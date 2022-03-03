Heat vs. Nets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (41-22) play against the Brooklyn Nets (31-31) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday March 3, 2022
Miami Heat 60, Brooklyn Nets 67 (Half)
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat trail the Nets 67-60 at halftime.
Heat trail the Nets 67-60 at halftime.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
HALF: Nets 67, Heat 60
No Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Kyle Lowry or Victor Oladipo for the Heat, but the Nets look good in Kevin Durant’s first game back since Jan. 15. The Heat are showing why they’re the No. 1 seed. They play well without their stars. Going to be a fun 2nd half. – 8:44 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD is up to 17 points in 15 minutes. Everything looks easy for him right now. He’s 7-for-11 from the field — getting to his spots and knocking down shots — while creating plenty of looks for his teammates. Offensively, he looks a lot like he did before the MCL injury. – 8:44 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
First game in a month and a half, KD has 17 points and is shooting 7-for-11. That’s the good news. The bad? Brooklyn leads 67-60 against a Heat team that is missing thee starters. – 8:44 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Caleb Martin is really competing tonight
Playing some free safety like Jimmy, but really bringing energy offensively
Like I said, he’s a lock in a Nets playoff matchup – 8:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Nets 67, Heat 60. Nets outscoring the Heat 27-12 on threes, but Heat outscoring the Nets 16-4 from the free-throw line. Brooklyn led by as many as 16 points. – 8:44 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
kevin durant missing a month and a half and then basically immediately re-entering world-domination mode is genuinely incredible – 8:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat close within 67-60 at half, after trailing by 16 in second period. Adebayo with 19, Herro 16. – 8:43 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Heat 67-60. Usually the Nets are the ones struggling without their star power. Tonight it’s been reversed. Kevin Durant has 17 points and looks like Kevin Durant. Six other Nets have multiple baskets. – 8:43 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets have 19 assists in the first half alone. Goran Dragic has 5 and Kevin Durant has 4 to go with his 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field. – 8:43 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Durant also just got an away from the play technical on defense. Got the Heat within eight after his surge. – 8:42 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant just got T’d up. KD felt he got fouled on his last shot and gestured toward the official. That ref waited for the Heat’s next possession to end before blowing the whistle for the tech. – 8:42 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kevin Durant really on a roll late in the first half, now up to 17 points. – 8:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat has shot 13 free throws in the second quarter. A big reason why Miami has managed to keep it relatively close. – 8:40 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Grant Williams has hit his first three from deep, he’s passed Luke Kennard for 2nd in the NBA.
NBA – 3-Point Shooting – Real Time
1. P.J. Tucker, Mia .452
2. G. WILLIAMS, BOS .447
3. Luke Kennard , LAC .444 – 8:36 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
random pieces of confetti are falling at nets-heat lmao pic.twitter.com/vZ67HMY2Sl – 8:33 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
This is big opportunity for Bulls because Heat are down 3 starters and are trailing the Nets and Kevin Durant by double digits. And the schedule isn’t getting any easier. – 8:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
This is great: Heat fans started chanting “Let’s go Heat,” and Nets fans drowned that out with loud boos. – 8:32 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Patty Mills, back in the role he’s supposed to be playing, looks fantastic tonight. Has 14 points, is 4 for 4 beyond the arc. – 8:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Patty Mills has 14 points on 5-for-6 shooting. He’s made all four 3s. – 8:31 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Make it 4-for-4 from downtown to start for Patty Mills. That boy on fire. – 8:30 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
when you remember that kyle lowry is really actually seriously your teammate pic.twitter.com/sVFyRhxQa7 – 8:29 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat currently being outscored by 15 points from behind the three-point line. Not a recipe for success, especially for the short-handed Heat. – 8:28 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Patty Mills just hit a side-step corner 3 for his 3rd of the night, and we’re only midway through the 2nd quarter. – 8:28 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
What Tyler Herro can do off the bounce continues to impress. He has 12 points on six shots tonight after scoring 30 points last night. – 8:26 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks injury report for Friday’s game vs. the Bulls looks the same as Wednesday’s game vs. the Heat.
OUT: Pat Connaughton (right finger surgery), George Hill (neck soreness), Brook Lopez (back surgery)
Sandro Mamukelashvili is currently listed as OUT on a G-League assignment. – 8:25 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Goran Dragic has 5 points and 5 assists early. His ability to get into the paint and create looks for Brooklyn’s shooters is on display against his former team. – 8:19 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Dragic dissecting the Heat’s defense is timely
Pulling that help at the nail, drawing switches
Hmmmm lol – 8:18 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I believe this is the third timeout Erik Spoelstra has called here with 9:27 to go in the 2nd quarter. The Nets are spreading the ball around, spacing the floor and getting to their spots. Brooklyn is 15/31 from the field and 5/13 from downtown. This is good basketball. – 8:17 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Goran Dragic up to five points, three rebounds and five assists in nine minutes. – 8:17 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets lead the Heat, 35-23, after the first quarter. Kevin Durant looks happy as hell and has 9 points on 4/6 FG. Patty Mills found his shot and has 8 early points. The Heat are without 3 of their best players, but it’s not surprise the Nets look better with KD back on the floor. – 8:12 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I know nobody wants to hear this LOL
But I believe the Nets are a great matchup for Jimmy – 8:12 PM
I know nobody wants to hear this LOL
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Nets 35, Heat 23. Nets shooting 4 of 10 on threes, Heat shooting 1 of 5 on threes. Heat playing without three starters (Butler, Lowry and Tucker). – 8:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nets 35, Heat 23 at end of one. Heat trailed by 14 earlier. No Butler, Tucker, Lowry for Heat. – 8:10 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I believe Kevin Durant just checked himself back in for the final possession of the 1st quarter. Jacque Vaughn wasn’t looking in his direction, and Durant walked up the sidelines, took off his warmups, said something to JV, and walked onto the floor. – 8:10 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I know that it’s not a focus right now but Caleb Martin will be locked into a Nets matchup if they were to see them
Perfect bench defender for Cam Thomas-Patty Mills – 8:08 PM
I know that it’s not a focus right now but Caleb Martin will be locked into a Nets matchup if they were to see them
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
In his first month back off the Achilles (12 games) Kevin Durant averaged 31.3 points. Same sample size after missing nearly two months last season, he averaged 26.8 points on .572 shooting and .532 from deep. Crazy, but it’s kinda what he does. #Nets – 8:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The last time Goran Dragic played against the Heat was Dec. 9, 2014. He’s 1-11 vs. Heat in his career … – 8:05 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Patty Mills is fired up after crossing up Caleb Martin for a stepback two. He’s back. – 8:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets’ second string: Thomas, Mills, Johnson, Aldridge, Claxton. – 8:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant’s having some lengthy dialogue with the officials. It’s almost like he’s come back to a game that’s being officiated differently from when he was last on the floor. Durant just checked out with 9 points and 1 foul. He was whistled for wrapping his arm around someone. – 8:04 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
File this under *things you love to see* pic.twitter.com/4WpCeijUnM – 8:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat’s four-man bench rotation tonight: Herro, Martin, Dedmon and Highsmith. – 8:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Heat 26-13 with 4:10 left in the first quarter. Kevin Durant has nine points in eight minutes. Patty Mills, Curry and Dragic have all hit a 3, too. Nets shooting 65 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3. – 7:59 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
KD isn’t human
But he looks even further from human when switching these guards onto him – 7:59 PM
KD isn’t human
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
That Patty Mills corner 3 puts the #Nets up 26-13 on what’s left of the #Heat. Kevin Durant has nine quick points and they’re shooting .647 – including 3-of-6 from deep. – 7:59 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Erik Spoelstra with his second timeout in the first 8 minutes. Heat on a back-to-back, sitting a bunch of key players. Just get it over quickly. Nets lead 26-13. – 7:58 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Encouraging for Patty Mills to hit his first 3 tonight. He’s been pretty cold since coming out of the All-Star break. – 7:58 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Nets shooting 64.7 percent. Kevin Durant already with nine points. Heat trailing 26-13. – 7:58 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Yurtseven second foul, with 6:07 left in opening period. Herro and Martin enter. – 7:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Omer Yurtseven called for his second foul with 6:07 left in the first quarter. – 7:53 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
After a couple misses — KD looks like he’s catching a rhythm quickly. He’s got five points and is creating space for everybody else around him, as usual. Nets look like a completely different team against an undermanned Heat group playing without Butler, Lowry and Tucker tonight – 7:50 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kevin Durant missed a couple 3s to start, now has hit his last two shots for five points. Nets with a 15-7 lead over Miami. – 7:49 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Here’s another segment of when is Tyler Herro entering to try and bail out the offense – 7:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Joe Harris is in street clothes on the bench with his teammates. – 7:48 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Heat: The Nets have jumped out to an early 15-7 lead here with 7:22 to go in the first quarter. – 7:48 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
There it is: crossover into a pull-up mid-range jump shot gives Kevin Durant his first points since Jan. 15. – 7:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Now live on @The Athletic. what Joe Harris’ season-ending surgery means for the Nets’ going forward: theathletic.com/3150265/2022/0… – 7:46 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
A new look for the Bulls with Vučević and Thompson in the lineup together.
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Duncan had to sneak these in real quick 😂 pic.twitter.com/zzeTfHp0RI – 7:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bruce Brown again wearing his green and orange Hurricanes shoes vs. Heat tonight. Also wore them against the Heat in Miami last month. – 7:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
As expected, Adebayo opens defensively on Durant. This is a night he can’t switch everything. – 7:41 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Goran Dragic gets his first start for the Nets. Last starter announced at Barclays Center. – 7:40 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets GM Sean Marks says in interview w/YES Network that club is waiting to see how NYC’s COVID mandates ‘change’ & ‘tweak’ re: Kyrie Irving’s status. Marks says in next 24-48 hours ‘hopefully’ there’s ‘some news for us as to what that may look like & Kyrie can get back out here.’ – 7:40 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris will undergo ankle surgery and be out 4-6 months, agent Mark Bartelstein of @Priority Sports told @Jorge Sierra. Harris is expected to be 100 percent for the start of next season. – 7:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Four of the Heat’s five starters tonight are . . . undrafted (Yurtseven, Strus, Robinson, Vincent). How often does that happen in the middle of a playoff race? – 7:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Good evening from Barclays. Kevin Durant is back, Joe Harris is done for the year. Nets-Heat tip shortly. No Butler, Tucker or Lowry for Miami. Golden chance for the Nets to get a win before hitting the road. Updates to follow. – 7:37 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Joe Harris will have season-ending ankle surgery, Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks said in an interview with YES Network. “He is what defines a Brooklyn Net,” Marks said. The Nets acquired Seth Curry in the James Harden trade partly as insurance if Harris couldn’t return this season. – 7:26 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets GM Sean Marks announces that Joe Harris will require an additional procedure on his ankle that will sideline him for the rest of the regular season and postseason: pic.twitter.com/fX4TmmzqrG – 7:19 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nets’ Joe Harris out for remainder of season, to have second ankle surgery nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/03/net… – 7:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Caleb Martin (Achilles) is available for Heat tonight, playing off the bench along with Herro, Dedmon and . . . Guy? Highsmith? Smart? Haslem? – 7:17 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
this year’s nets have gone from “title formality” to “utterly unknowable,” which is such an extraordinary, if unprecedented, regression when you really stop to take stock of it – 7:16 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Joe Harris’ agent Mark Bartelstein told the Post on Feb 3: “It’s possible that there could be one more procedure he could do that would fix the ankle once & for good…It’s just do we need to do something additional right now.” Worst-case scenario came to pass for Harris & #Nets – 7:14 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
joe Harris out for season. Here is nets statement. pic.twitter.com/MKmau05BJf – 7:14 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat using a big-big starting lineup tonight, going with Bam Adebayo, Omer Yurtseven, Duncan Robinson, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. – 7:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Hmm, Heat going big tonight. Starting lineup:
Omer Yurtseven
Bam Adebayo
Max Strus
Duncan Robinson
Gabe Vincent – 7:11 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
New-look lineup for tonight ⤵️
Starting 5 // @DoorDash pic.twitter.com/ric3V8oBoA – 7:11 PM
New-look lineup for tonight ⤵️
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Joe Harris will undergo season-ending ankle surgery, Nets GM Sean Marks says. pic.twitter.com/RJVUtBf09Y – 7:10 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Statement from Nets General Manager Sean Marks on Joe Harris: pic.twitter.com/ArpcnCae0e – 7:09 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
So Joe Harris had surgery on Nov. 29, had a second opinion on Jan. 26, and now on March 3 decides to undergo a second season-ending ankle surgery. Wow. – 7:09 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
From @Brooklyn Nets on Joe Harris who will now undergo season ending surgery. pic.twitter.com/NfLmhXfTY5 – 7:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Joe Harris will undergo season-ending ankle surgery, the Nets say. – 7:06 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets GM Sean Marks tells @YESNetwork that Joe Harris needs season ending ankle surgery. #NBA – 7:06 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Sean Marks on YES hints that Ben Simmons won’t be available for at least another 10 days which would rule him out of the March 10 game at Philadelphia. – 7:06 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nets say Joe Harris will undergo season-ending surgery on his left ankle. – 7:06 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Goran Dragic already in the starting lineup after being at home in South Florida essentially since November? The Dragon’s got your ramp up right here. – 7:05 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets GM Sean Marks announces that Joe Harris will need season ending ankle surgery. Via interview on Yes Network. – 7:05 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Nets Joe Harris to have season ending left ankle surgery, GM Sean Marks tells the YES Network. Harris had a procedure on the same ankle Nov. 29. – 7:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Goran Dragic starting tonight for Nets against Heat. (Kevin Durant also starting.) – 7:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo currently going through a pregame workout with assistant Anthony Carter on the Barclays Center court. – 7:03 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Dragic, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond start tonight for the #Nets. It’s Brooklyn’s #NBA-leading 36th different starting lineup of the season. Dragic is the team-record-tying 19th player to start for Brooklyn this season. – 7:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dragic starting against the Heat tonight.
Nets starting Dragic, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond. – 7:02 PM
Dragic starting against the Heat tonight.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Victor Oladipo getting a pregame lather with an intense workout session with assistant Anthony Carter. Oladipo basically taking the shooting slot that P.J. Tucker typically takes pregame with Carter. – 7:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. Miami: Dragic, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond.
This is Brooklyn’s league-leading 36th starting lineup of the season.
Dragic is the franchise-record-tying 19th player to start a game for Brooklyn this season (record set last season). – 7:01 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
New group to open tonight’s game ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/AV189wUlhs – 7:00 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
No Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry or PJ Tucker tonight for the Heat. Been a long time since the Nets stepped on the floor at Barclays Center and had the better lineup. – 6:58 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Starting lineup should be coming out in a minute
Here before they start Yurt lol
Don’t think it’s worst thing to put Bam at 4 to guard KD
And limited bench means you can’t play Dedmon-Yurt together – 6:58 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Nets say Andre Drummond is *available,* for Kevin Durant’s return home game vs. Miami Heat.
Drummond has been dealing with knee soreness. – 6:51 PM
Nets say Andre Drummond is *available,* for Kevin Durant’s return home game vs. Miami Heat.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Instagram deleted my live KD video because Drake is playing at @barclayscenter pic.twitter.com/jLtjvloQvV – 6:49 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets center Andre Drummond (left knee soreness) is available as expected tonight vs. the #Heat. #NBA – 6:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant warming up ahead of his return. pic.twitter.com/nTzd7pW5Nf – 6:37 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Ash Barty has withdrawn from the Miami Open and Indian Wells, citing ongoing recovery from the Australian Open. – 6:36 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant is stepping on the floor for pregame warmups for the first time since spraining his MCL on Jan. 15. You can watch now on my IG Live.
IG: Krisplashedz – 6:33 PM
Kevin Durant is stepping on the floor for pregame warmups for the first time since spraining his MCL on Jan. 15. You can watch now on my IG Live.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Andre Drummond is doing post work with Amar’e Stoudemire. Interesting pairing I hadn’t considered when Drummond first arrived in Brooklyn via trade. pic.twitter.com/BWJiztpqmA – 6:30 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls in the first of a back to back. Tonight here @Jaryd Wilson Friday night @UnitedCenter @Milwaukee Bucks Bulls trail Miami by 1.5 for the top spot in the East. Atlanta is the 10th seed but just two games out from 8th in the crazy EC. 5:45 pre @670TheScore @Audacy @chicagobulls radio – 6:29 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
This is @dramil13‘s favorite kind of game. If it was up to him Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker would rest the entire season. – 6:25 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“It’s just a different feel when you see him on the side bucket getting his work in, how it effects the rest of the group and it’ll have an immediate impact on our juice and our level of play tonight for sure.”
-#nets Coach Vaughn on Kevin Durant’s mere presence giving a boost pic.twitter.com/MqeVGtLpno – 6:21 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat without three starters — Butler, Lowry, Tucker — vs. Nets in fifth game in seven nights miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… For the Nets, Kevin Durant is making his return after missing the last 21 games – 6:19 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I think [Kevin Durant] has a great perspective on the final goal for this team and so I think we were pretty judicious in how we brought him back…I think on the floor tonight he’ll feel comfortable being out there and that was the goal.”
-#Nets Jacque Vaughn on KD’s return pic.twitter.com/aazVdWZPeb – 6:11 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says both Jimmy Butler and P.J. Tucker are out tonight vs. the #Nets. – 6:10 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Butler and Tucker being given rest on the second night of a back-to-back (and fifth game in seven days) makes sense with Philly coming into town Saturday. After tonight, just five of the Heat’s final 18 games will be on the road. – 6:08 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
No Jimmy Butler and no PJ Tucker tonight. pic.twitter.com/QPbWBlfiX4 – 6:07 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsBKN INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (toe), P.J. Tucker (knee) & Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) have all been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Nets.
Coach Spo says Max Strus (shoulder) and Caleb Martin (Achilles) will both warm up with the intent to play. – 6:05 PM
#MIAvsBKN INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (toe), P.J. Tucker (knee) & Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) have all been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Nets.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Spo on Kevin Durant: “You can’t gameplay against him. He’s seen everything. You can’t speed him up, you can’t (slow him down).” #Nets #Heat – 6:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
So Heat starting lineup might look like Adebayo, Martin, Strus, Robinson, Vincent. Lowry remains away for family reasons. – 6:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler (left big toe irritation) and P.J. Tucker (left knee pain) will not play tonight vs. Nets.
Caleb Martin (left Achilles soreness) and Max Strus (right shoulder sprain) will warm up with the intention to play. – 6:02 PM
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler (left big toe irritation) and P.J. Tucker (left knee pain) will not play tonight vs. Nets.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Erik Spoelstra said both PJ Tucker and Jimmy Butler are out tonight. Said it’s going to be weird facing Goran Dragic tonight. – 6:02 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker not playing tonight vs Brooklyn
Max Strus and Caleb Martin warming up with the intention to play
@5ReasonsSports – 6:02 PM
Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker not playing tonight vs Brooklyn
Max Strus and Caleb Martin warming up with the intention to play
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Funny moment happened when @Alex Schiffer asked #Nets interim head coach Jacque Vaughn for an update on Steve Nash (health and safety protocols). pic.twitter.com/JlcLceMKQ4 – 6:02 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
At our HBCU Celebration, our partners at @BlueCrossNC made an investment of $1.5M to allow @EastCarolina’s telepsychiatry program to expand to Elizabeth City State University! Students at @ECSU will now have greater access to behavioral health care services! pic.twitter.com/QA2XZfA8Mo – 6:00 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Jacque Vaughn still coaching the Nets with Nash in protocols. Says Durant will start tonight. Nets brought him off the bench when he returned from injury absence last year. – 5:55 PM
Jacque Vaughn still coaching the Nets with Nash in protocols. Says Durant will start tonight. Nets brought him off the bench when he returned from injury absence last year. – 5:55 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Celtics coach Ime Udoka says Aaron Nesmith will start for Jaylen Brown. Udoka said there’s a hope Brown can be back for Sunday’s game against Brooklyn, after he hurt his ankle in Tuesday’s win over Atlanta. – 5:51 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jacque Vaughn calls Goran Dragic “a luxury to have in our locker room.” – 5:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jacque Vaughn jokes that Goran Dragic gave the Nets the scouting report on the Heat. Adds that Dragic is a “luxury to have in our locker room.” – 5:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn said Goran Dragic gave the Nets a scouting report on the Heat. 🤣 – 5:49 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Vaughn said no limits minute for Durant and he will start game. “We were pretty judicious in how we brought him back as an organization.” – 5:49 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Both KD and acting coach Jacque Vaughn have said the same thing — no minutes limit for Durant but they will be in communication throughout the game about how he’s feeling. – 5:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jacque Vaughn, who is coaching in place of Steve Nash because of protocols, says Kevin Durant will start in his return tonight vs. Heat. – 5:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kevin Durant will start for Nets, with no preset minutes restriction,Vaughn says. – 5:47 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said he plans to keep “an open dialogue” with Kevin Durant about his minutes tonight. He will start. – 5:46 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn on the return of KD: “Great anticipation as a unit looking forward to him being back on the floor.” He’ll start tonight. – 5:46 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jacque Vaughn again coaching Nets tonight with Steve Nash still in protocols. – 5:46 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Ben Simmons’ Debut With The Brooklyn Nets Is Still Several Weeks Away via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 5:39 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
5 guys over 100, only team in the Association to do it 👌 pic.twitter.com/7xMpN6XbB4 – 5:14 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: MIA/MIL; IND/ORL (Seriously); NYK/PHI w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/JlOEcNw7BM – 5:00 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kyrie Irving hires stepmother Shetellia Riley Irving as new agent
sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 4:24 PM
Kyrie Irving hires stepmother Shetellia Riley Irving as new agent
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NBA rules on questionable no-call late in last night’s Heat-Bucks game. Spoiler alert: The NBA says the officials weren’t wrong miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, how concerning is the Heat’s late-game offense? – 4:14 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dunc’d On Prime: MIA/MIL; IND/ORL (Seriously); NYK/PHI w/ @Danny Leroux
Listen by becoming a member and you’ll get our 5 subscription pods/week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/Nx8kG7lZVj – 4:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: MIA/MIL; IND/ORL (Seriously); NYK/PHI w/ @Danny Leroux
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Last 2 Minute report says no-call that led to jump ball late in last night’s Heat-Bucks game was correct ruling.
“Antetokounmpo (MIL) and Butler (MIA) arrive at the ball simultaneously during the inbound pass and the body contact that occurs is incidental.” – 3:51 PM
Last 2 Minute report says no-call that led to jump ball late in last night’s Heat-Bucks game was correct ruling.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA rules referees made correct no call on Giannis contact with Butler on inbounds play that led to jump ball late in Bucks win over Heat. – 3:48 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Ben Simmons is still dealing with a back issue, putting a return to the court against the 76ers in doubt.
➡️ https://t.co/xlpxTc412q pic.twitter.com/NUJOqwxnjm – 3:42 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
James Harden’s outfit Wednesday symbolized the🔥start to his Sixers tenure
But their next four games — Cleveland, at Miami (on the second night of a back-to-back), Chicago and Brooklyn — will be a better barometer of how they stack up in the East inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 3:32 PM
James Harden’s outfit Wednesday symbolized the🔥start to his Sixers tenure
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Found Cuban coffee in Brooklyn. The only way to get through a road back-to-back. pic.twitter.com/VPkGux7IIA – 3:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bam Adebayo a finalist for NBA East Player of Month for February that went to DeMar DeRozan. – 3:07 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1993, Rony Seikaly set the @Miami Heat single-game record with 34 rebounds in a 125-106 win over the Bullets.
Since the ABA-NBA merger, only two players have recorded more rebounds in a game: Moses Malone (37) and Charles Oakley (35). pic.twitter.com/VSGGpCVxJB – 3:01 PM
📅 On this day in 1993, Rony Seikaly set the @Miami Heat single-game record with 34 rebounds in a 125-106 win over the Bullets.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
So if Ben Simmons starts team workouts at the end of next week – they play at the #Sixers a week from today, and practice on March 12 – could he get three high intensity workouts in over that ensuing week? #Nets – 2:21 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets usually require 3 high intensity workouts before clearing a player. So that’s probably a solid week after Simmons begins team work. – 2:17 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets GM Sean Marks tells @YESNetwork that Ben Simmons should start team work next week. – 2:15 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Bucks were far from perfect last night, but they deserve a ton of credit for locking in defensively down the stretch and overcoming another torrid 3-point performance from Heat. Bucks now 12-16 in Bud era when an opponent makes 20+ 3s — and 16-0 when they hit 20+ 3s themselves. – 2:14 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Not mentioning that Kyrie hired his step-mother as his agent is a truly bizarre approach to breaking news. – 2:11 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Ish Wainright and Cam Johnson were playing an around the world shooting game from 3 where you have to make 2 from each spot to advance. Cam made 14 straight 3s to close it out.
Ish: “Ain’t shit I can do about that…thanks for shooting with me, bro!” – 2:04 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
General Manager Sean Marks provides an update on Ben Simmons
🎥 @YESNetwork
pic.twitter.com/ThNgkn8rDl – 2:01 PM
General Manager Sean Marks provides an update on Ben Simmons
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: MIA/MIL; IND/ORL (Seriously); NYK/PHI w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/9eJh3EqGs4 – 2:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: MIA/MIL; IND/ORL (Seriously); NYK/PHI w/ @Nate Duncan
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat recalled Javonte Smart from its G League affiliate, with its long injury list entering tonight’s game in Brooklyn. – 1:58 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Goran Dragic has a lot of love for the Miami Heat and the feeling is mutual #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 1:57 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat have recalled Javonte Smart from their G League affiliate. – 1:55 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler, Max Strus, Caleb Martin, and PJ Tucker questionable tonight vs Brooklyn
@5ReasonsSports – 1:37 PM
Jimmy Butler, Max Strus, Caleb Martin, and PJ Tucker questionable tonight vs Brooklyn
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Guard Charlie Westbrook, who played for the Heat in the 2013-14 preseason, has been added by the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. – 1:35 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks outscored the Heat by 15 points in the final 6 minutes. pic.twitter.com/7tkWBcBTKp – 1:33 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler (left big toe irritation), Caleb Martin (left Achilles soreness), Max Strus (right shoulder sprain) and P.J. Tucker (left knee pain) are all listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. Nets.
Kyle Lowry, Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo remain out for the Heat. – 1:33 PM
Jimmy Butler (left big toe irritation), Caleb Martin (left Achilles soreness), Max Strus (right shoulder sprain) and P.J. Tucker (left knee pain) are all listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. Nets.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat listing Jimmy Butler as questionable for tonight in Brooklyn (left big toe). Also questionable: Martin Caleb (Achilles), Max Strus (shoulder), PJ Tucker (knee). Victor Oladipo, Markieff Morris, Kyle Lowry remain out. – 1:32 PM
