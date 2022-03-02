Knicks vs. 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New York Knicks (25-36) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (23-23) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday March 2, 2022
New York Knicks 47, Philadelphia 76ers 36 (Q2 08:23)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Dan Favale @danfavale
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Dan Favale @danfavale
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Ringer @ringernba
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
The Ringer @ringernba
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
