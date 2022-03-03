Bradley Beal confirms Wizards tried to acquire Domantas Sabonis

Wayne Cole: Beal confirmed the Wizards tried to acquire Domantas Sabonis.
Source: Twitter @waynec0le
Source: Twitter @waynec0le
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bradley Beal: Fair to say I’m leaning toward re-signing with the Wizards nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/03/bra… – 2:02 PM
Bradley Beal: Fair to say I’m leaning toward re-signing with the Wizards nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/03/bra… – 2:02 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Say hello to Bradley Beal (@Bradley Beal) and his new friend. #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/7WtNaFuqSD – 12:51 PM
Say hello to Bradley Beal (@Bradley Beal) and his new friend. #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/7WtNaFuqSD – 12:51 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Current cast situation Beal is working with pic.twitter.com/ipJZL7k5CJ – 12:51 PM
Current cast situation Beal is working with pic.twitter.com/ipJZL7k5CJ – 12:51 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
When Bradley Beal was asked just now if “it’s fair” to say that he’s leaning toward re-signing with the Wizards this offseason, Beal responded, “That’s fair.” – 12:47 PM
When Bradley Beal was asked just now if “it’s fair” to say that he’s leaning toward re-signing with the Wizards this offseason, Beal responded, “That’s fair.” – 12:47 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Beal tells @Neil Dalal it’s “fair” that he re-signs with the Wizards this summer. – 12:47 PM
Beal tells @Neil Dalal it’s “fair” that he re-signs with the Wizards this summer. – 12:47 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Asked if it’s fair to say he’s leaning towards re-signing with the Wizards, Bradley Beal nods. “That’s fair.” – 12:45 PM
Asked if it’s fair to say he’s leaning towards re-signing with the Wizards, Bradley Beal nods. “That’s fair.” – 12:45 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal when asked if it’s fair to say he’s leaning towards re-signing: “That’s fair, that’s fair.” – 12:44 PM
Bradley Beal when asked if it’s fair to say he’s leaning towards re-signing: “That’s fair, that’s fair.” – 12:44 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Beal says Rui Hachimura needs to shoot more, He loves that he competes and he is happy to see Rui’s confidence. – 12:42 PM
Beal says Rui Hachimura needs to shoot more, He loves that he competes and he is happy to see Rui’s confidence. – 12:42 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal on Rui Hachimura’s improved 3-point shooting: “I love it. He needs to shoot more.” – 12:40 PM
Bradley Beal on Rui Hachimura’s improved 3-point shooting: “I love it. He needs to shoot more.” – 12:40 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Bradley Beal: “It’s a big summer and I’m excited for”. #DCAboveAll – 12:39 PM
Bradley Beal: “It’s a big summer and I’m excited for”. #DCAboveAll – 12:39 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
When asked for the most important factors in deciding his future, Bradley Beal said winning and the organization’s role in the community.
“It’s a big summer and I’m excited for it. Ted, Tommy, we all are.” – 12:39 PM
When asked for the most important factors in deciding his future, Bradley Beal said winning and the organization’s role in the community.
“It’s a big summer and I’m excited for it. Ted, Tommy, we all are.” – 12:39 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Beal says he admires Coach Wes Unseld Jr for his communication his intelligence and how he handles adversity. “We all know being in the first seat is tough” he says huge respect for coach. – 12:33 PM
Beal says he admires Coach Wes Unseld Jr for his communication his intelligence and how he handles adversity. “We all know being in the first seat is tough” he says huge respect for coach. – 12:33 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal says not playing the rest of this season will allow him more time to consider his future and also sit back and watch the roster/young players develop. Called it a blessing in disguise, in that regard. More time to make an important decision. – 12:32 PM
Bradley Beal says not playing the rest of this season will allow him more time to consider his future and also sit back and watch the roster/young players develop. Called it a blessing in disguise, in that regard. More time to make an important decision. – 12:32 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Beal says his injury was a blessing in disguise, it’s allowed young guys to develop. – 12:30 PM
Beal says his injury was a blessing in disguise, it’s allowed young guys to develop. – 12:30 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Beal says Porzingis can be exceptional for us, Beal also talked about his size and skill set . He also says KP told him he loves playing in the post. – 12:26 PM
Beal says Porzingis can be exceptional for us, Beal also talked about his size and skill set . He also says KP told him he loves playing in the post. – 12:26 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal on Kristaps Porzingis: “Just imagine him and Gaff out there. That’s going to be sick. Then, you’ve got Kuz at 6’9, 6-10. We’ve got great size. We’ve never had that.” – 12:25 PM
Bradley Beal on Kristaps Porzingis: “Just imagine him and Gaff out there. That’s going to be sick. Then, you’ve got Kuz at 6’9, 6-10. We’ve got great size. We’ve never had that.” – 12:25 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal says he considers his 2021-22 as an “up-and-down” year and “incomplete.” He’s frustrated he only got to play 40 games and wishes he could still be out there to finish it out. – 12:23 PM
Bradley Beal says he considers his 2021-22 as an “up-and-down” year and “incomplete.” He’s frustrated he only got to play 40 games and wishes he could still be out there to finish it out. – 12:23 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Bradley Beal is talking to the media right now.
He says it’s frustrating not being out there and also sounds like his recovery is going well. #DCAboveAll – 12:22 PM
Bradley Beal is talking to the media right now.
He says it’s frustrating not being out there and also sounds like his recovery is going well. #DCAboveAll – 12:22 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Bradley Beal: “I definetely want to be out there. It’s frustrated. Always is challenging to watch”. #DCAboveAll – 12:20 PM
Bradley Beal: “I definetely want to be out there. It’s frustrated. Always is challenging to watch”. #DCAboveAll – 12:20 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards star Bradley Beal will address the media today for the first time since his season-ending wrist surgery. – 10:01 AM
Wizards star Bradley Beal will address the media today for the first time since his season-ending wrist surgery. – 10:01 AM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal will talk to the media today for the first time since the Clippers loss over a month ago
Since then he has had season-ending wrist surgery and the Wizards acquired Kristaps Porzingis – 9:57 AM
Bradley Beal will talk to the media today for the first time since the Clippers loss over a month ago
Since then he has had season-ending wrist surgery and the Wizards acquired Kristaps Porzingis – 9:57 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Brandon Ingram last night:
✅ 33 PTS
✅ 5 REB
✅ 6 AST
✅ 15-19 FG
Only two players this season have scored more points while shooting a higher percentage from the field: Giannis Antetokounmpo (2x) and Domantas Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/XuKNXTvgxo – 9:41 AM
Brandon Ingram last night:
✅ 33 PTS
✅ 5 REB
✅ 6 AST
✅ 15-19 FG
Only two players this season have scored more points while shooting a higher percentage from the field: Giannis Antetokounmpo (2x) and Domantas Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/XuKNXTvgxo – 9:41 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Brandon Ingram leads blowout win as Pelicans bury Kings in Western Conference play-in race. Here’s what Alvin Gentry, De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis had to say after the game.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 12:21 AM
Brandon Ingram leads blowout win as Pelicans bury Kings in Western Conference play-in race. Here’s what Alvin Gentry, De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis had to say after the game.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 12:21 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
“We control our future and we’ve got to win as many games as we can these last 18. Today was an important one. We’re going to see them again in a week and tomorrow (vs. Spurs) is a must-win. These are the teams we’re fighting to get into that play-in spot.” — Domantas Sabonis – 10:31 PM
“We control our future and we’ve got to win as many games as we can these last 18. Today was an important one. We’re going to see them again in a week and tomorrow (vs. Spurs) is a must-win. These are the teams we’re fighting to get into that play-in spot.” — Domantas Sabonis – 10:31 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis hits the cutting Fox to get the Kings on the board in the third. – 9:21 PM
Sabonis hits the cutting Fox to get the Kings on the board in the third. – 9:21 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Halftime: Brandon Ingram is on one with 24 points on 11-of-15 shooting and the Pelicans lead the Kings 65-61 at the half. De’Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes and Domantas Sabonis helped the Kings shoot 51.1%, but the Pelicans are shooting 57.8%. – 9:06 PM
Halftime: Brandon Ingram is on one with 24 points on 11-of-15 shooting and the Pelicans lead the Kings 65-61 at the half. De’Aaron Fox, Harrison Barnes and Domantas Sabonis helped the Kings shoot 51.1%, but the Pelicans are shooting 57.8%. – 9:06 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jose Alvarado chased De’Aaron Fox up the court, switched onto Donte DiVincenzo, then rotated a third time to take a charge against Domantas Sabonis.
Just beautiful. – 8:54 PM
Jose Alvarado chased De’Aaron Fox up the court, switched onto Donte DiVincenzo, then rotated a third time to take a charge against Domantas Sabonis.
Just beautiful. – 8:54 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I know it’s been a debate that I’ve largely avoided on Kings Twitter recently…
As much as I love Tyrese, I don’t know how anyone isn’t excited by Domantas Sabonis & how he has immediately made this team better. – 8:49 PM
I know it’s been a debate that I’ve largely avoided on Kings Twitter recently…
As much as I love Tyrese, I don’t know how anyone isn’t excited by Domantas Sabonis & how he has immediately made this team better. – 8:49 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Sabonis is such a game-changer. Offense is getting some great looks in the first half. – 8:47 PM
Sabonis is such a game-changer. Offense is getting some great looks in the first half. – 8:47 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Five first quarter assists from Domantas Sabonis and 10 points from De’Aaron Fox help give the Kings a 33-31 lead in New Orleans after the opening quarter. – 8:36 PM
Five first quarter assists from Domantas Sabonis and 10 points from De’Aaron Fox help give the Kings a 33-31 lead in New Orleans after the opening quarter. – 8:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis has 4 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds with 2:22 remaining in the 1Q. – 8:28 PM
Sabonis has 4 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds with 2:22 remaining in the 1Q. – 8:28 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at New Orleans Pelicans – 3/2:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
C – Domantas Sabonis – 7:34 PM
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at New Orleans Pelicans – 3/2:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
C – Domantas Sabonis – 7:34 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Pelicans:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
C – Domantas Sabonis – 7:32 PM
Kings starters vs. Pelicans:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
C – Domantas Sabonis – 7:32 PM
More on this storyline
The Pacers and Phoenix Suns had brief dialogue around Sabonis and Deandre Ayton, multiple sources say. It did not get far, sources say, and may have been mostly informal and broadly exploratory — and aimed at the future rather than anything now. No formal offer was ever made by either side. The Kings coming with Haliburton rendered everything else moot for the Pacers. The Suns not immediately hanging up the phone and tossing it out a high-story window at the prospect of shaking anything up — even in the offseason — is notable, though. -via ESPN / February 11, 2022
Scott Agness: Rick Carlisle acknowledges the Pacers “major trade” made today. “Domas Sabonis has been amazing to work with the last few months. Justin Holiday, his career speaks for himself. … And Jeremy Lamb is a pro and a very accomplished player. “We’ll miss them.” -via Twitter @ScottAgness / February 8, 2022
San Amick: One minor update on the Kings-Pacers specifics: The second rounder that goes to Sacramento is 2023. It conveys if it’s 31-55, source says -via Twitter @sam_amick / February 8, 2022