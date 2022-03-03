CJ McCollum on improved play: I'm the primary ball handler now, before, it was Damian Lillard

In CJ McCollum’s first 8½ seasons, he shared a backcourt with one of the greatest guards of this generation. McCollum’s partnership with Damian Lillard was successful — together, they reached the playoffs in eight consecutive seasons, including a trip to the Western Conference finals in 2019 — but it required sacrifice. Lillard was the team’s lead guard. In New Orleans, McCollum has taken on that role.
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Best scoring averages in Pelicans’ history
Anthony Davis: 23.7 ppg
DeMarcus Cousins: 25.0 ppg
Zion Williamson: 25.7 ppg
CJ McCOLLUM: 26.6 ppg (on 51.9 percent shooting)
Only eight games, but what a start. – 3:44 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
— CJ McCollum finding his role in New Orleans
(OUR $1/MONTH PROMO IS STILL AVAILABLE IN THE STORY) theathletic.com/3161906/2022/0…
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
Christian Clark @cclark_13
In three games after the ASB, the Pelicans have scored 117, 123 and 125 points. With CJ McCollum at lead guard, New Orleans’ offense is rolling. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 11:04 AM
In three games after the ASB, the Pelicans have scored 117, 123 and 125 points. With CJ McCollum at lead guard, New Orleans’ offense is rolling. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 11:04 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pelicans have won their last 3 games by a combined 73 points.
I’d say the CJ McCollum trade has worked out pretty well so far. – 10:20 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 3rd: Pelicans 96, Kings 82
Ingram 28 pts (13-17 FG)
McCollum 17 pts & 6 assts
Valanciunas 15 pts & 11 rebs
Pels held the Kings to 21 points in the period. They’re also shooting 59.1 percent from the field thru 3 quarters. – 9:50 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans offense is really something to watch with the addition of McCollum. – 9:40 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Pick-and-roll artistry from McCollum and Valanciunas gives JV another layup. #Pelicans are starting to create some separation after Kings have been tough to leave behind all night – 9:35 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Pelicans 65, Kings 61
Ingram 24 pts (11-15 FG)
Valanciunas 11 pts & 8 rebs
McCollum 10 pts & 4 assts
Pels shot 57.8 percent from the field, but they also turned it over 10 times. Gotta take care of some of the sloppiness on offense. – 9:07 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns are still heavily favored tonight because of how depleted the Blazers are. Portland started Anfernee Simons, C.J. Elleby, Keon Johnson, Josh Hart and Drew Eubanks in its last game. Missing Bledsoe, Ingles, Lillard, Little, Louzada, Nurkic and Winslow tonight. – 4:33 PM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
My time working with @SpecialOlympics athletes since college has been some of the most rewarding experiences of my life. Join me in creating socially inclusive schools, workplaces, and communities for all. Visit https://t.co/DRfzL5CioQ to take the pledge. #PledgeToInclude pic.twitter.com/TYkhLTqaOg – 2:57 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report:
Bledsoe (left Achilles; tendinopathy), Ingles (left knee recovery), Lillard (core muscle recovery), Little (left shoulder recovery), Louzada (left knee recovery), Nurkic (left foot; plantar fasciitis) and Winslow (right Achilles) are out for Wed.’s game. – 6:35 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles), Joe Ingles (left knee), Damian Lillard (core muscle), Nassir Little (left shoulder), Didi Louzada (left knee), Jusuf Nurkic (left foot) and Justise Winslow (right Achilles) are out for Wednesday’s game in Phoenix. – 6:27 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant doing the Damian Lillard “bombs away” after hitting his third 3-ball. Intensity is high in this game – 8:59 PM
