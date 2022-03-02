Agent: Nikola Jokic expected to sign max extension this summer

Nikola Jokic’s agent Misko Raznatovic confirmed that his client is expected to sign a supermax extension with the Denver Nuggets in 2022 NBA free agency. “According to our expectations, it should be signed this summer. The extension of the maximum amount, what he obviously deserved,” Raznatovic said on the URBONUS podcast. Jokic became eligible for a supermax contract in 2022 or 2023 after winning the MVP award last summer. Per Bobby Marks of ESPN, Jokic’s supermax extension in 2022 is projected to be the largest contract in NBA history, a total of $241M (based on a salary cap of $121.5M).
Source: Donatas Urbonas @ BasketNews
Source: Donatas Urbonas @ BasketNews
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Raznatovic said he got challenged by Luka Doncic, who organized a nice supermax extension party. He would love to arrange something for Nikola Jokic too.
“But knowing Nikola, probably nothing will happen, and everything will be the same. Just one piece of paper to be signed.” – 2:21 PM
Raznatovic said he got challenged by Luka Doncic, who organized a nice supermax extension party. He would love to arrange something for Nikola Jokic too.
“But knowing Nikola, probably nothing will happen, and everything will be the same. Just one piece of paper to be signed.” – 2:21 PM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Nikola Jokic’s agent Misko Raznatovic on the supermax extension with the Denver Nuggets:
“According to our expectations, it should be signed this summer.”
Per @Bobby Marks, Jokic’s supermax extension in 2022 is projected to be worth $241M. – 1:33 PM
Nikola Jokic’s agent Misko Raznatovic on the supermax extension with the Denver Nuggets:
“According to our expectations, it should be signed this summer.”
Per @Bobby Marks, Jokic’s supermax extension in 2022 is projected to be worth $241M. – 1:33 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Since we’re celebrating Batman Week on @ringer, now is the best time to revisit @JaVale McGee reading as the Joker from ‘The Dark Knight’ pic.twitter.com/qcjFElvvZ3 – 12:53 PM
Since we’re celebrating Batman Week on @ringer, now is the best time to revisit @JaVale McGee reading as the Joker from ‘The Dark Knight’ pic.twitter.com/qcjFElvvZ3 – 12:53 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2021, the @Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic had 37 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists in a 128-97 win over the Bucks.
Jokic became the ninth player in NBA history to reach 50 career triple-doubles. He’s both the third-fastest and third-youngest player to reach that mark. pic.twitter.com/9CetdKgdbp – 12:01 PM
📅 On this day in 2021, the @Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic had 37 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists in a 128-97 win over the Bucks.
Jokic became the ninth player in NBA history to reach 50 career triple-doubles. He’s both the third-fastest and third-youngest player to reach that mark. pic.twitter.com/9CetdKgdbp – 12:01 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Kyle Kuzma is just 1/8 players averaging 20+ points and 10+ rebounds since January 1st.
Joel Embiid (33.4/11.5)
Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.7/11.4)
Luka Doncic (29.1/10.1)
Nikola Jokic (25.3/13.6)
KAT (24.5/10.1)
Sabonis (20.3/12.6)
Kyle Kuzma (21.8/10.0)
Julius Randle (20.1/10.5) pic.twitter.com/zR6THvSRZW – 11:08 AM
Kyle Kuzma is just 1/8 players averaging 20+ points and 10+ rebounds since January 1st.
Joel Embiid (33.4/11.5)
Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.7/11.4)
Luka Doncic (29.1/10.1)
Nikola Jokic (25.3/13.6)
KAT (24.5/10.1)
Sabonis (20.3/12.6)
Kyle Kuzma (21.8/10.0)
Julius Randle (20.1/10.5) pic.twitter.com/zR6THvSRZW – 11:08 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.62
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 16.52
3. Joel Embiid: 16.18
4. DeMar DeRozan: 14.99
5. Luka Doncic: 14.55
6. Trae Young: 13.97
7. Stephen Curry: 13.76
8. Ja Morant: 13.53
9. Chris Paul: 12.86
10. Jayson Tatum: 12.83
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/5NAoW6vIpp – 10:12 AM
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.62
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 16.52
3. Joel Embiid: 16.18
4. DeMar DeRozan: 14.99
5. Luka Doncic: 14.55
6. Trae Young: 13.97
7. Stephen Curry: 13.76
8. Ja Morant: 13.53
9. Chris Paul: 12.86
10. Jayson Tatum: 12.83
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/5NAoW6vIpp – 10:12 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Nikola Jokic is the advanced stat 🐐… literally.
How outrageous has he been for the @Denver Nuggets since the start of last season?
He currently has the highest Box Plus-Minus over any two-year span in modern NBA history via @Stathead. pic.twitter.com/eBFoqzSEn0 – 8:54 AM
Nikola Jokic is the advanced stat 🐐… literally.
How outrageous has he been for the @Denver Nuggets since the start of last season?
He currently has the highest Box Plus-Minus over any two-year span in modern NBA history via @Stathead. pic.twitter.com/eBFoqzSEn0 – 8:54 AM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
The biggest reason the #Nuggets are a season-best 11 games over .500? Outside of Nikola Jokic. It’s they are dominating under .500 competition. The Nuggets are 23-6 vs. those teams — the 5th-best record in the NBA. Meaning 23 of their 36 victories have come in this area. – 12:35 PM
The biggest reason the #Nuggets are a season-best 11 games over .500? Outside of Nikola Jokic. It’s they are dominating under .500 competition. The Nuggets are 23-6 vs. those teams — the 5th-best record in the NBA. Meaning 23 of their 36 victories have come in this area. – 12:35 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Ja Morant (who is listed at 170 pounds) is one of only two players in the league to score more than 300 points in the paint this season.
The other player is Nikola Jokic. – 9:15 AM
Ja Morant (who is listed at 170 pounds) is one of only two players in the league to score more than 300 points in the paint this season.
The other player is Nikola Jokic. – 9:15 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Who are the top clutch players? I asked 21 NBA executives for their answers. Find out where they ranked DeMar DeRozan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, Nikola Jokic, Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, Jimmy Butler and more
👉🏼 https://t.co/MdR5IBSbvb pic.twitter.com/eHSWMN3LRo – 12:26 PM
Who are the top clutch players? I asked 21 NBA executives for their answers. Find out where they ranked DeMar DeRozan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, Nikola Jokic, Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, Jimmy Butler and more
👉🏼 https://t.co/MdR5IBSbvb pic.twitter.com/eHSWMN3LRo – 12:26 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic last night:
✅ 8 PTS
✅ 18 REB
✅ 11 AST
It’s the second time Jokic has recorded at least 15 rebounds and 10 assists in a game in which he scored fewer than 10 points.
He’s the only player since the ABA-NBA merger to record multiple such games. pic.twitter.com/NJWMTFkkPX – 9:01 AM
Nikola Jokic last night:
✅ 8 PTS
✅ 18 REB
✅ 11 AST
It’s the second time Jokic has recorded at least 15 rebounds and 10 assists in a game in which he scored fewer than 10 points.
He’s the only player since the ABA-NBA merger to record multiple such games. pic.twitter.com/NJWMTFkkPX – 9:01 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll, presented by @DKSportsbook:
Thoughts on the Nuggets demolition of the injured Blazers, including:
-Joker controlling things in his own way
-Bench was fantastic, led by Boogie/J-Myke duo
-Forbes
And a real update on MPJ. denverstiffs.com/2022/2/27/2295… – 1:33 AM
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll, presented by @DKSportsbook:
Thoughts on the Nuggets demolition of the injured Blazers, including:
-Joker controlling things in his own way
-Bench was fantastic, led by Boogie/J-Myke duo
-Forbes
And a real update on MPJ. denverstiffs.com/2022/2/27/2295… – 1:33 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I have absolutely no idea how Nikola Jokic A. knows this pass is there. B. executes this pass. C. puts a no-look pass with spin almost right in Morris’ shooter’s pocket. D. even thinks to throw it from that angle. pic.twitter.com/xMGwgZaN7V – 12:47 AM
I have absolutely no idea how Nikola Jokic A. knows this pass is there. B. executes this pass. C. puts a no-look pass with spin almost right in Morris’ shooter’s pocket. D. even thinks to throw it from that angle. pic.twitter.com/xMGwgZaN7V – 12:47 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Sorry, impact stats included Boogie’s time with Milwuakee despite being chosen by team.
With Boogie on the floor, Denver has a +15.6 net rating in just 89 minutes; still without a single minute with Jokic to elevate his numbers.
His impact is real. – 12:01 AM
Sorry, impact stats included Boogie’s time with Milwuakee despite being chosen by team.
With Boogie on the floor, Denver has a +15.6 net rating in just 89 minutes; still without a single minute with Jokic to elevate his numbers.
His impact is real. – 12:01 AM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
6th straight Winner’s Lounge. No sign of slowing down. Come join the show.
✅ Boogie and the Nuggets: a match made in heaven
✅ Jmyke and Forbes roll
✅ Casual dominance from Jokic
youtube.com/watch?v=OTfeFi… – 11:37 PM
6th straight Winner’s Lounge. No sign of slowing down. Come join the show.
✅ Boogie and the Nuggets: a match made in heaven
✅ Jmyke and Forbes roll
✅ Casual dominance from Jokic
youtube.com/watch?v=OTfeFi… – 11:37 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they beat the Blazers 124-92.
-6 game win streak is longest of season
-Joker w/8-19-11 and took what defense gave him, which was a lot of dimes
-Bench kicked ass. Forbes/Boogie/JMyke all had 17+, Facu/Rivers solid defensively pic.twitter.com/yqpvVYmGYc – 11:27 PM
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they beat the Blazers 124-92.
-6 game win streak is longest of season
-Joker w/8-19-11 and took what defense gave him, which was a lot of dimes
-Bench kicked ass. Forbes/Boogie/JMyke all had 17+, Facu/Rivers solid defensively pic.twitter.com/yqpvVYmGYc – 11:27 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nikola Jokic with a unique stat line:
8 PTS
18 REB
11 AST
3-5 FG
in 3 quarters tonight. pic.twitter.com/jEYIDsYa37 – 11:14 PM
Nikola Jokic with a unique stat line:
8 PTS
18 REB
11 AST
3-5 FG
in 3 quarters tonight. pic.twitter.com/jEYIDsYa37 – 11:14 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic checks out two points shy of another triple-double.
He’s sitting on 18 rebounds, 11 assists and 8 points. – 10:51 PM
Nikola Jokic checks out two points shy of another triple-double.
He’s sitting on 18 rebounds, 11 assists and 8 points. – 10:51 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic: 8 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists in 22 minutes tonight. Unreal. – 10:36 PM
Nikola Jokic: 8 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists in 22 minutes tonight. Unreal. – 10:36 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nuggets lead 65-48 at the half.
Jokic has 9 rebounds, 8 assists and 4 points
Jeff & JaMychal Green have combined for 25 points
Boogie Cousins is dealing w/ 9/4/2
If you’re coach Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 10:17 PM
Nuggets lead 65-48 at the half.
Jokic has 9 rebounds, 8 assists and 4 points
Jeff & JaMychal Green have combined for 25 points
Boogie Cousins is dealing w/ 9/4/2
If you’re coach Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 10:17 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Blazers 65-49.
-Bench ranged from +9 to +11, they were fantastic, led by Boogie and J-Myke
-Joker with 2 total shot attempts but has 9 rebounds and 8 assists, clearly impacting the game in his own way
-Jeff Green 12 points pic.twitter.com/A9WmCdThyb – 10:13 PM
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Blazers 65-49.
-Bench ranged from +9 to +11, they were fantastic, led by Boogie and J-Myke
-Joker with 2 total shot attempts but has 9 rebounds and 8 assists, clearly impacting the game in his own way
-Jeff Green 12 points pic.twitter.com/A9WmCdThyb – 10:13 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic is slanging. Already with 8 assists, 9 rebounds and 4 points in 16 minutes. Would’ve had the play of the night if Monte would’ve buried that corner 3-pointer that Joker whipped crosscourt. – 10:12 PM
Nikola Jokic is slanging. Already with 8 assists, 9 rebounds and 4 points in 16 minutes. Would’ve had the play of the night if Monte would’ve buried that corner 3-pointer that Joker whipped crosscourt. – 10:12 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jokic with 4 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists at the half on 1/2 shooting. He has turned off “scoring mode” last few games but the Nuggets keep winning. – 10:11 PM
Jokic with 4 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists at the half on 1/2 shooting. He has turned off “scoring mode” last few games but the Nuggets keep winning. – 10:11 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets answer with a 14-5 run to take a 20-15 lead. Nikola Jokic has assists on four of Denver’s eight field goals and a bucket of his own. – 9:28 PM
Nuggets answer with a 14-5 run to take a 20-15 lead. Nikola Jokic has assists on four of Denver’s eight field goals and a bucket of his own. – 9:28 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jokic is throwing some wild passes tonight. That transition dime to Jeff Green looked like some CP3 stuff, and his look-off to AG in the post looked like some, well, vintage Joker stuff. – 9:27 PM
Jokic is throwing some wild passes tonight. That transition dime to Jeff Green looked like some CP3 stuff, and his look-off to AG in the post looked like some, well, vintage Joker stuff. – 9:27 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups on Nikola Jokic: “I think he’s one of the top four or five guys in the best shape in the league. It’s funny because he doesn’t look the part, but guys go at him every play. You’ve got to be in unbelievable shape. And he never misses games.” – 7:25 PM
Chauncey Billups on Nikola Jokic: “I think he’s one of the top four or five guys in the best shape in the league. It’s funny because he doesn’t look the part, but guys go at him every play. You’ve got to be in unbelievable shape. And he never misses games.” – 7:25 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Chauncey Billups on Nikola Jokic: “I think he’s in the top-4 or 5 guys in terms of being in the best shape in the league.”
“It’s remarkable to me.” – 7:25 PM
Chauncey Billups on Nikola Jokic: “I think he’s in the top-4 or 5 guys in terms of being in the best shape in the league.”
“It’s remarkable to me.” – 7:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Nuggets are 35-25.
Jokic is averaging 26/14/8 on 57% shooting and leading the league in triple-doubles.
MPJ is coming back next month. Murray might come back in April. pic.twitter.com/2Po88uHdyH – 6:41 PM
The Nuggets are 35-25.
Jokic is averaging 26/14/8 on 57% shooting and leading the league in triple-doubles.
MPJ is coming back next month. Murray might come back in April. pic.twitter.com/2Po88uHdyH – 6:41 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
NBA admits officials missed critical call on Jokic in final minute of Kings-Nuggets game
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:22 PM
NBA admits officials missed critical call on Jokic in final minute of Kings-Nuggets game
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 4:22 PM
More on this storyline
The last time Jokic signed a 5-year, $148M extension with Nuggets in 2018, he just exchanged emails with his agent. This time, if everything goes according to plan, Misko Raznatovic would like to organize a big party. “Luka Doncic organized a nice party for his last contract that put some kind of challenge primarily for me because I am very well known for organizing parties and participating in social life,” Raznatovic smiled. “But knowing Nikola, probably nothing will happen, and everything will be the same. Just one piece of paper to be signed.” -via BasketNews / March 2, 2022