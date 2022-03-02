Al Horford: Jayson Tatum has taken a huge step forward as a leader

After watching the shot fall through the net, Tatum turned toward Horford and issued a Hulk-like flex-and-roar, which only motivated Horford even more. Tatum hasn’t always been viewed as an overly vocal leader, but Horford insists that the soon-to-be 24-year-old has turned into one of the greatest motivators on the team.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Best player in each draft class this year, per HoopsHype’s Global Rating
2021: Evan Mobley
2020: LaMelo Ball
2019: Ja Morant
2018: Luka Doncic very narrowly beats Trae Young for now
2017: Jayson Tatum
2016: Dejounte Murray – 5:02 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Horford on Robert Williams, the defensive roamer: “we’re very confident with Rob back there because you know if anything he’s always gonna come in and save the day” – 1:22 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Al Horford says Memphis will be a big test for a Celtics team who has been racking up wins against depleted or lottery teams. But he doesn’t care about the quality of competition in their wins:
“That gauging part, I think that’s over. We’ve established who we are. “ – 1:18 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Al Horford asked about Ja Morant laughs a little and says “yeah… big fan of his. Just so impressive how relentless he is.” – 1:17 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Al Horford said the Celtics don’t need to gauge themselves against the competition coming up. He said they’ve established who they are.
“We know what we’re about. We know who we are. That identity is becoming more clear. Defensively is where we always want to set the tone.” – 1:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Takeaways from Boston-Atlanta are up for @celticsblog:
-A tale of two halves
-Not Celtics defense early
-Tatum carrying the offensive load
-White stepped up
-That second half defense 😍
-Grant redeems himself
-Making winning plays to win it in Q4
celticsblog.com/2022/3/2/22958… – 10:14 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.62
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 16.52
3. Joel Embiid: 16.18
4. DeMar DeRozan: 14.99
5. Luka Doncic: 14.55
6. Trae Young: 13.97
7. Stephen Curry: 13.76
8. Ja Morant: 13.53
9. Chris Paul: 12.86
10. Jayson Tatum: 12.83
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/5NAoW6vIpp – 10:12 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jayson Tatum last night:
✅ 33 PTS
✅ 8 REB
✅ 7 AST
It’s the 55th time Tatum has scored at least 30 points in a game.
No other player in @Boston Celtics history has recorded more than 32 such games before their 24th birthday. pic.twitter.com/NQHweDFCYY – 9:31 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
“When you’re up 15 and they lose one of the top two guys on the team and if you’re not able to win that game, you’re not a good team.”
The Celtics lost Jaylen Brown and the Hawks were burying them. Then Jayson Tatum & Marcus Smart took over for another W. theathletic.com/3158425/2022/0… – 9:09 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MVP of the Night: Jayson Tatum
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/49FMXf8f0O – 6:49 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka on Jayson Tatum’s passing: “He’s a triple-double guy, because he can make all the passes. That’s the next step.” – 10:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 107-98
Tatum – 33/8/7
Grant – 18 points
White – 18 points, 5 assists
Smart – 16/6/4
Rob – 9/13/2/1/2
Celtics – 11 offensive rebounds
Celtics – 8 blocks
Young – 31 points
Bogdanovic – 25 points
Gallinari – 12 points
Hawks – 7-31 three-pointers
Hawks – 10 turnovers – 10:10 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum finishes his final game as a 23-year old as the NBA’s all-time leader in 3’s for his age, moves ahead of Kevin Garnett into 3rd on the TD Garden all-time scoring list…and ends up 6th on this list with some serious, serious names…. pic.twitter.com/sXLhbWjErc – 10:10 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Without Jaylen Brown (ankle), the #Celtics rally furiously in second half to beat #Hakws 107-98. Tatum 33, White, 18, GWilliams 18, Smart 16, RWilliams 9 and 13 rebs; Young 31 (9 in second half), Bogdanovic 25, Gallinari 12. – 10:08 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
12 days before his number is retired here, Kevin Garnett just got passed by Jayson Tatum for 3rd on the TD Garden all-time scoring list…
…Tatum turns 24 on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/EClFWNU44F – 10:02 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum has gotten better each month at drawing out a double when he gets a mismatch switch and rifling the overhead skip pass to the weak side corner. Two dimes in a row from Tatum to Grant has the Celtics running away with this one, up 51-23 on the Hawks in the 2nd half. – 9:55 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks are trailing, so it makes sense to run Trae-Huerter-Bogi, but Hunter is the one who has fared best on Tatum. – 9:50 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
It’s currently a 45-21 second half for Boston. Strong contributions all over the floor, led by Tatum’s 33 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists so far. Boston up 10 with 5:27 left – 9:49 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics now with a 17-0 edge in second-chance points after that Tatum tip-in. Been big for them. – 9:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Losing the challenge sucks, but the timeout wasn’t bad. Got Tatum a few minutes of real rest and he’s back in the game. Maybe for the final 7+ minutes here. – 9:46 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum is back in the game. short rest. Unless the C’s blow this open he’ll play close to 40 minutes in this one – 9:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Feels like this might be Tatum’s last rest of the night. Celtics might use a couple of TOs to get Tatum some additional rest. – 9:42 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum comes out with about 8 minutes remaining. Ime has 4 timeouts left so he may use both to buy some extra rest for Tatum sending him back in – 9:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 82-78 after three. 29-13 Boston in Q3
Tatum – 28/6/4
White – 16 points
Smart – 14 points
Grant – 10 points
Celtics – 7-27 threes
Celtics – 10 TOs
Young – 27 points
Bogdanovic – 16 points
Huerter – 9 points
Hawks – 6-23 threes
Hawks – 8 turnovers – 9:34 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The Celtics have been a different team in the third quarter, wiping out a double-digit deficit and now lead, 76-74. Defense, attack off the dribble (most of the time) and finding the hot hand (Tatum, Derrick White) – 9:28 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Boston has opened up the second half with a 14-0 run, and is now in the bonus with 8:15 to go in the third quarter. After a pair of Jayson Tatum free throws, scored is now tied up at 65. Tatum is already up to 24 on the night. – 9:15 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Celtics open third with 7-0 run, including Tatum three-point play and, with the tables turned, a Young offensive foul after he tried to deke Smart at the top of the circle. – 9:09 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Big start to the 3rd quarter with Robert Williams putting back an Al Horford miss and then Horford getting a steal that leads to a 3-point player. Hawks lead to 9. – 9:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Hawks lead 65-51 at the half
Tatum – 17 points
Smart – 12 points, 5 turnovers
White – 7 points
Celtics – 5-18 three-pointers
Celtics – 10 turnovers
Young – 22 points
Bogdanovic – 10 points
Huerter – 9 points
Hawks – 51.1% shooting
Hawks – 5-15 three-pointers
Hawks – 5 turnovers – 8:52 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics trail #Hawks 65-51 at half. ATL was 14-20 FG in 2Q. Tatum 17, Smart 12; Young 22, Bogdanovic 10. – 8:49 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
That was a potentially pivotal turnover by Marcus Smart. After a Tatum 3 and Smart layup, Trae travels and Boston had the ball down 11. Instead of a bucket to get it into single digits, they hit 2 FTs. – 8:47 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Really good look by Tatum to Smart there. Signs of life from Boston late in the first half. – 8:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Every team is bad if they lose one of their two best players.
The Celtics are so reliant on both Tatum and Brown for offense that being without either one is a disaster. – 8:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Hawks lead 28-19 after one
Tatum – 6 points
Smart – 5 points
Horford – 3 blocks
Celtics – 39.1% shooting
Celtics – 1-7 threes
Celtics – 5 turnovers
Young – 11 points
Okongwu – 5 points
Capela – 5 rebounds
Hawks – 36% shooting
Hawks – 1-8 threes
Hawks – 1 turnover – 8:17 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics trail #Hawks 28-19 after 1Q. Brown it OUT with a sprained ankle. ATL attempt 10 FTs, 8 in the final 31.5 seconds. Tatum 6; Young 11 (in the locker room with ankle injury). – 8:16 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks briefly took the lead off a Danilo Gallinari 3-pointer but trail 12-11 after a layup by Tatum.
4:44 left in the first quarter.
Hawks have opened up 5-17 from the floor (29.4%). – 8:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Took the Hawks nearly four minutes to score. Celtics defense has looked dialed in to start. Horford looks like the day off did him a world of good. Really bouncy to start this one. – 7:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Hawks starters:
Clint Capela
Danilo Gallinari
DeAndre Hunter
Kevin Huerter
Trae Young – 7:13 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Hawks at Celtics – TD Garden – March 1, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Atlanta – Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, DeAndre Hunter, Danilo Gallinari, Clint Capela
OUT: Boston: None Atlanta: John Collins, Lou Williams pic.twitter.com/SEKQmNxlPe – 7:12 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Al Horford sat today, and his absence was obvious in the loss. He’s a big part of their defensive status. – 9:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka was asked about not playing Al Horford and what went into that decision: “37 minutes last night (really day). That’s what went into it.” – 7:32 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
After watching this performance against the Pacers, I guess Al Horford is the MVP of the Celtics defense? – 7:12 PM
He has been the talk of the NBA for two straight days. But the Grizzlies guard had no idea that during the team’s practice, the NBA had announced his catch-and-release shot to beat the buzzer at the end of the first half against the Spurs had become the most-viewed Instagram video the league had ever posted. Once he heard the news, all he could do was shrug. “Sheesh,” Morant said. “I’m must-see TV. Me and my teammates. That’s why I got 30 million.” -via Daily Memphian / March 2, 2022
Except the number was actually higher. It has more than 42 million views. “It went up?” he asked. “See, there you go. That proves my point even more. We are must-see TV. Every time we step on the floor, something special happens.” -via Daily Memphian / March 2, 2022
TMac Thinks He should’ve won MVP in 2003…Shaq Disagrees | The Big Podcast -via YouTube / March 2, 2022