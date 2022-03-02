Malcolm Brogdon to play for Polish national team?

March 2, 2022

By |

The “Przegląd Sportowy” informed “Przegląd Sportowy” that Malcolm Brogdon wants to play for Poland national basketball team, and that PZKosz is making efforts to make this happen and complete the necessary formalities as soon as possible. In a word, both parties want this to happen but formalities remain.
Source: £ukasz Cegliñski @ sport.pl

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers overcome 18-point deficit to split this week in Orlando, 122-114 tonight in OT.
Brogdon had 31-11-8 … in 41 minutes, which is unnecessary considering his sore Achilles. Jalen Smith with 15/15 off the bench. They were +12 at the line.
Up next: Friday at Detroit. – 9:46 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Final: #Pacers 122, #Magic 114
Malcolm Brogdon did is thangggg in that one. He finishes with 31 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.
Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points and six assists.
Jalen Smith had 15 points and 15 rebounds. – 9:46 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers dominate the OT period and beat the Magic 122-114. They come back from 18 points down to get the win. Brogdon (31-11-8) and Smith (15-15) were both excellent. – 9:45 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Malcolm Brogdon (29-9-8) going on 40 minutes, the most he’s played in a game in three months.
Pacers and Magic in OT. – 9:32 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
the Magic escape to force overtime with a tip-in by Mo Bamba and a missed layup by Malcolm Brogdon. Earlier in the game the Pacers tipped in a shot on their own basket that was credited to Wendell Carter Jr. Whoops! – 9:26 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Malcolm Brogdon was *this* close to winning that game on a walk-off. #Pacers and #Magic headed to OT tied at 110. pic.twitter.com/I8S3mHlCvS9:26 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Brogdon’s layup rims out at the buzzer and this game will go to overtime at 110. So close to falling. Free basketball in Orlando. – 9:26 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Crazy end to regulation with the Magic pushing it up and Bamba tipping it in. Brogdon then misses a tough reverse, Magic rebound with 1 second left and don’t try for a timeout for some reason. – 9:26 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Magic foul Brogdon with 16.6 seconds left. He hit 1 of 2 shots to take a 110-108 lead. Cole Anthony comes down to make the layup and send the game to OT. – 9:25 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lol why on earth is that not being removed? Looked like the ball was off Malcolm Brogdon. But nevertheless, the #Pacers have the ball and the lead. – 9:21 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Brogdon smokes a layup on one end but then the #Pacers force a shot clock violation on the other end. Indiana up 109-108 with 17.3 seconds left. – 9:21 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Masterful Brogdon game. 28-8-7 with a few moments to go. – 9:20 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tie game after a pair of Brogdon FTs. #Pacers9:18 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers lead 101-99 after that Haliburton 3. Assist by Brogdon. – 9:10 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Malcolm Brogdon is onnnnnnnnn one right now. #Pacers trail 99-98 after that 3. – 9:08 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Five-point game after that Malcolm Brogdon bucket. He’s got eight of his 23 points in the fourth quarter. First fourth quarter he’s played in since returning from his right Achilles injury. #Pacers trail 97-92 with 7:28 left. – 9:04 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 3Q: Magic 91, Pacers 76
Wagner: 24 points, 5 rebounds
Carter: 13 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists
Fultz: 11 points
Brogdon: 15 points – 8:50 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Halftime: #Magic 62, #Pacers 58
Wild finish to that first half, but after committing 12 turnovers, Indiana has to feel good about only being down 4 points.
Isaiah Jackson with 12 points (three fouls) and Malcolm Brogdon 10 points. – 8:13 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Oshae Brissett drills a 3 in the closing seconds of the half and the Pacers cut the Magic lead to 4. It’s 62-58. Brogdon and Jackson are both in double figures for the blue and gold, with Jackson going 6/6 from the field. – 8:11 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Halftime: Magic 62, Pacers 58
Bamba: 15 points, 4 rebounds
Wagner: 12 points
Jackson: 12 points, 4 rebounds
Brogdon: 10 points – 8:10 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q: Magic 31, Pacers 22
Bamba: 11 points, 3 rebounds
Carter: 8 points, 2 rebounds
Jackson: 6 points, 2 rebounds
Brogdon: 4 points, 2 assists – 7:38 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters tonight:
— Malcolm Brogdon
— Tyrese Haliburton
— Buddy Hield
— Oshae Brissett
— Isaiah Jackson – 6:37 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers injury report: Chris Duarte (left big toe) and Lance Stephenson (left ankle) are both questionable. Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles) isn’t listed, so he should be available to play.
Myles Turner, T.J. McConnell, T.J. Warren and Ricky Rubio are OUT. – 10:28 AM

Brogdon, which is an important piece of the puzzle, is related to Poland. His wife has Polish roots, her relatives live in the vicinity of Słupsk. Moreover, last summer, Brogdon was in Poland and even had a few friendly trainings with Paweł Leończyk, a former Polish representative, currently a player of Trefl Sopot. -via sport.pl / March 2, 2022

