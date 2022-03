CJ McCollum on improved play: I'm the primary ball handler now, before, it was Damian Lillard

In CJ McCollum’s first 8½ seasons, he shared a backcourt with one of the greatest guards of this generation. McCollum’s partnership with Damian Lillard was successful — together, they reached the playoffs in eight consecutive seasons, including a trip to the Western Conference finals in 2019 — but it required sacrifice. Lillard was the team’s lead guard. In New Orleans, McCollum has taken on that role Source: CHRISTIAN CLARK @ New Orleans Times-Picayune