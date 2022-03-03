Joe Harris out for the season

Nick Friedell: Nets GM Sean Marks announces that Joe Harris will need season ending ankle surgery. Via interview on Yes Network.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Harris is in street clothes on the bench with his teammates. – 7:48 PM
Now live on @The Athletic. what Joe Harris’ season-ending surgery means for the Nets’ going forward: theathletic.com/3150265/2022/0… – 7:46 PM
Good evening from Barclays. Kevin Durant is back, Joe Harris is done for the year. Nets-Heat tip shortly. No Butler, Tucker or Lowry for Miami. Golden chance for the Nets to get a win before hitting the road. Updates to follow. – 7:37 PM
Joe Harris will have season-ending ankle surgery, Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks said in an interview with YES Network. “He is what defines a Brooklyn Net,” Marks said. The Nets acquired Seth Curry in the James Harden trade partly as insurance if Harris couldn’t return this season. – 7:26 PM
Nets GM Sean Marks announces that Joe Harris will require an additional procedure on his ankle that will sideline him for the rest of the regular season and postseason: pic.twitter.com/fX4TmmzqrG – 7:19 PM
Nets’ Joe Harris out for remainder of season, to have second ankle surgery nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/03/net… – 7:18 PM
Joe Harris’ agent Mark Bartelstein told the Post on Feb 3: “It’s possible that there could be one more procedure he could do that would fix the ankle once & for good…It’s just do we need to do something additional right now.” Worst-case scenario came to pass for Harris & #Nets – 7:14 PM
joe Harris out for season. Here is nets statement. pic.twitter.com/MKmau05BJf – 7:14 PM
Joe Harris will undergo season-ending ankle surgery, Nets GM Sean Marks says. pic.twitter.com/RJVUtBf09Y – 7:10 PM
So Joe Harris had surgery on Nov. 29, had a second opinion on Jan. 26, and now on March 3 decides to undergo a second season-ending ankle surgery. Wow. – 7:09 PM
From @Brooklyn Nets on Joe Harris who will now undergo season ending surgery. pic.twitter.com/NfLmhXfTY5 – 7:08 PM
Joe Harris will undergo season-ending ankle surgery, the Nets say. – 7:06 PM
#Nets GM Sean Marks tells @YESNetwork that Joe Harris needs season ending ankle surgery. #NBA – 7:06 PM
Nets say Joe Harris will undergo season-ending surgery on his left ankle. – 7:06 PM
Nets GM Sean Marks announces that Joe Harris will need season ending ankle surgery. Via interview on Yes Network. – 7:05 PM
Nets Joe Harris to have season ending left ankle surgery, GM Sean Marks tells the YES Network. Harris had a procedure on the same ankle Nov. 29. – 7:04 PM
More on this storyline
Kristian Winfield: Steve Nash says Joe Harris is progressing in his ankle surgery rehab: “Joe is working away at it. There’s no real update but he’s still fighting the good fight and seeing if he can progress.” -via Twitter @Krisplashed / February 28, 2022