2021-22 Giannis Antetokounmpo now has the best PER in NBA history

StatMuse: Nikola Jokic no longer has the highest PER season of all time. It’s now Giannis. 32.2 PER — Giannis this season 32.1 PER — Wilt in 1961-62 32.0 PER — Nikola Jokic this season pic.twitter.com/jl1CDGOznD
Source: Twitter @statmuse

JD Shaw @JShawNBA
NBA’s best from March 2:
– D. Mitchell: 37 pts, 10 ast, 2 stl
– B. Ingram: 33 pts, 6 ast, 15-19 fg
– M. Brogdon: 31 pts, 11 reb, 8 ast
– Giannis: 28 pts, 17 reb, 5 ast
– R. Gobert: 27 pts, 17 reb, 2 blk
– J. Harden: 26 pts, 9 reb, 9 ast
– Jr. Holiday: 25 pts, 6 reb, 11 ast – 11:13 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Good morning.
Giannis is now having the highest single-season PER of all time. pic.twitter.com/hMcSljXEgp10:41 AM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Isiah Thomas properly blasts Charles Oakley for disparaging Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘That dude would dog you’
https://t.co/Siggv22XsZ pic.twitter.com/YopvNjtxx210:20 AM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
There’s a reason we used this image, too, of “The Block” from the NBA Finals. The NBA used it, too, to introduce Giannis Antetokounmpo for its #NBA75 honor.
But…
Deandre Ayton feels it’s been mischaracterized. Interesting thought from the #Suns big.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n…10:20 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Had some fun doing this one:
“He do it better than ‘Bron do. You just gotta be aware of him at all times.”
How #Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo hunts down blocked shots ….
jsonline.com/story/sports/n…10:18 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Brandon Ingram last night:
✅ 33 PTS
✅ 5 REB
✅ 6 AST
✅ 15-19 FG
Only two players this season have scored more points while shooting a higher percentage from the field: Giannis Antetokounmpo (2x) and Domantas Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/XuKNXTvgxo9:41 AM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Call me crazy, but given that Jimmy Butler had no chance of beating Giannis for that jump ball I think Spo should have just had his defense set up in the halfcourt.
Up one, the goal is getting a stop, not a bucket. pic.twitter.com/yXRtG3azRI9:39 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Giannis Antetokounmpo last night:
✅ 28 PTS
✅ 17 REB
✅ 5 AST
It’s the 51st time Antetokounmpo has recorded at least 25p/15r/5a in a game, the seventh-most such games in NBA history.
Charles Barkley is the only player since the ABA-NBA merger to record more such games (66). pic.twitter.com/Snx1DHYsXR9:01 AM

Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
Great win!!! That’s why you play 48 minutes. #BuildGoodHabits pic.twitter.com/v4lJjKC9Na12:10 AM

StatMuse @statmuse
Nikola Jokic no longer has the highest PER season of all time. It’s now Giannis.
32.2 PER — Giannis this season
32.1 PER — Wilt in 1961-62
32.0 PER — Nikola Jokic this season pic.twitter.com/jl1CDGOznD11:43 PM

Lori Nickel @LoriNickel
Pandemonium as Giannis fights for the loose ball, wins the jump ball and Jrue scores the game winner with 1.7 ish left. pic.twitter.com/730haRlMbA10:28 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
FINAL: Bucks 120, Heat 119
– Antetokounmpo 28pts/17reb/5ast
– Middleton 26pts/4reb/3ast
– Holiday 25pts/6reb/11ast – 10:27 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Poor execution from the Heat. And we have a jump ball.
Giannis vs. Jimmy with 9.9 left. – 10:25 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The refs let them play and Giannis Antetokounmpo gets a jump ball with Jimmy Butler with 9.9 seconds left. – 10:25 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Antetokounmpo misses the easy one at the rim, but the Bucks get a steal and Middleton pulls up for a 3 in transition. What a wild couple of minutes.
Heat up, 119-118, with 13.5 seconds left. – 10:21 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Wow how’d Giannis miss?? – 10:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks cut the #Heat lead back under double digits with under five minutes to go in regulation.
Not surprisingly, it comes after Giannis Antetokounmpo gets to the rim and a steal. – 10:07 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton has cooled off in the second half, but Giannis Antetokounmpo is up to 20 points and 13 rebounds. Jrue Holiday has 18 points.
#Heat lead 104-99. – 9:56 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has played 20 minutes thus far, with only Grayson Allen (18) playing fewer.
#Bucks lead the #Heat 82-81 – 9:38 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Thought Antetokounmpo might have taken a knee to the wallabies there. But he gets called for his fourth personal foul instead. – 9:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Giannis called for his fourth foul with 4:50 left in the third quarter. – 9:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Giannis’ fourth foul, with 4:50 left in third. – 9:36 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Antetokounmpo whips a pass to the opposite corner to Wesley Matthews.
And that 3 gives the Bucks an 80-79 lead. – 9:35 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo gets to the free throw line for the first time at the 9:17 mark of the third quarter. – 9:25 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Giannis already having three fouls is something to monitor. He also had just four shot attempts in the first half. Good job by the Heat defense. That’s a big part of the formula. – 9:07 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Miami doing its best not to switch Tucker off Giannis. – 9:00 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo picks up his third personal foul on a charge with 8:57 left in the second quarter as he was attempting to kick it out to Grayson Allen for 3. – 8:46 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus draws the charge and Giannis picks up his third foul with 8:57 left in the first half. – 8:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Giannis with third foul four seconds after returning. – 8:45 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks up, 36-28, after one quarter. Middleton with 10pts/2ast. Portis with 8pts/2reb. Antetokounmpo with 7pts/4reb/2ast.
Advanced Stats
OffRtg: 138.5
DefRtg: 107.7
Net Rtg: +30.8
ORB%: 28.6%
DRB%: 76.5% – 8:38 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 4 points and hands out an assist in the final 2:06 and the #Bucks lead the #Heat 36-28 after one. – 8:35 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Giannis with the #ofcourse. Heat down 36-28 after one. – 8:35 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Those are two back-to-back possessions that really show Giannis Antetokounmpo’s growth offensively.
Finished with finesse after creating space on Bam Adebayo and then waits out the help defense and finds Serge Ibaka for an easy one at the rim. – 8:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Giannis second foul with 7:06 left in first period. – 8:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bucks now playing Giannis at center with Holiday, Middleton, Allen and Matthews around him. – 8:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bucks’ first 12 points on two Portis 3s and one apiece from Holiday and Giannis. Sustainable? – 8:14 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo draws fouls from P.J. Tucker and Bam Adebayo in the first 64 seconds of action. – 8:12 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Mike Budenholzer on Heat’s defensive approach vs. Giannis: “They give him a lot of attention and they also have good individual defenders.” – 6:20 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
First DeRozan, tonight Giannis and tomorrow Durant is expected to make his return against the Heat si.com/nba/heat/miami…4:43 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Giannis has made only 8 total baskets in 2 games vs the Heat this season. Monster game coming tonight? Or does Bam slow him down? – 12:07 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Kyle Kuzma is just 1/8 players averaging 20+ points and 10+ rebounds since January 1st.
Joel Embiid (33.4/11.5)
Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.7/11.4)
Luka Doncic (29.1/10.1)
Nikola Jokic (25.3/13.6)
KAT (24.5/10.1)
Sabonis (20.3/12.6)
Kyle Kuzma (21.8/10.0)
Julius Randle (20.1/10.5) pic.twitter.com/zR6THvSRZW11:08 AM

