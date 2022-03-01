Warriors vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Golden State Warriors (43-18) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (33-29) at Target Center

The Golden State Warriors are spending $4,162,343 per win while the Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $4,152,654 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday March 1, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Home Radio: 830 WCCO
Away Radio: 95.7 The Game

Dane Moore
@DaneMooreNBA
I remember at summer league, the first over/under I saw for the Wolves was 33.5.
I was shocked. What a public indictment of KAT/DLo/Ant…
The total settled in around 35.5, but still… not even a playoff team.
If the Wolves win on Tuesday, that’ll be 34 wins. And it’s March 1st – 3:40 AM

