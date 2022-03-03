2021-22 Giannis Antetokounmpo now has the best PER in NBA history

StatMuse: Nikola Jokic no longer has the highest PER season of all time. It’s now Giannis. 32.2 PER — Giannis this season 32.1 PER — Wilt in 1961-62 32.0 PER — Nikola Jokic this season pic.twitter.com/jl1CDGOznD
Source: Twitter @statmuse
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
NBA’s best from March 2:
– D. Mitchell: 37 pts, 10 ast, 2 stl
– B. Ingram: 33 pts, 6 ast, 15-19 fg
– M. Brogdon: 31 pts, 11 reb, 8 ast
– Giannis: 28 pts, 17 reb, 5 ast
– R. Gobert: 27 pts, 17 reb, 2 blk
– J. Harden: 26 pts, 9 reb, 9 ast
– Jr. Holiday: 25 pts, 6 reb, 11 ast – 11:13 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Good morning.
Giannis is now having the highest single-season PER of all time. pic.twitter.com/hMcSljXEgp – 10:41 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Isiah Thomas properly blasts Charles Oakley for disparaging Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘That dude would dog you’
https://t.co/Siggv22XsZ pic.twitter.com/YopvNjtxx2 – 10:20 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
There’s a reason we used this image, too, of “The Block” from the NBA Finals. The NBA used it, too, to introduce Giannis Antetokounmpo for its #NBA75 honor.
But…
Deandre Ayton feels it’s been mischaracterized. Interesting thought from the #Suns big.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 10:20 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Had some fun doing this one:
“He do it better than ‘Bron do. You just gotta be aware of him at all times.”
How #Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo hunts down blocked shots ….
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 10:18 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Brandon Ingram last night:
✅ 33 PTS
✅ 5 REB
✅ 6 AST
✅ 15-19 FG
Only two players this season have scored more points while shooting a higher percentage from the field: Giannis Antetokounmpo (2x) and Domantas Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/XuKNXTvgxo – 9:41 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Call me crazy, but given that Jimmy Butler had no chance of beating Giannis for that jump ball I think Spo should have just had his defense set up in the halfcourt.
Up one, the goal is getting a stop, not a bucket. pic.twitter.com/yXRtG3azRI – 9:39 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Giannis Antetokounmpo last night:
✅ 28 PTS
✅ 17 REB
✅ 5 AST
It’s the 51st time Antetokounmpo has recorded at least 25p/15r/5a in a game, the seventh-most such games in NBA history.
Charles Barkley is the only player since the ABA-NBA merger to record more such games (66). pic.twitter.com/Snx1DHYsXR – 9:01 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
Great win!!! That’s why you play 48 minutes. #BuildGoodHabits pic.twitter.com/v4lJjKC9Na – 12:10 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nikola Jokic no longer has the highest PER season of all time. It’s now Giannis.
32.2 PER — Giannis this season
32.1 PER — Wilt in 1961-62
32.0 PER — Nikola Jokic this season pic.twitter.com/jl1CDGOznD – 11:43 PM
Lori Nickel @LoriNickel
Pandemonium as Giannis fights for the loose ball, wins the jump ball and Jrue scores the game winner with 1.7 ish left. pic.twitter.com/730haRlMbA – 10:28 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The refs let them play and Giannis Antetokounmpo gets a jump ball with Jimmy Butler with 9.9 seconds left. – 10:25 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks cut the #Heat lead back under double digits with under five minutes to go in regulation.
Not surprisingly, it comes after Giannis Antetokounmpo gets to the rim and a steal. – 10:07 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton has cooled off in the second half, but Giannis Antetokounmpo is up to 20 points and 13 rebounds. Jrue Holiday has 18 points.
#Heat lead 104-99. – 9:56 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has played 20 minutes thus far, with only Grayson Allen (18) playing fewer.
#Bucks lead the #Heat 82-81 – 9:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Giannis called for his fourth foul with 4:50 left in the third quarter. – 9:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo gets to the free throw line for the first time at the 9:17 mark of the third quarter. – 9:25 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Giannis already having three fouls is something to monitor. He also had just four shot attempts in the first half. Good job by the Heat defense. That’s a big part of the formula. – 9:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus draws the charge and Giannis picks up his third foul with 8:57 left in the first half. – 8:45 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 4 points and hands out an assist in the final 2:06 and the #Bucks lead the #Heat 36-28 after one. – 8:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bucks now playing Giannis at center with Holiday, Middleton, Allen and Matthews around him. – 8:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bucks’ first 12 points on two Portis 3s and one apiece from Holiday and Giannis. Sustainable? – 8:14 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo draws fouls from P.J. Tucker and Bam Adebayo in the first 64 seconds of action. – 8:12 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Mike Budenholzer on Heat’s defensive approach vs. Giannis: “They give him a lot of attention and they also have good individual defenders.” – 6:20 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
First DeRozan, tonight Giannis and tomorrow Durant is expected to make his return against the Heat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 4:43 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Kyle Kuzma is just 1/8 players averaging 20+ points and 10+ rebounds since January 1st.
Joel Embiid (33.4/11.5)
Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.7/11.4)
Luka Doncic (29.1/10.1)
Nikola Jokic (25.3/13.6)
KAT (24.5/10.1)
Sabonis (20.3/12.6)
Kyle Kuzma (21.8/10.0)
Julius Randle (20.1/10.5) pic.twitter.com/zR6THvSRZW – 11:08 AM
