Catch-Up w/ @Danny Leroux
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/EESUJJv6G1 – 4:00 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
INJURY UPDATE: McKinley Wright IV, who suffered a Left UCL Injury, has officially been cleared to start contact in a practice setting and will be reevaluated next Sunday, March 6. – 3:42 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards is being listed as QUESTIONABLE to play Tuesday against Golden State. The injury is again listed as “Left Patella Tendinopathy”
Jarred Vanderbilt is also listed as QUESTIONABLE to play on Tuesday, due to left shoulder soreness – 3:30 PM
Anthony Edwards is being listed as QUESTIONABLE to play Tuesday against Golden State. The injury is again listed as “Left Patella Tendinopathy”
Jarred Vanderbilt is also listed as QUESTIONABLE to play on Tuesday, due to left shoulder soreness – 3:30 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tonight’s game vs Golden State:
QUESTIONABLE
Edwards – Left Patella Tendinopathy
Vanderbilt – Left Shoulder Soreness
OUT
Bolmaro – G League Assignment
Wright IV – Left UCL Injury – 3:28 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Going live to talk Warriors right now here theathletic.com/live-rooms/war… – 3:01 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Memphis is only 1 game back from the 2-seed Warriors despite having the 2nd-lowest payroll. They’ve never finished higher than the 4-seed…
Ja Morant. Zach Kleiman… Just two names who should receive individual awards by season’s end.
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Ja Morant is averaging 27.6 pts/5.9 reb/6.6 ast per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. He’s putting up those numbers in 33 minutes per game. No one has ever had a season putting up at least 27/5/6 on 50% FG in under 34 min/gm until this yr, both Ja & Giannis are doing it. – 2:18 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Talking Warriors/NBA in a live room with @AndrewKSchlecht at @TheAthletic at noon PT (45 mins from now). You can hop on and get questions in at this link. theathletic.com/live-rooms/war… – 2:13 PM
