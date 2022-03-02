Markieff Morris returning soon?

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Victor Oladipo takes flight after G League workouts, but Markieff Morris remains grounded. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Dragic reunion looms; Tyler’s not-so-terrible takes; and after Heat cameo, Stauskas goes for 57. – 2:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for Wednesday at Bucks:
Caleb Martin, Questionable, Achilles
Markieff Morris, out, neck
Victor Oladipo, out, G League on assignment
Javonte Smart, out, G League two way
Kyle Lowry, out, personal reasons
(Morris is not with the team.) – 4:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry (personal reasons), Markieff Morris (return to competition reconditioning), Victor Oladipo (G League) and Javonte Smart (G League) ruled out for tomorrow’s game Bucks. Morris did not travel with the team.
Caleb Martin is questionable with left Achilles soreness. – 4:03 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kyle Lowry remains out for tomorrow at Milwaukee. Markieff Morris is “return to competition conditioning” but not with the team. Victor Oladipo remains in Sioux Falls. Caleb Martin (Achilles) is questionable. – 4:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Markieff Morris again shooting pregame, working with assistant coach Caron Butler. – 6:25 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for Monday vs. Bulls:
Kyle Lowry, Out, Personal Reasons
Markieff Morris, Out, neck
Victor Oladipo, Out, G League assignment
Javonte Smart, Out, G League – Two-Way
Caleb Martin, Questionable, Achilles
(Oladipo expected to rejoin team Wednesday in Milwaukee.) – 5:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
On Heat injury report for tomorrow’s game vs. Bulls: Kyle Lowry ruled out because of personal reasons.
Victor Oladipo, Markieff Morris and Javonte Smart also out. Caleb Martin is questionable with left Achilles soreness. – 5:31 PM

