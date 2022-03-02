Ja Morant: I'm must-see TV

He has been the talk of the NBA for two straight days. But the Grizzlies guard had no idea that during the team’s practice, the NBA had announced his catch-and-release shot to beat the buzzer at the end of the first half against the Spurs had become the most-viewed Instagram video the league had ever posted. Once he heard the news, all he could do was shrug. “Sheesh,” Morant said. “I’m must-see TV. Me and my teammates. That’s why I got 30 million.”
Source: Drew Hill @ Daily Memphian
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
From a franchise-record performance, Allen Iverson reaching out and the most-viewed NBA Instagram video in history, Ja Morant said he’s still processing the last 48 hours.
“Just thankful for everybody that shouted me out, congratulated me.”
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
More Kobe 6 customs for Ja Morant today at Grizzlies shootaround 🔥
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Best player in each draft class this year, per HoopsHype’s Global Rating
2021: Evan Mobley
2020: LaMelo Ball
2019: Ja Morant
2018: Luka Doncic very narrowly beats Trae Young for now
2017: Jayson Tatum
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant had some things to say today.
He called the Grizzlies “must-see TV,” said TNT “learned quickly” by flexing the Grizzlies to a national spot, and said he won’t waste his energy on Colin Cowherd.
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
I asked Ja Morant about their matchup against the Celtics being flexed onto TNT tomorrow night and he responded, “they learned pretty quickly.”
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
This season, @Ja Morant has gained 320K new Twitter followers, the 3rd-most of any player, trailing only LeBron James (+687K) and Steph Curry (+339K).
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant cash money from deep💦
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Ja Morant has driven 385 million views across the @NBA’s socials this season, which is the third-most views of any player:
1. Stephen Curry, 674 million views (😳)
2. LeBron James, 402 million views
3. Ja Morant, 385 million views
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Ja Morant’s crazy buzzer-beater against the Spurs generated 42.1 million views on Instagram, making it NBA’s most-viewed Instagram video EVER.
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Ja Morant would be perfect for the old “I Love This Game” commercials.
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Look at @JohnMartin929 dipping into his pocket and sending me some Memphis gear.
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
Sooo … you know you’re resonating nationally when @Ja Morant heroics are featured in #Wordle clues!
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
🚨 time again for UPSIDE HIGH w/@JonathanTjarks on @ringer @ringernba 🚨
we talk the absurdity of ja morant, intro to jaden ivey, the intriguing zach edey, and take a look at ayo dosunmu’s inspired play for the bulls
getcha some
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.62
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 16.52
3. Joel Embiid: 16.18
4. DeMar DeRozan: 14.99
5. Luka Doncic: 14.55
6. Trae Young: 13.97
7. Stephen Curry: 13.76
8. Ja Morant: 13.53
9. Chris Paul: 12.86
10. Jayson Tatum: 12.83
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
How much blame do the players deserve for the #MLBLockout? Can Ja Morant actually win the MVP? & more! Guests: @justleon @RP3natural @EphraimSalaam @martinweiss
The Ringer @ringernba
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Ja Morant, whose next game is here at the Garden Thursday, has moved into the top 10 on this list.
2 and 3 about to go head to head.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
After watching the shot fall through the net, Tatum turned toward Horford and issued a Hulk-like flex-and-roar, which only motivated Horford even more. Tatum hasn’t always been viewed as an overly vocal leader, but Horford insists that the soon-to-be 24-year-old has turned into one of the greatest motivators on the team. -via NBA.com / March 2, 2022
Except the number was actually higher. It has more than 42 million views. “It went up?” he asked. “See, there you go. That proves my point even more. We are must-see TV. Every time we step on the floor, something special happens.” -via Daily Memphian / March 2, 2022
TMac Thinks He should’ve won MVP in 2003…Shaq Disagrees | The Big Podcast -via YouTube / March 2, 2022