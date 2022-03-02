Pacers vs. Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (21-42) play against the Orlando Magic (47-47) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday March 2, 2022
Indiana Pacers 58, Orlando Magic 62 (Half)
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs offense could really use Caris LeVert. Or Collin Sexton. Or Ricky Rubio. Or Rajon Rondo. Or last year’s Bulls version of Lauri Markkanen. – 8:20 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Mo Bamba in the first half:
15 PTS
4 REB
6-7 FG
2-2 3P pic.twitter.com/QJOtoYFwy5 – 8:19 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
John Gabriel and Brian Hill were at the forefront of the Magic during the team’s most successful years — so it was fitting they were recognized together for their contributions to the franchise.
Story on the duo being inducted into the Magic’s HOF:
orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 8:17 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Magic 62, Pacers 58.
Indiana made a push at the end of the quarter, at one point going on a 18-8 run.
Mo Bamba: 15 points, 4 rebounds
Franz Wagner: 12p/2r
Wendell Carter Jr.: 8p/8r/2a
Markelle Fultz: 7p/2a in 6 minutes – 8:13 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Orlando 62, Indiana 58 pic.twitter.com/8iwYpMDcwD – 8:13 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Halftime: #Magic 62, #Pacers 58
Wild finish to that first half, but after committing 12 turnovers, Indiana has to feel good about only being down 4 points.
Isaiah Jackson with 12 points (three fouls) and Malcolm Brogdon 10 points. – 8:13 PM
Chris Iseman @ChrisIseman
Rutgers is on a 10-run to take a 38-37 lead over Indiana with 15:27 to go. Two huge three-pointers from Ron Harper Jr. – 8:12 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Watching on line a really good Indiana high school game with Valparaiso and Merrillville. 2 min left 4th quarter. Valpo down 2 – 8:11 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Magic 62, Pacers 58
Mo Bamba – 15 pts, 4 rebs
Franz Wagner – 12 pts, 2 rebs
Wendell Carter Jr. – 8 pts, 8 rebs
Markelle Fultz – 7 pts, 2 asts – 8:10 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Halftime: Magic 62, Pacers 58
Bamba: 15 points, 4 rebounds
Wagner: 12 points
Jackson: 12 points, 4 rebounds
Brogdon: 10 points – 8:10 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Seems pretty obvious that the All-Star break was a big help to Mo Bamba. Minutes have been up there, moving around a lot better. – 8:09 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Buddy Hield getting in on the fast-break action. #Pacers trail 57-55.
📸 me pic.twitter.com/5MLUUgbcAx – 8:07 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Isaiah Jackson with his third foul. Jalen Smith subbing in for him. #Pacers – 8:05 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tyrese Haliburton with back-to-back fast-break buckets.
#Pacers | 📸 me pic.twitter.com/btxPfuUQGL – 8:03 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Jalen Smith with a hard fall after charging into Jalen Suggs. Both stayed down for a while but got up and will keep playing. #Pacers – 7:57 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jalen Suggs took a charge on Jalen Smith and was very slow to get up off the court. He may have taken knee-on-knee contact there but will stay in. – 7:57 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers aren’t playing a lick of defense, which is on par for them honestly. #Magic up 43-30 with 7:51 left in the half. – 7:53 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
we see you @chuma_okeke 👀
📺: https://t.co/8OfSVZlEm9 pic.twitter.com/zgvn3w5O2b – 7:52 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
to the hoop 💪
@Jalen Smith | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/iZFari9NDJ – 7:52 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Markelle Fultz in his first stint: 7 points, 2 assists, 1 rebound and 1 steal in 6:26. – 7:49 PM
Chris Iseman @ChrisIseman
Halftime: Indiana 32, Rutgers 25. Geo Baker hit a long three just before the buzzer to cut it to 7. Baker and Omoruyi each have 6 points. Jackson-Davis has 15 points for the Hoosiers. He was unstoppable, especially in the early minutes. – 7:47 PM
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
this ESPN open comparing Harden and Embiid to:
Shaq & Kobe
Magic & Kareem
Jordan & Pipen
Would like to thank whichever Philly-native producer came up with that – 7:45 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
We’ll have Hokies in the house on Sunday!
Join us for @Virginia_Tech Night against the Pacers, get your tickets now ⤵️ – 7:45 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
Here is today’s (3/2) @Orlando Magic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony featuring John Gabriel and Brian Hill:
#MagicTogether
nba.com/magic/videos/o… – 7:44 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Markelle Fultz 🙂
📺: https://t.co/8OfSVZlEm9 pic.twitter.com/kwandhfJxE – 7:43 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Fultz creating off the bounce 👀👀Help on Fultz is there early at the middle but Lance gets beat opposite on a spin move and the interior gets destroyed by Carter 👀👀 #MagicPacers pic.twitter.com/gGBwk3QWXX – 7:41 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Magic 31, Pacers 22.
Orlando seemingly could do no wrong in that quarter.
Mo Bamba: 11 points, 3 rebounds and 1 block.
Wendell Carter Jr.: 8p/2r/1a
Franz Wagner: 5p/2r/1a – 7:39 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 1Q: #Magic 31, #Pacers 22
Mo Bamba has 11 and Wendell Cart Jr. 8 for Orlando.
Isaiah Jackson leads the Indiana with 6. – 7:39 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 31, Indiana 22 pic.twitter.com/4lbPQ9oukE – 7:38 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q: Magic 31, Pacers 22
Bamba: 11 points, 3 rebounds
Carter: 8 points, 2 rebounds
Jackson: 6 points, 2 rebounds
Brogdon: 4 points, 2 assists – 7:38 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Markelle Fultz is just so fucking cool, man pic.twitter.com/3nnCjxxM7M – 7:36 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Markelle Fultz put Lance Stephenson in the spin cycle, then dished it off to Wendell Carter Jr. for the and-1. Fultz has 2 assists and 1 rebound in 3 minutes. – 7:36 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Yo, Wendall Carter is just dunking on all the #Pacers. Terry Taylor was his latest victim. #Magic up 27-20. – 7:36 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
step-back Franz 🤧
📺: https://t.co/8OfSVZlEm9 pic.twitter.com/mVHXoEnc0W – 7:32 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Markelle Fultz is checking in with 3:51 to go in the first quarter. – 7:28 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Goga Bitadze and Lance Stephenson exchanging some heated words as they head to the huddle with 4:38 left in the 1Q. Both guys frustrated. #Pacers trail 21-12. – 7:26 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Wendall Carter Jr. immediately dunks on Goga Bitadze. Lord have mercy. #Pacers – 7:21 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Isaiah Jackson with two fouls in five minutes, and he’s subbed out for Goga Bitadze He’s been struggling to stay on the floor. #Pacers – 7:21 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
11 PTS in the first 4 MIN for @TheRealMoBamba 🔥 pic.twitter.com/H75wkF9ET9 – 7:19 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Mo Bamba is going off so far. He’s got 11 of the #Magic‘s 16 points. He’s made two 3s and hasn’t missed a shot. #Pacers down 16-8. – 7:18 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
It’s looking like Mo Bamba may have one of those nights: 11 points on 4/4 shooting and 2-2 on 3s in 4 1/2 minutes.
Magic lead 16-8. – 7:18 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Ty ↗️ Isaiah
watch now on @BallySportsIN or stream at https://t.co/FJ1jZjvgqj pic.twitter.com/feteNYphWD – 7:17 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,192 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:15 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
scoooopski
📺: https://t.co/Fj5uqqBEQr | @TheRealMoBamba pic.twitter.com/Dcdl0ytHHF – 7:15 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Pacers and Magic have tipped off again! pic.twitter.com/9zINH4uOAv – 7:10 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Pregame flicks featuring #Pacers assistant Jenny Boucek and her super cool daughter, Rylie!
📸 by yours truly pic.twitter.com/g7noJUOrya – 7:10 PM
Chris Iseman @ChrisIseman
Trayce Jackson-Davis has nine of Indiana’s 12 points five minutes into the game – 7:09 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Gary Harris reminding us that it’s always #BlackHistoryMonth | 📸 me pic.twitter.com/ZmdpVUcF0B – 7:02 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Rutgers at Indiana.
Hummel. Everywhere. pic.twitter.com/ozHxAW3kF8 – 7:02 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters tonight:
— Malcolm Brogdon
— Tyrese Haliburton
— Buddy Hield
— Oshae Brissett
— Isaiah Jackson – 6:37 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 63 vs INDIANA
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
5️⃣0️⃣G: @Cole Anthony
4️⃣G: @jalensuggs
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 6:13 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game in Orlando:
Lance Stephenson – Available (left ankle sprain)
Chris Duarte – Out (left big toe)
Myles Turner – Out (left foot)
T.J. McConnell – Out (right wrist)
T.J. Warren – Out (left foot)
Ricky Rubio – Out (left knee) pic.twitter.com/t9uZJT8RcH – 5:46 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Here’s one for the Indiana high school basketball fans!!
I caught up with former @HSEAthletics star Gary Harris about the 10-year anniversary of his famous sectional game-winner against North Central.
“Everybody stormed the floor!” #Magic #Pacers indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 5:46 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Chris Duarte (left big toe) is OUT tonight and Lance Stephenson (left ankle sprain) is IN, per #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle. – 5:38 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Lance Stephenson (left ankle sprain) is available and Chris Duarte (left big toe) is out for tonight’s game, per head coach Rick Carlisle. – 5:37 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said the plan for Markelle Fultz will be the same tonight as it was on Monday. He played 15 minutes in that win over the Pacers. – 5:23 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Augustin on the Lakers: “I had a few other teams calling me … but when the Lakers call … you think about the history, the championships … Kobe … Magic (and so many others). I would have regretted not jumping on the opportunity.” – 5:10 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Orlando Magic HOFer Brian Hill reflecting on June 30, 1993: the day Hill became the Magic’s head coach and when Orlando acquired Penny Hardaway. pic.twitter.com/GUnZPyD0w5 – 5:10 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers Jalen Smith fined after he was ejected from Monday’s game indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 4:57 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
The newest members of the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame: pic.twitter.com/Zyue5cDwzF – 4:16 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Former Magic coach Brian Hill came to his Hall of Fame induction with jokes:
“I wasn’t sure I’d be up here, because I’m the only coach who’s been fired by this organization twice.” – 4:07 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Former Magic coach Brian Hill has officially been inducted into the franchise’s Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/Krp68iaR3N – 3:58 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Former Magic GM and current executive advisor John Gabriel being inducted into the franchise’s Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/5otyNkZeqD – 3:57 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
ENTER TO WIN 📱
We’re giving away a @MotorolaUS razr and autographed jersey.
REGISTER » https://t.co/x9ZuRBXNvN pic.twitter.com/hLPV5RqgxJ – 3:56 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
The Sideline Guys Mailbag Episode ✉️
With only 19 games remaining in the season, @PatBoylanPacers and @PacersJJ answer fan questions on this week’s episode of The Sideline Guys powered by @GainbridgeLife ⤵️
bit.ly/3pvBSI6 – 2:33 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
If you didn’t know, Cole Anthony’s a big Pokémon fan. pic.twitter.com/5tDUwSp9ob – 1:08 PM
