Heat vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Miami Heat (41-21) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (37-25) at Fiserv Forum
The Miami Heat are spending $3,427,891 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $4,380,104 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday March 2, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports WI
Away TV: Bally Sports Sun
Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
Away Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant on track to return Thursday for the #Nets against #Heat nypost.com/2022/03/02/kev… via @nypostsports – 2:07 AM