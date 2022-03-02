Heat vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (41-21) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (25-25) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday March 2, 2022
Miami Heat 102, Milwaukee Bucks 95 (Q4 10:54)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Headed to the 4th up by 4
Watch live: https://t.co/taMHwxBujb pic.twitter.com/u6vf3YWk4L – 9:50 PM
Headed to the 4th up by 4
Watch live: https://t.co/taMHwxBujb pic.twitter.com/u6vf3YWk4L – 9:50 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Screw it, #LeaguePassAlert for the entire fourth quarter of Heat/Bucks – 9:49 PM
Screw it, #LeaguePassAlert for the entire fourth quarter of Heat/Bucks – 9:49 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks nearly let go of the rope early in the third quarter, but they only trail the #Heat 97-93 headed into the fourth. – 9:47 PM
#Bucks nearly let go of the rope early in the third quarter, but they only trail the #Heat 97-93 headed into the fourth. – 9:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Heat 97, Bucks 93. Heat shooting 17 of 31 (54.8 percent) on threes. Tyler Herro with 23 points. – 9:47 PM
End of third quarter: Heat 97, Bucks 93. Heat shooting 17 of 31 (54.8 percent) on threes. Tyler Herro with 23 points. – 9:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 97, Bucks 93 going into fourth. Herro with 23. Robinson and Vincent with 15 apiece. Butler 2 of 13 FG. – 9:47 PM
Heat 97, Bucks 93 going into fourth. Herro with 23. Robinson and Vincent with 15 apiece. Butler 2 of 13 FG. – 9:47 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Tyler Herro is Miami’s best option for half-court scoring when the offense stagnates. That sidestep and stepback is a real weapon. Plus his passing has gotten noticeably better over the last couple of months. – 9:46 PM
Tyler Herro is Miami’s best option for half-court scoring when the offense stagnates. That sidestep and stepback is a real weapon. Plus his passing has gotten noticeably better over the last couple of months. – 9:46 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Now we’re seeing the focus shift onto Tyler Herro, leading to that pocket pass to Bam Adebayo for the dunk
Herro is doing things tonight man – 9:46 PM
Now we’re seeing the focus shift onto Tyler Herro, leading to that pocket pass to Bam Adebayo for the dunk
Herro is doing things tonight man – 9:46 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Kinda amazing to think that Jimmy Butler dominated this Bucks team two years ago. – 9:44 PM
Kinda amazing to think that Jimmy Butler dominated this Bucks team two years ago. – 9:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Off shooting night for Jimmy Butler. He has six points on 2-of-13 shooting. – 9:43 PM
Off shooting night for Jimmy Butler. He has six points on 2-of-13 shooting. – 9:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro is en fuego. 23 points on 5-of-6 shooting on threes. – 9:43 PM
Tyler Herro is en fuego. 23 points on 5-of-6 shooting on threes. – 9:43 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Five three-pointers for Tyler Herro now and he has 23 off the bench for the #Heat – 9:41 PM
Five three-pointers for Tyler Herro now and he has 23 off the bench for the #Heat – 9:41 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday has passed HOFer and #NBA75 point guard @Gary Payton for No. 97 all-time in made threes. – 9:40 PM
#Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday has passed HOFer and #NBA75 point guard @Gary Payton for No. 97 all-time in made threes. – 9:40 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro loves that three more than an open catch and shoot one – 9:39 PM
Tyler Herro loves that three more than an open catch and shoot one – 9:39 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
After 21 first half points, Khris Middleton is just 0-for-3 in the third with about three minutes to go in the third. – 9:39 PM
After 21 first half points, Khris Middleton is just 0-for-3 in the third with about three minutes to go in the third. – 9:39 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has played 20 minutes thus far, with only Grayson Allen (18) playing fewer.
#Bucks lead the #Heat 82-81 – 9:38 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo has played 20 minutes thus far, with only Grayson Allen (18) playing fewer.
#Bucks lead the #Heat 82-81 – 9:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Giannis called for his fourth foul with 4:50 left in the third quarter. – 9:36 PM
Giannis called for his fourth foul with 4:50 left in the third quarter. – 9:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bucks on a 14-2 run to rally from 11-point deficit and take a one-point lead. – 9:35 PM
Bucks on a 14-2 run to rally from 11-point deficit and take a one-point lead. – 9:35 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Wesley Matthews hits a three and the #Bucks have come back from the 11-point deficit early this quarter to go up 80-79. – 9:35 PM
Wesley Matthews hits a three and the #Bucks have come back from the 11-point deficit early this quarter to go up 80-79. – 9:35 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Don’t let all the 3-pointers distract you from the fact that Bam is still really good at doing this pic.twitter.com/ubc8xNmHya – 9:32 PM
Don’t let all the 3-pointers distract you from the fact that Bam is still really good at doing this pic.twitter.com/ubc8xNmHya – 9:32 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
261 players have taken at least 84 3’s so far this season.
Of those, Jimmy Butler ranks 261st in 3-point percentage (16-84 as of this moment, 19.0%) – 9:31 PM
261 players have taken at least 84 3’s so far this season.
Of those, Jimmy Butler ranks 261st in 3-point percentage (16-84 as of this moment, 19.0%) – 9:31 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks bring the intensity back up with some defense and Khris Middleton finds Grayson Allen for a deep ball. Looked like Jimmy Butler hit Allen’s arm as he went up for the two-hand dunk, but Allen finished through it.
Heat up, 79-77, with 6:56 left in the third quarter. – 9:31 PM
Bucks bring the intensity back up with some defense and Khris Middleton finds Grayson Allen for a deep ball. Looked like Jimmy Butler hit Allen’s arm as he went up for the two-hand dunk, but Allen finished through it.
Heat up, 79-77, with 6:56 left in the third quarter. – 9:31 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks have pulled to within 79-7 at the 6:56 mark. They’ve scored six points off two blocks and a steal in the last three minutes to key a 11-2 run. – 9:30 PM
The #Bucks have pulled to within 79-7 at the 6:56 mark. They’ve scored six points off two blocks and a steal in the last three minutes to key a 11-2 run. – 9:30 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo gets to the free throw line for the first time at the 9:17 mark of the third quarter. – 9:25 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo gets to the free throw line for the first time at the 9:17 mark of the third quarter. – 9:25 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Some people seem to forget Gabe Vincent is a shooter that happened to develop into an elite defender
Not the other way around – 9:22 PM
Some people seem to forget Gabe Vincent is a shooter that happened to develop into an elite defender
Not the other way around – 9:22 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
5 players with 100 3’s, Heat history:
2021-22: Vincent, Herro, Lowry, Robinson, Strus
2017-18: Dragic, Ellington, T. Johnson, Richardson, Olynyk.
If PJ Tucker gets there this season (he needs 26), this Heat team will be the first in franchise history with six 100-3’s guys. – 9:21 PM
5 players with 100 3’s, Heat history:
2021-22: Vincent, Herro, Lowry, Robinson, Strus
2017-18: Dragic, Ellington, T. Johnson, Richardson, Olynyk.
If PJ Tucker gets there this season (he needs 26), this Heat team will be the first in franchise history with six 100-3’s guys. – 9:21 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Gabe Vincent is the definition of ignitability
He isn’t going anywhere – 9:21 PM
Gabe Vincent is the definition of ignitability
He isn’t going anywhere – 9:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks come out of the half … and are immediately outscored 11-2 n less than two minutes.
#Heat lead 77-66. – 9:20 PM
#Bucks come out of the half … and are immediately outscored 11-2 n less than two minutes.
#Heat lead 77-66. – 9:20 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent has made three threes to open the second half. Heat leads by 11. – 9:20 PM
Gabe Vincent has made three threes to open the second half. Heat leads by 11. – 9:20 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#6MOTYLER did his thing in that opening half pic.twitter.com/sJ0iqcs0fQ – 9:12 PM
#6MOTYLER did his thing in that opening half pic.twitter.com/sJ0iqcs0fQ – 9:12 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Interesting half. Lots of key absences — Lowry, Lopez, Pat — that’ll change the dynamics, plus Giannis’ fouls screwed up MIL’s rotations
But fundamentals haven’t changed. MIL is again trading open Rob/Herro/Strus pull up 3s for shutting down Butler & Bam. Good deal? That’s the Q – 9:08 PM
Interesting half. Lots of key absences — Lowry, Lopez, Pat — that’ll change the dynamics, plus Giannis’ fouls screwed up MIL’s rotations
But fundamentals haven’t changed. MIL is again trading open Rob/Herro/Strus pull up 3s for shutting down Butler & Bam. Good deal? That’s the Q – 9:08 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Giannis already having three fouls is something to monitor. He also had just four shot attempts in the first half. Good job by the Heat defense. That’s a big part of the formula. – 9:07 PM
Giannis already having three fouls is something to monitor. He also had just four shot attempts in the first half. Good job by the Heat defense. That’s a big part of the formula. – 9:07 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The things Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro can do against a crowded drop once they begin their sets *much* higher is such a difference maker
Don’t know why it takes so long to get to that
That’s how you break it – 9:04 PM
The things Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro can do against a crowded drop once they begin their sets *much* higher is such a difference maker
Don’t know why it takes so long to get to that
That’s how you break it – 9:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 66, Bucks 64. Heat shooting 10 of 17 on threes. Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson have combined to make eight of those threes. – 9:03 PM
Halftime: Heat 66, Bucks 64. Heat shooting 10 of 17 on threes. Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson have combined to make eight of those threes. – 9:03 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton has 21 points to lead the #Bucks, who trail the #Heat 66-64 at halftime. – 9:03 PM
Khris Middleton has 21 points to lead the #Bucks, who trail the #Heat 66-64 at halftime. – 9:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro doing it from deep, Heat take 66-64 lead into half in Milwaukee. Robinson 5 of 6 on 3s, Herro 3 of 4. – 9:02 PM
With Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro doing it from deep, Heat take 66-64 lead into half in Milwaukee. Robinson 5 of 6 on 3s, Herro 3 of 4. – 9:02 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Duncan Robinson against drop is a different player in terms of looks
Just comes down to hitting it
Just gotta eliminate his individual defender on the perimeter with a screen, and there’s your open look – 9:01 PM
Duncan Robinson against drop is a different player in terms of looks
Just comes down to hitting it
Just gotta eliminate his individual defender on the perimeter with a screen, and there’s your open look – 9:01 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The adjustment Tyler Herro has made tonight is so big time
I said early on that he’s gotta get away from that crowded inner lane floater and get to the pull up
He’s not even getting to the middy
He’s just running high pick and rolls with that pull-up three instead
Huge – 8:58 PM
The adjustment Tyler Herro has made tonight is so big time
I said early on that he’s gotta get away from that crowded inner lane floater and get to the pull up
He’s not even getting to the middy
He’s just running high pick and rolls with that pull-up three instead
Huge – 8:58 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
If Tyler Herro isn’t the unanimous 6th Man of the Year, it’ll be quite something. – 8:58 PM
If Tyler Herro isn’t the unanimous 6th Man of the Year, it’ll be quite something. – 8:58 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks Khris Middleton has passed Ben Gordon for No. 86 all-time in made threes. – 8:55 PM
The #Bucks Khris Middleton has passed Ben Gordon for No. 86 all-time in made threes. – 8:55 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks take advantage of the fact Caleb Martin went down – and stayed down in the paint – and eventually had Tyler Herro fall over him. Khris Middleton ties it up at 53-53. – 8:52 PM
The #Bucks take advantage of the fact Caleb Martin went down – and stayed down in the paint – and eventually had Tyler Herro fall over him. Khris Middleton ties it up at 53-53. – 8:52 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
sometimes i think the Heat signed both Martin twins because of how active Caleb is. – 8:52 PM
sometimes i think the Heat signed both Martin twins because of how active Caleb is. – 8:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With his first 3-pointer, Gabe Vincent became the fifth Heat player to convert 100 this season. – 8:49 PM
With his first 3-pointer, Gabe Vincent became the fifth Heat player to convert 100 this season. – 8:49 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
On a 10-0 run, capped off by this bucket from Tyler 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6EcinpQFYC – 8:46 PM
On a 10-0 run, capped off by this bucket from Tyler 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6EcinpQFYC – 8:46 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
The Heat’s marginal gains might make a big difference if these teams match up again. Improved Herro and Cody Martin in particular. The latter is potentially critical to match up with Middleton in staggered Bucks units – 8:45 PM
The Heat’s marginal gains might make a big difference if these teams match up again. Improved Herro and Cody Martin in particular. The latter is potentially critical to match up with Middleton in staggered Bucks units – 8:45 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus draws the charge and Giannis picks up his third foul with 8:57 left in the first half. – 8:45 PM
Max Strus draws the charge and Giannis picks up his third foul with 8:57 left in the first half. – 8:45 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat were down 10. Then they had a 10-0 run. And now it’s tied. #math – 8:43 PM
Heat were down 10. Then they had a 10-0 run. And now it’s tied. #math – 8:43 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks were up 10 early, now they are tied with the #Heat 41-41 in the opening minutes of the second quarter. – 8:42 PM
The #Bucks were up 10 early, now they are tied with the #Heat 41-41 in the opening minutes of the second quarter. – 8:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
10-0 Heat run and the game is tied 41-41. Bucks call timeout. – 8:42 PM
10-0 Heat run and the game is tied 41-41. Bucks call timeout. – 8:42 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Once again:
Transition Bam Adebayo is a different player
He’s decisive
He’s physical
And it gets him in rhythm – 8:42 PM
Once again:
Transition Bam Adebayo is a different player
He’s decisive
He’s physical
And it gets him in rhythm – 8:42 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
If Milwaukee continues to shoot 206%, it’ll be very tough for Miami tonight. #analysis – 8:40 PM
If Milwaukee continues to shoot 206%, it’ll be very tough for Miami tonight. #analysis – 8:40 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro must take the pull-up deep mid range tonight
It’s sitting there
Enough of going all the way in for the floater with this matchup – 8:38 PM
Tyler Herro must take the pull-up deep mid range tonight
It’s sitting there
Enough of going all the way in for the floater with this matchup – 8:38 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat bench 0 for 5 to start this one
Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo off to rough starts
8 point game end of the first – 8:36 PM
Heat bench 0 for 5 to start this one
Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo off to rough starts
8 point game end of the first – 8:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 4 points and hands out an assist in the final 2:06 and the #Bucks lead the #Heat 36-28 after one. – 8:35 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 4 points and hands out an assist in the final 2:06 and the #Bucks lead the #Heat 36-28 after one. – 8:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Bucks 36, Heat 28. Bucks shooting 6 of 13 on threes. – 8:35 PM
End of first quarter: Bucks 36, Heat 28. Bucks shooting 6 of 13 on threes. – 8:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bucks 36, Heat 28 going into second period. Robinson with nine on threes 3s for Heat. Middleton with 10 for Bucks. – 8:35 PM
Bucks 36, Heat 28 going into second period. Robinson with nine on threes 3s for Heat. Middleton with 10 for Bucks. – 8:35 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
The Bucks Bobby Portis got a tech the other night and it really seemed to galvanize the team, let’s see if Bickerstaff getting himself ejected does the same thing. – 8:34 PM
The Bucks Bobby Portis got a tech the other night and it really seemed to galvanize the team, let’s see if Bickerstaff getting himself ejected does the same thing. – 8:34 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat need to get stops to fuel the offense. Bucks shooting 60%, so there will be a natural regression. But they can’t rely on that. – 8:29 PM
Heat need to get stops to fuel the offense. Bucks shooting 60%, so there will be a natural regression. But they can’t rely on that. – 8:29 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bucks looking to get the Duncan Robinson switch onto Jrue Holiday, and it has worked the last two possessions. Bucks lead 28-19. – 8:26 PM
Bucks looking to get the Duncan Robinson switch onto Jrue Holiday, and it has worked the last two possessions. Bucks lead 28-19. – 8:26 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton has 10 points on 3 of 5 shooting for the #Bucks, who lead the #Heat 28-19. – 8:26 PM
Khris Middleton has 10 points on 3 of 5 shooting for the #Bucks, who lead the #Heat 28-19. – 8:26 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Duncan Robinson’s second 3-pointer moved him past Glen Rice for third on the Heat all-time list. – 8:26 PM
Duncan Robinson’s second 3-pointer moved him past Glen Rice for third on the Heat all-time list. – 8:26 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo already with five shot attempts and about to take his third free throw of the game. There’s 6:42 left in the first quarter. – 8:22 PM
Bam Adebayo already with five shot attempts and about to take his third free throw of the game. There’s 6:42 left in the first quarter. – 8:22 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks have made seven of their first 11 shots (5-for-7 from behind the three-point line). – 8:21 PM
#Bucks have made seven of their first 11 shots (5-for-7 from behind the three-point line). – 8:21 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
When Bam Adebayo pushes pace, he’s instinctive
That’s the why that element is so important
He’s at his best when he plays with his instincts – 8:21 PM
When Bam Adebayo pushes pace, he’s instinctive
That’s the why that element is so important
He’s at his best when he plays with his instincts – 8:21 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bucks now playing Giannis at center with Holiday, Middleton, Allen and Matthews around him. – 8:19 PM
Bucks now playing Giannis at center with Holiday, Middleton, Allen and Matthews around him. – 8:19 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis trying to match Bobby from three. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LdOOlE41aK – 8:18 PM
Giannis trying to match Bobby from three. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LdOOlE41aK – 8:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Duncan Robinson’s first 3-pointer tied Glen Rice for third on the Heat all-time list. – 8:16 PM
Duncan Robinson’s first 3-pointer tied Glen Rice for third on the Heat all-time list. – 8:16 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bucks backing off Heat’s best players, in Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, as their base defense
Giving Bam the mid-range jumper
Giving Jimmy a pull-up three
One shot should be taken, one shouldn’t – 8:16 PM
Bucks backing off Heat’s best players, in Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, as their base defense
Giving Bam the mid-range jumper
Giving Jimmy a pull-up three
One shot should be taken, one shouldn’t – 8:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bucks’ first 12 points on two Portis 3s and one apiece from Holiday and Giannis. Sustainable? – 8:14 PM
Bucks’ first 12 points on two Portis 3s and one apiece from Holiday and Giannis. Sustainable? – 8:14 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bucks have started 4 of 5 on threes, which is kind of what you need to do to beat the Heat. – 8:14 PM
Bucks have started 4 of 5 on threes, which is kind of what you need to do to beat the Heat. – 8:14 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo draws fouls from P.J. Tucker and Bam Adebayo in the first 64 seconds of action. – 8:12 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo draws fouls from P.J. Tucker and Bam Adebayo in the first 64 seconds of action. – 8:12 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Sitting next to @LaVozDelHEAT in Milwaukee. Brings back memories of sitting in my grandparents’ house as a kid and listening to Heat games. – 8:10 PM
Sitting next to @LaVozDelHEAT in Milwaukee. Brings back memories of sitting in my grandparents’ house as a kid and listening to Heat games. – 8:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
About 30 family and friends at Fiserv Forum to watch Tyler Herro play tonight. Herro attended nearby Whitnall High School. – 7:55 PM
About 30 family and friends at Fiserv Forum to watch Tyler Herro play tonight. Herro attended nearby Whitnall High School. – 7:55 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson: “That’s not enough just to know that I’m providing space. I want more for myself, I want more to try to help this team” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Heat is 22-7 this season when Robinson makes at least three threes in a game – 7:51 PM
Duncan Robinson: “That’s not enough just to know that I’m providing space. I want more for myself, I want more to try to help this team” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Heat is 22-7 this season when Robinson makes at least three threes in a game – 7:51 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gabe Vincent again starting in place of Kyle Lowry, who remains away for a family matter. Butler, Adebayo, Tucker, Robinson the other starters vs. Bucks. – 7:33 PM
Gabe Vincent again starting in place of Kyle Lowry, who remains away for a family matter. Butler, Adebayo, Tucker, Robinson the other starters vs. Bucks. – 7:33 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
We love to see it. 💚
@Giannis Antetokounmpo x @Tuff__Crowd pic.twitter.com/U0l3pXrrWK – 7:19 PM
We love to see it. 💚
@Giannis Antetokounmpo x @Tuff__Crowd pic.twitter.com/U0l3pXrrWK – 7:19 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kevin Durant to return for Nets-Heat on Thursday nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/02/kev… – 6:59 PM
Kevin Durant to return for Nets-Heat on Thursday nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/02/kev… – 6:59 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bucks came up short in their last matchup vs. Miami on December 21, 2021.
🔄 @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/1lJOzGMkAN – 6:55 PM
Bucks came up short in their last matchup vs. Miami on December 21, 2021.
🔄 @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/1lJOzGMkAN – 6:55 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
How many threes BP dropping tonight?
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/kwISmVdtbv – 6:43 PM
How many threes BP dropping tonight?
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/kwISmVdtbv – 6:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra on PJ Tucker doing more for Heat than with Bucks, “He’s just added more dimensions to our offense, more weapons.” – 6:33 PM
Spoelstra on PJ Tucker doing more for Heat than with Bucks, “He’s just added more dimensions to our offense, more weapons.” – 6:33 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live
@Underdog__NBA
– Harden’s home debut
– Bucks vs. Heat showdown
– Campayne’ing for office
– Jokic vs. Shai
– Sneaky Pels
– Fastest 5 Minutes in the NBA
Talking about it all leading up to tipoff, get up in here
➡️ https://t.co/rIPGX4FiPI pic.twitter.com/vVw4IZLJAh – 6:32 PM
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live
@Underdog__NBA
– Harden’s home debut
– Bucks vs. Heat showdown
– Campayne’ing for office
– Jokic vs. Shai
– Sneaky Pels
– Fastest 5 Minutes in the NBA
Talking about it all leading up to tipoff, get up in here
➡️ https://t.co/rIPGX4FiPI pic.twitter.com/vVw4IZLJAh – 6:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo’s status has been changed to out because of “right knee injury recovery” because his G League assignment is over and he’s back with the Heat in Milwaukee. – 6:31 PM
Victor Oladipo’s status has been changed to out because of “right knee injury recovery” because his G League assignment is over and he’s back with the Heat in Milwaukee. – 6:31 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Brooklyn Nets Star Kevin Durant To Return Thursday Against Miami via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 6:30 PM
Now on @ForbesSports
Brooklyn Nets Star Kevin Durant To Return Thursday Against Miami via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 6:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Victor Oladipo back with Heat from G League, he now again is listed as out due to “right knee; injury recovery.” – 6:30 PM
With Victor Oladipo back with Heat from G League, he now again is listed as out due to “right knee; injury recovery.” – 6:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Mike Budenholzer on Heat’s defensive approach vs. Giannis: “They give him a lot of attention and they also have good individual defenders.” – 6:20 PM
Mike Budenholzer on Heat’s defensive approach vs. Giannis: “They give him a lot of attention and they also have good individual defenders.” – 6:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Mike Budenholzer notes Heat and Bucks “respect” for each other. Notes rotations for each team were different in the three previous matchups. This time no Lowry for Heat. – 6:20 PM
Mike Budenholzer notes Heat and Bucks “respect” for each other. Notes rotations for each team were different in the three previous matchups. This time no Lowry for Heat. – 6:20 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Kevin Durant will return Thursday for the Nets vs. the Heat pic.twitter.com/Cvc6nTk0Ub – 6:12 PM
Kevin Durant will return Thursday for the Nets vs. the Heat pic.twitter.com/Cvc6nTk0Ub – 6:12 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Official statement from the @Milwaukee Bucks and @FiservForum: pic.twitter.com/rahtxJ25pU – 5:54 PM
Official statement from the @Milwaukee Bucks and @FiservForum: pic.twitter.com/rahtxJ25pU – 5:54 PM
George Hill @George_Hill3
Lady jags playing in jungle tomorrow may have to pull up to that…@IUPUIMensBball @IUPUI_WBB – 5:32 PM
Lady jags playing in jungle tomorrow may have to pull up to that…@IUPUIMensBball @IUPUI_WBB – 5:32 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
“Bucks in Six always, that’s for the culture.” pic.twitter.com/VjyQ9tygY4 – 5:31 PM
“Bucks in Six always, that’s for the culture.” pic.twitter.com/VjyQ9tygY4 – 5:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Kyle Lowry plays ‘huge’ role in Gabe Vincent’s emergence. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:04 PM
From earlier — Heat’s Kyle Lowry plays ‘huge’ role in Gabe Vincent’s emergence. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Oladipo takes flight after G League workouts, but Morris remains grounded. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:04 PM
From earlier — Heat’s Oladipo takes flight after G League workouts, but Morris remains grounded. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is Duncan Robinson the Heat’s most-polarizing player? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:03 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is Duncan Robinson the Heat’s most-polarizing player? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:03 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA Power Rakings: Suns stay on top, barely, with Heat, Grizzlies close nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/02/nba… – 5:02 PM
NBA Power Rakings: Suns stay on top, barely, with Heat, Grizzlies close nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/02/nba… – 5:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
How important is Duncan Robinson’s shooting to the Heat’s winning formula? These numbers help tell the story miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Oladipo and Durant updates and more – 5:00 PM
How important is Duncan Robinson’s shooting to the Heat’s winning formula? These numbers help tell the story miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Oladipo and Durant updates and more – 5:00 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kevin Durant injury update: Nets star expected to return from MCL sprain Thursday vs. Heat
https://t.co/n7NMMw0LOb pic.twitter.com/QZES7nLb6j – 4:44 PM
Kevin Durant injury update: Nets star expected to return from MCL sprain Thursday vs. Heat
https://t.co/n7NMMw0LOb pic.twitter.com/QZES7nLb6j – 4:44 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
First DeRozan, tonight Giannis and tomorrow Durant is expected to make his return against the Heat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 4:43 PM
First DeRozan, tonight Giannis and tomorrow Durant is expected to make his return against the Heat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 4:43 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Listening to the latest @Zach Lowe pod and I hear @Sedano talk about Haslem as basically an assistant coach. I’ve been wondering for two years now, when will a franchise offer him their head coach position? He’s been the highest paid assistant coach for years. – 4:42 PM
Listening to the latest @Zach Lowe pod and I hear @Sedano talk about Haslem as basically an assistant coach. I’ve been wondering for two years now, when will a franchise offer him their head coach position? He’s been the highest paid assistant coach for years. – 4:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Spoelstra earlier on Bucks: “They’re playing good basketball. When their three main guys with GA, Middleton and Holiday have all been on the court in the same game, their record is fantastic.”
Bucks are 25-8 when their leading trio has been available this season. – 4:35 PM
Spoelstra earlier on Bucks: “They’re playing good basketball. When their three main guys with GA, Middleton and Holiday have all been on the court in the same game, their record is fantastic.”
Bucks are 25-8 when their leading trio has been available this season. – 4:35 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant is removed from Brooklyn’s injury report altogether and is expected to make his return tomorrow for the #Nets against the visiting #Heat. #NBA – 4:31 PM
Kevin Durant is removed from Brooklyn’s injury report altogether and is expected to make his return tomorrow for the #Nets against the visiting #Heat. #NBA – 4:31 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Tonight’s the night!!
ALL Fans get this @tuff__crowd cap thanks to our friends @BMOHarrisBank.
🎟 https://t.co/vg9MZjh4YG pic.twitter.com/cPhbDLdSMW – 4:30 PM
Tonight’s the night!!
ALL Fans get this @tuff__crowd cap thanks to our friends @BMOHarrisBank.
🎟 https://t.co/vg9MZjh4YG pic.twitter.com/cPhbDLdSMW – 4:30 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Kevin Durant makes his return tomorrow against the Heat.
The Nets went 5-16 since he last played on Jan. 15 (8-19 without him this season). – 4:11 PM
Kevin Durant makes his return tomorrow against the Heat.
The Nets went 5-16 since he last played on Jan. 15 (8-19 without him this season). – 4:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Nets have removed Kevin Durant from the injury report for Thursday’s game vs the Heat. – 4:03 PM
The Nets have removed Kevin Durant from the injury report for Thursday’s game vs the Heat. – 4:03 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Kevin Durant is not listed on the Nets’ injury report for Thursday’s game against Miami. As @Adrian Wojnarowski reported on NBA Today, there was optimism he’d return against the Heat. – 4:03 PM
Kevin Durant is not listed on the Nets’ injury report for Thursday’s game against Miami. As @Adrian Wojnarowski reported on NBA Today, there was optimism he’d return against the Heat. – 4:03 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Kevin Durant not on injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Heat so that’s good for the Nets who kind of need wins these days – 4:03 PM
Kevin Durant not on injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Heat so that’s good for the Nets who kind of need wins these days – 4:03 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets center Andre Drummond (left knee soreness) is probable tomorrow vs the East-leading #Heat. #NBA – 4:03 PM
#Nets center Andre Drummond (left knee soreness) is probable tomorrow vs the East-leading #Heat. #NBA – 4:03 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kevin Durant is not listed on Nets’ current injury report for MIA game, possible indication that he will be available to play. – 4:03 PM
Kevin Durant is not listed on Nets’ current injury report for MIA game, possible indication that he will be available to play. – 4:03 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nets star Kevin Durant is expected to return Thursday vs. Miami. He was not listed on injury report today. – 4:02 PM
Nets star Kevin Durant is expected to return Thursday vs. Miami. He was not listed on injury report today. – 4:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant is not listed on the Nets injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Heat. Andre Drummond is probable. – 4:02 PM
Kevin Durant is not listed on the Nets injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Heat. Andre Drummond is probable. – 4:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant is available for tomorrow’s game against the Miami Heat. #Nets – 4:02 PM
Kevin Durant is available for tomorrow’s game against the Miami Heat. #Nets – 4:02 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Another eastern conference matchup brewing.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/Rja7ML4h1x – 4:01 PM
Another eastern conference matchup brewing.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/Rja7ML4h1x – 4:01 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Bucks. – 3:35 PM
Heat say Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Bucks. – 3:35 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsMIL UPDATE: Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Bucks.
Check out our game day rundown for a look at the official injury report on both sides as well as a special #MiamiMashup offer from @MiamiHEATstore ⬇️
gohe.at/3pTgEEv – 3:34 PM
#MIAvsMIL UPDATE: Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Bucks.
Check out our game day rundown for a look at the official injury report on both sides as well as a special #MiamiMashup offer from @MiamiHEATstore ⬇️
gohe.at/3pTgEEv – 3:34 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks score more or less than 30.5 points in the paint tonight?
📊 @betwayusa – 3:32 PM
Will the Bucks score more or less than 30.5 points in the paint tonight?
📊 @betwayusa – 3:32 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
No national attention? No problem for the Heat #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 3:12 PM
No national attention? No problem for the Heat #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 3:12 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Do you want to be a BIG SHOT?
Enter to win 10 Jockey Club tickets, swag, and gameday VIP opportunities to make you feel like a BIG SHOT.
🔗 https://t.co/f4hxA9dqBF pic.twitter.com/BemVoiztiZ – 2:53 PM
Do you want to be a BIG SHOT?
Enter to win 10 Jockey Club tickets, swag, and gameday VIP opportunities to make you feel like a BIG SHOT.
🔗 https://t.co/f4hxA9dqBF pic.twitter.com/BemVoiztiZ – 2:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Victor Oladipo takes flight after G League workouts, but Markieff Morris remains grounded. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Dragic reunion looms; Tyler’s not-so-terrible takes; and after Heat cameo, Stauskas goes for 57. – 2:02 PM
Heat’s Victor Oladipo takes flight after G League workouts, but Markieff Morris remains grounded. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Dragic reunion looms; Tyler’s not-so-terrible takes; and after Heat cameo, Stauskas goes for 57. – 2:02 PM