Bradley Beal says it's fair to say he's leaning towards re-signing with Wizards

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bradley Beal: Fair to say I’m leaning toward re-signing with the Wizards nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/03/bra… – 2:02 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Say hello to Bradley Beal (@Bradley Beal) and his new friend. #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/7WtNaFuqSD – 12:51 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Current cast situation Beal is working with pic.twitter.com/ipJZL7k5CJ – 12:51 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
When Bradley Beal was asked just now if “it’s fair” to say that he’s leaning toward re-signing with the Wizards this offseason, Beal responded, “That’s fair.” – 12:47 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Beal tells @Neil Dalal it’s “fair” that he re-signs with the Wizards this summer. – 12:47 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Asked if it’s fair to say he’s leaning towards re-signing with the Wizards, Bradley Beal nods. “That’s fair.” – 12:45 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal when asked if it’s fair to say he’s leaning towards re-signing: “That’s fair, that’s fair.” – 12:44 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Beal says Rui Hachimura needs to shoot more, He loves that he competes and he is happy to see Rui’s confidence. – 12:42 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal on Rui Hachimura’s improved 3-point shooting: “I love it. He needs to shoot more.” – 12:40 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Bradley Beal: “It’s a big summer and I’m excited for”. #DCAboveAll – 12:39 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
When asked for the most important factors in deciding his future, Bradley Beal said winning and the organization’s role in the community.
“It’s a big summer and I’m excited for it. Ted, Tommy, we all are.” – 12:39 PM
When asked for the most important factors in deciding his future, Bradley Beal said winning and the organization’s role in the community.
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Beal says he admires Coach Wes Unseld Jr for his communication his intelligence and how he handles adversity. “We all know being in the first seat is tough” he says huge respect for coach. – 12:33 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Beal says his injury was a blessing in disguise, it’s allowed young guys to develop. – 12:30 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Beal says Porzingis can be exceptional for us, Beal also talked about his size and skill set . He also says KP told him he loves playing in the post. – 12:26 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal on Kristaps Porzingis: “Just imagine him and Gaff out there. That’s going to be sick. Then, you’ve got Kuz at 6’9, 6-10. We’ve got great size. We’ve never had that.” – 12:25 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal says he considers his 2021-22 as an “up-and-down” year and “incomplete.” He’s frustrated he only got to play 40 games and wishes he could still be out there to finish it out. – 12:23 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Bradley Beal is talking to the media right now.
He says it’s frustrating not being out there and also sounds like his recovery is going well. #DCAboveAll – 12:22 PM
Bradley Beal is talking to the media right now.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Bradley Beal: “I definetely want to be out there. It’s frustrated. Always is challenging to watch”. #DCAboveAll – 12:20 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards star Bradley Beal will address the media today for the first time since his season-ending wrist surgery. – 10:01 AM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal will talk to the media today for the first time since the Clippers loss over a month ago
Since then he has had season-ending wrist surgery and the Wizards acquired Kristaps Porzingis – 9:57 AM
Bradley Beal will talk to the media today for the first time since the Clippers loss over a month ago
More on this storyline
Chase Hughes: Bradley Beal says not playing the rest of this season will allow him more time to consider his future and also sit back and watch the roster/young players develop. Called it a blessing in disguise, in that regard. More time to make an important decision. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / March 3, 2022
Brian Windhorst: So here’s the question that executives are starting to ask themselves… Are the Wizards in a position where they want to give Bradley Beal a five-year, $200 million contract? -via Spotify / January 8, 2022
Neil Dalal: Tommy Sheppard on ESPN 980 earlier if Bradley Beal hits unrestricted free agency in the summer “We’ve had great dialogue and constant dialogue about where we are, where we’re headed and I’m not concerned.” -via Twitter @NeilDalal96 / December 31, 2021