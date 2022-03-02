Russell Westbrook: 'Got to be better overall'

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
“Until you stump me out, cut my head off, bury me 12 feet under, then I got a chance.”
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook still have faith in the Lakers after a close loss to Dallas. Thing is, they’re running out of chances:
ocregister.com/2022/03/01/lak… – 2:15 AM
Bill Oram @billoram
To all the naysayers, this hat is evidence that Russell Westbrook can, in fact, buy a bucket. pic.twitter.com/R2zqrqc5do – 1:44 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James on Russell Westbrook, and how he can help him pic.twitter.com/1QW9Lx8g7s – 1:15 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Westbrook postgame: “I gotta be better overall. What I’m doing right now ain’t good enough.”
Vogel noted Westbrook’s 0 turnovers as a positive, and said they need to keep supporting him, as he hasn’t been finishing at the rim or knocking down 3’s. – 1:00 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
This is as down as I’ve ever seen Westbrook after a loss. He sounds legit sad, and has pointed the finger at himself. “What I’m doing now ain’t good enough.” AK – 12:54 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Russell Westbrook: “I need to be better overall. What I’m doing now isn’t good enough.” – 12:54 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Russell Westbrook on him needing to play better: “I gotta be better overall. What I’m doing right now ain’t good enough. Ain’t good enough.” – 12:54 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Russell Westbrook: “I just got to be better overall. What I’m doing right now, it ain’t good enough” – 12:54 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Russell Westbrook: “I need to be better.” Russ added, “I need to be better overall. It’s not good enough.” – 12:54 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Westbrook says he is “super-confident” that the Lakers are going to turn things around. – 12:53 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Russell Westbrook on confidence they’ll make the play-in game: “Super confident that we’re going to be alright.” – 12:52 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron darted Westbrook an annoyed look after he didn’t rotate that resulted in the Mavs having an open look near the rim. Mavs with a 105-100 lead with 3:52 – 12:22 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Monk’s rimmed out on a pair of layups in the 4th Q, with Dallas getting a 3 from Brunson (his 4th) and Luka 2 to get within a point after Westbrook put LAL up 6.
LeBron returns to a 1-point lead with 5:44 to play. – 12:19 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
“Russell Westbrook returns for the Lakers” might be the best Mavs news of a very rough third quarter. – 11:55 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Russell Westbrook hit up with a T. Same with Frank Vogel. Westbrook really irritated after that Luka foul. That being said, Lakers don’t handle their frustrations well at all. – 11:07 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
You know that sound of anticipation and excitement a home Warriors crowd makes when a hot Steph Curry releases a 3? It’s pretty much the polar opposite from Lakers fans when Russell Westbrook lets it fly. – 10:53 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers go small ball with LeBron James at the 5, Stanley Johnson at the 4, Austin Reaves at the 3, Malik Monk at the 2 and Russell Westbrook at the 1 to change things up against the Mavs. – 10:18 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. Dallas:
LeBron James
Stanley Johnson
Austin Reaves
Malik Monk
Russell Westbrook – 9:44 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Back to a small lineup with LeBron at center tonight for LAL:
Westbrook, Monk, Reaves, Johnson and LeBron
It’s the 30th different starting lineup of the season for this injury-plagued group. Johnson is the only Laker with a winning record as a starter (8-6). – 9:41 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
LAL starters: James, Monk, Johnson, Reeves, Westbrook
9:15 tip @theeagledallas – 9:36 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander needs 32 points to pass Jeff Green on the Thunder’s all-time scoring list
1. Russell Westbrook: 18,859
2. Kevin Durant: 15,942
3. Serge Ibaka: 6,054
4. Steven Adams: 5,191
5. Paul George: 3,893
6. Jeff Green: 3,273
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 3,242 – 10:56 AM
More on this storyline
As bleak as things might seem for the Lakers after Tuesday’s 109-104 loss to the Dallas Mavericks — the 10th defeat in the Lakers’ past 13 games — dropped Los Angeles just two games away from falling out of the play-in tournament altogether, LeBron James insisted he won’t give up on the season. “We still have games to play,” he said after the Mavs finished on a 15-4 run in the final 7½ minutes of the fourth quarter to win it. “Until you stomp me out, cut my head off, bury me 12 feet under, then I got a chance. So that’s my confidence.” -via ESPN / March 2, 2022
Mike Trudell: LeBron: “I ride or die with the Lakers faithful. If they boo, I’m with them … if they cheer, I’m with them.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / March 2, 2022
“We win games to get us in [the play-in tournament], we’re gonna prepare, we’ll be ready. But we got to try to win one basketball game right now,” the four-time NBA champion said after the Dallas game. “That’s what we’re really trying to… how we can figure out to get over the hump and with injuries. We played nine guys but it really was eight. I think Dwight played four minutes, Baze gave us some great minutes, his 17 minutes was great. But we really only played seven guys. “We’re just trying to figure out a way how we can get over the hump. We play some good basketball today, like I said, for about the whole third quarter was great. -via TalkBasket / March 2, 2022