Joe Harris out for the season

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Joe Harris is in street clothes on the bench with his teammates. – 7:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Now live on @The Athletic. what Joe Harris’ season-ending surgery means for the Nets’ going forward: theathletic.com/3150265/2022/0…7:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Good evening from Barclays. Kevin Durant is back, Joe Harris is done for the year. Nets-Heat tip shortly. No Butler, Tucker or Lowry for Miami. Golden chance for the Nets to get a win before hitting the road. Updates to follow. – 7:37 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Joe Harris will have season-ending ankle surgery, Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks said in an interview with YES Network. “He is what defines a Brooklyn Net,” Marks said. The Nets acquired Seth Curry in the James Harden trade partly as insurance if Harris couldn’t return this season. – 7:26 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets GM Sean Marks announces that Joe Harris will require an additional procedure on his ankle that will sideline him for the rest of the regular season and postseason: pic.twitter.com/fX4TmmzqrG7:19 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nets’ Joe Harris out for remainder of season, to have second ankle surgery nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/03/net…7:18 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Joe Harris’ agent Mark Bartelstein told the Post on Feb 3: “It’s possible that there could be one more procedure he could do that would fix the ankle once & for good…It’s just do we need to do something additional right now.” Worst-case scenario came to pass for Harris & #Nets7:14 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
joe Harris out for season. Here is nets statement. pic.twitter.com/MKmau05BJf7:14 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Joe Harris will undergo season-ending ankle surgery, Nets GM Sean Marks says. pic.twitter.com/RJVUtBf09Y7:10 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
So Joe Harris had surgery on Nov. 29, had a second opinion on Jan. 26, and now on March 3 decides to undergo a second season-ending ankle surgery. Wow. – 7:09 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
From @Brooklyn Nets on Joe Harris who will now undergo season ending surgery. pic.twitter.com/NfLmhXfTY57:08 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Joe Harris will undergo season-ending ankle surgery, the Nets say. – 7:06 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
Nets sharpshooter Joe Harris is undergoing season-ending ankle surgery, team says. – 7:06 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets GM Sean Marks tells @YESNetwork that Joe Harris needs season ending ankle surgery. #NBA7:06 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nets say Joe Harris will undergo season-ending surgery on his left ankle. – 7:06 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets GM Sean Marks announces that Joe Harris will need season ending ankle surgery. Via interview on Yes Network. – 7:05 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Nets Joe Harris to have season ending left ankle surgery, GM Sean Marks tells the YES Network. Harris had a procedure on the same ankle Nov. 29. – 7:04 PM

Kristian Winfield: Steve Nash says Joe Harris is progressing in his ankle surgery rehab: “Joe is working away at it. There’s no real update but he’s still fighting the good fight and seeing if he can progress.” -via Twitter @Krisplashed / February 28, 2022

