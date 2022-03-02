Zion Williamson condition improving but remains out indefinitely

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
ICYMI: Pelicans’ update on Zion Williamson: pic.twitter.com/RfCZ0FmbRR – 4:12 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Pelicans say that Zion Williamson “remains out indefinitely.” But Pelicans noted that Zion “will gradually progress to full weight-bearing exercises and basketball activities” and shared that “recent imaging showed improved bone healing” in his right foot. – 4:06 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Zion Williamson remains out indefinitely, Pelicans say, but the club does report “improved bone healing of the fifth metatarsal in Williamson’s right foot.”
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pelicans say Zion Williamson had imaging recently that showed improved bone healing in his right foot.
Williamson will gradually progress to full weight-bearing exercise and basketball activities.
He remains out indefinitely. – 4:03 PM
The Pelicans say Zion Williamson had imaging recently that showed improved bone healing in his right foot.
Williamson will gradually progress to full weight-bearing exercise and basketball activities.
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans say Zion Williamson’s foot is showing improved bone healing. He will now progress to full weight-bearing exercises and basketball activities. – 4:03 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The New Orleans Pelicans just provided the following update: “Recent imaging showed improved bone healing of the fifth metatarsal in Zion Williamson’s right foot. He will gradually progress to full weight-bearing exercise and basketball activities. He remains out indefinitely.” – 4:02 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans announce a recent round of medical imaging showed “improved bone healing” in Zion’s right foot. He will progress to full weight-bearing activity but remains out indefinitely. – 4:01 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Pelicans say Zion Williamson is showing improved bone healing in right foot and will gradually progress to full weight-bearing exercise and basketball activity. – 4:01 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Injury report: Kings at New Orleans Pelicans
Kings: QUESTIONABLE – Richaun Holmes (back). OUT – Terence Davis (wrist).
Pelicans: OUT – Kira Lewis Jr. (knee); Larry Nancy Jr. (knee); Zion Williamson (foot). – 6:37 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Injury report: Kings at Pelicans
Kings: Not yet submitted.
Pelicans: OUT – Kira Lewis Jr. (knee); Larry Nancy Jr. (knee); Zion Williamson (foot). – 5:36 PM
Charania also had an update on Williamson’s outlook for the rest of the 2021-22 season. He doesn’t anticipate the former No. 1 pick playing anytime soon. “I haven’t gotten any sense that Zion Williamson is gonna play this season, and that definitely is alarming,” Charania added. -via The Spun / March 1, 2022
Brian Windhorst: A couple of weeks ago, the coaching staff and the players became aware not to expect Zion back for the foreseeable future. -via YouTube / February 17, 2022
Williamson was supposed to return to practice in December, but he began experiencing soreness in his right foot. That month, he flew to Los Angeles to have an injection to promote healing. It is possible he will need a second surgery on his right foot, sources said, but nothing has been decided. -via New Orleans Times-Picayune / February 16, 2022