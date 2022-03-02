Steve Kerr: James Wiseman looks really good

Kendra Andrews: Kerr notes that Wiseman looks really good, and his conditioning is coming along. He also emphasized how much Wiseman needs reps. “Let’s temper the expectations.” He’s still considered day to day.
Source: Twitter @kendra__andrews
Source: Twitter @kendra__andrews
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green getting in some post practice work in Dallas after a 3-on-3 scrimmage that included James Wiseman pic.twitter.com/QnfT2dcNVE – 4:33 PM
Draymond Green getting in some post practice work in Dallas after a 3-on-3 scrimmage that included James Wiseman pic.twitter.com/QnfT2dcNVE – 4:33 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Moses Moody and Klay Thompson will both be listed as questionable vs Dallas, per Kerr. But both practiced today and seem to be trending toward playing. – 4:25 PM
Moses Moody and Klay Thompson will both be listed as questionable vs Dallas, per Kerr. But both practiced today and seem to be trending toward playing. – 4:25 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Kerr notes that Wiseman looks really good, and his conditioning is coming along. He also emphasized how much Wiseman needs reps. “Let’s temper the expectations.”
He’s still considered day to day. – 4:21 PM
Kerr notes that Wiseman looks really good, and his conditioning is coming along. He also emphasized how much Wiseman needs reps. “Let’s temper the expectations.”
He’s still considered day to day. – 4:21 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay and Draymond are both here in Dallas with the team and participated in practice.
Klay is questionable against Dallas. Draymond is out, but is “making strides” in his progress. Did some three on three scrimmaging with James Wiseman and Klay today. – 4:19 PM
Klay and Draymond are both here in Dallas with the team and participated in practice.
Klay is questionable against Dallas. Draymond is out, but is “making strides” in his progress. Did some three on three scrimmaging with James Wiseman and Klay today. – 4:19 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green is really “making strides”, per Kerr. Went through some 3-on-3 post practice with Wiseman. Big step. Klay Thompson is questionable for Mavericks game. – 4:17 PM
Draymond Green is really “making strides”, per Kerr. Went through some 3-on-3 post practice with Wiseman. Big step. Klay Thompson is questionable for Mavericks game. – 4:17 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr confirms that Klay Thompson and Draymond Green practice today in Dallas. Thompson is questionable for tomorrow, while Green continues to make strides. – 4:17 PM
Steve Kerr confirms that Klay Thompson and Draymond Green practice today in Dallas. Thompson is questionable for tomorrow, while Green continues to make strides. – 4:17 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors have lost six of their last eight games. But tonight’s loss to the T-Wolves, in which GSW allowed the most points by an opponent this season, was different.
“This was the first time I sensed there was a breakdown in connection,” Kerr said. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:16 AM
The Warriors have lost six of their last eight games. But tonight’s loss to the T-Wolves, in which GSW allowed the most points by an opponent this season, was different.
“This was the first time I sensed there was a breakdown in connection,” Kerr said. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:16 AM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Sean Miller just might give us his favorite Kerr Kriisa story!
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 12:01 AM
Sean Miller just might give us his favorite Kerr Kriisa story!
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 12:01 AM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Here’s other thing I wonder … OK, let’s say Warriors don’t win it all this year. Could they win it next year, with Klay stronger, Draymond hanging in there, Curry solid and Wiseman, Kuminga Poole, Wiggins getting better and contributing appropriately? – 11:58 PM
Here’s other thing I wonder … OK, let’s say Warriors don’t win it all this year. Could they win it next year, with Klay stronger, Draymond hanging in there, Curry solid and Wiseman, Kuminga Poole, Wiggins getting better and contributing appropriately? – 11:58 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said Moses Moody’s eye is swollen shut after taking this blow from Towns in the first half. “Pretty bad,” Kerr said. pic.twitter.com/Htf004xM8I – 10:54 PM
Steve Kerr said Moses Moody’s eye is swollen shut after taking this blow from Towns in the first half. “Pretty bad,” Kerr said. pic.twitter.com/Htf004xM8I – 10:54 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will meet the Warriors in Dallas. Klay may return. Does Kerr want Draymond around the team more?
“Yes” pic.twitter.com/nhbugKnABs – 10:53 PM
Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will meet the Warriors in Dallas. Klay may return. Does Kerr want Draymond around the team more?
“Yes” pic.twitter.com/nhbugKnABs – 10:53 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors coach Steve Kerr says he doesn’t feel like the team is connected right now. Added that there’s a certain spirit, energy missing from the group. – 10:53 PM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr says he doesn’t feel like the team is connected right now. Added that there’s a certain spirit, energy missing from the group. – 10:53 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steve Kerr said Moses Moody’s eye was swollen shut. The refs didn’t even take a second look at the play. – 10:52 PM
Steve Kerr said Moses Moody’s eye was swollen shut. The refs didn’t even take a second look at the play. – 10:52 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
The way this quarter is going for Warriors, Kerr would be wise to ride 30 for as long as this energy continues – 9:42 PM
The way this quarter is going for Warriors, Kerr would be wise to ride 30 for as long as this energy continues – 9:42 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Moses Moody won’t return to tonight’s game because of a left eye contusion. But earlier in the evening, Steve Kerr discussed why he’ll continue to start the rookie while Klay Thompson is out, and why Jordan Poole fits better in a sixth-man role.
https://t.co/iaysH5PgvS pic.twitter.com/kd2lJ6o2ni – 9:06 PM
Moses Moody won’t return to tonight’s game because of a left eye contusion. But earlier in the evening, Steve Kerr discussed why he’ll continue to start the rookie while Klay Thompson is out, and why Jordan Poole fits better in a sixth-man role.
https://t.co/iaysH5PgvS pic.twitter.com/kd2lJ6o2ni – 9:06 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Timberwolves stretch their lead to nine with 10 minutes left in the second quarter. Steve Kerr has seen enough, calls timeout after a D’Angelo Russell put-back. – 8:54 PM
Timberwolves stretch their lead to nine with 10 minutes left in the second quarter. Steve Kerr has seen enough, calls timeout after a D’Angelo Russell put-back. – 8:54 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr: “I love Patrick Beverly. He’s a total gamer…He’s a winner. He’s smart. He’s tough. He’s fun to coach against because he’s always yapping away and talking trash, but he’s one of those guys who embraces the competition. So I have great respect for him.” – 8:06 PM
Steve Kerr: “I love Patrick Beverly. He’s a total gamer…He’s a winner. He’s smart. He’s tough. He’s fun to coach against because he’s always yapping away and talking trash, but he’s one of those guys who embraces the competition. So I have great respect for him.” – 8:06 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr said the reason Moody is starting over Poole is for rebounding purposes.
“A lot of the games that Jordan has started we’ve had Otto (Porter Jr.) without a minutes restriction. If Otto was in the starting lineup that would change things from a rebounding perspective.” – 7:11 PM
Steve Kerr said the reason Moody is starting over Poole is for rebounding purposes.
“A lot of the games that Jordan has started we’ve had Otto (Porter Jr.) without a minutes restriction. If Otto was in the starting lineup that would change things from a rebounding perspective.” – 7:11 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr: “I love Pat Beverley. Total gamer.” Said PatBev is always yapping away, embraces competition, has his respect. “He’s like a guard version of Draymond.” – 6:41 PM
Kerr: “I love Pat Beverley. Total gamer.” Said PatBev is always yapping away, embraces competition, has his respect. “He’s like a guard version of Draymond.” – 6:41 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Moses Moody will start again tonight. Steve Kerr said it’s to have more size in the starting lineup and his preference to keep Jordan Poole in that sixth man role. He said he should’ve played Poole more in the first half the other night. – 6:35 PM
Moses Moody will start again tonight. Steve Kerr said it’s to have more size in the starting lineup and his preference to keep Jordan Poole in that sixth man role. He said he should’ve played Poole more in the first half the other night. – 6:35 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Same starters for the Warriors. Poole will be off the bench. Kerr said he wants Moody to start for size and rebounding. – 6:34 PM
Same starters for the Warriors. Poole will be off the bench. Kerr said he wants Moody to start for size and rebounding. – 6:34 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
James Wiseman will participate in workouts and scrimmages when traveling with the Warriors on their upcoming four-game road swing. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/27/jam… – 4:00 PM
James Wiseman will participate in workouts and scrimmages when traveling with the Warriors on their upcoming four-game road swing. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/27/jam… – 4:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
James Wiseman will participate in workouts and scrimmages when traveling with the Warriors on their upcoming four-game road swing. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/27/jam… – 7:00 AM
James Wiseman will participate in workouts and scrimmages when traveling with the Warriors on their upcoming four-game road swing. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/27/jam… – 7:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
James Wiseman will participate in workouts and scrimmages when traveling with the Warriors on their upcoming four-game road swing. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/27/jam… – 9:56 PM
James Wiseman will participate in workouts and scrimmages when traveling with the Warriors on their upcoming four-game road swing. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/27/jam… – 9:56 PM
More on this storyline
Anthony Slater: James Wiseman out pregame in Minnesota working on post moves/counters, pick-and-pops, etc. Here is a glimpse. pic.twitter.com/aofAE6yckB -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / March 1, 2022
Anthony Slater: James Wiseman is getting in a 3-on-3 scrimmage tonight in Minnesota and is moving well. Warriors remain unwilling to give any detailed update/target. Steve Kerr: “I’m going to continue to express what I’ve expressed in recent weeks. It’s day-to-day.” -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / February 28, 2022
Anthony Slater: James Wiseman will join the Warriors on this upcoming four-game road trip, doing scrimmages/work with team. That would rule him out of the four Santa Cruz games this week. Steve Kerr continues to maintain the “day-to-day” approach with Wiseman’s rehab, no target return. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / February 27, 2022