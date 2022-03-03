Derrick Rose hints at return this season

Knicks injured point guard Derrick Rose released an inspirational video in which he indicates he’s not giving up on returning this season.
Source: Marc Berman @ New York Post
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Derrick Rose posts inspiring video saying he will have the last laugh in hint of return #Knicks #NBA nypost.com/2022/03/03/der… – 2:23 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
From his wife, a message from Derrick Rose that he isn’t done fighting. Remember, he did say he’d “Tom Brady this thing.” instagram.com/tv/CanwIk2D-P7… – 10:49 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Strong message from Derrick Rose, who underwent procedure last week to address skin infection in surgically repaired ankle: pic.twitter.com/rqeHZ4HewS – 10:36 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Obi Toppin should be applying medicine to Derrick Rose’s ankle. He has been sprinting the floor tonight with Harden or Shake Milton chasing him and Quickley and Cam have not tried once to find him. – 8:29 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Thibodeau asked for clarity on Derrick Rose’s infection:
“I’m not quite sure exactly what it is other than it’s some type of infection.”
He said there will be an update in 7 to 10 days. – 1:15 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Thibs say there could be an update on Derrick Rose in 7-10 days. Rose is out following a procedure to address a skin infection on his ankle, which was surgically repaired in late December. – 12:55 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Thibodeau said there may be an update on Derrick Rose in 7-10 days. Rose is out following a procedure to address a skin infection on his ankle, which was surgically repaired in late December. – 12:45 PM
Jonah Ballow @jonahballow
Derrick Rose MVP season vs. Ja Morant this season pic.twitter.com/FmTdcD7cBf – 9:14 PM
More on this storyline
“The goal is to come back stronger, come back with more knowledge, more discipline, more determination, more willpower,’’ Rose said in the video, which appears to be filmed inside a moving vehicle. “Everything. Because motherf–ker’s think it’s sweet. ‘Ah man you’re having surgery again. You probably think about calling it a wrap.’ Ha ha, jokes on you.” -via New York Post / March 3, 2022
Marc Berman: I asked Thibodeau pregame if expects DRose back in March since it’s a skin-infection procedure: “Yeah, I wish I could answer that, but I can’t. Obviously, he needs some time right now. You just have to sort of let him go through it and be patient with it.” -via Twitter @NYPost_Berman / February 27, 2022