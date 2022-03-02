Thunder vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Thunder vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Thunder vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

March 2, 2022- by

By |

The Oklahoma City Thunder (19-42) play against the Denver Nuggets (36-25) at Ball Arena

The Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $4,308,026 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $3,849,955 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday March 2, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Altitude
Away TV: Bally Sports OK
Home Radio: KKSE 92.5FM
Away Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Adam Mares
@Adam_Mares
Will Barton is going to break the record for most 3-point field goals in Denver Nuggets history today. pic.twitter.com/ESNYvgCNIs2:57 AM

Game previews

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home