Hornets vs. Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (30-33) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (25-25) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday March 2, 2022
Charlotte Hornets 67, Cleveland Cavaliers 52 (Q3 10:53)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs offense could really use Caris LeVert. Or Collin Sexton. Or Ricky Rubio. Or Rajon Rondo. Or last year’s Bulls version of Lauri Markkanen. – 8:20 PM
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Hornets close 1H on 20-6 run, all w/LaMelo (3 PF) on the bench – lead, 64-49; CLE, 18pt in 2Q; CHA, 54%FG, 56% (9-16) 3ptFG, CLE, 49%FG, 15% (2-13) 3ptFG; reb: CHA, 22, CLE, 16; Allen, 14pts, 5-6FG, 5reb, 2stl, blk; Garland, 12pts, 6-10FG, 3asst, 5 T.O.; Mobley, 7pts, 4reb. pic.twitter.com/JOxa6jnMRI – 8:11 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Not the best first half for the #Cavs, as the Hornets lead 64-49. Cavs have 7 turnovers but gave up 13 pts off those turnovers. Cavs are also being out-rebounded 22-16.
Cavs shooting 48.7% from the field (19 of 39) and 15.4% from 3 (2 of 13). They are 9 of 11 from the FT line. – 8:11 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
The kind of first half we love to see…
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
This never gets old! ✈️
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Charlotte +21 from 3-point range. #Cavs were just 2-13 from long range in the first half. – 8:09 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
ADD THIS TO THE SKY MILES MIXTAPE‼️ 📼
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Leapin’ Lauri!
James Plowright @British_Buzz
When the NBA fix the transition “Take” foul next season (which they are 100% doing) how are the Hornets going to stop opponents in transition? – 7:49 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
8-0 run got us feeling like 🙌
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
KO 🥊👌
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Let’s keep it rollin fellas.
James Plowright @British_Buzz
This is the challenge with Isiah Thomas, gets switched onto Love and you can see the entire Hornets back line is frantically trying to switch and recover to help IT. At there was communication, but Cavs took advantage quickly pic.twitter.com/WYQtNGDSyi – 7:40 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, Hornets lead the #Cavs 38-31. That was a nice offensive rebound by Evan Mobley who got the ball to Cedi Osman and knocked down a 3.
Cavs shooting 52.4% from the field and 25% from 3 (2 of 8). Jarrett Alen leads the Cavs with 8 pts and 2 rebounds. – 7:40 PM
At the end of the first, Hornets lead the #Cavs 38-31. That was a nice offensive rebound by Evan Mobley who got the ball to Cedi Osman and knocked down a 3.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland’s return hasn’t fixed the defense. Not yet anyway. Defensive rating of 161.6 in that first quarter. – 7:39 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Oubre has to help off Lamar Stevens (25% shooter from 3) on this rotation to stop the rim run. Hornets scouting report is to cut the ball handler off and give it up, that what Harrell/Martin successfully did pic.twitter.com/e9sKTjNphB – 7:32 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Watch Ya Head 🤯
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Tell ’em, AC! ❤️🔥
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
What can’t @Evan Mobley do?
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Special delivery from @LaMelo Ball to @Mason Plumlee 🤩
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Welcome back, DG! 🥲
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Pickin’ up where he left off in #CavsHornets! 🔥
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Jarrett Allen scores inside… Sorry, just practising for later.. Wait, no he genuinely did this on the first play of the game already – 7:11 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen, who absolutely obliterates the Hornets, gets the first points with an and-1 off a Darius Garland dish. – 7:11 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
It’s show time in the Rock & Roll Capital 🎸
📍 – Cleveland, OH
🆚 – @Cleveland Cavaliers
⏰ – 7 PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
FIRST FIVE! 🕺
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs CLE
Bouknight (Neck Soreness) is out.
Hayward (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Richards (R Foot Soreness) is now available.
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland back in the starting lineup alongside Isaac Okoro, Lauri Markkanen, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 6:26 PM
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
Hornets-cavs on a Wednesday isn’t usually must watch stuff…but w Isaiah Thomas on a 10 w Charlotte. It becomes a bit of a I will watch – 6:25 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland WILL PLAY tonight, a source tells @clevelanddotcom – 6:10 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Great news for the #Cavs tonight.
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland just finished going through a pregame workout on the floor. pic.twitter.com/FW7DxvOOcj – 5:59 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland going through his usual pregame workout as a guy who is expecting to play tonight. pic.twitter.com/dKUPHqnNqA – 5:50 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Joining us tonight for #CavsHornets?
Make sure to stop by the Social Zone outside Portal 11 to vote on your favorite #TheFirstCedi Top Drive driven by @Goodyear and pick up a FREE shirt!
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NBA leaders in total deflections:
1. Dejounte – 208
2. VanVleet – 200
3. Covington – 183
4. Trent – 179
5. Herb – 174
6. Thybulle – 173
7. Vanderbilt – 166
8. Melton – 163
9. Smart – 160
10. LaMelo – 157
11. CP3 – 156
12. Oubre – 153
13. Jokić – 151
t14. GP2 – 147
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Welcome to the fam, @Isaiah Thomas!
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said Darius Garland is “questionable” when asked if he was available tonight.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff on whether Darius Garland will be available tonight: “He’s questionable.” – 5:21 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Best player in each draft class this year, per HoopsHype’s Global Rating
2021: Evan Mobley
2020: LaMelo Ball
2019: Ja Morant
2018: Luka Doncic very narrowly beats Trae Young for now
2017: Jayson Tatum
2016: Dejounte Murray – 5:02 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
ꜱᴇʀᴠɪɴɢ ᴅɪᴍᴇꜱ ᴏɴ ᴛʜᴇ ʀᴇɢᴜʟᴀʀ 🪙
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Isaiah Thomas is now officially a Charlotte Hornet … called up from @NBAGrandRapids. after earlier stints this season with the Lakers and Mavericks.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Story on Isaiah Thomas’ return in the NBA with the Hornets, his mindset into this new challenge and his readiness to step on the floor once again.
“I’m here to help in any way possible. I’m here to give my experiences and my leadership”.
@SdnaGr #AllFly
sdna.gr/mpasket/939749… – 4:11 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
35 Grier Heights Community Center middle and high school students were able to join in on a conversation with five HSE professionals navigating careers in sports, tech and real estate to learn about their journeys.
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Marchin’ on! 🏀
🆚 @Charlotte Hornets
🕖 7:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
Rod Boone @rodboone
Asked Isaiah Thomas for this thoughts on LaMelo Ball and what he can do to help the #Hornets All-Star. Thomas is eager to assist because he thinks LaMelo is “special.”
“He’s going to take over this league really soon.”
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 2:31 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
“My job is just to be who I am. Be a professional, be a leader first and foremost. If my name is called, put the ball in the basket and make some plays.” – @Isaiah Thomas
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
The keys to securing the W 👇
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
A first and a career-high for @Brandon Goodwin 👏
