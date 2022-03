Davis Bertans: 'If the Russians cross the line with our borders, it's basically World War III'

Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas, who is from Lithuania, along Russia’s western border, said a day after the invasion began last week that “war is not the solution.” He spoke out again on Wednesday. “As we talked last time, it’s a big mess,” Valanciunas said. “We’re just trying to bring more attention. The enemy is still out there. Innocent people are still dying. The whole world is talking about sanctions, support, prayers — but something else has to be done because the war is still going on . “It’s been a tough seven days now. Every time looking at your phone and seeing what’s going on out there — it’s shocking.” -via ESPN / March 3, 2022