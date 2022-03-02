Malcolm Brogdon to play for Polish national team?

The “Przegląd Sportowy” informed “Przegląd Sportowy” that Malcolm Brogdon wants to play for Poland national basketball team, and that PZKosz is making efforts to make this happen and complete the necessary formalities as soon as possible. In a word, both parties want this to happen but formalities remain.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers overcome 18-point deficit to split this week in Orlando, 122-114 tonight in OT.
Brogdon had 31-11-8 … in 41 minutes, which is unnecessary considering his sore Achilles. Jalen Smith with 15/15 off the bench. They were +12 at the line.
Up next: Friday at Detroit. – 9:46 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Final: #Pacers 122, #Magic 114
Malcolm Brogdon did is thangggg in that one. He finishes with 31 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.
Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points and six assists.
Jalen Smith had 15 points and 15 rebounds. – 9:46 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Malcolm Brogdon (29-9-8) going on 40 minutes, the most he’s played in a game in three months.
Pacers and Magic in OT. – 9:32 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
the Magic escape to force overtime with a tip-in by Mo Bamba and a missed layup by Malcolm Brogdon. Earlier in the game the Pacers tipped in a shot on their own basket that was credited to Wendell Carter Jr. Whoops! – 9:26 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Malcolm Brogdon was *this* close to winning that game on a walk-off. #Pacers and #Magic headed to OT tied at 110. pic.twitter.com/I8S3mHlCvS – 9:26 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Crazy end to regulation with the Magic pushing it up and Bamba tipping it in. Brogdon then misses a tough reverse, Magic rebound with 1 second left and don’t try for a timeout for some reason. – 9:26 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Magic foul Brogdon with 16.6 seconds left. He hit 1 of 2 shots to take a 110-108 lead. Cole Anthony comes down to make the layup and send the game to OT. – 9:25 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lol why on earth is that not being removed? Looked like the ball was off Malcolm Brogdon. But nevertheless, the #Pacers have the ball and the lead. – 9:21 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Brogdon smokes a layup on one end but then the #Pacers force a shot clock violation on the other end. Indiana up 109-108 with 17.3 seconds left. – 9:21 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Malcolm Brogdon is onnnnnnnnn one right now. #Pacers trail 99-98 after that 3. – 9:08 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Five-point game after that Malcolm Brogdon bucket. He’s got eight of his 23 points in the fourth quarter. First fourth quarter he’s played in since returning from his right Achilles injury. #Pacers trail 97-92 with 7:28 left. – 9:04 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 3Q: Magic 91, Pacers 76
Wagner: 24 points, 5 rebounds
Carter: 13 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists
Fultz: 11 points
Brogdon: 15 points – 8:50 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Halftime: #Magic 62, #Pacers 58
Wild finish to that first half, but after committing 12 turnovers, Indiana has to feel good about only being down 4 points.
Isaiah Jackson with 12 points (three fouls) and Malcolm Brogdon 10 points. – 8:13 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Halftime: Magic 62, Pacers 58
Bamba: 15 points, 4 rebounds
Wagner: 12 points
Jackson: 12 points, 4 rebounds
Brogdon: 10 points – 8:10 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q: Magic 31, Pacers 22
Bamba: 11 points, 3 rebounds
Carter: 8 points, 2 rebounds
Jackson: 6 points, 2 rebounds
Brogdon: 4 points, 2 assists – 7:38 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters tonight:
— Malcolm Brogdon
— Tyrese Haliburton
— Buddy Hield
— Oshae Brissett
— Isaiah Jackson – 6:37 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers injury report: Chris Duarte (left big toe) and Lance Stephenson (left ankle) are both questionable. Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles) isn’t listed, so he should be available to play.
Myles Turner, T.J. McConnell, T.J. Warren and Ricky Rubio are OUT. – 10:28 AM
Brogdon, which is an important piece of the puzzle, is related to Poland. His wife has Polish roots, her relatives live in the vicinity of Słupsk. Moreover, last summer, Brogdon was in Poland and even had a few friendly trainings with Paweł Leończyk, a former Polish representative, currently a player of Trefl Sopot. -via sport.pl / March 2, 2022
Joe Vardon: Team USA knocked off Mexico, 89-67, to improve to 3-1 in 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifying. The top seven teams from the Americas make it, with another year of qualifiers to go. John Stockton’s son, David, scored 15 for the Americans. Grant Hill was in attendance in DC. -via Twitter @joevardon / February 27, 2022
Emiliano Carchia: George King will be joining Team USA this weekend for the Fiba World Cup qualifiers, agency Slash Sports informed @Emiliano Carchia -via Twitter @Carchia / February 23, 2022