Kings vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (23-40) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (36-36) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday March 2, 2022
Sacramento Kings 82, New Orleans Pelicans 96 (Q4 12:00)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 3rd: Pelicans 96, Kings 82
Ingram 28 pts (13-17 FG)
McCollum 17 pts & 6 assts
Valanciunas 15 pts & 11 rebs
Pels held the Kings to 21 points in the period. They’re also shooting 59.1 percent from the field thru 3 quarters. – 9:50 PM
End of the 3rd: Pelicans 96, Kings 82
Ingram 28 pts (13-17 FG)
McCollum 17 pts & 6 assts
Valanciunas 15 pts & 11 rebs
Pels held the Kings to 21 points in the period. They’re also shooting 59.1 percent from the field thru 3 quarters. – 9:50 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail 96-82 heading to the fourth. Fox has 23 points. 19 for Barnes. Kings outscored 31-21 in the 3rd. – 9:49 PM
Kings trail 96-82 heading to the fourth. Fox has 23 points. 19 for Barnes. Kings outscored 31-21 in the 3rd. – 9:49 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
When the Kings go cold offensively they have to have enough on defense to weather the storm. They just don’t have that yet.
Need to put together a run quick. – 9:45 PM
When the Kings go cold offensively they have to have enough on defense to weather the storm. They just don’t have that yet.
Need to put together a run quick. – 9:45 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans offense is really something to watch with the addition of McCollum. – 9:40 PM
Pelicans offense is really something to watch with the addition of McCollum. – 9:40 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A 27-14 3rd quarter thus far in favor of New Orleans. Kings looking at a 17 point deficit now. – 9:39 PM
A 27-14 3rd quarter thus far in favor of New Orleans. Kings looking at a 17 point deficit now. – 9:39 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Pels out working the Kings all over the floor.
The shot making is just incredible, but so are the looks. Pels 60% FG, 40% 3pt. – 9:39 PM
Pels out working the Kings all over the floor.
The shot making is just incredible, but so are the looks. Pels 60% FG, 40% 3pt. – 9:39 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Pelicans with their largest lead, up 13 here in the 3rd with 4:10 to play – 9:35 PM
Pelicans with their largest lead, up 13 here in the 3rd with 4:10 to play – 9:35 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Pick-and-roll artistry from McCollum and Valanciunas gives JV another layup. #Pelicans are starting to create some separation after Kings have been tough to leave behind all night – 9:35 PM
Pick-and-roll artistry from McCollum and Valanciunas gives JV another layup. #Pelicans are starting to create some separation after Kings have been tough to leave behind all night – 9:35 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
New Orleans is putting on a clinic moving the basketball. Great halftime adjustments. Kings need to figure it out quickly to win this game. – 9:34 PM
New Orleans is putting on a clinic moving the basketball. Great halftime adjustments. Kings need to figure it out quickly to win this game. – 9:34 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings are in the penalty with 6:36 remaining in the 3rd. Will they take advantage? – 9:32 PM
Kings are in the penalty with 6:36 remaining in the 3rd. Will they take advantage? – 9:32 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Shoutout to my guy @SainAsylum who saw me going for a walk in the neighborhood tonight and called to make sure my car hadn’t broken down. When he’s not tormenting Hawks and Pelicans fans he’s looking out for his friends. Also: #mymemphis – 9:30 PM
Shoutout to my guy @SainAsylum who saw me going for a walk in the neighborhood tonight and called to make sure my car hadn’t broken down. When he’s not tormenting Hawks and Pelicans fans he’s looking out for his friends. Also: #mymemphis – 9:30 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox notches his 30th 20-point performance of the season. – 9:29 PM
De’Aaron Fox notches his 30th 20-point performance of the season. – 9:29 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Pelicans just taking the easy, open looks that the Kings defense is giving them. Rotations are slow and passing lanes are wide open. – 9:28 PM
Pelicans just taking the easy, open looks that the Kings defense is giving them. Rotations are slow and passing lanes are wide open. – 9:28 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jaxson Hayes just Jetlifed his way back to the bench after that pass to Jonas Valanciunas — arms spread out and flew the near 94 feet.
This Pelicans team continues to show how much fun they’re having playing together. #Culture – 9:28 PM
Jaxson Hayes just Jetlifed his way back to the bench after that pass to Jonas Valanciunas — arms spread out and flew the near 94 feet.
This Pelicans team continues to show how much fun they’re having playing together. #Culture – 9:28 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Big 3-pointer from Justin Holiday. Kings need another player or two to step up. – 9:23 PM
Big 3-pointer from Justin Holiday. Kings need another player or two to step up. – 9:23 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
YAAAA HERRRBB
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/EJKLAIRK9v – 9:23 PM
YAAAA HERRRBB
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/EJKLAIRK9v – 9:23 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis hits the cutting Fox to get the Kings on the board in the third. – 9:21 PM
Sabonis hits the cutting Fox to get the Kings on the board in the third. – 9:21 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Stats at the half #WBD
@Brandon Ingram 24 pts, 11/15 FGM, 2 ast
@Jonas Valanciunas 11 pts, 4/6 FGM, 8 reb
@CJ McCollum 10 pts, 4 ast, 2 reb pic.twitter.com/KzxlN9ET5X – 9:20 PM
Stats at the half #WBD
@Brandon Ingram 24 pts, 11/15 FGM, 2 ast
@Jonas Valanciunas 11 pts, 4/6 FGM, 8 reb
@CJ McCollum 10 pts, 4 ast, 2 reb pic.twitter.com/KzxlN9ET5X – 9:20 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Wonder if Alvin Gentry will give Moe Harkless a shot to defend Ingram here in the second half. No one else is slowing him down. – 9:15 PM
Wonder if Alvin Gentry will give Moe Harkless a shot to defend Ingram here in the second half. No one else is slowing him down. – 9:15 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HALFTIME: Kings trail the Pelicans, 65-61.
👑 @De’Aaron Fox: 17 PTS, 2 REB
👑 @Harrison Barnes: 15 PTS, 2 REB
👑 @Domantas Sabonis: 10 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST pic.twitter.com/Cw9WhFIubN – 9:08 PM
HALFTIME: Kings trail the Pelicans, 65-61.
👑 @De’Aaron Fox: 17 PTS, 2 REB
👑 @Harrison Barnes: 15 PTS, 2 REB
👑 @Domantas Sabonis: 10 PTS, 8 REB, 5 AST pic.twitter.com/Cw9WhFIubN – 9:08 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Pelicans 65, Kings 61
Ingram 24 pts (11-15 FG)
Valanciunas 11 pts & 8 rebs
McCollum 10 pts & 4 assts
Pels shot 57.8 percent from the field, but they also turned it over 10 times. Gotta take care of some of the sloppiness on offense. – 9:07 PM
End of the 1st half: Pelicans 65, Kings 61
Ingram 24 pts (11-15 FG)
Valanciunas 11 pts & 8 rebs
McCollum 10 pts & 4 assts
Pels shot 57.8 percent from the field, but they also turned it over 10 times. Gotta take care of some of the sloppiness on offense. – 9:07 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Halftime: Brandon Ingram is on one with 24 points on 11-of-15 shooting and the Pelicans lead the Kings 65-61 at the half. De’Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes and Domantas Sabonis helped the Kings shoot 51.1%, but the Pelicans are shooting 57.8%. – 9:06 PM
Halftime: Brandon Ingram is on one with 24 points on 11-of-15 shooting and the Pelicans lead the Kings 65-61 at the half. De’Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes and Domantas Sabonis helped the Kings shoot 51.1%, but the Pelicans are shooting 57.8%. – 9:06 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A 65-61 Pelicans advantage over the Kings at the half. Not a lot of defense, but a very entertaining first half. New Orleans gets 24 pts from Brandon Ingram, Sacramento led by De’Aaron Fox’s 17 – 9:06 PM
A 65-61 Pelicans advantage over the Kings at the half. Not a lot of defense, but a very entertaining first half. New Orleans gets 24 pts from Brandon Ingram, Sacramento led by De’Aaron Fox’s 17 – 9:06 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Carrying this momentum into the second half 💪💪
#WBD pic.twitter.com/3YhmtwEbMV – 9:05 PM
Carrying this momentum into the second half 💪💪
#WBD pic.twitter.com/3YhmtwEbMV – 9:05 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram cooking from mid-range. He’s got 24 points on 11-of-15 shooting at halftime. Pels play some defense in the second half and they got this one. – 9:05 PM
Brandon Ingram cooking from mid-range. He’s got 24 points on 11-of-15 shooting at halftime. Pels play some defense in the second half and they got this one. – 9:05 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pels 65, Kings 61
– Ingram: 24p, 11/14 FG
– JV: 11p, 8r
– CJ: 10p, 4a
– Jaxson: 9p, 3/3 FG
– Herb: tied career high with 3b
Pels: 57.8 FG%, 5/15 3P, 8/9 FT
Kings: 51.1 FG%, 6/17 3P, 7/10 FT – 9:05 PM
HALF: Pels 65, Kings 61
– Ingram: 24p, 11/14 FG
– JV: 11p, 8r
– CJ: 10p, 4a
– Jaxson: 9p, 3/3 FG
– Herb: tied career high with 3b
Pels: 57.8 FG%, 5/15 3P, 8/9 FT
Kings: 51.1 FG%, 6/17 3P, 7/10 FT – 9:05 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail 65-61 at the half. De’Aaron Fox has 17 points. 15 for Harrison Barnes. Brandon Ingram has 24 for New Orleans. – 9:04 PM
Kings trail 65-61 at the half. De’Aaron Fox has 17 points. 15 for Harrison Barnes. Brandon Ingram has 24 for New Orleans. – 9:04 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
The reaction from the Pelicans’ bench watching Brandon Ingram to Brandon Ingram things is fun – 9:02 PM
The reaction from the Pelicans’ bench watching Brandon Ingram to Brandon Ingram things is fun – 9:02 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Brandon Ingram is unstoppable. Up to 24 points in this first half. – 9:02 PM
Brandon Ingram is unstoppable. Up to 24 points in this first half. – 9:02 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Pelicans: Zion Williamson healing, still out indefinitely nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/02/pel… – 9:01 PM
Pelicans: Zion Williamson healing, still out indefinitely nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/02/pel… – 9:01 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
BANK IS OPEN 💰
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/xGrX3C10uV – 9:01 PM
BANK IS OPEN 💰
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/xGrX3C10uV – 9:01 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Brandon Ingram mid-range festival, up to 24 pts, showing no hesitation on pull-up jumpers – 9:01 PM
Brandon Ingram mid-range festival, up to 24 pts, showing no hesitation on pull-up jumpers – 9:01 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Herb Jones has tied his career high with 3 blocks and it’s not even halftime – 8:59 PM
Herb Jones has tied his career high with 3 blocks and it’s not even halftime – 8:59 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
the big ragu getting it done in the Cresent City ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/FoQyAG2D28 – 8:57 PM
the big ragu getting it done in the Cresent City ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/FoQyAG2D28 – 8:57 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
NBA players with 80+ steals and 50+ blocks this season:
Robert Covington
Herb Jones
That’s the list – 8:56 PM
NBA players with 80+ steals and 50+ blocks this season:
Robert Covington
Herb Jones
That’s the list – 8:56 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jose Alvarado chased De’Aaron Fox up the court, switched onto Donte DiVincenzo, then rotated a third time to take a charge against Domantas Sabonis.
Just beautiful. – 8:54 PM
Jose Alvarado chased De’Aaron Fox up the court, switched onto Donte DiVincenzo, then rotated a third time to take a charge against Domantas Sabonis.
Just beautiful. – 8:54 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
workin on both ends 💪
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/hGLEkLmG28 – 8:53 PM
workin on both ends 💪
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/hGLEkLmG28 – 8:53 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I know it’s been a debate that I’ve largely avoided on Kings Twitter recently…
As much as I love Tyrese, I don’t know how anyone isn’t excited by Domantas Sabonis & how he has immediately made this team better. – 8:49 PM
I know it’s been a debate that I’ve largely avoided on Kings Twitter recently…
As much as I love Tyrese, I don’t know how anyone isn’t excited by Domantas Sabonis & how he has immediately made this team better. – 8:49 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Sabonis is such a game-changer. Offense is getting some great looks in the first half. – 8:47 PM
Sabonis is such a game-changer. Offense is getting some great looks in the first half. – 8:47 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
The Black Falcon was soaring in the 1st quarter 🦅
@Harrison Barnes finished the frame with 11 PTS on 4-of-5 shooting from the field. pic.twitter.com/nNiLwsGmBw – 8:46 PM
The Black Falcon was soaring in the 1st quarter 🦅
@Harrison Barnes finished the frame with 11 PTS on 4-of-5 shooting from the field. pic.twitter.com/nNiLwsGmBw – 8:46 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
JV w/ the football pass ➡️ Naji slam 😎 pic.twitter.com/eU0l26aCqD – 8:46 PM
JV w/ the football pass ➡️ Naji slam 😎 pic.twitter.com/eU0l26aCqD – 8:46 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
The ball movement with this newer Kings roster is just fundamentally better. – 8:45 PM
The ball movement with this newer Kings roster is just fundamentally better. – 8:45 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Beautiful pass from Donte DiVincenzo to a cutting Davion Mitchell. – 8:41 PM
Beautiful pass from Donte DiVincenzo to a cutting Davion Mitchell. – 8:41 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans bench unit scored three pts in final few mins of 1Q but did a nice job changing the tone of the game with their usual scrappiness and defense – 8:37 PM
#Pelicans bench unit scored three pts in final few mins of 1Q but did a nice job changing the tone of the game with their usual scrappiness and defense – 8:37 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Five first quarter assists from Domantas Sabonis and 10 points from De’Aaron Fox help give the Kings a 33-31 lead in New Orleans after the opening quarter. – 8:36 PM
Five first quarter assists from Domantas Sabonis and 10 points from De’Aaron Fox help give the Kings a 33-31 lead in New Orleans after the opening quarter. – 8:36 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Close game at the end of the first
#WBD | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/Uwk0o49zCS – 8:36 PM
Close game at the end of the first
#WBD | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/Uwk0o49zCS – 8:36 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Kings 33, Pelicans 31
Ingram 11 pts
Valanciunas 7 pts & 4 rebs
McCollum 5 pts – 8:35 PM
End of the 1st: Kings 33, Pelicans 31
Ingram 11 pts
Valanciunas 7 pts & 4 rebs
McCollum 5 pts – 8:35 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Fox ends the 1st quarter with a couple of errors. Kings lead 33-31. Harrison Barnes leads with 11 points. 10 for Fox. – 8:35 PM
Fox ends the 1st quarter with a couple of errors. Kings lead 33-31. Harrison Barnes leads with 11 points. 10 for Fox. – 8:35 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Naji Marshall’s defense immediately making an impact. That’s a couple of steals already.
Pelicans trail Kings 33-31 after the first quarter. – 8:35 PM
Naji Marshall’s defense immediately making an impact. That’s a couple of steals already.
Pelicans trail Kings 33-31 after the first quarter. – 8:35 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
ope that’ll be 2+1 😎
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/O3dtE45QbK – 8:35 PM
ope that’ll be 2+1 😎
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/O3dtE45QbK – 8:35 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Brandon Ingram (11 pts, 5/7 FGs) has been in a slump from three-point range lately (2 of his last 18 entering tonight) but opens tonight with two dunks among his first four baskets. Seems to be getting more easy hoops with McCollum on the floor – 8:31 PM
Brandon Ingram (11 pts, 5/7 FGs) has been in a slump from three-point range lately (2 of his last 18 entering tonight) but opens tonight with two dunks among his first four baskets. Seems to be getting more easy hoops with McCollum on the floor – 8:31 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis has 4 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds with 2:22 remaining in the 1Q. – 8:28 PM
Sabonis has 4 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds with 2:22 remaining in the 1Q. – 8:28 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Domas dumps it off to the Black Falcon for the easy two-hand jam 🦅 pic.twitter.com/YBqZAF6HrF – 8:21 PM
Domas dumps it off to the Black Falcon for the easy two-hand jam 🦅 pic.twitter.com/YBqZAF6HrF – 8:21 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
+1 (and some helpful hands🤝)
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/QYeLcSVtGa – 8:21 PM
+1 (and some helpful hands🤝)
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/QYeLcSVtGa – 8:21 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
yesssirrr
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/8CujDQYQJG – 8:14 PM
yesssirrr
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/8CujDQYQJG – 8:14 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
🚨 TICKET GIVEAWAY 🚨
Head to our latest Instagram post for a chance to win 2️⃣🎟 for tomorrow night’s home game vs. SAC!! pic.twitter.com/5pYKRpW5Dn – 8:12 PM
🚨 TICKET GIVEAWAY 🚨
Head to our latest Instagram post for a chance to win 2️⃣🎟 for tomorrow night’s home game vs. SAC!! pic.twitter.com/5pYKRpW5Dn – 8:12 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Pelicans fans, share your #PelicansGameday photos with us and you may get the chance to win floor seats for an upcoming game! 🏀
#WBD | @CoxComm pic.twitter.com/spVefnRWSk – 7:54 PM
Pelicans fans, share your #PelicansGameday photos with us and you may get the chance to win floor seats for an upcoming game! 🏀
#WBD | @CoxComm pic.twitter.com/spVefnRWSk – 7:54 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The Pelicans are wearing yellow socks tonight.
The team tells us they are wearing those in support of Ukraine. – 7:51 PM
The Pelicans are wearing yellow socks tonight.
The team tells us they are wearing those in support of Ukraine. – 7:51 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
We’ve been told the Pelicans are wearing yellow and blue socks tonight in support of Ukraine. – 7:51 PM
We’ve been told the Pelicans are wearing yellow and blue socks tonight in support of Ukraine. – 7:51 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The Pelicans app presented by @Verizon is your one-stop-shop for all things #PelicansGameday 🤳
Download it here! >> https://t.co/JLazXkxawh pic.twitter.com/gZ3fQcfSXn – 7:47 PM
The Pelicans app presented by @Verizon is your one-stop-shop for all things #PelicansGameday 🤳
Download it here! >> https://t.co/JLazXkxawh pic.twitter.com/gZ3fQcfSXn – 7:47 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
mardi gras drip ⚜️
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/RfPacRynMj – 7:46 PM
mardi gras drip ⚜️
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRADrip #JOYWINS pic.twitter.com/RfPacRynMj – 7:46 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Digging these pastel vibes from _______
#WBD | PrimeBlock.com – 7:42 PM
Digging these pastel vibes from _______
#WBD | PrimeBlock.com – 7:42 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Today’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Justin Holiday
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Trey Lyles
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/BP82wjzsLM – 7:41 PM
Today’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Justin Holiday
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Trey Lyles
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/BP82wjzsLM – 7:41 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at New Orleans Pelicans – 3/2:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
C – Domantas Sabonis – 7:34 PM
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at New Orleans Pelicans – 3/2:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
C – Domantas Sabonis – 7:34 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Pelicans:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
C – Domantas Sabonis – 7:32 PM
Kings starters vs. Pelicans:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
C – Domantas Sabonis – 7:32 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas
Big ball lineup was a +6 in 11 minutes against Phoenix, +17 in 14 minutes against L.A. – 7:31 PM
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas
Big ball lineup was a +6 in 11 minutes against Phoenix, +17 in 14 minutes against L.A. – 7:31 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
First 5⃣
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/RmILqFNxI1 – 7:29 PM
First 5⃣
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/RmILqFNxI1 – 7:29 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:28 PM
Pelicans starters tonight:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:28 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New podcast with @JJMaples55_MST on the Lakers collapse, upside of the Pelicans with or without Zion, new-look Mavs, Clippers keep on winning, plus a lot more stuff. Excellent convo with one of my favorite follows on Twitter. Thank for joining Jason. – 7:16 PM
New podcast with @JJMaples55_MST on the Lakers collapse, upside of the Pelicans with or without Zion, new-look Mavs, Clippers keep on winning, plus a lot more stuff. Excellent convo with one of my favorite follows on Twitter. Thank for joining Jason. – 7:16 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Brandon Ingram – who has been working with Corey Brewer as his player development coach this year – is working with Fred Vinson pregame today.
At shootaround this morning, BI was shooting with Herb and Naji who have been working with Vinson after practices. – 7:12 PM
Brandon Ingram – who has been working with Corey Brewer as his player development coach this year – is working with Fred Vinson pregame today.
At shootaround this morning, BI was shooting with Herb and Naji who have been working with Vinson after practices. – 7:12 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🗣 The Lakers’ issues
🗣 Cade Cunningham’s upside
🗣 CJ McCollum’s impact with the Pelicans
‘The Void’ with @Kevin O’Connor and @JJMaples55_MST: open.spotify.com/episode/1Dnall… – 7:08 PM
🗣 The Lakers’ issues
🗣 Cade Cunningham’s upside
🗣 CJ McCollum’s impact with the Pelicans
‘The Void’ with @Kevin O’Connor and @JJMaples55_MST: open.spotify.com/episode/1Dnall… – 7:08 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Reminder to play Courtside Challenge on the Pelicans App! 📱
Answer five timed trivia questions to win an autographed basketball, courtesy of @SeatGeek 🎟
Play now on the Pelicans app: https://t.co/o9NQ2Qn2gW pic.twitter.com/LkQ10fXe2N – 6:53 PM
Reminder to play Courtside Challenge on the Pelicans App! 📱
Answer five timed trivia questions to win an autographed basketball, courtesy of @SeatGeek 🎟
Play now on the Pelicans app: https://t.co/o9NQ2Qn2gW pic.twitter.com/LkQ10fXe2N – 6:53 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
As of tomorrow, the City of New Orleans will lift the mask mandate for indoor entertainment, so masks will no longer be required inside the @SmoothieKingCtr. We can’t wait to see your smiling faces! 😁
Please note, masks will still be required at tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/pbSXXbhvVZ – 6:45 PM
As of tomorrow, the City of New Orleans will lift the mask mandate for indoor entertainment, so masks will no longer be required inside the @SmoothieKingCtr. We can’t wait to see your smiling faces! 😁
Please note, masks will still be required at tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/pbSXXbhvVZ – 6:45 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
happy to be back home 🏠
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/11i8Y8uOmu – 6:45 PM
happy to be back home 🏠
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/11i8Y8uOmu – 6:45 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Alvin Gentry says Trey Lyles will start again for the Kings vs. the Pelicans tonight. – 6:43 PM
Alvin Gentry says Trey Lyles will start again for the Kings vs. the Pelicans tonight. – 6:43 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Richaun Holmes (back) is out for Kings, via Alvin Gentry. Holmes was listed as questionable – 6:38 PM
Richaun Holmes (back) is out for Kings, via Alvin Gentry. Holmes was listed as questionable – 6:38 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Richaun Holmes will not play against the New Orleans Pelicans tonight, according to interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry. Holmes has missed the past three games due to back soreness. – 6:37 PM
Richaun Holmes will not play against the New Orleans Pelicans tonight, according to interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry. Holmes has missed the past three games due to back soreness. – 6:37 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Richaun Holmes will not play tonight for the Kings according to Alvin Gentry. – 6:37 PM
Richaun Holmes will not play tonight for the Kings according to Alvin Gentry. – 6:37 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs injury report vs. SAC:
McDermott (sore right knee, questionable)
Langord (left adductor tightness, questionable)
Cacok (G League, out) – 6:26 PM
Spurs injury report vs. SAC:
McDermott (sore right knee, questionable)
Langord (left adductor tightness, questionable)
Cacok (G League, out) – 6:26 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
LIVE: Coach Green previews tonight’s game against Sacramento!
#WBD | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:17 PM
LIVE: Coach Green previews tonight’s game against Sacramento!
#WBD | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:17 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Zion Williamson has “improved bone healing” in his injured foot, per the Pelicans.
➡️ https://t.co/Eq31KwqVxj pic.twitter.com/uTHxMWdIlo – 6:00 PM
Zion Williamson has “improved bone healing” in his injured foot, per the Pelicans.
➡️ https://t.co/Eq31KwqVxj pic.twitter.com/uTHxMWdIlo – 6:00 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
A rising star for #WallpaperWednesday 📲
Build and learn with @ankr, a leader in #Web3 infrastructure pic.twitter.com/AJCOM4ljcX – 6:00 PM
A rising star for #WallpaperWednesday 📲
Build and learn with @ankr, a leader in #Web3 infrastructure pic.twitter.com/AJCOM4ljcX – 6:00 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs injury report for tomorrow night against the Kings:
Romeo Langford (left adductor tightness) and Doug McDermott (right knee soreness) are both questionable.
McDermott had been listed with the same designation prior to Monday’s game in Memphis but ended up playing. – 5:45 PM
Spurs injury report for tomorrow night against the Kings:
Romeo Langford (left adductor tightness) and Doug McDermott (right knee soreness) are both questionable.
McDermott had been listed with the same designation prior to Monday’s game in Memphis but ended up playing. – 5:45 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs injury report for Thursday vs Kings:
Cacok – out (with Austin)
Langford – questionable
McDermott – questionable (right knee soreness) – 5:41 PM
Spurs injury report for Thursday vs Kings:
Cacok – out (with Austin)
Langford – questionable
McDermott – questionable (right knee soreness) – 5:41 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Relive the team’s 21-point win over OKC in ｓｌｏｗ ｍｏｔｉｏｎ 🎥 pic.twitter.com/DuiCysE8yg – 4:30 PM
Relive the team’s 21-point win over OKC in ｓｌｏｗ ｍｏｔｉｏｎ 🎥 pic.twitter.com/DuiCysE8yg – 4:30 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
ICYMI: Pelicans’ update on Zion Williamson: pic.twitter.com/RfCZ0FmbRR – 4:12 PM
ICYMI: Pelicans’ update on Zion Williamson: pic.twitter.com/RfCZ0FmbRR – 4:12 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Pelicans say that Zion Williamson “remains out indefinitely.” But Pelicans noted that Zion “will gradually progress to full weight-bearing exercises and basketball activities” and shared that “recent imaging showed improved bone healing” in his right foot. – 4:06 PM
Pelicans say that Zion Williamson “remains out indefinitely.” But Pelicans noted that Zion “will gradually progress to full weight-bearing exercises and basketball activities” and shared that “recent imaging showed improved bone healing” in his right foot. – 4:06 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Zion Williamson remains out indefinitely, Pelicans say, but the club does report “improved bone healing of the fifth metatarsal in Williamson’s right foot.”
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 4:03 PM
Zion Williamson remains out indefinitely, Pelicans say, but the club does report “improved bone healing of the fifth metatarsal in Williamson’s right foot.”
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 4:03 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pelicans say Zion Williamson had imaging recently that showed improved bone healing in his right foot.
Williamson will gradually progress to full weight-bearing exercise and basketball activities.
He remains out indefinitely. – 4:03 PM
The Pelicans say Zion Williamson had imaging recently that showed improved bone healing in his right foot.
Williamson will gradually progress to full weight-bearing exercise and basketball activities.
He remains out indefinitely. – 4:03 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans say Zion Williamson’s foot is showing improved bone healing. He will now progress to full weight-bearing exercises and basketball activities. – 4:03 PM
Pelicans say Zion Williamson’s foot is showing improved bone healing. He will now progress to full weight-bearing exercises and basketball activities. – 4:03 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The New Orleans Pelicans just provided the following update: “Recent imaging showed improved bone healing of the fifth metatarsal in Zion Williamson’s right foot. He will gradually progress to full weight-bearing exercise and basketball activities. He remains out indefinitely.” – 4:02 PM
The New Orleans Pelicans just provided the following update: “Recent imaging showed improved bone healing of the fifth metatarsal in Zion Williamson’s right foot. He will gradually progress to full weight-bearing exercise and basketball activities. He remains out indefinitely.” – 4:02 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans announce a recent round of medical imaging showed “improved bone healing” in Zion’s right foot. He will progress to full weight-bearing activity but remains out indefinitely. – 4:01 PM
Pelicans announce a recent round of medical imaging showed “improved bone healing” in Zion’s right foot. He will progress to full weight-bearing activity but remains out indefinitely. – 4:01 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Pelicans say Zion Williamson is showing improved bone healing in right foot and will gradually progress to full weight-bearing exercise and basketball activity. – 4:01 PM
Pelicans say Zion Williamson is showing improved bone healing in right foot and will gradually progress to full weight-bearing exercise and basketball activity. – 4:01 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Update on Zion: Recent imaging showed improved bone healing of the fifth metatarsal in Zion Williamson’s right foot.
He will gradually progress to full weight-bearing exercise and basketball activities.
He remains out indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/ltbSbtmMgt – 4:00 PM
Update on Zion: Recent imaging showed improved bone healing of the fifth metatarsal in Zion Williamson’s right foot.
He will gradually progress to full weight-bearing exercise and basketball activities.
He remains out indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/ltbSbtmMgt – 4:00 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
An exclusive 1-of-1 @nbatopshot NFT minted for the ultimate Kings fan, featuring 5 years of unprecedented #NBAAllStar access.👑
Tap in to make your bid: https://t.co/UgIBjFS7th pic.twitter.com/WYJSYzv0Cs – 4:00 PM
An exclusive 1-of-1 @nbatopshot NFT minted for the ultimate Kings fan, featuring 5 years of unprecedented #NBAAllStar access.👑
Tap in to make your bid: https://t.co/UgIBjFS7th pic.twitter.com/WYJSYzv0Cs – 4:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
On today’s @PodcastPelicans, https://t.co/T4rAInYMtY’s @Mark Medina talks about the article he wrote on CJ McCollum & the Pelicans pursuit of a play-in spot.
Full episode: https://t.co/Cc3icXzDvx
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/nhpLVg771P – 3:46 PM
On today’s @PodcastPelicans, https://t.co/T4rAInYMtY’s @Mark Medina talks about the article he wrote on CJ McCollum & the Pelicans pursuit of a play-in spot.
Full episode: https://t.co/Cc3icXzDvx
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/nhpLVg771P – 3:46 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Check in with Herb after today’s morning shootaround 🏀
#Pelicans | @verizon pic.twitter.com/uscZRzNWBr – 3:30 PM
Check in with Herb after today’s morning shootaround 🏀
#Pelicans | @verizon pic.twitter.com/uscZRzNWBr – 3:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
CJ talks after shootaround about adjusting to moving, continuing to improve, and continuing to learn 🎙
#Pelicans | @verizon pic.twitter.com/cRFr4DylLG – 3:23 PM
CJ talks after shootaround about adjusting to moving, continuing to improve, and continuing to learn 🎙
#Pelicans | @verizon pic.twitter.com/cRFr4DylLG – 3:23 PM
Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916
I shared this memory on Facebook yesterday. Today, I see the news about the March 19 farewell event. I’m sure every NBA fan in the Sacramento area, not just Kings fans, has a story about Arco Arena.
If you can go to the celebration, do it! Details here: https://t.co/SeQdZ4l3RT pic.twitter.com/6CPO5IENuP – 3:12 PM
I shared this memory on Facebook yesterday. Today, I see the news about the March 19 farewell event. I’m sure every NBA fan in the Sacramento area, not just Kings fans, has a story about Arco Arena.
If you can go to the celebration, do it! Details here: https://t.co/SeQdZ4l3RT pic.twitter.com/6CPO5IENuP – 3:12 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
We have recalled forward Trey Murphy III from the @GleagueSquadron
In two games with Birmingham during this most recent assignment, Murphy averaged 22.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 36.0 minutes per contest – 3:02 PM
We have recalled forward Trey Murphy III from the @GleagueSquadron
In two games with Birmingham during this most recent assignment, Murphy averaged 22.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 36.0 minutes per contest – 3:02 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Now donating from the charity stripe 🏀💸
For every free throw the Kings make at home games, @MattressFirm will donate $15 to the National Red Cross. pic.twitter.com/5NlZwDtFvc – 3:00 PM
Now donating from the charity stripe 🏀💸
For every free throw the Kings make at home games, @MattressFirm will donate $15 to the National Red Cross. pic.twitter.com/5NlZwDtFvc – 3:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Go behind the scenes with Pelicans VP of Basketball Operations @SwinCash as she rides as honorary muse in the Muses parade! 😍
#WomensHistoryMonth | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/SB1Yp2G73R – 2:54 PM
Go behind the scenes with Pelicans VP of Basketball Operations @SwinCash as she rides as honorary muse in the Muses parade! 😍
#WomensHistoryMonth | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/SB1Yp2G73R – 2:54 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Come join us at 6:20pm tonight ahead of tip-off to see live card-breaking by https://t.co/SWqfPUEUut with a 2021 @PaniniAmerica Chronicles Draft Picks Box!
Fans will be able to enter for a chance to win the box we open 🙌 pic.twitter.com/eROOtZrB4Z – 2:38 PM
Come join us at 6:20pm tonight ahead of tip-off to see live card-breaking by https://t.co/SWqfPUEUut with a 2021 @PaniniAmerica Chronicles Draft Picks Box!
Fans will be able to enter for a chance to win the box we open 🙌 pic.twitter.com/eROOtZrB4Z – 2:38 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1973, the Kings’ Nate Archibald had 34 points and 20 assists in a loss to the Warriors.
It was one of three career games in which Archibald recorded at least 30 points and 20 assists.
The only player in NBA history with more such games is Oscar Robertson (4). pic.twitter.com/FnIxxmh0DP – 2:01 PM
📅 On this day in 1973, the Kings’ Nate Archibald had 34 points and 20 assists in a loss to the Warriors.
It was one of three career games in which Archibald recorded at least 30 points and 20 assists.
The only player in NBA history with more such games is Oscar Robertson (4). pic.twitter.com/FnIxxmh0DP – 2:01 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Come out to Sleep Like a King Night, presented by @MattressFirm.
Learn more about important sleep facts and tips, plus the first 5,000 fans will receive a sleep mask and cowbell!
3/7 at 7:30pm 🎟» https://t.co/EakChrHjdL pic.twitter.com/luO9b2Ldvz – 2:00 PM
Come out to Sleep Like a King Night, presented by @MattressFirm.
Learn more about important sleep facts and tips, plus the first 5,000 fans will receive a sleep mask and cowbell!
3/7 at 7:30pm 🎟» https://t.co/EakChrHjdL pic.twitter.com/luO9b2Ldvz – 2:00 PM