Russell Westbrook open to being traded by Lakers?

In any case, there is mutual interest in finding Russell Westbrook a new home this summer, sources said. The Lakers’ trade deadline discussions with the Houston Rockets for a potential Russell Westbrook-John Wall swap didn’t generate significant traction, sources said, as the Lakers were resistant to including their 2027 first-round pick in any deal to offload Westbrook’s salary. League observers have pointed to this offseason as a greater opportunity for the Lakers to shed Westbrook’s contract, when they will be eligible to move their 2029 first-round pick.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
Russell Westbrook since February:
13.7 PPG
6.6 RPG
5.4 APG
35/14/64%
-49 (worst on team)
He hasn’t had double-digit assists in 8 straight games. pic.twitter.com/kIdBsitvmu – 11:00 AM
Tuesday's @LockedOnLakers podcast! The Lakers lose a tough one to the Mavericks, and Westbrook seems truly saddened. Plus, can Augustin and Gabriel help the Lakers?
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lak…
The Lakers’ losses keep mounting. My intel roundup on the cloudy Los Angeles futures for Frank Vogel, Russell Westbrook, Rob Pelinka, and LeBron James, @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/10028… – 10:11 AM
“Until you stump me out, cut my head off, bury me 12 feet under, then I got a chance.”
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook still have faith in the Lakers after a close loss to Dallas. Thing is, they’re running out of chances:
ocregister.com/2022/03/01/lak… – 2:15 AM
To all the naysayers, this hat is evidence that Russell Westbrook can, in fact, buy a bucket. pic.twitter.com/R2zqrqc5do – 1:44 AM
LeBron James on Russell Westbrook, and how he can help him pic.twitter.com/1QW9Lx8g7s – 1:15 AM
Westbrook postgame: “I gotta be better overall. What I’m doing right now ain’t good enough.”
Vogel noted Westbrook’s 0 turnovers as a positive, and said they need to keep supporting him, as he hasn’t been finishing at the rim or knocking down 3’s. – 1:00 AM
This is as down as I’ve ever seen Westbrook after a loss. He sounds legit sad, and has pointed the finger at himself. “What I’m doing now ain’t good enough.” AK – 12:54 AM
Russell Westbrook: “I need to be better overall. What I’m doing now isn’t good enough.” – 12:54 AM
Russell Westbrook on him needing to play better: “I gotta be better overall. What I’m doing right now ain’t good enough. Ain’t good enough.” – 12:54 AM
Russell Westbrook: “I just got to be better overall. What I’m doing right now, it ain’t good enough” – 12:54 AM
Russell Westbrook: “I need to be better.” Russ added, “I need to be better overall. It’s not good enough.” – 12:54 AM
Westbrook says he is “super-confident” that the Lakers are going to turn things around. – 12:53 AM
Russell Westbrook on confidence they’ll make the play-in game: “Super confident that we’re going to be alright.” – 12:52 AM
LeBron darted Westbrook an annoyed look after he didn’t rotate that resulted in the Mavs having an open look near the rim. Mavs with a 105-100 lead with 3:52 – 12:22 AM
Monk’s rimmed out on a pair of layups in the 4th Q, with Dallas getting a 3 from Brunson (his 4th) and Luka 2 to get within a point after Westbrook put LAL up 6.
LeBron returns to a 1-point lead with 5:44 to play. – 12:19 AM
“Russell Westbrook returns for the Lakers” might be the best Mavs news of a very rough third quarter. – 11:55 PM
Russell Westbrook hit up with a T. Same with Frank Vogel. Westbrook really irritated after that Luka foul. That being said, Lakers don’t handle their frustrations well at all. – 11:07 PM
You know that sound of anticipation and excitement a home Warriors crowd makes when a hot Steph Curry releases a 3? It’s pretty much the polar opposite from Lakers fans when Russell Westbrook lets it fly. – 10:53 PM
Lakers go small ball with LeBron James at the 5, Stanley Johnson at the 4, Austin Reaves at the 3, Malik Monk at the 2 and Russell Westbrook at the 1 to change things up against the Mavs. – 10:18 PM
Lakers’ starters vs. Dallas:
LeBron James
Stanley Johnson
Austin Reaves
Malik Monk
Russell Westbrook – 9:44 PM
Back to a small lineup with LeBron at center tonight for LAL:
Westbrook, Monk, Reaves, Johnson and LeBron
It’s the 30th different starting lineup of the season for this injury-plagued group. Johnson is the only Laker with a winning record as a starter (8-6). – 9:41 PM
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
LAL starters: James, Monk, Johnson, Reeves, Westbrook
9:15 tip @theeagledallas – 9:36 PM
Los Angeles’ most realistic option may ultimately be stretching Westbrook’s $47 million player option for the 2022-23 season. The Lakers have already shown a willingness to stretch Luol Deng’s contract, which finally slips off Los Angeles’ books this year, although that came under Mitch Kupchak’s stewardship. Stretching Westbrook, according to the strategist, would drop the Lakers to merely $2.5 million above the salary cap, which would allow them to sign a rotation piece to the non-taxpayer mid-level, and another player to the bi-annual exception. -via Bleacher Report / March 2, 2022
By Monday morning, Paul had spoken to Stephen A. Smith of ESPN, with the latter of whom saying on “First Take” that the super agent wanted to deny one specific part of that report (emphasis mine): “Rich Paul called me yesterday and asked me to quote him on this story about him, and Klutch Sports, and essentially them wanting the Lakers to trade Russell Westbrook and a first-round pick to Houston for John Wall. He wanted me to state emphatically that there was absolutely, positively no truth to that whatsoever. He never did that. He did not do that. The people who wrote the story never contacted him to get any kind of perspective from him on that. “It is an absolute lie, and he said ‘could you please do me a favor and quote me and tell the world that I specifically said that’s a damn lie. There is no truth. It never happened.’ Just for what it’s worth, that’s what Rich Paul says about these stories that have been put out there. Fair enough. So I quoted him.” -via Silverscreenandroll.com / February 22, 2022
In the wake of the Lakers not executing a transaction before last week’s NBA trade deadline, ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne reported that the Lakers trio of Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, and LeBron James will likely being playing together again next year. “I’ve even heard this phrasing of this is probably going to be the roster next year too. A lot of the minimum contract guys will change, but I think this is what they got.” -via Apple Podcasts / February 19, 2022