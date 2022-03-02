Thunder vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (19-42) play against the Denver Nuggets (25-25) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday March 2, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 39, Denver Nuggets 43 (Q2 05:33)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Michael Singer @msinger
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Singer @msinger
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Michael Singer @msinger
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
