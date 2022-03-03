DeMar DeRozan expected to be named East Player of the Month

Chris Haynes: Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is expected to be named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for February, league sources tell @YahooSports.
StatMuse @statmuse
DeMar DeRozan averaged 34.2 points on 55.3% shooting in February.
That’s the most PPG on 55 FG% in a month since Michael Jordan in March 1992. pic.twitter.com/t2C3sR92OB – 3:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bam Adebayo a finalist for NBA East Player of Month for February that went to DeMar DeRozan. – 3:07 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić and Chicago Bulls swingman DeMar DeRozan have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in February. pic.twitter.com/G3T4EVLxrU – 3:01 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
DeMar DeRozan is your Eastern Conference Player of the Month
He averaged 34.2 points (1st in East), 6.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists with 55.3/40/87.7 percent shooting splits (63% TS) in 13 February games. Bulls went 8-5
Monster month. Made some history. Got some hardware – 3:01 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month: pic.twitter.com/u6lY5TTI6q – 3:00 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić and Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month, respectively, for games played in February. pic.twitter.com/E5WZpU22Uy – 3:00 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Dallas’ Luka Doncic and Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan were just named Western and Eastern Conference Player of the Month by the NBA.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is expected to be named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for February, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 1:49 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
And @John Hollinger: bit.ly/36TpL13
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
theathletic.com/3143728/2022/0…
