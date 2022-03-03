James Worthy on Russell Westbrook: 'He's got to stop feeling sorry for himself'

“When he’s thinking a lot and passing up shots, I know he’s not knocking down shots and I think it’s because he’s hesitating. He’s thinking about it too much. “I like players who take accountability. Russ knows he can play, he just needs to play like Russ can play and stop thinking about the distractions sometimes the fans don’t give him the just he deserves. He’s got to let all that go and just go out and be aggressive, get to the hole, take the shot when it’s available without hesitation. “I think he can get back into a style of play that we want from him. He’s got to stop feeling sorry for himself and just go out and get rebounds, play defense and I think Russ can get back to being productive player that we need.”
Russell Westbrook @russwest44
Every parent knows the feeling of joy that their kids bring to their lives every day. They WhyNot.5 ‘Childhood’ is inspired by my kids. Shout out to Noah, Jordyn & Skye – the future! swoo.sh/3Mi1fHf #WhyNot – 7:50 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
“There is mutual interest in finding [Russell] Westbrook a new home this summer,” sources told @Jake Fischer.
Westbrook is set to earn $47,063,478 next season. Will it be easier for the Lakers to find a trade partner once he’s on an expiring contract? basketballnews.com/stories/lakers… – 3:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Russell Westbrook since February:
13.7 PPG
6.6 RPG
5.4 APG
35/14/64%
-49 (worst on team)
He hasn’t had double-digit assists in 8 straight games. pic.twitter.com/kIdBsitvmu – 11:00 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! The Lakers lose a tough one to the Mavericks, and Westbrook seems truly saddened. Plus, can Augustin and Gabriel help the Lakers? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/lak… – 10:55 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
The Lakers’ losses keep mounting. My intel roundup on the cloudy Los Angeles futures for Frank Vogel, Russell Westbrook, Rob Pelinka, and LeBron James, @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/10028… – 10:11 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
“Until you stump me out, cut my head off, bury me 12 feet under, then I got a chance.”
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook still have faith in the Lakers after a close loss to Dallas. Thing is, they’re running out of chances:
ocregister.com/2022/03/01/lak… – 2:15 AM
Bill Oram @billoram
To all the naysayers, this hat is evidence that Russell Westbrook can, in fact, buy a bucket. pic.twitter.com/R2zqrqc5do – 1:44 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James on Russell Westbrook, and how he can help him pic.twitter.com/1QW9Lx8g7s – 1:15 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Westbrook postgame: “I gotta be better overall. What I’m doing right now ain’t good enough.”
Vogel noted Westbrook’s 0 turnovers as a positive, and said they need to keep supporting him, as he hasn’t been finishing at the rim or knocking down 3’s. – 1:00 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
This is as down as I’ve ever seen Westbrook after a loss. He sounds legit sad, and has pointed the finger at himself. “What I’m doing now ain’t good enough.” AK – 12:54 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Russell Westbrook: “I need to be better overall. What I’m doing now isn’t good enough.” – 12:54 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Russell Westbrook on him needing to play better: “I gotta be better overall. What I’m doing right now ain’t good enough. Ain’t good enough.” – 12:54 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Russell Westbrook: “I just got to be better overall. What I’m doing right now, it ain’t good enough” – 12:54 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Russell Westbrook: “I need to be better.” Russ added, “I need to be better overall. It’s not good enough.” – 12:54 AM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Westbrook says he is “super-confident” that the Lakers are going to turn things around. – 12:53 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Russell Westbrook on confidence they’ll make the play-in game: “Super confident that we’re going to be alright.” – 12:52 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron darted Westbrook an annoyed look after he didn’t rotate that resulted in the Mavs having an open look near the rim. Mavs with a 105-100 lead with 3:52 – 12:22 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Monk’s rimmed out on a pair of layups in the 4th Q, with Dallas getting a 3 from Brunson (his 4th) and Luka 2 to get within a point after Westbrook put LAL up 6.
LeBron returns to a 1-point lead with 5:44 to play. – 12:19 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
“Russell Westbrook returns for the Lakers” might be the best Mavs news of a very rough third quarter. – 11:55 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Russell Westbrook hit up with a T. Same with Frank Vogel. Westbrook really irritated after that Luka foul. That being said, Lakers don’t handle their frustrations well at all. – 11:07 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
You know that sound of anticipation and excitement a home Warriors crowd makes when a hot Steph Curry releases a 3? It’s pretty much the polar opposite from Lakers fans when Russell Westbrook lets it fly. – 10:53 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers go small ball with LeBron James at the 5, Stanley Johnson at the 4, Austin Reaves at the 3, Malik Monk at the 2 and Russell Westbrook at the 1 to change things up against the Mavs. – 10:18 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. Dallas:
LeBron James
Stanley Johnson
Austin Reaves
Malik Monk
Russell Westbrook – 9:44 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Back to a small lineup with LeBron at center tonight for LAL:
Westbrook, Monk, Reaves, Johnson and LeBron
It’s the 30th different starting lineup of the season for this injury-plagued group. Johnson is the only Laker with a winning record as a starter (8-6). – 9:41 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
LAL starters: James, Monk, Johnson, Reeves, Westbrook
9:15 tip @theeagledallas – 9:36 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander needs 32 points to pass Jeff Green on the Thunder’s all-time scoring list
1. Russell Westbrook: 18,859
2. Kevin Durant: 15,942
3. Serge Ibaka: 6,054
4. Steven Adams: 5,191
5. Paul George: 3,893
6. Jeff Green: 3,273
7. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 3,242 – 10:56 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
When DJ Augustin closes games ahead of Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/RyJdNzkNhO – 7:22 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Los Angeles Lakers intend to waive DeAndre Jordan and sign free agent guard DJ Augustin, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Lakers are bringing in a veteran, accomplished shooting PG to back up Russell Westbrook. – 7:16 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Westbrook shrugs off boos from Lakers crowd, “If they boo, they can take their a** home” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/28/wes… – 3:01 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Russell Westbrook has the personal move off the court to stay away from social media.
#LakeShow #Lakers #NBA
sportscasting.com/russell-westbr… – 2:11 PM
Dime: Shaq on the Lakers: “I don’t mind losing, but when you don’t have a lot of effort, it shows. And I hate to use this word, but it looks like they’re quitting.” (via @NBAonTNT) -via Twitter / March 2, 2022
“When you’re a Laker, and you’re a big-name player, and you’re playing in L.A., all opponents, I don’t care who they are, they’re going to be coming into L.A. and they’re going to be playing above their heads,” said Shaq. “And you can never make an excuse for lack of effort.” Moreover, O’Neal went further and called them quitters, stating he didn’t want to use that word, but that’s just how the team looks in his eyes. “You’ve gotta at least put more effort into it,” he said. “I don’t mind losing, but when you don’t have a lot of effort, it shows that, I hate to use this word, it looks like they’re quitting.” -via Fade Away World / March 2, 2022
As bleak as things might seem for the Lakers after Tuesday’s 109-104 loss to the Dallas Mavericks — the 10th defeat in the Lakers’ past 13 games — dropped Los Angeles just two games away from falling out of the play-in tournament altogether, LeBron James insisted he won’t give up on the season. “We still have games to play,” he said after the Mavs finished on a 15-4 run in the final 7½ minutes of the fourth quarter to win it. “Until you stomp me out, cut my head off, bury me 12 feet under, then I got a chance. So that’s my confidence.” -via ESPN / March 2, 2022