Davis Bertans: 'If the Russians cross the line with our borders, it's basically World War III'

How are your family and friends holding up in Latvia since Russia invaded Ukraine? Davis Bertans: Right now, everybody is pretty calm. If the Russians cross the line with our borders, it’s basically World War III. I don’t think anybody is going for it or looking for it, especially them. In that sense, it seems pretty safe right now. But you never know what (Putin) is thinking. It seems like he’s been pushed in a corner right now against the wall. I don’t think anybody has a clue on what he’s willing to do or capable of doing
Source: Mark Medina @ NBA.com
With Mavs forward Davis Bertans growing up in Latvia, I talked to Bertans on Russia invading Ukraine, his family’s contingency plans if Latvia gets attacked, growing up in Latvia after gaining independence from the former Soviet Union & more https://t.co/JWapmRv0JV pic.twitter.com/v3kqWi9MGf – 10:26 AM
This isn’t Bertans’ night so far. Through three quarters 0-4, all of them 3-pointers. – 12:01 AM
While we certainly don’t yet know how it will work out, the first few weeks of the KP for Dinwiddie/Bertans deal is why it (any trade) had to happen.
Dinwiddie and Bertans have both played significant roles in wins.
KP hasn’t played yet. – 11:09 PM
More on this storyline
Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas, who is from Lithuania, along Russia’s western border, said a day after the invasion began last week that “war is not the solution.” He spoke out again on Wednesday. “As we talked last time, it’s a big mess,” Valanciunas said. “We’re just trying to bring more attention. The enemy is still out there. Innocent people are still dying. The whole world is talking about sanctions, support, prayers — but something else has to be done because the war is still going on. “It’s been a tough seven days now. Every time looking at your phone and seeing what’s going on out there — it’s shocking.” -via ESPN / March 3, 2022
For their part, two Ukrainians of the NBA, Alex Len and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, issued a statement regarding the war in their homeland. “A great tragedy befell our dear homeland Ukraine. We categorically condemn the war,” the statement begins. “Ukraine is a peaceful, sovereign state inhabited by people who want to decide their own destiny.” -via BasketNews / March 3, 2022