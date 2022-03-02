Jaylen Brown ruled out for tomorrow vs. Grizzlies

Jay King: Jaylen Brown has been ruled out of tomorrow’s game against Memphis, per the Celtics.
Source: Twitter @ByJayKing
Source: Twitter @ByJayKing
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Per Celtics, Jaylen Brown (Right Ankle Sprain) is OUT for Thursday game vs Memphis. – 5:33 PM
Per Celtics, Jaylen Brown (Right Ankle Sprain) is OUT for Thursday game vs Memphis. – 5:33 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Though he was doubtful to begin with, the Celtics have now ruled Jaylen Brown out of Thursday’s game against Memphis because of a sprained right ankle. – 5:20 PM
Though he was doubtful to begin with, the Celtics have now ruled Jaylen Brown out of Thursday’s game against Memphis because of a sprained right ankle. – 5:20 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
The Celtics have ruled Jaylen Brown out of Thursday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies with his right ankle sprain. – 5:00 PM
The Celtics have ruled Jaylen Brown out of Thursday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies with his right ankle sprain. – 5:00 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics say Jaylen Brown is out for tomorrow’s game against Memphis with a right ankle sprain. Brown suffered the injury last night in Boston’s win over Atlanta. – 4:59 PM
The Celtics say Jaylen Brown is out for tomorrow’s game against Memphis with a right ankle sprain. Brown suffered the injury last night in Boston’s win over Atlanta. – 4:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said that Jaylen Brown had “some swelling and some pain’ in his sprained right ankle. Brown did not practice today and is unlikely to play tomorrow against the Grizzlies. But Udoka said “it doesn’t look like anythign major where he’ll be out for weeks.” – 12:50 PM
Ime Udoka said that Jaylen Brown had “some swelling and some pain’ in his sprained right ankle. Brown did not practice today and is unlikely to play tomorrow against the Grizzlies. But Udoka said “it doesn’t look like anythign major where he’ll be out for weeks.” – 12:50 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown did NOT practice today and is unlikely for Thursday against #Grizzlies. Udoka said swelling and pain increased but ankle sprain is not severe. He could be back soon. #Celtics. – 12:45 PM
Jaylen Brown did NOT practice today and is unlikely for Thursday against #Grizzlies. Udoka said swelling and pain increased but ankle sprain is not severe. He could be back soon. #Celtics. – 12:45 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Ime Udoka said Jaylen Brown had “some swelling, some pain … more so than last night.” Still says it’s nothing long term. – 12:44 PM
Ime Udoka said Jaylen Brown had “some swelling, some pain … more so than last night.” Still says it’s nothing long term. – 12:44 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown is unlikely to play tomorrow and it’s nothing long-term. Calls it a day-to-day thing and “it doesn’t look like anything major where he’ll be out for weeks” – 12:44 PM
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown is unlikely to play tomorrow and it’s nothing long-term. Calls it a day-to-day thing and “it doesn’t look like anything major where he’ll be out for weeks” – 12:44 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka said Jaylen Brown was out of practice today. He’s unlikely to play tomorrow but is day to day as he deals with soreness from his right ankle sprain. – 12:43 PM
Ime Udoka said Jaylen Brown was out of practice today. He’s unlikely to play tomorrow but is day to day as he deals with soreness from his right ankle sprain. – 12:43 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ime Udoka gave Aaron Nesmith a chance filling in for Jaylen Brown on Tuesday night with the starters and the second-year wing helped Boston’s second half defensive turnaround masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 10:40 AM
Ime Udoka gave Aaron Nesmith a chance filling in for Jaylen Brown on Tuesday night with the starters and the second-year wing helped Boston’s second half defensive turnaround masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 10:40 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Jaylen Brown injury update: Celtics star rolls ankle in win over Hawks, to be evaluated over next few days
https://t.co/oHduGDoXyy pic.twitter.com/Fu9Q8mqGQp – 10:33 AM
Jaylen Brown injury update: Celtics star rolls ankle in win over Hawks, to be evaluated over next few days
https://t.co/oHduGDoXyy pic.twitter.com/Fu9Q8mqGQp – 10:33 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
“When you’re up 15 and they lose one of the top two guys on the team and if you’re not able to win that game, you’re not a good team.”
The Celtics lost Jaylen Brown and the Hawks were burying them. Then Jayson Tatum & Marcus Smart took over for another W. theathletic.com/3158425/2022/0… – 9:09 AM
“When you’re up 15 and they lose one of the top two guys on the team and if you’re not able to win that game, you’re not a good team.”
The Celtics lost Jaylen Brown and the Hawks were burying them. Then Jayson Tatum & Marcus Smart took over for another W. theathletic.com/3158425/2022/0… – 9:09 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
The very latest on Jaylen Brown’s ankle injury including some optimism from Ime Udoka masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 10:50 PM
The very latest on Jaylen Brown’s ankle injury including some optimism from Ime Udoka masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 10:50 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Grant Williams had a visceral reaction to Jaylen Brown’s ankle sprain: “It was a scary moment. You see me on the bench covering my eyes and going into coach’s arms.”
Said Brown was in good spirits back in the locker room. – 10:42 PM
Grant Williams had a visceral reaction to Jaylen Brown’s ankle sprain: “It was a scary moment. You see me on the bench covering my eyes and going into coach’s arms.”
Said Brown was in good spirits back in the locker room. – 10:42 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ime Udoka said Jaylen Brown wanted to come back in the game after rolling his ankle, but the Celtics opted to be prudent and give him the rest of the game to stay off it. Udoka says the hope is that it won’t be a long-term issue for Brown. Celtics play again Thursday vs. Memphis. – 10:22 PM
Ime Udoka said Jaylen Brown wanted to come back in the game after rolling his ankle, but the Celtics opted to be prudent and give him the rest of the game to stay off it. Udoka says the hope is that it won’t be a long-term issue for Brown. Celtics play again Thursday vs. Memphis. – 10:22 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka on Jaylen Brown’s ankle sprain: “Rolled it & had some swelling & soreness. He tried to give it a go in the back and wanted to come back out and play. But we felt big picture, where we are in the season, just be smart.”
Hope is it’s not serious, team will see tomorrow. – 10:22 PM
Ime Udoka on Jaylen Brown’s ankle sprain: “Rolled it & had some swelling & soreness. He tried to give it a go in the back and wanted to come back out and play. But we felt big picture, where we are in the season, just be smart.”
Hope is it’s not serious, team will see tomorrow. – 10:22 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Ime Udoka said Jaylen Brown wanted to come back and play, but there is swelling and soreness in his right ankle. Big picture was the focus. – 10:21 PM
Ime Udoka said Jaylen Brown wanted to come back and play, but there is swelling and soreness in his right ankle. Big picture was the focus. – 10:21 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown wanted to come back out and play with the sprained ankle. Doesn’t seem like it will be a long-term thing, but he’ll be reevaluated tomorrow – 10:21 PM
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown wanted to come back out and play with the sprained ankle. Doesn’t seem like it will be a long-term thing, but he’ll be reevaluated tomorrow – 10:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said Jaylen Brown has some swelling and soreness. Brown wanted to come back, but the Celtics chose to play it safe and hold him out.
Ime Udoka said he hopes it not a long-term situation, but that “you never know.” – 10:21 PM
Ime Udoka said Jaylen Brown has some swelling and soreness. Brown wanted to come back, but the Celtics chose to play it safe and hold him out.
Ime Udoka said he hopes it not a long-term situation, but that “you never know.” – 10:21 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown leaves game with right ankle sprain nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/01/bos… – 10:20 PM
Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown leaves game with right ankle sprain nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/01/bos… – 10:20 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Without Jaylen Brown (ankle), the #Celtics rally furiously in second half to beat #Hakws 107-98. Tatum 33, White, 18, GWilliams 18, Smart 16, RWilliams 9 and 13 rebs; Young 31 (9 in second half), Bogdanovic 25, Gallinari 12. – 10:08 PM
Without Jaylen Brown (ankle), the #Celtics rally furiously in second half to beat #Hakws 107-98. Tatum 33, White, 18, GWilliams 18, Smart 16, RWilliams 9 and 13 rebs; Young 31 (9 in second half), Bogdanovic 25, Gallinari 12. – 10:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This was one of the better wins the Celtics have had. Looked awful in the first half. Jaylen Brown injured. Bunch of guys stepped up and the defense was terrific in the second half. – 10:07 PM
This was one of the better wins the Celtics have had. Looked awful in the first half. Jaylen Brown injured. Bunch of guys stepped up and the defense was terrific in the second half. – 10:07 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics rally from 17-point deficit without Jaylen Brown for a 107-98 win over the Hawks. Boston is now just 1/2 game behind the Cavs for the No. 5 seed. – 10:07 PM
Celtics rally from 17-point deficit without Jaylen Brown for a 107-98 win over the Hawks. Boston is now just 1/2 game behind the Cavs for the No. 5 seed. – 10:07 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Boston has outscored Atlanta 51-23 in the second half, and leads 102-88 with 3:09 to go. Impressive turnaround after Jaylen Brown’s injury and a rough start for the Celtics tonight. – 9:55 PM
Boston has outscored Atlanta 51-23 in the second half, and leads 102-88 with 3:09 to go. Impressive turnaround after Jaylen Brown’s injury and a rough start for the Celtics tonight. – 9:55 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics with a 31-13 third quarter without Jaylen Brown to take the lead. Quite the response. – 9:31 PM
Celtics with a 31-13 third quarter without Jaylen Brown to take the lead. Quite the response. – 9:31 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Rough first quarter for the Celtics who shot 9-for-23 from the field, committed five turnovers and lost Jaylen Brown for the game with a right ankle injury. Atlanta leads 28-19, though Trae Young’s own status is uncertain after he left with his own ankle injury. – 8:18 PM
Rough first quarter for the Celtics who shot 9-for-23 from the field, committed five turnovers and lost Jaylen Brown for the game with a right ankle injury. Atlanta leads 28-19, though Trae Young’s own status is uncertain after he left with his own ankle injury. – 8:18 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics starters together without Jaylen Brown this season:
-15.1 net rating
99.0 offensive rating
104 minutes
The starters with Derrick White in Brown’s place has not happened yet this season. – 8:16 PM
Celtics starters together without Jaylen Brown this season:
-15.1 net rating
99.0 offensive rating
104 minutes
The starters with Derrick White in Brown’s place has not happened yet this season. – 8:16 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown has been ruled out for the night by the #Celtics. Here’s latest on his ankle injury masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 8:10 PM
Jaylen Brown has been ruled out for the night by the #Celtics. Here’s latest on his ankle injury masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 8:10 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Celtics say Jaylen Brown (right ankle sprain) will not return. – 8:08 PM
Celtics say Jaylen Brown (right ankle sprain) will not return. – 8:08 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Per Celtics, Jaylen Brown (Right Ankle Sprain) WILL NOT RETURN – 8:08 PM
Per Celtics, Jaylen Brown (Right Ankle Sprain) WILL NOT RETURN – 8:08 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Per Celtics – Jaylen Brown has a right ankle sprain and will not return – 8:08 PM
Per Celtics – Jaylen Brown has a right ankle sprain and will not return – 8:08 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown has a sprained right ankle and is done for the game – 8:08 PM
Jaylen Brown has a sprained right ankle and is done for the game – 8:08 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics rule out Jaylen Brown for the night with a right ankle sprain. – 8:08 PM
Celtics rule out Jaylen Brown for the night with a right ankle sprain. – 8:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown is OUT for the rest of the game with a right ankle sprain. – 8:07 PM
Jaylen Brown is OUT for the rest of the game with a right ankle sprain. – 8:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Early run for Aaron Nesmith. That’s a tweak with Jaylen Brown out. – 8:06 PM
Early run for Aaron Nesmith. That’s a tweak with Jaylen Brown out. – 8:06 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
A look at the Jaylen Brown injury. pic.twitter.com/KvWfF0M5Km – 7:56 PM
A look at the Jaylen Brown injury. pic.twitter.com/KvWfF0M5Km – 7:56 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jaylen Brown back to the locker room on his own power… pic.twitter.com/1E3y7kI7FL – 7:53 PM
Jaylen Brown back to the locker room on his own power… pic.twitter.com/1E3y7kI7FL – 7:53 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Jaylen Brown slow to get up but is able to walk off the court back to the locker room. – 7:52 PM
Jaylen Brown slow to get up but is able to walk off the court back to the locker room. – 7:52 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown is walking off the floor under his own power and heading straight to locker room. – 7:52 PM
Jaylen Brown is walking off the floor under his own power and heading straight to locker room. – 7:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown went down and it was non-contact. Looked like he rolled his ankle. – 7:52 PM
Jaylen Brown went down and it was non-contact. Looked like he rolled his ankle. – 7:52 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown just went down on a drive. It’s hard to see what happened but he’s down on all fours right now and in pain – 7:51 PM
Jaylen Brown just went down on a drive. It’s hard to see what happened but he’s down on all fours right now and in pain – 7:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jaylen Brown just went down in a heap on a drive to the basket with what looked like a non-contact leg injury. Still hasn’t gotten up. – 7:51 PM
Jaylen Brown just went down in a heap on a drive to the basket with what looked like a non-contact leg injury. Still hasn’t gotten up. – 7:51 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown is down after a drive. Doesn’t look good #Celtics – 7:51 PM
Jaylen Brown is down after a drive. Doesn’t look good #Celtics – 7:51 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Headband Jaylen Brown with a jumper and assist right out the gate for the #Celtics. – 7:49 PM
Headband Jaylen Brown with a jumper and assist right out the gate for the #Celtics. – 7:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Hawks starters:
Clint Capela
Danilo Gallinari
DeAndre Hunter
Kevin Huerter
Trae Young – 7:13 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Hawks starters:
Clint Capela
Danilo Gallinari
DeAndre Hunter
Kevin Huerter
Trae Young – 7:13 PM
More on this storyline
Adam Himmelsbach: Jaylen Brown has a right ankle injury and won’t return, per Celtics. -via Twitter @AdamHimmelsbach / March 1, 2022