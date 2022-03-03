Frank Vogel on when Kendrick Nunn might take next step: I'm not really sure

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
My apologizes. I got it wrong. It’s not Kendrick Nunn that Frank Vogel expects back this season it’s Anthony Davis. My bad. – 8:43 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on how close Kendrick Nunn is to the next step: “I’m not really sure, to be honest.” – 8:35 PM
More on this storyline
Dave McMenamin: Avery Bradley (knee) is out tomorrow vs LAC, per Frank Vogel. The coach also said Kendrick Nunn (knee) has begun the ramp-up process again, but remains out. Carmelo Anthony (hamstring) was a full practice participant and is probable. Anthony Davis (foot) is off his crutches. -via Twitter @mcten / February 24, 2022
Dave McMenamin: Frank Vogel says it’s “likely” Kendrick Nunn will not be able to make his season debut before March, however he said there is still optimism that Nunn will play sometime this season. -via Twitter @mcten / February 8, 2022