Michael Malone wants Jamal Murray to take his time on return

Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone said he reiterates often and told Jamal Murray the other day: “Zero pressure from me.” – 7:23 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
On the latest #Nuggets Ink pod, we talk MPJ’s March timeframe, how optimistic I am about Jamal Murray returning and how I found myself in a room with Bill Walton… and the rest of the NBA’s 75 greatest players over All-Star weekend.
denverpost.com/2022/03/02/nug… – 4:45 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll, presented by @DKSportsbook:
Thoughts on the MPJ going to the G League shortly, followed by:
– Jamal Murray
– Denver’s goals down the stretch
– MVP and other big awards
– All-NBA teams as they stand today denverstiffs.com/2022/3/1/22957… – 1:20 AM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are hanging out after practice getting some 1 on 1 in. Intensity varies. pic.twitter.com/E9qU4QnNGF – 2:03 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The report from @Sam Amick on Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. this morning is the most substantial update we’ve really had.
Before the playoffs for Murray and mid to late March for Porter seems to be the hope.
theathletic.com/3153990/2022/0… – 4:01 PM
Jamal Murray @BeMore27
Want to come chill in a suite at Ball Arena with 19 of your friends for a @Denver Nuggets game on 3/24? 👀
@orchardhomesco got you covered. Enter for your chance to win! #orchardpartner ➡️ ksetix.com/nuggets/house-… – 3:30 PM
The ‘if’ component looms large here. If Murray is able to come back, and if he’s the same guy who starred in the Orlando bubble en route to a Western Conference finals appearance in 2020 and averaged 21.2 points, 4.8 assists and four rebounds last season before his injury, then Denver might be as dynamic as any other team in the West. But those are massive ‘ifs.’ “I think he cannot wait,” Jokić said of Murray. “He cannot wait to come back at the end, just because of how competitive he is. He’s traveling with us. He’s with us. So I think he’s in a good spot.” -via The Athletic / February 28, 2022
There is a strong sense within the Denver Nuggets locker room that both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. could be back in time for the playoffs, if not sooner, sources told The Athletic. Porter is on track to return in mid to late March, a source said. Murray has been out since tearing his left ACL last April. The 25-year-old averaged a career-high 21.2 points and a career-best 40.8 3-point shooting percentage last season. -via The Athletic / February 28, 2022