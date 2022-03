Joel Embiid wanted Bradley Beal ahead of James Harden?

Bill Simmons: Embiid really wanted Bradley Beal and was pushing really hard for it and was talking to him all the time and was pushing, pushing, pushing. Part of the reason the trade stuff took so long was because there was a Sixer side that wanted Harden and obviously Daryl (Morey) because Harden is his guy, but Embiid really wanted Beal because he felt like he was a better fit and was pushing, pushing pushing… then Beal gets hurt. Embiid is still pushing: ‘No, Beal, Beal’. He’s still working on him. And then Beal’s like, ‘I’m out’ and he’s getting surgery. And then that’s how we end up with the Harden situation.Source: Spotify