Kevin Durant to return on Thursday night against Heat

Alex Schiffer: Kevin Durant is not listed on the Nets injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Heat. Andre Drummond is probable.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
It appears the Nets will have Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving available for Sunday’s showdown with the #Celtics at TD Garden masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 5:20 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
How important is Duncan Robinson’s shooting to the Heat’s winning formula? These numbers help tell the story miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Oladipo and Durant updates and more – 5:00 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kevin Durant injury update: Nets star expected to return from MCL sprain Thursday vs. Heat
Kevin Durant injury update: Nets star expected to return from MCL sprain Thursday vs. Heat
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
First DeRozan, tonight Giannis and tomorrow Durant is expected to make his return against the Heat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 4:43 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant is removed from Brooklyn’s injury report altogether and is expected to make his return tomorrow for the #Nets against the visiting #Heat. #NBA – 4:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
So assuming he plays Nets went 5-17 without Kevin Durant while he recovered from his MCL sprain. For context, Lakers went 7-10 without Anthony Davis this season to the same injury. – 4:14 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have played a total of 82 minutes together this season.
Durant returns on Thursday at home.
Irving, of course, will not play. – 4:13 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Kevin Durant makes his return tomorrow against the Heat.
The Nets went 5-16 since he last played on Jan. 15 (8-19 without him this season). – 4:11 PM
Kevin Durant makes his return tomorrow against the Heat.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Nets have removed Kevin Durant from the injury report for Thursday’s game vs the Heat. – 4:03 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Kevin Durant is not listed on the Nets’ injury report for Thursday’s game against Miami. As @Adrian Wojnarowski reported on NBA Today, there was optimism he’d return against the Heat. – 4:03 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Kevin Durant not on injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Heat so that’s good for the Nets who kind of need wins these days – 4:03 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kevin Durant is not listed on Nets’ current injury report for MIA game, possible indication that he will be available to play. – 4:03 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nets star Kevin Durant is expected to return Thursday vs. Miami. He was not listed on injury report today. – 4:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant is not listed on the Nets injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Heat. Andre Drummond is probable. – 4:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant is available for tomorrow’s game against the Miami Heat. #Nets – 4:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets have free-fallen down the East standings, but their spirits remain high. That’s because Kevin Durant is going to return soon.
“We understand how close we really are to becoming what we want to become this year.”
nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 12:10 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Here’s Brian Windhorst’s full comments on Ben Simmons: Says here the Sixers (but maybe meant the Nets) had a full plan in place 6 days ago in case Kevin Durant and Simmons were both available on 3/10 BKN vs. PHI, but that plan has gone out the window. pic.twitter.com/42Vg2jDmpQ – 10:53 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant on track to return Thursday for the #Nets against #Heat nypost.com/2022/03/02/kev… via @nypostsports – 2:07 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets come into Thursday’s game against Heat with a 32-31 record. They’re hopeful KD will be able to return — but they’ve got a difficult stretch with 3 more road games against Boston, Charlotte and Philly after that. Currently 4 games back of Toronto in loss column for 7th. – 10:43 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets miss KD and Kyrie every night — but the pair’s absence was particularly apparent in the fourth quarter tonight. Curry hit a couple big shots, but Brooklyn didn’t have a closer to go to down the stretch to get things back on track. – 9:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Raptors beat the Nets 109-108. Better effort, but some tough calls and missed opportunities caught up with BK. Patty Mills missed some key 3s, too. Does this end the chances of hosting the play-in game? Nets head home to face Miami on Thursday. Does KD make his return? – 9:56 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
If the Raps play the Nets without KD, Simmons and Kyrie in the Play-In, I think they’ll win. – 7:54 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn reiterates Kevin Durant is still on track to come back either Thursday vs. the #Heat or Sunday at the #Celtics. #Nets – 6:09 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn says Kevin Durant is still on track to return either Thursday against the Heat or Sunday against the Boston Celtics. Says nothing has changed with KD since Steve Nash’s last update. – 6:07 PM
Brian Lewis: Andre Drummond (left knee soreness) and Cam Thomas (left hand sprain) are both questionable for the #Nets tonight. Kevin Durant (left knee – MCL sprain), Joe Harris (left ankle surgery), Ben Simmons (return to competition reconditioning) and Kyrie Irving are out at the #Raptors. -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / March 1, 2022
Josh Lewenberg: Steve Nash is hopeful that Kevin Durant will return later this week but confirms he won’t play in the home-and-home vs the Raptors tonight or tomorrow. -via Twitter @JLew1050 / February 28, 2022
Kristian Winfield: Nets rule Kevin Durant out for tomorrow’s matchup against the Toronto Raptors. -via Twitter @Krisplashed / February 27, 2022