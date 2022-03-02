Blazers vs. Suns: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (25-36) play against the Phoenix Suns (12-12) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday March 2, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 48, Phoenix Suns 63 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Richman @mikegrich
The Blazers roster situation obscures it a little bit but I thought that was a superb playmaking and decision making half from Anfernee Simons. – 11:16 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Halftime in Arizona.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/mtxTpVZMJ4 – 11:15 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Suns 63, Blazers 48: halftime. 11 points, 5 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 9 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal for @Drew Eubanks. 4 points, 3 rebounds/assists, 1 steal for @Josh Hart. 9 points, 2 rebounds for Brandon Williams. – 11:14 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 63, POR 48
Cam Johnson: 11 Pts, 4-5 FG
Bridges: 13 Pts, 5-7 FG
Crowder: 13-3-3
Ayton: 8 Pts, 8 Reb
Simons: 11 Pts, 5 Ast. 4-9 FG
Suns outscore Blazers 34-20 in 2Q – 11:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Think the bench was expecting Jae Crowder to finish that with a dunk.
They stood up.
Crowder got fouled.
Has 13. #Suns up 15 (Largest lead of the night). – 11:13 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jae Crowder, Cam Payne and Mikal Bridges were all laughing after Crowder lost the ball and was unable to throw down the dunk on that fast break – 11:12 PM
Mike Tokito @mtokito
Hey wait, so Drew Eubanks was born in the same city as Travis Outlaw? – 11:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Aaron Holiday experience is hitting some turbulence. Still preferable to the alternative, but it’s been a rough couple of games for him since that ankle started feeling sore – 11:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Crowder back-to-back 3s.
Chauncey Billups has seen enough of that.
Timeout #Blazers.
#Suns up nine with 3:45 left in the first half. Crowder with a team-high nine points. – 11:03 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns extend their lead to 9 with 3:45 left in the first half. Both sides have been rather disjointed but the Suns are executing a bit better. Blazers up to 10 turnovers. – 11:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jae Crowder hits back-to-back 3s and the Suns are up 9. This one’s been ugly, as expected, but Phoenix has assisted on 13 of its 18 made FGs – 11:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton with 6 points and seven rebounds. #Suns up 43-38.
Has more rebounds in the first half than he averaged in 1st three games of #NBAAllStar break. – 11:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges with the backdown, turnaround one-hander through contact.
The more he does that, playing through contact, he’ll become an even more complete offensive player.
#Suns up 41-36 with 5:42 left in half. – 10:59 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Trent Watford is going right at Deandre Ayton right now and has scored back-to-back baskets. Not pretty – 10:57 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
another angle because you deserve it pic.twitter.com/oCVRbOHa4r – 10:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Payne 5 points, 5 assists so far in return after missing 16 games with right wrist sprain. #Suns – 10:49 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Watford finds Williams in transition for the finish, giving Portland their first lead of the game at 30-29 early in the second quarter. – 10:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Blazers up for first time tonight as Williams scores at the rim. Portland has 12 fast break points. #Suns – 10:46 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Former Arizona Wildcat Brandon Williams (remember him?!) has made a couple of nice plays. Getting a chance at legit NBA minutes the last week. – 10:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges talking in between quarters first with Crowder and now with each other.
Now Ayton and Crowder talking on the bench. #Suns up 29-28. – 10:45 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Ant’s leading us with 11 points.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/zzK7iF9ceP – 10:44 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
BOUNCIN’ BROWN HAS ARRIVED
@Greg Brown | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/tbnhzIO4rw – 10:43 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
This Rockets team took the Clippers and the Suns down to the wire in the last few games…it’s not always as black and white as good team-bad team. Yeah, the Jazz didn’t play their best but the Rockets had their moments of shine too. – 10:42 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Suns 29, Blazers 28: end of first quarter. 11 points, 1 assist for @Anfernee Simons. 5 points, 1 assist/rebound for Brandon Williams. 3 points/rebounds/assists for @Josh Hart. POR shooting 48 percent, PHX 50 percent. – 10:42 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: PHX 29, POR 28
Cam Johnson: 6 Pts, 2-2 FG
Payne: 3 Pts, 5 Ast, 1-4 FG
Ayton: 4 Pts, 4 Reb
Simons: 11 Pts, 4-6 FG
Blazers close 1Q on 6-0 run in the last 1:07 – 10:42 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Tech on JaVale McGee as he was trying to hold up Brown on the dunk.
Brown’s foot and leg actually hit McGee in head on the continuation of the dunk.
#Suns up only one, 29-28, at the end of the 1st quarter. #RipCity – 10:42 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Stepping up.
@Cameron Payne with five early assists. ☄️ pic.twitter.com/meJb60jkvz – 10:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
What would be your #Suns 9-man rotation for postseason:
Starting 5:
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Mikal Bridges
Jae Crowder
Deandre Ayton
Next 3
Cam Johnson
Cameron Payne
JaVale McGee
That’s 8. Who is your 9th regardless of matchups?
Landry Shamet, Torrey Craig or Aaron Holiday? – 10:39 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul and Dario Saric staying involved, as we’ve come to expect pic.twitter.com/feEGSzeizn – 10:35 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
EUDUNKS
@Drew Eubanks | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/bR6BT5CWXc – 10:25 PM
EUDUNKS
@Drew Eubanks | #RipCity pic.twitter.com/bR6BT5CWXc – 10:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns’ tribute video to Al McCoy includes his sons Mike and Jason McCoy, Devin Booker, Steve Nash, Kevin Johnson, Joe Proski, Dave Pasch, Cam Payne and Jerry Colangelo – 10:25 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
All six Suns players that have played have scored a little over five minutes in.
Cam Payne is already up to 5 assists. – 10:23 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Cam Payne starts 0-for-3 before getting a 3 to fall, but he’s got 5 assists, including one to Cam Johnson in transition for an and-1. Suns are definitely glad to have him back – 10:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Simons with 8 of #RipCity 10 points, but #Suns shooting 6-of-11 FGs. Payne 3. #Suns up 14-10. – 10:22 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The Pelicans have sole possession of 10th place. The Blazers are playing now against the Suns.
New Orleans sits 1.5 games back of the Lakers for 9th. – 10:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns off to a 6-0 start. Defense and closing out stops with a defensive rebound were points of emphasis heading in, and they’ve got 3 steals 3 minutes in – 10:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Crowder drive and finish, something Monty Williams said as far back as a month ago something Crowder needed to do because they’re running him off the line.
6-0 #Suns – 10:19 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans have been a buzzsaw since the All-Star break, this posting a 30-point win over Kings. They won by 15 and 28 on road trip against Suns and Lakers. That’s an average of 24.3 points – 10:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Shamet to the rim. #Suns up 4-0. Starting in place of Devin Booker (protocols). #RipCity – 10:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
No Devin Booker or Chris Paul tonight.
Who should have the biggest game? #Suns #RipCity – 10:16 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 5 for tonight’s action in Phoenix.
1⃣ @Anfernee Simons
1⃣1⃣ @Josh Hart
1⃣6⃣ @CJ Elleby
1⃣9⃣ @elijahhughes4_
2⃣4⃣ @Drew Eubanks
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/an7Sq3HSXy – 10:03 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
the 2021-22 phoenix suns forever and ever and ever and ever and ever pic.twitter.com/HFBneOj1SE – 10:02 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
1️⃣5️⃣ making his return and getting the start. pic.twitter.com/ZjuNdlOJsY – 10:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
50 and counting.
I want to extend my congratulations to Al McCoy as the #Suns celebrate him calling games for 50 seasons.
Truly an honor to be in the presence of legendary greatness.
Enjoy your night sir. You deserve it. pic.twitter.com/ZpvWVKRBIz – 9:44 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets say Jae’Sean Tate won’t return due to left ankle soreness – 9:37 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jae’Sean Tate is out with a sore left ankle and will not return. – 9:36 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Jae’Sean Tate is OUT for the remainder of the game with left ankle soreness. – 9:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jae’Sean Tate not starting the second half. He played 11 minutes in the first half. – 9:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We all make our adjustments at halftime.” Monty Williams on how teams defend Deandre Ayton from half to half. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Ks2TEF0z8h – 9:13 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Okay, @CJ Elleby 🔥
@SoleSavy | https://t.co/uwPHpvnwNO pic.twitter.com/mtRE2tapIK – 9:11 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Clock in to the night shift.
@PlayAtGila | #YouDoYou pic.twitter.com/hmrUVKkoHN – 9:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams says #Suns are having too many “my bads” lately. pic.twitter.com/yxZkpfkcxi – 9:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
No Chris Paul (thumb).
No Devin Booker (COVID protocols).
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Jay Allen @PDXjay
Per @travisdemers, Elijah Hughes will start tonight at SG for the #Blazers against the #Suns. It’ll be his second career start. Hughes will be the 17th different player to start a game for the @Portland Trail Blazers this season, tying the franchise record set in 2019-20. #RipCity – 8:42 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Jae’Sean Tate taking advantage of the space Gobert is giving him. He’s now hit three from beyond the arc and ties this one at 30. – 8:42 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @Phoenix Suns
⌚️ 7:00PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpfldh
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/b2DBnCSYos – 8:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Chip on their shoulder.”
Chauncey Billups on #Suns this season. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/ILJ4PO97M2 – 8:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams called Devin Booker and Chris Paul “best backcourt in the league.”
Agree? #Suns pic.twitter.com/Bz11HdDqAK – 8:24 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams used the phrase “solid rules the day” when I asked about the team’s core philosophies being more important now than ever without Devin Booker and Chris Paul. Wants the guys to cut down on the “my bad” type of mistakes that have popped up more in the last 3 games. – 8:24 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Asked Monty about a potential minutes restriction for Cam Payne tonight, and he said he’s going to try and play him and Aaron Holiday in spurts since they’re both coming off injuries – 8:22 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
Check me out on @FoxSportsRadio tonight at 9:30 pm ET talking about my upcoming book “All In: The Kelvin Torbert Story” with my OGs @chris_Broussard @RobParkerFS1 on the @OddCoupleFSR! I can’t wait. 🙌🏾🙌🏾 🗣🗣 #AllIn #FlintMadeMe @ktorbert23 – 8:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said he’ll try to have minutes restriction for Cameron Payne (wrist) and Aaron Holiday (ankle). Playing both in five minute bursts. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Uk6Msa9Vq6 – 8:21 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said he’s going to do the best he can to play Cam Payne and Aaron Holiday in spurts given the injuries they are coming off of. Wants to keep an eye on them throughout the night. – 8:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams on the Suns playing without Devin Booker on top of Chris Paul now: “I think guys are somewhat used to these different challenges that come up…we’ve dealt with challenges all year, and this is another one of ’em” – 8:16 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jae’Sean Tate out of the game less than two minutes in, walks to the back with some medical staff attention. – 8:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s looking like a human every day.”
Welcome to the world as seen by Deandre Ayton as he talked yesterday about everything from the legendary Al McCoy, Cam Johnson’s lemonade stand after losing Super Bowl bet to Mikal Bridges, playing 2K and spending time with his son. #Suns pic.twitter.com/vCOpA81NgK – 7:59 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Frank Kaminsky and Aaron Holiday getting shots up pregame pic.twitter.com/9LooFYQzrP – 7:51 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas
Big ball lineup was a +6 in 11 minutes against Phoenix, +17 in 14 minutes against L.A. – 7:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker is out for tonight’s game due to health and safety protocols, right as Cam Payne is set to return. Here are some thoughts from yours truly on @PHNX_Suns, as well as JaVale McGee and Landry Shamet from shootaround this morning: bit.ly/3CamdD3 – 7:02 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NBA leaders in total deflections:
1. Dejounte – 208
2. VanVleet – 200
3. Covington – 183
4. Trent – 179
5. Herb – 174
6. Thybulle – 173
7. Vanderbilt – 166
8. Melton – 163
9. Smart – 160
10. LaMelo – 157
11. CP3 – 156
12. Oubre – 153
13. Jokić – 151
t14. GP2 – 147
Hali – 147 – 5:34 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Wenyen Gabriel noted that he and Malik Monk were freshman together at Kentucky, and he’d met Davis a few times when AD visited campus.
He also played with Ariza and Anthony in Portland.
He added that he hopes his on-court energy can be contagious when he gets out there. – 5:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cameron Payne set to return from right wrist injury as #Suns face #Blazers tonight without injured Chris Paul (thumb) and Devin Booker, who has been placed in #NBA health and safety protocols. https://t.co/Qy6vj16tHH via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/0Wno4vl2nI – 5:21 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
What is your favorite Suns duo nickname?
The Twins: Mikal Bridges & Cam Johnson
ShamPayne: Landry Shamet & Cam Payne
Swish & Dish: Devin Booker & Chris Paul
@SociosUSA | #RallyTheValley – 5:17 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA Power Rakings: Suns stay on top, barely, with Heat, Grizzlies close nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/02/nba… – 5:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Why is Phoenix #Suns big Deandre Ayton scoring more, rebounding less since All-Star break? (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:48 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
I’m going to record a mailbag episode of @LockedOnBlazers this evening. If you have a Blazers-y question, send it my way now and I’ll discuss it on the show. – 4:39 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns are still heavily favored tonight because of how depleted the Blazers are. Portland started Anfernee Simons, C.J. Elleby, Keon Johnson, Josh Hart and Drew Eubanks in its last game. Missing Bledsoe, Ingles, Lillard, Little, Louzada, Nurkic and Winslow tonight. – 4:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Phoenix Mercury announced they have added former WNBA player and coach Crystal Robinson to the coaching staff as Vanessa Nygaard’s lead assistant – 4:13 PM
