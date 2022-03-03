Grizzlies vs. Celtics: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (43-20) play against the Boston Celtics (27-27) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday March 3, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 45, Boston Celtics 47 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Celtics go into halftime with a two point lead over Memphis 45-47 – 8:47 PM
Celtics go into halftime with a two point lead over Memphis 45-47 – 8:47 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime: Celtics 47 Grizzlies 45
Boston: 41% Grizzlies 35% shooting
Celtics giving the Grizzlies jumpers and trying to take away the Grizzlies’ paint scoring. – 8:47 PM
Halftime: Celtics 47 Grizzlies 45
Boston: 41% Grizzlies 35% shooting
Celtics giving the Grizzlies jumpers and trying to take away the Grizzlies’ paint scoring. – 8:47 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Clarke with the defensive rebound
Ja kicks it to Melton
Knockdown corner 3 from melton
Memphis goes on a 9-0 run to tie the game 45-45 before Boston calls a timeout – 8:45 PM
Clarke with the defensive rebound
Ja kicks it to Melton
Knockdown corner 3 from melton
Memphis goes on a 9-0 run to tie the game 45-45 before Boston calls a timeout – 8:45 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
You will watch the video of the Ja Morant dunk and it was amazing and somehow even more amazing in person – 8:45 PM
You will watch the video of the Ja Morant dunk and it was amazing and somehow even more amazing in person – 8:45 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
This is every. single. game. TNT gets to see the show tonight. Ja Morant has games that could be some dudes’ season highlight tape – 8:43 PM
This is every. single. game. TNT gets to see the show tonight. Ja Morant has games that could be some dudes’ season highlight tape – 8:43 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ja Morant has risen folks AWESOME lob dunk from Jaafter forcing the steal defensively
Awesome two way Playmaking!!!
Assisted by yours truly Slo Mo – 8:43 PM
Ja Morant has risen folks AWESOME lob dunk from Jaafter forcing the steal defensively
Awesome two way Playmaking!!!
Assisted by yours truly Slo Mo – 8:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics just blew a nine point lead in less than two minutes to close the first half. – 8:43 PM
Celtics just blew a nine point lead in less than two minutes to close the first half. – 8:43 PM
Jonah Ballow @jonahballow
I want to buy Grizzlies season tickets and I live in Connecticut. – 8:43 PM
I want to buy Grizzlies season tickets and I live in Connecticut. – 8:43 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown standing and watching the game from the corner pic.twitter.com/ak6p5xmniE – 8:42 PM
Jaylen Brown standing and watching the game from the corner pic.twitter.com/ak6p5xmniE – 8:42 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jaren mixes it up & goes right for the second time
He has 11 tonight
40-45 Boston with 1:49 left in the second quarter – 8:42 PM
Jaren mixes it up & goes right for the second time
He has 11 tonight
40-45 Boston with 1:49 left in the second quarter – 8:42 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant just had to make sure he made good on his promise of must-see TV. – 8:42 PM
Ja Morant just had to make sure he made good on his promise of must-see TV. – 8:42 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Great move on the drive & reverse layup fro Kyle Anderson
Unsung hero tonight thus far keeping Memphis in this game when he’s in
38-45 Boston – 8:40 PM
Great move on the drive & reverse layup fro Kyle Anderson
Unsung hero tonight thus far keeping Memphis in this game when he’s in
38-45 Boston – 8:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Grant just had a look many have had when Kyle Anderson makes one of his signature Slo-Mo plays. – 8:40 PM
Grant just had a look many have had when Kyle Anderson makes one of his signature Slo-Mo plays. – 8:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics bigs have done a really good job keeping their hands high vs Morant, while keeping their bodies off him when they switch. – 8:38 PM
The Celtics bigs have done a really good job keeping their hands high vs Morant, while keeping their bodies off him when they switch. – 8:38 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Grant Williams has hit his first three from deep, he’s passed Luke Kennard for 2nd in the NBA.
NBA – 3-Point Shooting – Real Time
1. P.J. Tucker, Mia .452
2. G. WILLIAMS, BOS .447
3. Luke Kennard , LAC .444 – 8:36 PM
Grant Williams has hit his first three from deep, he’s passed Luke Kennard for 2nd in the NBA.
NBA – 3-Point Shooting – Real Time
1. P.J. Tucker, Mia .452
2. G. WILLIAMS, BOS .447
3. Luke Kennard , LAC .444 – 8:36 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Grant Williams, who came into tonight shooting 43.8 percent on 3s this season, is a perfect 3-for-3 from deep. Everyone else in this game, for both teams, is a combined 7-for-33.
Williams has taken some huge steps forward this season for the Celtics, and become a critical piece – 8:36 PM
Grant Williams, who came into tonight shooting 43.8 percent on 3s this season, is a perfect 3-for-3 from deep. Everyone else in this game, for both teams, is a combined 7-for-33.
Williams has taken some huge steps forward this season for the Celtics, and become a critical piece – 8:36 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Grizzlies average a league-best 29.6 points per first quarter this season.
They have 34 points with 3:44 left in the first half. – 8:35 PM
The Grizzlies average a league-best 29.6 points per first quarter this season.
They have 34 points with 3:44 left in the first half. – 8:35 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Al Horford makes the fadeway middie & stretched Boston lead to 9 points up
34-43 Boston’s way – 8:35 PM
Al Horford makes the fadeway middie & stretched Boston lead to 9 points up
34-43 Boston’s way – 8:35 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
That pass from Marcus Smart to Grant Williams for the corner 3-ball… pic.twitter.com/cBM1v5BoGI – 8:34 PM
That pass from Marcus Smart to Grant Williams for the corner 3-ball… pic.twitter.com/cBM1v5BoGI – 8:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
These turnovers are so bad from the Celtics. So many unforced ones. Just sloppy as can be. – 8:32 PM
These turnovers are so bad from the Celtics. So many unforced ones. Just sloppy as can be. – 8:32 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After they went nearly the first 18 minutes without making a field goal, Desmond Bane and Ja Morant now have both finally gotten on the board here in the second. Still, Memphis is shooting 3-for-19 from 3, and 13-for-42 overall. Celtics have struggled to score, too, but are up 6. – 8:32 PM
After they went nearly the first 18 minutes without making a field goal, Desmond Bane and Ja Morant now have both finally gotten on the board here in the second. Still, Memphis is shooting 3-for-19 from 3, and 13-for-42 overall. Celtics have struggled to score, too, but are up 6. – 8:32 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Bane knocks down his first bucket as he & Morant had started off 0-12 up until that point – 8:31 PM
Bane knocks down his first bucket as he & Morant had started off 0-12 up until that point – 8:31 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Grant Williams has made his first two shots tonight, bringing his season field goal percentage back to .4952, or statistically, 50%.
He’s the only player in the NBA with a shooting line of 50/40/90. – 8:30 PM
Grant Williams has made his first two shots tonight, bringing his season field goal percentage back to .4952, or statistically, 50%.
He’s the only player in the NBA with a shooting line of 50/40/90. – 8:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ja in, Tatum out. Boston up 8. 7:53 to play in Q2. Let’s see what the lead is by the time Tatum comes back. – 8:29 PM
Ja in, Tatum out. Boston up 8. 7:53 to play in Q2. Let’s see what the lead is by the time Tatum comes back. – 8:29 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Just before that Marcus Smart drawn charge, @Adam Himmelsbach said, “Flop coming.” Sure enough, moments later, Smart goes down in a heap to take the offensive foul. – 8:29 PM
Just before that Marcus Smart drawn charge, @Adam Himmelsbach said, “Flop coming.” Sure enough, moments later, Smart goes down in a heap to take the offensive foul. – 8:29 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
a quick 7 points off the bench for @Brandon Clarke 🐰 pic.twitter.com/OkIp0I1O4p – 8:29 PM
a quick 7 points off the bench for @Brandon Clarke 🐰 pic.twitter.com/OkIp0I1O4p – 8:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Grizzlies best offense tonight has been to steal the ball from Boston and get out on the break.
The Grizzlies second-best offense has been to throw the ball in the general vicinity of the rim and to let Adams rebound it. – 8:28 PM
The Grizzlies best offense tonight has been to steal the ball from Boston and get out on the break.
The Grizzlies second-best offense has been to throw the ball in the general vicinity of the rim and to let Adams rebound it. – 8:28 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics and Grizzlies are shooting a combined 31.1% from the floor.
It looks like both teams are trying to shoot on one of those small, bent carnival rims with a ball that is overinflated. – 8:25 PM
The Celtics and Grizzlies are shooting a combined 31.1% from the floor.
It looks like both teams are trying to shoot on one of those small, bent carnival rims with a ball that is overinflated. – 8:25 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Celtics defense is suffocating. The exact test the Grizzlies need to get on film before the playoffs. Halfcourt offense has been inconsistent for the Grizzlies all season – 8:23 PM
Celtics defense is suffocating. The exact test the Grizzlies need to get on film before the playoffs. Halfcourt offense has been inconsistent for the Grizzlies all season – 8:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This game is a rock fight and I’m honestly not even sure who that favors. Usually, Boston welcomes games like this, but Memphis has done just fine in messy games themselves. – 8:23 PM
This game is a rock fight and I’m honestly not even sure who that favors. Usually, Boston welcomes games like this, but Memphis has done just fine in messy games themselves. – 8:23 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Some encouraging news for the #Celtics is Jaylen Brown is sitting on the bench with no boot or any protection on his right ankle, just his sneakers. – 8:22 PM
Some encouraging news for the #Celtics is Jaylen Brown is sitting on the bench with no boot or any protection on his right ankle, just his sneakers. – 8:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Adams doesn’t want to come out of the lane and Horford and Theis are barely going inside in the arc. That’s caught the Grizzlies a couple of times with defensive three second calls. – 8:21 PM
Adams doesn’t want to come out of the lane and Horford and Theis are barely going inside in the arc. That’s caught the Grizzlies a couple of times with defensive three second calls. – 8:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I don’t think Tatum even touched Clarke.
Lots of contact being allowed on some plays and then touch fouls being called on other plays. Weird officiating tonight, on both ends. – 8:20 PM
I don’t think Tatum even touched Clarke.
Lots of contact being allowed on some plays and then touch fouls being called on other plays. Weird officiating tonight, on both ends. – 8:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Daniel Theis getting some minutes, as Ime Udoka has had to retool his rotation on the fly with Brown and Nesmith both out. – 8:19 PM
Daniel Theis getting some minutes, as Ime Udoka has had to retool his rotation on the fly with Brown and Nesmith both out. – 8:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Grizzlies couldn’t make a shot in Q1, but they had 29 FGAs because they had five offensive rebounds and forced six Celtics turnovers. – 8:18 PM
Grizzlies couldn’t make a shot in Q1, but they had 29 FGAs because they had five offensive rebounds and forced six Celtics turnovers. – 8:18 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Of the 20 Memphis points scored in the first, 10 have come off turnovers and 5 are second chance points. Boston is up 6, but Bane and Morant are combined 0-9 and that won’t last. They need to clean up the turnovers – 8:17 PM
Of the 20 Memphis points scored in the first, 10 have come off turnovers and 5 are second chance points. Boston is up 6, but Bane and Morant are combined 0-9 and that won’t last. They need to clean up the turnovers – 8:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 26-20 after one
Horford – 6 points, 6 rebounds
Tatum – 6 points
Rob – 4/7/1/1/2
Celtics – 4-11 threes
Celtics – 6 turnovers
Jackson – 7 points
Williams – 5 points
Morant – 2 points
Grizzlies – 27.6% shooting
Grizzlies – 2-14 threes
Grizzlies – 5 offensive rebounds – 8:17 PM
Celtics lead 26-20 after one
Horford – 6 points, 6 rebounds
Tatum – 6 points
Rob – 4/7/1/1/2
Celtics – 4-11 threes
Celtics – 6 turnovers
Jackson – 7 points
Williams – 5 points
Morant – 2 points
Grizzlies – 27.6% shooting
Grizzlies – 2-14 threes
Grizzlies – 5 offensive rebounds – 8:17 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Grizzlies say Steven Adams, who is back on the bench, is able to return with a sore left ankle. – 8:17 PM
Grizzlies say Steven Adams, who is back on the bench, is able to return with a sore left ankle. – 8:17 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
🐻⚪️⚪️⚪️
-6 after the first 12.
📺 @NBAonTNT | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/8rA4rqTiF8 – 8:17 PM
🐻⚪️⚪️⚪️
-6 after the first 12.
📺 @NBAonTNT | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/8rA4rqTiF8 – 8:17 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
After Jayson Tatum mentioned recently on the Old Man and the Three learning the “3-for-2” concept at the end of quarters from Chris Paul, noticed he pulled it off to finish tonight’s first period. – 8:16 PM
After Jayson Tatum mentioned recently on the Old Man and the Three learning the “3-for-2” concept at the end of quarters from Chris Paul, noticed he pulled it off to finish tonight’s first period. – 8:16 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Per Celtics, Aaron Nesmith (Right Ankle Sprain) WILL NOT RETURN tonight vs the #Grizzlies. – 8:16 PM
Per Celtics, Aaron Nesmith (Right Ankle Sprain) WILL NOT RETURN tonight vs the #Grizzlies. – 8:16 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Second straight game a Celtics wing goes down with a right ankle sprain, as Celtics rule out Aaron Nesmith for the night. – 8:15 PM
Second straight game a Celtics wing goes down with a right ankle sprain, as Celtics rule out Aaron Nesmith for the night. – 8:15 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Per Celtics, Aaron Nesmith has a right ankle sprain and will not return – 8:15 PM
Per Celtics, Aaron Nesmith has a right ankle sprain and will not return – 8:15 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Bad news: That was a really bad first quarter by the Grizzlies.
Good news: Only down six. – 8:15 PM
Bad news: That was a really bad first quarter by the Grizzlies.
Good news: Only down six. – 8:15 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Aaron Nesmith (right ankle sprain) is OUT for the remainder of the game. #Celtics #Grizzlies – 8:15 PM
Aaron Nesmith (right ankle sprain) is OUT for the remainder of the game. #Celtics #Grizzlies – 8:15 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Grizzlies haven’t been able to make a shot, going 8-for-29 to start this game (including 0-9 between Ja Morant/Desmond Bane & 2-14 from 3), but are only down 6 after 1 thanks to Boston giving up 10 points off their six turnovers.
Steven Adams is back on the bench, as well. – 8:14 PM
The Grizzlies haven’t been able to make a shot, going 8-for-29 to start this game (including 0-9 between Ja Morant/Desmond Bane & 2-14 from 3), but are only down 6 after 1 thanks to Boston giving up 10 points off their six turnovers.
Steven Adams is back on the bench, as well. – 8:14 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Good hustle from Clarke
His hustle was noticeable enough for the red to see the foul from Grant Williams whom is also @StatsSAC hero – 8:14 PM
Good hustle from Clarke
His hustle was noticeable enough for the red to see the foul from Grant Williams whom is also @StatsSAC hero – 8:14 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say Aaron Nesmith has a right ankle sprain, will not return. – 8:14 PM
Celtics say Aaron Nesmith has a right ankle sprain, will not return. – 8:14 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Boston says Aaron Nesmith won’t return with a right ankle sprain. Second game in a row that’s happened to the Celtics. – 8:14 PM
Boston says Aaron Nesmith won’t return with a right ankle sprain. Second game in a row that’s happened to the Celtics. – 8:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Aaron Nesmith is OUT for the rest of the night, per the Celtics. Sprained right ankle for Nesmith. – 8:14 PM
Aaron Nesmith is OUT for the rest of the night, per the Celtics. Sprained right ankle for Nesmith. – 8:14 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport Aaron Nesmith (right ankle sprain) will not return. – 8:14 PM
#NEBHInjuryReport Aaron Nesmith (right ankle sprain) will not return. – 8:14 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Kyle Anderson has the RedBird rated on his bicep.
is he that big of a Memphis RedBirds fan??? – 8:13 PM
Kyle Anderson has the RedBird rated on his bicep.
is he that big of a Memphis RedBirds fan??? – 8:13 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
Steven Adams back on the #Grizzlies bench. He went to the locker room with a sore left ankle, but is available to return. – 8:13 PM
Steven Adams back on the #Grizzlies bench. He went to the locker room with a sore left ankle, but is available to return. – 8:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Steven Adams is available to return for the Grizzlies. Sprained left ankle, but apparently one he can play through. – 8:12 PM
Steven Adams is available to return for the Grizzlies. Sprained left ankle, but apparently one he can play through. – 8:12 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Good follow putback bucket from Brandon Clarke who checked in just a couple of minutes ago – 8:11 PM
Good follow putback bucket from Brandon Clarke who checked in just a couple of minutes ago – 8:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
At least twice per game, Rob tries to do something way too quickly and it costs Boston. He had a great breakup, but then tried to volleyball pass it ahead vs just grabbing it. Cost the Celtics a possession.
It’s nitpicky, I know, but something he has to work on. – 8:10 PM
At least twice per game, Rob tries to do something way too quickly and it costs Boston. He had a great breakup, but then tried to volleyball pass it ahead vs just grabbing it. Cost the Celtics a possession.
It’s nitpicky, I know, but something he has to work on. – 8:10 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
pocket. picked.
@De’Anthony Melton | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/Q6I1iua70F – 8:09 PM
pocket. picked.
@De’Anthony Melton | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/Q6I1iua70F – 8:09 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
me scrolling through twitter during a grizzlies game i’m not watching pic.twitter.com/mDYykf7ZHg – 8:09 PM
me scrolling through twitter during a grizzlies game i’m not watching pic.twitter.com/mDYykf7ZHg – 8:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston has the next two days off before playing on Sunday. Ime Udoka may need to push minutes for his main guys with both Brown and Nesmith out tonight. – 8:09 PM
Boston has the next two days off before playing on Sunday. Ime Udoka may need to push minutes for his main guys with both Brown and Nesmith out tonight. – 8:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka watched the offense become a mess without Jayson Tatum for a couple of minutes and Tatum is already back at the scorer’s table. – 8:08 PM
Ime Udoka watched the offense become a mess without Jayson Tatum for a couple of minutes and Tatum is already back at the scorer’s table. – 8:08 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is 0-for-6, Memphis can’t buy a 3 and the Grizzlies trail by 1.
They will take that. – 8:07 PM
Ja Morant is 0-for-6, Memphis can’t buy a 3 and the Grizzlies trail by 1.
They will take that. – 8:07 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Kyle Anderson and De’Anthony Melton coming in and creating havoc is money just about every game. Those two are a big part of that defensive identity. – 8:07 PM
Kyle Anderson and De’Anthony Melton coming in and creating havoc is money just about every game. Those two are a big part of that defensive identity. – 8:07 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The entire Grizzlies bench is up and celebrating every play that happens during the game. Not exactly typical in NBA games in the first quarter. – 8:07 PM
The entire Grizzlies bench is up and celebrating every play that happens during the game. Not exactly typical in NBA games in the first quarter. – 8:07 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Grizzlies showing off what they can do defensively right now. – 8:07 PM
Grizzlies showing off what they can do defensively right now. – 8:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics have had some really sloppy turnovers tonight. Getting up in the air to pass without an idea of where they are going.
Looks a lot like the start to the Atlanta game on Tuesday. – 8:06 PM
Celtics have had some really sloppy turnovers tonight. Getting up in the air to pass without an idea of where they are going.
Looks a lot like the start to the Atlanta game on Tuesday. – 8:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Derrick White came in for Aaron Nesmith. Nesmith was helped to the locker room and couldn’t put any weight on it. – 8:04 PM
Derrick White came in for Aaron Nesmith. Nesmith was helped to the locker room and couldn’t put any weight on it. – 8:04 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jaylen Brown walked off on his own power Tuesday. Aaron Nesmith not as fortunate here… pic.twitter.com/odIfJAbQjz – 8:03 PM
Jaylen Brown walked off on his own power Tuesday. Aaron Nesmith not as fortunate here… pic.twitter.com/odIfJAbQjz – 8:03 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Just brutal luck for Nesmith suffering that injury during a big opportunity for him. C’s wing depth will be tested with him and Jaylen Brown already out. Hauser may be next man up. – 8:02 PM
Just brutal luck for Nesmith suffering that injury during a big opportunity for him. C’s wing depth will be tested with him and Jaylen Brown already out. Hauser may be next man up. – 8:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Next wing up for the Celtics are Derrick White, who was going to play a lot anyway. After White, it’s Sam Hauser or the 10-Day guys: Kelan Martin or Malik Fitts.
Boston is really shallow at that spot tonight. Both Matt Ryan and Brodric Thomas are inactive, – 8:02 PM
Next wing up for the Celtics are Derrick White, who was going to play a lot anyway. After White, it’s Sam Hauser or the 10-Day guys: Kelan Martin or Malik Fitts.
Boston is really shallow at that spot tonight. Both Matt Ryan and Brodric Thomas are inactive, – 8:02 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
The #Celtics are gonna need another wing player, and real soon. – 8:01 PM
The #Celtics are gonna need another wing player, and real soon. – 8:01 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Aaron Nesmith goes down, being helped off the floor back to the locker room. – 8:00 PM
Aaron Nesmith goes down, being helped off the floor back to the locker room. – 8:00 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Aaron Nesmith has to be helped off the floor to the locker room. Can’t put weight on his right leg. – 8:00 PM
Aaron Nesmith has to be helped off the floor to the locker room. Can’t put weight on his right leg. – 8:00 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
And Nesmith can’t put any pressure on his right leg. Being carried to the locker room. #Celtics #Grizzlies – 8:00 PM
And Nesmith can’t put any pressure on his right leg. Being carried to the locker room. #Celtics #Grizzlies – 8:00 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Aaron Nesmith is being helped to the Celtics locker room, not putting any weight on his right ankle. – 8:00 PM
Aaron Nesmith is being helped to the Celtics locker room, not putting any weight on his right ankle. – 8:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Oh man. Now Aaron Nesmith is down.
Rolled his right ankle after contesting Bane’s drive. – 7:59 PM
Oh man. Now Aaron Nesmith is down.
Rolled his right ankle after contesting Bane’s drive. – 7:59 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Aaron Nesmith is down and in pain. I couldn’t see what happened from my angle but he seems to be in quite a lot of pain – 7:59 PM
Aaron Nesmith is down and in pain. I couldn’t see what happened from my angle but he seems to be in quite a lot of pain – 7:59 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Aaron Nesmith is down on the court. Stayed down behind the play, and Boston calls timeout. Whole team is coming over to check on him. – 7:59 PM
Aaron Nesmith is down on the court. Stayed down behind the play, and Boston calls timeout. Whole team is coming over to check on him. – 7:59 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Now Nesmith is down after that missed MEM shot. #Celtics #Grizzlies – 7:59 PM
Now Nesmith is down after that missed MEM shot. #Celtics #Grizzlies – 7:59 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Deuce Tatum is singing Happy Birthday to Jayson Tatum on the TD Garden Jumbotron during this timeout. – 7:57 PM
Deuce Tatum is singing Happy Birthday to Jayson Tatum on the TD Garden Jumbotron during this timeout. – 7:57 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Grizzlies lacking effort thus far defensively
Gotta keep that intensity going on defense, especially when you start off as rough as they have offensively tonight. – 7:56 PM
Grizzlies lacking effort thus far defensively
Gotta keep that intensity going on defense, especially when you start off as rough as they have offensively tonight. – 7:56 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Steven Adams had probably the second best February of Grizzlies behind Ja Morant. Can’t lose him. – 7:55 PM
Steven Adams had probably the second best February of Grizzlies behind Ja Morant. Can’t lose him. – 7:55 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Marcus Smart nails a 3 & Jenkins calls a Timeout to stop Boston’s run – 7:55 PM
Marcus Smart nails a 3 & Jenkins calls a Timeout to stop Boston’s run – 7:55 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics open the game with a 13-5 run with all the points coming from Smart/Horford/R. Williams. – 7:54 PM
Celtics open the game with a 13-5 run with all the points coming from Smart/Horford/R. Williams. – 7:54 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Terrific start for Boston, which is out to a 13-5 lead. Memphis off to a very slow start from the field, going 1-for-6 from 3 and missing eight of its first 10 shots. – 7:54 PM
Terrific start for Boston, which is out to a 13-5 lead. Memphis off to a very slow start from the field, going 1-for-6 from 3 and missing eight of its first 10 shots. – 7:54 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
After being named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month, Ime Udoka says the award is a reflection of the team on the court.
Tune in now to @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/LX9fjZ0uLR – 7:54 PM
After being named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month, Ime Udoka says the award is a reflection of the team on the court.
Tune in now to @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/LX9fjZ0uLR – 7:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Steven Adams went right to the Grizzlies locker room. Looked like he rolled an ankle. – 7:54 PM
Steven Adams went right to the Grizzlies locker room. Looked like he rolled an ankle. – 7:54 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Steven Adams is limping pretty badly. Not good. Straight to the locker room. – 7:54 PM
Steven Adams is limping pretty badly. Not good. Straight to the locker room. – 7:54 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
A poor shooting start for the Grizzlies. Getting good looks. Nothing will go. – 7:53 PM
A poor shooting start for the Grizzlies. Getting good looks. Nothing will go. – 7:53 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
What a block by Jaren Jackson Jr. Looked like Jayson Tatum was going to have a dunk or easy layup, and Jackson took it away from him. – 7:52 PM
What a block by Jaren Jackson Jr. Looked like Jayson Tatum was going to have a dunk or easy layup, and Jackson took it away from him. – 7:52 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Al horford with the second chance basket, plus the foul. pic.twitter.com/WH3fUCEDCm – 7:52 PM
Al horford with the second chance basket, plus the foul. pic.twitter.com/WH3fUCEDCm – 7:52 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
And 1 putback for Al Horford
Foul by Jaren his first with just over 10min left in the first – 7:52 PM
And 1 putback for Al Horford
Foul by Jaren his first with just over 10min left in the first – 7:52 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Boston stacked the defense with Bob Al & Smart starting this season
No wonder they’re good defensively now – 7:51 PM
Boston stacked the defense with Bob Al & Smart starting this season
No wonder they’re good defensively now – 7:51 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Jared Weiss and I go in-depth on the Celtics. Their season’s evolution, Robert Williams’ improvement, Tatum/Brown, the future and much more basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266031… – 7:51 PM
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Jared Weiss and I go in-depth on the Celtics. Their season’s evolution, Robert Williams’ improvement, Tatum/Brown, the future and much more basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266031… – 7:51 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
This week’s Starting Five for @FOX Sports News / @FOXSports is on the Celtics and how they’ve become championship contenders.
Words: foxsports.com/stories/nba/ho…
Video: youtu.be/hVU9f6DCz50 – 7:49 PM
This week’s Starting Five for @FOX Sports News / @FOXSports is on the Celtics and how they’ve become championship contenders.
Words: foxsports.com/stories/nba/ho…
Video: youtu.be/hVU9f6DCz50 – 7:49 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Starting five tonight for the Celtics: Smart; Nesmith; Tatum; Horford and Williams. – 7:48 PM
Starting five tonight for the Celtics: Smart; Nesmith; Tatum; Horford and Williams. – 7:48 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
How hot have the Grizzlies been?
This hot. pic.twitter.com/ZtZ2wyxz7m – 7:48 PM
How hot have the Grizzlies been?
This hot. pic.twitter.com/ZtZ2wyxz7m – 7:48 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The first four starters introduced tonight for the Memphis Grizzlies get booed. Ja Morant? He gets a big cheer. Really good energy in the building tonight for the Grizz’s lone visit of the season. Unfortunate Jaylen Brown is out, but should be a fun one tonight. – 7:45 PM
The first four starters introduced tonight for the Memphis Grizzlies get booed. Ja Morant? He gets a big cheer. Really good energy in the building tonight for the Grizz’s lone visit of the season. Unfortunate Jaylen Brown is out, but should be a fun one tonight. – 7:45 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
starting 🖐️ vs. @Boston Celtics
🥷 @Ja Morant
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🎱 @Ziaire Williams
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/sEALKx37UY – 7:41 PM
starting 🖐️ vs. @Boston Celtics
🥷 @Ja Morant
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🎱 @Ziaire Williams
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/sEALKx37UY – 7:41 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
I continue to see the 12-2 without Ja Morant as an anti-MVP take and I continuously cannot believe how bad of a take it is. – 7:39 PM
I continue to see the 12-2 without Ja Morant as an anti-MVP take and I continuously cannot believe how bad of a take it is. – 7:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
15 minutes until the 7:30 PM ET Celtics-Grizzlies game tips.
Makes sense to me! – 7:32 PM
15 minutes until the 7:30 PM ET Celtics-Grizzlies game tips.
Makes sense to me! – 7:32 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The last time @Ja Morant was in this building, he scored 2 points. Not in a quarter, but for the 24 minutes he played. Different season, different game, Different Ja Morant on all levels. pic.twitter.com/FejbmkJ78a – 7:28 PM
The last time @Ja Morant was in this building, he scored 2 points. Not in a quarter, but for the 24 minutes he played. Different season, different game, Different Ja Morant on all levels. pic.twitter.com/FejbmkJ78a – 7:28 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
We’re celebrating the ladies tonight with our #WomensHistoryMonth Night presented by @newbalancehoops ☘️ pic.twitter.com/AljeXFNRaD – 7:27 PM
We’re celebrating the ladies tonight with our #WomensHistoryMonth Night presented by @newbalancehoops ☘️ pic.twitter.com/AljeXFNRaD – 7:27 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Grizzlies at Celtics – TD Garden – March 3, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Nesmith, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Memphis – Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Zaire Williams, Jaren Jackson, Steven Adams
OUT: Boston: Brown Memphis: Dillon Brooks, John Konchar, Yves Pons pic.twitter.com/6Lna7ZwsQH – 7:13 PM
Grizzlies at Celtics – TD Garden – March 3, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Nesmith, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Memphis – Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Zaire Williams, Jaren Jackson, Steven Adams
OUT: Boston: Brown Memphis: Dillon Brooks, John Konchar, Yves Pons pic.twitter.com/6Lna7ZwsQH – 7:13 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
you see the uni combo on deck tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/omGCJzlgcX – 7:13 PM
you see the uni combo on deck tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/omGCJzlgcX – 7:13 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Coach made franchise history with his Coach of the Month recognition 👏
nba.com/celtics/news/p… – 7:10 PM
Coach made franchise history with his Coach of the Month recognition 👏
nba.com/celtics/news/p… – 7:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Aaron Nesmith
Marcus Smart
Grizzlies starters:
Steven Adams
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Ziaire Williams
Desmond Bane
Ja Morant – 7:05 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Aaron Nesmith
Marcus Smart
Grizzlies starters:
Steven Adams
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Ziaire Williams
Desmond Bane
Ja Morant – 7:05 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast!
—A new superstar (Ja) shows up in your hometown (Memphis) with @Chris Vernon (and @HousefromDC)
—House + I try to save baseball (and fail)
—Fanatics CEO @michaelrubin on why (and how) he wants to change life for sports fans.
open.spotify.com/episode/6qHlmR… – 6:50 PM
New BS Podcast!
—A new superstar (Ja) shows up in your hometown (Memphis) with @Chris Vernon (and @HousefromDC)
—House + I try to save baseball (and fail)
—Fanatics CEO @michaelrubin on why (and how) he wants to change life for sports fans.
open.spotify.com/episode/6qHlmR… – 6:50 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Jared Weiss and I go in-depth on the Celtics. Their season’s evolution, Robert Williams’ improvement, Tatum/Brown, the future and much more- basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266031… – 6:33 PM
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Jared Weiss and I go in-depth on the Celtics. Their season’s evolution, Robert Williams’ improvement, Tatum/Brown, the future and much more- basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266031… – 6:33 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
NEWS: @Minnesota Timberwolves transfer forward Nathan Knight to G League Affiliate @iawolves.
Knight has seen action in 28 games for Minnesota, with his best performance coming on Dec. 27 vs. Boston (20 points and 11 rebounds).
. – 6:20 PM
NEWS: @Minnesota Timberwolves transfer forward Nathan Knight to G League Affiliate @iawolves.
Knight has seen action in 28 games for Minnesota, with his best performance coming on Dec. 27 vs. Boston (20 points and 11 rebounds).
. – 6:20 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
I have five e-copies of Dan Shaughnessy’s new Celtics book to give away. You must follow @poddable and @JamPackard to be eligible. Tell me why you deserve one of the copies.
The book is great. I strongly recommend it.
Wish it Lasted Forever: Life with the Larry Bird Celtics pic.twitter.com/UwSBtdySy5 – 6:12 PM
I have five e-copies of Dan Shaughnessy’s new Celtics book to give away. You must follow @poddable and @JamPackard to be eligible. Tell me why you deserve one of the copies.
The book is great. I strongly recommend it.
Wish it Lasted Forever: Life with the Larry Bird Celtics pic.twitter.com/UwSBtdySy5 – 6:12 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins on the staggering lineups with Kyle/Melt at the beginning of games: They’re looking for complementary lineups. He points to Ja’s production with Ja/Melt/Ziaire/Addams, and how Kyle plays at the 4. Also likes Bane/Jaren with the 2nd unit too – 6:11 PM
Taylor Jenkins on the staggering lineups with Kyle/Melt at the beginning of games: They’re looking for complementary lineups. He points to Ja’s production with Ja/Melt/Ziaire/Addams, and how Kyle plays at the 4. Also likes Bane/Jaren with the 2nd unit too – 6:11 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins looking back at pandemic draft and how Bane ended up in Memphis, after Celtics picked him: Called it a weird draft with primarily Zoom interviews. They were blessed to move up to draft Des — “he’s a huge piece to what we’re doing and what we’re building” – 6:10 PM
Taylor Jenkins looking back at pandemic draft and how Bane ended up in Memphis, after Celtics picked him: Called it a weird draft with primarily Zoom interviews. They were blessed to move up to draft Des — “he’s a huge piece to what we’re doing and what we’re building” – 6:10 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins on Desmond Bane’s little slump over past few games: He’s letting him figure it out — “it’s a small sample size.” Bane recognized it first, and they know he’ll get through it – 6:09 PM
Taylor Jenkins on Desmond Bane’s little slump over past few games: He’s letting him figure it out — “it’s a small sample size.” Bane recognized it first, and they know he’ll get through it – 6:09 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins says the Celtics have so much depth — good vets and young talent. They have a lot of versatility on both ends of the ball, and they’ll force his team to play at their best — even without Jaylen Brown – 6:06 PM
Taylor Jenkins says the Celtics have so much depth — good vets and young talent. They have a lot of versatility on both ends of the ball, and they’ll force his team to play at their best — even without Jaylen Brown – 6:06 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Big game tonight! The Grizzlies and Celtics on TNT at 6:30 CST. @PAKA_FLOCKA here for pregame with Taylor Jenkins – 6:00 PM
Big game tonight! The Grizzlies and Celtics on TNT at 6:30 CST. @PAKA_FLOCKA here for pregame with Taylor Jenkins – 6:00 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Legislation has been re-filed in Nashville that could lead to the 3 Germantown namesake schools coming under the suburban district instead of Memphis-Shelby County Schools. Our story in @DailyMemphian from suburban reporter @byabigailwarren
dailymemphian.com/section/suburb… – 5:56 PM
Legislation has been re-filed in Nashville that could lead to the 3 Germantown namesake schools coming under the suburban district instead of Memphis-Shelby County Schools. Our story in @DailyMemphian from suburban reporter @byabigailwarren
dailymemphian.com/section/suburb… – 5:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m not surprised Ime Udoka is going with Aaron Nesmith as the starter for Jaylen Brown. He started the second half against the Hawks after Brown went out. Coaches don’t like disrupting rhythm and Derrick White and Payton Pritchard have found their rhythm off the bench recently. – 5:55 PM
I’m not surprised Ime Udoka is going with Aaron Nesmith as the starter for Jaylen Brown. He started the second half against the Hawks after Brown went out. Coaches don’t like disrupting rhythm and Derrick White and Payton Pritchard have found their rhythm off the bench recently. – 5:55 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Udoka on what his Coach of the Month recognition means to him: “It means we’re playing well.” – 5:52 PM
Udoka on what his Coach of the Month recognition means to him: “It means we’re playing well.” – 5:52 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Celtics coach Ime Udoka says Aaron Nesmith will start for Jaylen Brown. Udoka said there’s a hope Brown can be back for Sunday’s game against Brooklyn, after he hurt his ankle in Tuesday’s win over Atlanta. – 5:51 PM
Celtics coach Ime Udoka says Aaron Nesmith will start for Jaylen Brown. Udoka said there’s a hope Brown can be back for Sunday’s game against Brooklyn, after he hurt his ankle in Tuesday’s win over Atlanta. – 5:51 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Jaylen Brown is out tonight, Coach Udoka confirms, but the hope is to have him back this weekend. – 5:50 PM
Jaylen Brown is out tonight, Coach Udoka confirms, but the hope is to have him back this weekend. – 5:50 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Aaron Nesmith will start for Jaylen Brown tonight against Memphis. – 5:50 PM
Aaron Nesmith will start for Jaylen Brown tonight against Memphis. – 5:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Aaron Nesmith will start in place of Jaylen Brown tonight, per Ime Udoka. – 5:50 PM
Aaron Nesmith will start in place of Jaylen Brown tonight, per Ime Udoka. – 5:50 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Scottie Barnes and Evan Mobley both have more win shares than any rookie had last year. In the bubble year, only Brandon Clarke had more (that was the Morant/Zion class). – 5:18 PM
Scottie Barnes and Evan Mobley both have more win shares than any rookie had last year. In the bubble year, only Brandon Clarke had more (that was the Morant/Zion class). – 5:18 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Jaylen Brown, Malcolm Brogdon and Bismack Biyombo have been re-elected as VP’s on @TheNBPA’s Executive Committee and will serve new three-year terms, union says. – 5:14 PM
Jaylen Brown, Malcolm Brogdon and Bismack Biyombo have been re-elected as VP’s on @TheNBPA’s Executive Committee and will serve new three-year terms, union says. – 5:14 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
💯 Can the Grizzlies make a Finals run this season?
💯 The Warriors’ recent struggles
💯 The surging Mavs
💯 KD’s return
#RealOnes with @Logan Murdock and @Bell19Raja: open.spotify.com/episode/4zmiyi… – 5:01 PM
💯 Can the Grizzlies make a Finals run this season?
💯 The Warriors’ recent struggles
💯 The surging Mavs
💯 KD’s return
#RealOnes with @Logan Murdock and @Bell19Raja: open.spotify.com/episode/4zmiyi… – 5:01 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Jared Weiss and I go in-depth on the Celtics. Their season’s evolution, Robert Williams’ improvement, Tatum/Brown, the future and much more: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266031… – 4:45 PM
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Jared Weiss and I go in-depth on the Celtics. Their season’s evolution, Robert Williams’ improvement, Tatum/Brown, the future and much more: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/266031… – 4:45 PM
Bill Doyle @BillDoyle15
Ime Udoka has been named the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for February, the NBA announced today. It is the first time in franchise history that a Celtics head coach has earned the monthly honor in his first career season as a head coach. – 4:08 PM
Ime Udoka has been named the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for February, the NBA announced today. It is the first time in franchise history that a Celtics head coach has earned the monthly honor in his first career season as a head coach. – 4:08 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Ime Udoka is named the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for February. He is the first head coach in #Celtics history to earn the monthly honor in their first career season as a head coach. pic.twitter.com/v23QAWishM – 4:08 PM
Ime Udoka is named the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for February. He is the first head coach in #Celtics history to earn the monthly honor in their first career season as a head coach. pic.twitter.com/v23QAWishM – 4:08 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
“It was the Emmett Till of our time”
Jerami Grant, Celtics coach Ime Udoka and Pistons coach Dwane Casey talk to @YahooSports on the 10 year anniversary of Trayvon Martin’s death, and the way NBA players began to speak out on social justice
sports.yahoo.com/10-years-after… – 4:06 PM
“It was the Emmett Till of our time”
Jerami Grant, Celtics coach Ime Udoka and Pistons coach Dwane Casey talk to @YahooSports on the 10 year anniversary of Trayvon Martin’s death, and the way NBA players began to speak out on social justice
sports.yahoo.com/10-years-after… – 4:06 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Ime Udoka named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for February. #Celtics – 4:02 PM
Ime Udoka named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for February. #Celtics – 4:02 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Jazz head coach Quin Snyder and Celtics head coach Ime Udoka have been named the Western and Eastern Conference Coaches of the Month, the NBA says. pic.twitter.com/7DJWbnis5Z – 4:01 PM
Jazz head coach Quin Snyder and Celtics head coach Ime Udoka have been named the Western and Eastern Conference Coaches of the Month, the NBA says. pic.twitter.com/7DJWbnis5Z – 4:01 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Utah’s Quin Snyder and Boston’s Ime Udoka were just named Western and Eastern Conference Coach of the Month by the NBA.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 4:00 PM
Utah’s Quin Snyder and Boston’s Ime Udoka were just named Western and Eastern Conference Coach of the Month by the NBA.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 4:00 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
LaMelo Ball: American Pie 2
Anthony Edwards: Rush Hour 2
Jayson Tatum: Titanic
Chris Paul: (wait for it) Chuck Norris’ Code of Silence
A Chuck Norris film was the top-grossing movie the day CP3 was born.
The 80s, man.
hoopshype.com/gallery/top-gr… – 3:55 PM
LaMelo Ball: American Pie 2
Anthony Edwards: Rush Hour 2
Jayson Tatum: Titanic
Chris Paul: (wait for it) Chuck Norris’ Code of Silence
A Chuck Norris film was the top-grossing movie the day CP3 was born.
The 80s, man.
hoopshype.com/gallery/top-gr… – 3:55 PM
Pete Pranica @PetePranica
The latest Grizz Weekly Grind is up at @hoopspodnet cms.megaphone.fm/channel/thegri…
Get ready for Grizz/Celtics with C’s radio voice @Sean Grande …
Brought to you by @DKSportsbook (offer code #TBPN) and @HoopCityBC – 2:29 PM
The latest Grizz Weekly Grind is up at @hoopspodnet cms.megaphone.fm/channel/thegri…
Get ready for Grizz/Celtics with C’s radio voice @Sean Grande …
Brought to you by @DKSportsbook (offer code #TBPN) and @HoopCityBC – 2:29 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1985, Kevin McHale scored a career-high and @celtics-record 56 points in a win over the Pistons.
McHale added 16 rebounds, shooting 22-28 from the field and 12-13 from the FT line.
His record was short-lived, as Larry Bird broke it just nine days later (60). pic.twitter.com/PdJvrJMBzR – 2:01 PM
📅 On this day in 1985, Kevin McHale scored a career-high and @celtics-record 56 points in a win over the Pistons.
McHale added 16 rebounds, shooting 22-28 from the field and 12-13 from the FT line.
His record was short-lived, as Larry Bird broke it just nine days later (60). pic.twitter.com/PdJvrJMBzR – 2:01 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown’s Injury + Should the Celtics Extend Grant Williams? w/ @jacksobd | @WinningPlaysPod Powered by @betonline_ag (USE Code: CLNS50) twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:00 PM
Jaylen Brown’s Injury + Should the Celtics Extend Grant Williams? w/ @jacksobd | @WinningPlaysPod Powered by @betonline_ag (USE Code: CLNS50) twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:00 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
beale street brunch in the garden 🐻 pic.twitter.com/AMWFN7O352 – 1:57 PM
beale street brunch in the garden 🐻 pic.twitter.com/AMWFN7O352 – 1:57 PM
Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham
Looks like Luke Kornet got Jayson Tatum a Moses Malone Spirits of St. Louis jersey for his birthday: pic.twitter.com/XgU5I1R22w – 1:50 PM
Looks like Luke Kornet got Jayson Tatum a Moses Malone Spirits of St. Louis jersey for his birthday: pic.twitter.com/XgU5I1R22w – 1:50 PM