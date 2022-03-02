Heat vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

March 2, 2022

By |

The Miami Heat (41-21) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (37-25) at Fiserv Forum

The Miami Heat are spending $3,427,891 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $4,380,104 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday March 2, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports WI
Away TV: Bally Sports Sun
Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
Away Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710

Brian Lewis
@NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant on track to return Thursday for the #Nets against #Heat nypost.com/2022/03/02/kev… via @nypostsports2:07 AM

