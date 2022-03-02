Heat vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Miami Heat (41-21) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (37-25) at Fiserv Forum

The Miami Heat are spending $3,427,891 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $4,380,104 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday March 2, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports WI

Away TV: Bally Sports Sun

Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

Away Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?