NBA execs expect Tobias Harris to be available this summer

Brian Windhorst on Tobias Harris: I’ve talked to league league executives because I’m asking league executives a lot about Philly … But they’re already speculating what Tobias Harris trades they might look at this summer.
Source: Spotify
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tobias Harris’ role with Sixers changed after the James Harden trade. And he’s accepted that. inquirer.com/sixers/tobias-… via @phillyinquirer – 1:20 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘What can we expect from James Harden’s home debut with Sixers and from Tobias Harris moving forward?’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN7249378324 – 7:24 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tobias Harris’ role with Sixers changed after the James Harden trade. And he’s accepted that. inquirer.com/sixers/tobias-… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 5:19 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tobias Harris’ role with Sixers changed after the James Harden trade. And he’s accepted that. inquirer.com/sixers/tobias-… via @phillyinquirer – 9:40 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
“Everyone has this notion of you got to score this many points or that,” Tobias Harris said. “I get it, but at the end of the day like I said, I’m a winner and I [contribute] to winning basketball…”
inquirer.com/sixers/tobias-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:47 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tobias Harris’ role with Sixers has changed since the James Harden trade. And he’s accepted that. inquirer.com/sixers/tobias-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tobias Harris’ role has changed with #Sixers since the James Harden trade. And he’s accepted that. inquirer.com/sixers/tobias-… via @phillyinquirer #76ers #NBA #Sixers – 5:30 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tobias Harris is worried more about picking up wins rather than looking for his own offense #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/01/tob… via @SixersWire – 3:03 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tobias Harris said his focus is on contributing to “winning basketball.” Wants to take the looks that are there, but isn’t fixated on scoring, number of shot attempts, etc. – 12:48 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Dissecting James Harden’s impact, #Sixers‘ being the frontrunner to sign DeAndre Jordan and Tobias Harris’ struggles ‘ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers #LockedOnSixers #NBA megaphone.link/LKN3734445529 – 7:15 AM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Detroit’s starting lineup last time it beat Charlotte: Reggie Jackson, Avery Bradley, Stanley Johnson, Tobias Harris and Andre Drummond – 10:21 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tobias Harris was struggling all afternoon, but James Harden and the team stayed in his ear and he made 3 big buckets in the 4th quarter to ice the win #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/27/jam… via @SixersWire – 5:38 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tobias Harris bodies Immanuel Quickley out of his way and dunks the ball, capping a 16-4 run over the past 5:30 that has the 76ers up 122-109 with 1:29 to go. Barring some craziness in the final 89 seconds, Philly will improve to 2-0 with James Harden. – 3:38 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If Doc wants this game he’s gotta finish with Green or Niang over Tobias. He may prefer to play through the growing pains and risk an L, who knows. – 3:10 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
We’ve seen a pile of possessions where Tobias Harris spots up, defense doubles off him, he catches the kick out and let’s the defense fully recover by taking a couple dribbles. Or misses. They want to try to figure this out long-term. But Niang would help in the short term. – 2:52 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Great job by ref James Williams there. Tobias Harris was begging for a tech from the moment he missed at the rim and thought he was fouled, but Williams waited until play was stopped at the other end to call it. – 2:35 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tobias Harris finally gets in the scoring column with two free throws early in the third. He is 0-for-4 from the floor. – 2:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
That was Tobias Harris’ first rebound.
He’s going to have to do other things to fit in – 1:59 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
James Harden has shrugged now at:
-Tobias for leaving Fournier open for 3
-Korkmaz for attempting + air-balling a 30’ 3
-Danny Green for deciding he’d rather outlet an inbound pass to Tobias than James asking for it.
All Minor kinks but Harris-Harden are oil and water so far – 1:56 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
This lineup without Harden is where Tobias Harris should probably be picking his spots. Doc pedetermining to marry the Tobi-Beard minutes despite Harris’ reluctance to bomb 3s could be a thing. – 1:35 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Matisse Thybulle fitting in pretty well with the starters so far. Maybe less so for Tobias Harris. – 1:25 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Tobias Harris had six points on 2-9 shooting on Friday while Joel Embiid (34 pt, 10 rbs), James Harden (27 pts, 12 asts, 8 rbs) and Tyrese Maxey (28 pts) all dominated. Doc Rivers was asked if the #Sixers will consciously try to get Harris more involved. Here’s his response: pic.twitter.com/t3BWfLIx1H – 12:19 PM
More on this storyline
Thanks to Harden’s host of ties with Philadelphia, the 76ers are confident they can just wait and get him in a forced sign-and-trade over the summer. Because that would require clearing out a copious amount of cap space, they have engaged the Thunder about sending Tobias Harris to Oklahoma City, according to the Inquirer. But a source close to the Long Island-bred Harris told The Post that could just be posturing to put pressure on the Nets. -via New York Post / February 10, 2022
Sources also confirmed that the Sixers have had conversations with the Oklahoma City Thunder about Tobias Harris. A person close to the Sixers downplayed the discussions, saying the Thunder are just one of several teams with available cap space that have inquired about taking in salary in exchange for draft picks. The person says Harris has nothing to be concerned about. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / February 9, 2022
The Sixers are sending a clear message: they view signing Harden outright as a real possibility. If the Sixers eventually need to move Tobias Harris in order to clear the cap space necessary to sign Harden in the summer, sources familiar with the situation say they have two potential suitors with cap space lined up who they could move Harris to if they need to clear the decks. -via Philly Voice / February 9, 2022