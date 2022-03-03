Brad Stevens on Jaylen Brown's injury: 'It doesn't look like a long-term thing'

Chris Forsberg: Brad Stevens on @Toucherandrich on Jaylen Brown’s ankle: “I think he’s doing better than I originally thought when I saw him go down. He’s going to be constantly reevaluated over the next couple days … But it doesn’t look like a long-term thing.”
Source: Twitter @ChrisForsberg_
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Per Celtics, Jaylen Brown (Right Ankle Sprain) is OUT for Thursday game vs Memphis. – 5:33 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Though he was doubtful to begin with, the Celtics have now ruled Jaylen Brown out of Thursday’s game against Memphis because of a sprained right ankle. – 5:20 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
The Celtics have ruled Jaylen Brown out of Thursday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies with his right ankle sprain. – 5:00 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics say Jaylen Brown is out for tomorrow’s game against Memphis with a right ankle sprain. Brown suffered the injury last night in Boston’s win over Atlanta. – 4:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said that Jaylen Brown had “some swelling and some pain’ in his sprained right ankle. Brown did not practice today and is unlikely to play tomorrow against the Grizzlies. But Udoka said “it doesn’t look like anythign major where he’ll be out for weeks.” – 12:50 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown did NOT practice today and is unlikely for Thursday against #Grizzlies. Udoka said swelling and pain increased but ankle sprain is not severe. He could be back soon. #Celtics. – 12:45 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Ime Udoka said Jaylen Brown had “some swelling, some pain … more so than last night.” Still says it’s nothing long term. – 12:44 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka says Jaylen Brown is unlikely to play tomorrow and it’s nothing long-term. Calls it a day-to-day thing and “it doesn’t look like anything major where he’ll be out for weeks” – 12:44 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka said Jaylen Brown was out of practice today. He’s unlikely to play tomorrow but is day to day as he deals with soreness from his right ankle sprain. – 12:43 PM
More on this storyline
Jay King: Jaylen Brown has been ruled out of tomorrow’s game against Memphis, per the Celtics. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / March 2, 2022
Adam Himmelsbach: Jaylen Brown has a right ankle injury and won’t return, per Celtics. -via Twitter @AdamHimmelsbach / March 1, 2022