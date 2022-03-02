Brandon Ingram, Pelicans wearing yellow socks in support of Ukraine

Andrew Lopez: The Pelicans are wearing yellow socks tonight. The team tells us they are wearing those in support of Ukraine.
Brandon Ingram had 33 points on 15-of-19 shooting.
It’s the 74th time in his career he’s hit at least 10 FGs in a game.
That 78.9 field goal percentage is his second-best percentage he’s had in one of those games. – 10:33 PM
The Pelicans beat the Kings 125-95. That’s a third consecutive victory by 15 or more points.
Brandon Ingram was fantastic and his end to the first half was absolutely drool worthy. But. Four. Missed. Field. Goals.
33 points
5 rebounds
6 assists
2 threes
15-19 FGAs – 10:18 PM
Final: Pelicans 125, Kings 95
Brandon Ingram: 33 points on 15-of-19 shooting. Scored 24 in the first half.
All 5 starters in double figures.
Naji Marshall w/ 17 off the bench. – 10:17 PM
Brandon Ingram’s done for the night with 33 points on 15-19 shooting. One of his most efficient games of the season and he only attempted 3 shots at the rim: pic.twitter.com/7CCAvpm3pr – 10:15 PM
Monster night from Brandon Ingram: 33 points on 15-of-19 shooting, 5 rebounds, 6 assists. – 10:13 PM
De’Aaron Fox has played some solid defense on Brandon Ingram and it hasn’t mattered. – 10:01 PM
Halftime: Brandon Ingram is on one with 24 points on 11-of-15 shooting and the Pelicans lead the Kings 65-61 at the half. De’Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes and Domantas Sabonis helped the Kings shoot 51.1%, but the Pelicans are shooting 57.8%. – 9:06 PM
A 65-61 Pelicans advantage over the Kings at the half. Not a lot of defense, but a very entertaining first half. New Orleans gets 24 pts from Brandon Ingram, Sacramento led by De’Aaron Fox’s 17 – 9:06 PM
Brandon Ingram cooking from mid-range. He’s got 24 points on 11-of-15 shooting at halftime. Pels play some defense in the second half and they got this one. – 9:05 PM
Kings trail 65-61 at the half. De’Aaron Fox has 17 points. 15 for Harrison Barnes. Brandon Ingram has 24 for New Orleans. – 9:04 PM
The reaction from the Pelicans’ bench watching Brandon Ingram to Brandon Ingram things is fun – 9:02 PM
Brandon Ingram is unstoppable. Up to 24 points in this first half. – 9:02 PM
Brandon Ingram mid-range festival, up to 24 pts, showing no hesitation on pull-up jumpers – 9:01 PM
Brandon Ingram (11 pts, 5/7 FGs) has been in a slump from three-point range lately (2 of his last 18 entering tonight) but opens tonight with two dunks among his first four baskets. Seems to be getting more easy hoops with McCollum on the floor – 8:31 PM
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas
Big ball lineup was a +6 in 11 minutes against Phoenix, +17 in 14 minutes against L.A. – 7:31 PM
Pelicans starters tonight:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:28 PM
Brandon Ingram – who has been working with Corey Brewer as his player development coach this year – is working with Fred Vinson pregame today.
At shootaround this morning, BI was shooting with Herb and Naji who have been working with Vinson after practices. – 7:12 PM
We have a 168-minute sample of Brandon Ingram with CJ McCollum.
Ingram’s per-36 stats in that time: 18.2 points, 5.1 boards, 6.0 dimes, 50 TS%, 25.3 USG%
McCollum’s: 25.0 points, 5.3 boards, 4.9 dimes, 62 TS%, 25.3 USG% – 11:19 AM
GeorgeZakkas: #FIBA: In line with the International Olympic Committee Executive Board resolution and its reasons, FIBA has announced today that Russian teams and officials will not be allowed to participate in FIBA Basketball and 3×3 Basketball competitions until further notice. -via Twitter @ZakkasGeorge / March 1, 2022
Fighting had erupted in Ukraine. Former NBA player Toure’ Murry was still in the western city of Ternipol, Ukraine, where he played for professional basketball team BC Ternipol. He needed to get out of the country, and that wasn’t easy. Though fighting had not consumed Ternipol, he said missiles landed in a city two hours away. “It was difficult and confusing because my city was pretty far away from all the action that was going on in the beginning, but everything escalated pretty fast,” Murry told USA TODAY Sports. “I got a call from my team telling me it was pretty serious, and they had a car waiting.” -via USA Today Sports / March 1, 2022
Murry got in the car on Friday but didn’t know where he was going. “There was risk of going to the Poland border and getting sent back. There was no guarantees,” Murry said. “So we took a leap of faith going through Romania. It worked out in terms of getting across the border. But going through the situation, we had no idea if we would get out.” After a 4-½-hour car ride to the Romanian border, Murry took a train to Bucharest and then flew to Amsterdam and home to Houston. That wasn’t the end of his worry. His brother, Yanick Murry, is an assistant coach with BC Budivelnyk in Kyiv, the site of an intense battle between Russians and Ukrainians. He just left the country on Sunday, fleeing to Warsaw, Poland. “His experience has been really, really tough,” Murry said. “He barely made it out.” -via USA Today Sports / March 1, 2022